Burden of Daesh stigma weighs heavily on kin of Iraq’s defeated militants

Wahid Husain, from Mosul, former Iraqi soldier, in Al-Jeddah camp 5, Nineveh province, Iraq. (AN Photo/Kareem Botane)
Updated 15 sec ago
Meethak Al-Khatib and Robert Edwards

  • Iraqis with perceived links to Daesh face barriers to obtaining documentation or returning to their homes
  • Aid agencies fear children and women left stranded in camps may become a permanent underclass
NINEVEH/IRBIL/BOGOTA: Since the collapse of Daesh’s so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria, many Western nations have been reluctant to allow the families of fighters to return for legal, political and security reasons. But the issue is equally complicated in the two war-weary Arab countries that the “caliphate” straddled while it lasted.

More than three years after the territorial defeat of Daesh in Iraq, more than a million Iraqis remain trapped in a precarious state of displacement. Those with perceived association with the terrorist group face added barriers to obtaining documentation or returning to their homes.

If their status is not resolved soon, aid agencies fear that those left stranded in Iraq’s sprawling camps risk forever being tarred as “Daesh families,” becoming a permanent underclass vulnerable to indoctrination and recruitment by organized crime or violent extremist groups.

“I did not agree with Daesh’s ideas. Since the beginning I used to fight with my husband, but he was brainwashed,” said Um Haidar, 42, who has spent the past four years in Al-Jeddah camp 5, a tent city of about 1,400 families in Iraq’s northwest Nineveh province.




Hayiya Mahmoud Emdid’s granddaughter with her sister inside their tent in Al-Jeddah camp 5, Nineveh province, Iraq. (AN Photo/Kareem Botane)

“Before Daesh, my husband was a shepherd. When Daesh took control of our area, my husband joined them. He worked with Daesh as a river policeman.”

“My husband wanted us to leave our village. He told me he didn’t want to harm his relatives or be harmed by them. We moved to an area called Dawr Al-Masafaa. We stayed there for a year. After we moved to Mosul. Since then, we have never been back to our village.”

Because of her husband and their son’s affiliation with Daesh, the tribal leaders who control the village of Al-Awsajah barred Um Haidar, her son’s widow and their children from returning after the liberation.

“Our house was destroyed by the people of our village. It’s gone now. Nothing is left,” she said. In the absence of a government-led peace and reconciliation effort, collective punishments of this kind are commonplace.

“I want to return to my area. I want to have reconciliation with the tribes. They don’t want us back because my husband was with Daesh,” said Um Haidar. “But he did not kill anyone.”




Hayiya Mahmoud Emdid with her grandchildren in Al-Jeddah camp 5, Nineveh province, Iraq. (AN Photo/Kareem Botane)

Hayiya Mahmoud Emdid, another camp resident, tells a similar story of guilt by association. “Three of my sons joined Daesh. I don’t know how they died,” said Emdid, originally from Imam Gharbi, a village near Nineveh’s southern town of Qayyarah. “I have been told they were killed in the Old City of Mosul.”

Like Um Haidar, she too says she has tried to reason with his relatives, whipped up by Daesh’s fanaticism. “I was angry when I was told that my sons joined Daesh. But they joined to make a living for their families,” Emdid said. “I am here in the camp because of my sons — me and the wives of my sons. We tried to stop them from remaining with Daesh, but we could not.”

As a result, the village refuses to take them back. “It’s a punishment for us. We don’t know our future. Our sheikh does not want us to go back. His brothers were killed by Daesh.”

The stigma attached to these families is robbing the youngest camp residents of a normal childhood. Many are unable to renew or apply for documentation, including birth certificates required to enroll in school.

“The children here are rejected by society,” said Abdullah Hamid Salih, the mukhtar (chieftain) of Al-Jeddah camp 5, who lived under Daesh’s reign in Mosul. “When they go out of the camp, they are not accepted by society. Most of the people here can’t go back to their areas due to tribal conflicts.”




