Exiled man returns to UK after legal fight over alleged terror links

LONDON: A UK man exiled abroad for more than three years after having his citizenship revoked over alleged terror links has returned to Britain after the Home Office conceded that it had acted unlawfully.
The 37-year-old Londoner, known as N3 in legal documents, had fought a three-year legal battle with the Home Office over his citizenship status, but won his case last month.
His mother told Sky News: “It has now been three years since I last saw him. I am an elderly lady living on my own and I am in poor health. I have missed his love, warmth and companionship.”
In 2017, the Home Office sent a letter to N3 telling him of the decision to strip his citizenship.
He said he was in Turkey at the time doing relief work related to the Syrian conflict. His legal team subsequently argued that the UK had rendered him stateless.
A year later, in 2018, N3 — who is of Bangladeshi origin — won an appeal to have his British citizenship reinstated.
Bangladeshi laws mean that he was ineligible for citizenship there because he did not attempt to apply before turning 21.
N3 traveled to France on his way back to the UK but was refused entry. He was detained and classified as a stateless person.
But last month, the citizenship deprivation order was withdrawn and the UK home secretary restored his citizenship.
On Wednesday, N3 was transferred to the UK and is being detained by London’s Metropolitan Police under the Terrorism Act 2000.
Fahad Ansari, N3’s solicitor, says his client has been “systematically targeted” by the Home Office for more than three years, and throughout the legal process N3 was not shown the evidence leveled against him.
“This sustained campaign of harassment has deprived his children of their father for too long now and must come to an end,” Ansari said.
N3’s story is similar to many Britons who traveled to Syria during the conflict. He was suspected of having links to terror groups, and was given obscure evidence as to why his citizenship was revoked, which rights groups have warned cannot be seen or challenged.
His mother, who has been supported by advocacy group CAGE, said: “With my health ailing, I desperately need his support during these challenging times.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on individual cases.”