An old woman smoking outside her tent in Al-Jeddah camp 5, Nineveh province, Iraq. (AN Photo/Kareem Botane)

Salih, once a successful shopkeeper, has given up on returning to his former life, and instead wants the government in Baghdad to offer his wife and their five children a chance to start over somewhere entirely new.

“The best would be for the government to offer places for these families in another area, as the tribal issues will not be solved,” he said. “If the children stay in the camp, they will grow up hating the government, hating the region. It will be a new generation of Daesh.”

Daesh’s lightning advance across northern Iraq and Syria in the summer of 2014 left a trail of death and destruction in its wake.

Those who chose to remain under its rule, or were prevented from escaping, endured the cruelties of the group’s warped ideology, experienced hunger as shortages began to bite, and watched helplessly as their home towns became battlefields.

It is perhaps no surprise that those who fled, who lost their homes and whose loved ones succumbed to the group’s savagery are so reluctant to welcome back their erstwhile neighbors, now perceived as Daesh collaborators.

“I can’t protect these families if they come back. They can be attacked by other people in the village,” said Ramathan Abo Ahmed, mukhtar of Imam Gharbi.

“People would say they have family members who were killed by Daesh and until now they haven’t had compensation or a death certificate. People would not accept families that are linked to Daesh coming back.”

Some former residents have been accepted back into the community on a case-by-case basis, but the decision is not taken lightly.

Daesh in Iraq

* 18 - Countries in which Daesh operated before defeat.

* $1bn - Annual budget of terror group at that time.

* 30,000 - Estimated Daesh membership at the time.

“We have women whose husbands were with Daesh, but they did not support Daesh. They are living in the village,” Ahmed said. “But the ones who are still in the camps, they harmed people. These women followed their husbands when they joined Daesh.

“We thought about the children. But some of the women supported Daesh more than their men. The only way to get them back is for the tribal leaders all to agree to their return. We held a meeting with the tribal leaders and security forces of Qayyarah and the people of the area. They don’t want them back.”

This unwritten policy of guilt by association has left thousands of households in a state of limbo — unable to move forward or back.

“We are extremely concerned about the fate of families with perceived Daesh affiliation,” Belkis Wille, a senior researcher with the Conflict and Crisis division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), told Arab News.




Children play in Al-Jeddah camp 5, Nineveh province, Iraq. (AN Photo/Kareem Botane)

“Not only are they generally often cut off from returning to their communities and reintegrating in their communities, but, at the official level, they’re cut off from all government services, which include welfare programming, health care, the ability to get compensation to rebuild their homes, and obviously for their children, the big concern is that their children are often cut off from education and are unable to enroll in school.

“The authorities, in some cases, have tried to engage with tribal leaders and with communities to try and convince them to allow certain families to return home, often with limited success. In other instances, the government hasn’t really tried to do that.

“If the government were to ensure that everyone in Iraq, regardless of any family affiliation to Daesh, was able to renew their documents, then these families would be able to move to new areas — areas where they are perhaps not stigmatized (so much), larger cities where they can live with more anonymity, and within those new locations they could establish a life for themselves and reintegrate into the community.”

Even if the government resolved the issue of documentation, such families would still face opposition returning to their homes because state-led reconciliation efforts have been entirely neglected.

“The government has been extremely slow in paying out compensation to people whose property was destroyed by Daesh or by fighting against Daesh,” said Wille.

“If that compensation was coming more quickly, that might help ease tensions. There are so many other transitional justice mechanisms that could be established to allow for truth-telling, for apologizing, things that have worked in many other countries, that the government has just not invested in.

“Until those exist, the government has a limited ability in pushing tribes and communities to accept these families back.”




A amputee uses crutches to walk in a debris-strewn street in the old neighborhood of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on November 7, 2018. (AFP/File Photo)

Adnan Al-Daraji, administrator of Al-Jeddah camp 5, says the families in his care find themselves in a unique predicament that Baghdad is working hard to resolve.

“The Iraqi government wants to end the displacement in Iraq as we are not at war anymore,” Al-Daraji said. “There is support coming from the government for people to return and leave camps. But when it comes to this camp, there is more patience . . . as most of the families here are Daesh families.”

Al-Daraji knows Iraq’s displacement crisis cannot go on forever if the country is ever to stabilize and prosper. “The camp has to be closed at some point and people should return to their areas with dignity,” he told Arab News.

Um Haidar believes her husband was probably killed when the Daesh-run guesthouse in Deir ez-Zor in which he lived was destroyed in an airstrike. The couple had moved to the northeast Syrian province to escape the fighting in northwest Iraq.

“My son stayed in Mosul. He was with Daesh too. We stopped receiving news of my son when we moved to Syria,” she said.

As a lone parent, sick with hepatitis, Um Haidar was permitted to re-enter Iraq on humanitarian grounds. Here, she and her surviving children began their search for acceptance.

“If my children stay here in the camp, if they are rejected by their relatives and the people of their village, they will carry hatred,” she warned. “I can tell they feel this way.”

‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia

‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
African migrants gather at at home in the Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, about 270km southeast of the capital, on April 22, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia

‘Europe or death’: West Africans risk all to leave Tunisia
  • So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
AFP

SFAX: Aminata Traoure survived a shipwreck in which she lost her baby daughter, her sister and her niece but she is determined to embark again on the illegal crossing to Europe.
For the 28-year-old from Ivory Coast, the perilous Mediterranean crossing from the North African nation of Tunisia is her only way to build a better future.
“Leaving Tunisia could ease my pain,” said Traoure.
Her attempt ended in tragedy on March 9, when the rickety boat she had boarded capsized along with another in the Mediterranean, and she was flung into the waters with around 200 others.
Among the 39 who drowned was Sangare Fatim, her 15-month daughter.
Traoure said she would like to return home to Ivory Coast, 3,000 km southwest across the sands of Sahara, but she can’t afford it.
The price of the ticket — plus a fine for staying three years illegally in Tunisia — costs more than a crossing to Europe.
“I’ll have to try again,” she said.
The number risking the dangerous sea crossing from Tunisia is rising and for the first time the majority on the boats are not Tunisians.
During the first quarter of 2021, more than half of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia were mostly citizens from sub-Saharan African countries, according to the Tunisian rights organization FTDES.
So far this year at least 453 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, the International Organization for Migration says.
Around 100 of those had set off from Tunisia’s port of Sfax.
“Despite the shipwrecks, despite our mourning families, we are always ready to risk our lives,” said Prista Kone, 28, also from Ivory Coast.
She attempted the crossing last year, but her boat was intercepted by Tunisian authorities.
Kone arrived in Tunisia in 2014 with a degree in business management and plans to pursue her studies.

But without money, she found work as a housekeeper, she said.
She also discovered “the extent of racism” in Tunisia.
“My boss asked me not to touch her children because I am black!” Kone said.
“When something was missing in the house, she accused me of stealing it.”
On the streets “people called me ‘monkey’ and threw stones at me,” she added.
It is a common story among her compatriots, packed into a small room in a working-class district in Sfax.
“If these people survived a shipwreck at noon, they would be ready to participate in another crossing at 1 p.m.,” said Oumar Coulibaly, head of the association of Ivorians in Sfax.
“For them it is Europe or death!“
Coulibaly believes there are some 20,000 people from sub-Saharan nations in Tunisia, nearly two-thirds from Ivory Coast.
“They represent the hopes of their families,” Coulibaly said.
“Some came to continue their studies, to work, others were promised huge salaries, but ... they were lied to.”
Without employment permits, many work illegally and are grossly underpaid, all while facing regular abuse by police or citizens.
FTDES president Alaa Talbi said migrants who have come for work in Tunisia want to leave, because “neither the legal framework nor the cultural framework favors integration.”
Deals between Italy and Libya — another key jumping off point for Europe — have likewise “complicated departures,” with more migrants trying to leave from Tunisia, he said.
Tunisia’s economy has lurched from crisis to crisis since the country’s 2011 revolution, most recently due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures.
With seas calmer in the looming summer months, many expect more Tunisians to risk the crossing too.
According to Catholic aid agency Caritas, people smugglers are luring migrants with tales that accommodation and jobs are now easy to find in Europe, claiming the virus has decimated the population.
Sozo Ange, a 22-year-old Ivorian mother, has been in Tunisia for two years.
For her, staying means — at best — life as a cleaning lady, earning enough to share a tiny room with several others and surviving off “soup from out-of-date turkey,” she said.
“I’ll leave here with my family, it is make or break,” she said, breastfeeding her son.
Her husband, Inao Steave, 34, is employed in a bakery — where he is worked harder than his Tunisian colleagues.
“I can’t let my child grow up like this,” he said.
“We are aware of the risks, but we have no choice — we will die or live in Europe!“

Lebanon’s tourism sector seeks relief to recover from lockdown

Lebanon’s tourism sector seeks relief to recover from lockdown
A city sightseeing bus is pictured parked outside Beirut's landmark Mohammad al-Amin mosque on May 20, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s tourism sector seeks relief to recover from lockdown

Lebanon’s tourism sector seeks relief to recover from lockdown
  • Authorities urged to ease measures on outdoor spaces
Updated 03 May 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s tourism sector is seeking an ease in lockdown restrictions so businesses can stay afloat, amid warnings from medical experts and health officials to pay heed to India’s coronavirus catastrophe to avert a deeper crisis.

Jean Beiruti, secretary-general of the Tourism and Trade Unions Federation, said Lebanon had succeeded in gradually reducing the number of COVID-19 infections which would encourage tourism establishments to soon resume their work.

“We call on the authorities to ease measures in open places such as swimming pools, restaurants and outdoor cafes, and extend the opening times until after midnight instead of 9:30 p.m.,” he told Arab News.

Although domestic tourism did not cover all losses, it was sufficient to keep the sector going, he said.

Beiruti said that Lebanon was facing challenging times because of the pandemic and a “stifling economic crisis.”

The crisis had caused 50 percent of tourism establishments to close down or suffer severely, he added, and the tourism sector constituted 20 percent of national income.

“Our problem today is political. If the difficulties are resolved, the country will recover economically. But until the matter is resolved, we depend today on domestic tourism.”

His remarks came as daily Ministry of Health statistics indicated a decrease in the number of deaths and new coronavirus infections. It will resume a total lockdown and curfew for the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Lebanon’s total number of coronavirus infections exceed 500,000 and the death toll has reached 7,278.

“Despite all the improvement in the pandemic situation in Lebanon, we are still in the fourth pandemic classification, which is a dangerous classification,” said Dr. Abdul Rahman Bizri, who heads the National Committee for the Administration of the Coronavirus Vaccine.

But the country could move to a different classification if the number of infections continued to decrease, he added.

Our problem today is political. If the difficulties are resolved, the country will recover economically. But until the matter is resolved, we depend today on domestic tourism.

Jean Beiruti

“We may move to the third classification, which means that gatherings will be allowed for 10 people, more customers will be allowed in restaurants and the opening times of tourism and commercial establishments will be prolonged," he told Arab News. "We may, within a month or two, reach the second classification but it depends on the implementation of measures similarly in all regions, and this is what we see happening during the implementation of the total lockdown so far."

He emphasized that citizens needed to understand that they were the “basis for confronting coronavirus.”

Lebanon’s vaccination rollout is no more than 6.3 percent through the Ministry of Health’s program, in addition to the programs being carried out by the private sector at its own expense to vaccinate workers.

These efforts raise the vaccination rollout to approximately 10 percent for the first dose and 3.5 percent for the second.

But Bizri considered this percentage to be “impressive” and attributed the slow inoculation rate to the late arrival of vaccine batches.

He anticipated that a million doses would arrive in June but insisted that people needed to stick to preventive measures while immunity was being built up.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Sunday that Lebanon had taken measures to restrict the spread of the Indian variant by making travelers from there observe a 14-day quarantine in a third country before entering Lebanese territory.

Although the virus spread rapidly, it had the same symptoms and the existing vaccines covered it, the minister said.

Dr. Firas Al-Abyad is the director of the Hariri Governmental University Hospital, which specializes in receiving coronavirus patients.

He warned of “indolence” with preventive measures and “individual recklessness,” stressing the need to draw lessons from India’s COVID-19 catastrophe in order to avert a deeper crisis in Lebanon.

“The virus comes as a wave, but sometimes it comes like a tsunami. This is what happened in India. The acquired immunity from previous infections does not last for a long time and vaccination rates are low, which does not help in reaching the required community immunity. Our situation is not better than the situation in India, which has a good health system, but the tidal wave of coronavirus led to the collapse of this system.”

Lebanon had almost faced a similar situation, he added, but came back from “the edge of the abyss.”

 

Pope expresses hope for Iraqi resurgence

Pope expresses hope for Iraqi resurgence
Updated 03 May 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Pope expresses hope for Iraqi resurgence

Pope expresses hope for Iraqi resurgence
  • Hussein, a Shiite Muslim with Kurdish origin, has held his ministerial post since June 6, 2020
Updated 03 May 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Pope Francis has said that he hopes the Iraqi people will grow “in solidarity and in the ability to acknowledge themselves as responsible for the vulnerabilities of others.”

The Pontiff expressed his “heartfelt wishes” to Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein during a 30-minute meeting, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told a press conference attended by Arab News.

Bruni said that the Pope “recalled with gratitude the welcome he received during his recent journey to Iraq,” over March 5 to 8, the first papal visit to the Middle Eastern nation. He defined the “cheerful and affectionate welcome” received by the Iraqi people and institutions as “a sign of hope after years of war and terrorism and during a severe pandemic.”

Hussein, a Shiite Muslim with Kurdish origin, has held his ministerial post since June 6, 2020.

Before personally welcoming the Pontiff on his arrival in Baghdad, he had said that Iraqis were eager to accept the “message of peace and tolerance” that Pope Francis would bring to the country. He defined the visit as a historic meeting between “the minaret and the bells.”

Hussein is expected to meet with top officials of the Italian government over the coming days.

Egypt steps up response to second filling of GERD

Egypt steps up response to second filling of GERD
Workers perform measurements at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia are deadlocked in the dam dispute. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt steps up response to second filling of GERD

Egypt steps up response to second filling of GERD
  • Ghanem said that the fourth plan is to encourage farmers to use modern irrigation methods in desert areas
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has outlined four plans to mitigate the effects of the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the country’s irrigation system.

Mohammed Ghanem, spokesperson for the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, said that the ministry wants to ensure a strong water system under all possible scenarios.

“We have four major plans to mitigate the effects of any potential crisis,” he said in a statement.

Ghanem said that the ministry has begun upgrading and lining over 8,200 km of irrigation canals at an overall cost of EGP18 billion ($1.1 billion) to reduce water waste.

The second plan is the maintenance and construction of 92 water pumping and lifting stations, which operate with high efficiency, especially during peak demand.

The spokesperson said that the third plan is to inaugurate the Al-Mahsama wastewater treatment plant in Ismailia to drain 1 million cubic meters daily, and the Bahr Al-Baqar wastewater treatment plant, which treats 5 million cubic meters daily.

Bahr Al-Baqar is the largest treatment plant in the world. The inauguration of a  Hammam wastewater treatment plant to serve new delta projects is also part of the third plan.

Ghanem said that the fourth plan is to encourage farmers to use modern irrigation methods in desert areas.

Agriculture consumes the largest proportion of the Nile water, he said.

The spokesman said that Cairo opposes the second filling of the dam, which will negatively affect both Egypt and Sudan.

Ghanem said Ethiopia did not generate energy last year, and will probably not generate energy this year, but seeks to impose a “fait accompli policy,” which is rejected by Cairo.

 

