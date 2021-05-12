You are here

Digital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500 percent

Digital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500 percent
A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after bitcoin, climbed to $4,372.35
LONDON: Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Wednesday, taking gains this year to almost 500 percent on the back of a growing interest in decentralized finance applications and increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.
Ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after bitcoin, climbed to $4,372.35, eclipsing its previous record hit on Monday, and was last up 2 percent. Bitcoin was down a touch at $56,240.
Ether has jumped almost 500 percent against the dollar this year as the ethereum blockchain becomes more widely used by peer-to-peer — or decentralized — cryptocurrency platforms that enable crypto-denominated lending outside of traditional banking institutions.
The surge has also seen ether — which in the crypto world is also widely referred to as ethereum — outperform bitcoin, which has almost doubled in price this year as larger investors warm to the emerging technology.
US bank J.P. Morgan on Wednesday said the pace of evolution in the ethereum market has “remained rapid” and that there was still room for growth.
Open interest in CME Ethereum futures had increased to $540 million in three months, the bank’s analysts said in a note. A similar level of open interest in CME Bitcoin futures took more than two years after listing in 2017, they added.
“Effectively, once Bitcoin futures became more accepted among institutional investors, they became more comfortable with cryptocurrencies paving the way for a more rapid acceptance of ethereum futures,” J.P. Morgan said.
Still, US regulators warned investors on Tuesday over the risks of bitcoin futures in mutual fund investments. In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said bitcoin was a highly speculative market that lacked regulation.
The same J.P. Morgan analysts warned last week that ether’s increasing valuation was not underpinned by data showing how widely it is used.
Factors such as the number of active digital addresses in its network would be more consistent with a price of around $1,000, the US bank said.

Topics: bitcoin ether CRYPTO DIGITAL COINS

Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment

Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment
Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment

Saudi Arabia reports 428% surge in factory investment
  • The number compared to 240 licenses issued during the same period last year, an increase of 27.92 percent year-on-year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year representing a total investment of SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), government figures have revealed.

The number compared to 240 licenses issued during the same period last year, an increase of 27.92 percent year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ official website.

In terms of investment, SR3.352 billion was pumped in over the same period in 2020, meaning there was a 428.6 percent increase in total investment in the industrial sector during the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

The new licenses take the total number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom to 9,958. In a recent tweet, the ministry said that 141 of the new factories issued licenses had begun production during Q1.

In a breakdown of the figures, 114 factory licenses were issued in January, with an investment value of SR1.63 billion. February saw another 91 factories licensed, worth SR857 million, while March witnessed a huge surge of 102 factory licenses backed by SR15.23 billion in funding.

The government is aiming to increase local production in order to help the country become more self-sufficient and in April it launched the Made in Saudi initiative which is targeted at supporting national products and services at local and international levels.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News that the initiatives formed part of the government’s bid “to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power.”

He said: “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development.

“Saudi Arabia aims at developing promising industries in food, medicine, and medical supplies, as well as military industries, and industries relating to oil, gas, and petrochemicals, mining, and chemicals,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia factory industry

Brazil's BRF mulls impact of Saudi move to reduce frozen chicken shelf life

Brazil's BRF mulls impact of Saudi move to reduce frozen chicken shelf life
Brazil's BRF mulls impact of Saudi move to reduce frozen chicken shelf life

Brazil's BRF mulls impact of Saudi move to reduce frozen chicken shelf life
  • Last week Saudi Arabia announced that it was banning imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants
DUBAI: Brazilian meatpacker BRF said it was evaluating the impact of new rules in Saudi Arabia reducing the shelf life of frozen chicken to three months from one year.
The company told shareholders that the change came to light after the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) notified the World Trade Organization of the move.
“The company has no means yet to measure the potential operational, economic and financial impact, in case the measure is maintained by the SFDA,” the company said in a filing.
Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf is a key market for Brazilian meat exporters.
Last week Saudi Arabia announced that it was banning imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants.

Topics: Brazil Saudi Arabia Food

Kuwait audit report slams poor pandemic planning

Kuwait audit report slams poor pandemic planning
Kuwait audit report slams poor pandemic planning

Kuwait audit report slams poor pandemic planning
  • The government's uncoordinated response to the crisis hampered its ability to deliver an effective response
RIYADH: The absence of a central body to manage the coronavirus pandemic contributed to overspending by the Kuwaiti government, an audit report has found.
The State Audit Bureau of Kuwait (SAB) said that the government's uncoordinated response to the crisis hampered its ability to deliver an effective response.
“There are a number of observations, the most prominent of which is the absence of any central body to purchase supplies, despite their similarities (masks, gloves, sterilization materials),  SAB said in the report that was submitted to the National Assembly.
"This led to a variation in their purchase prices," said the report.
It also highlighted poor communication between government ministries.
The unilateral approach adopted by some government agencies meant that there was no specific mechanism to monitor the numbers of quarantined medical workers and staff, it said.
Some orders were exaggerated unnecessarily while at the same time supplies were purchased from companies that did not specialize in personal protective equipment, the report found.
Governments worldwide are reviewing their response to the pandemic in order to learn from past mistakes and ensure a quicker response to future public health crises.

Topics: Kuwait

Dubai hotel room rates highest in three months

Dubai hotel room rates highest in three months
Dubai hotel room rates highest in three months

Dubai hotel room rates highest in three months
  • The average daily rate was 576 dirhams ($157) for the month
  • Daily occupancy remained in the 50 percent range throughout the April Ramadan period
DUBAI: Hotel room rates in Dubai hit a three-month high in April according to the latest data from STR.
The average daily rate was 576 dirhams ($157) for the month, according to preliminary data, which was the highest since January.
Occupancy stood at 59.7 percent, slightly lower than in March where the rate was at 60.5 percent, the research company said.
Revenue per available room, a key performance measure calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate by its occupancy rate, was at 343.94 dirhams, only slightly higher than 329.84 dirhams month-on-month.
Daily occupancy remained in the 50 percent range throughout the April Ramadan period, STR said.
The holy month of Ramadan typically sees UAE residents checking in at hotels for staycations, which has been a major selling point for the industry since international travel was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UAE has been investing in key tourism and health policies to allow the hotel industry to gradually recover, including one of the world’s fastest inoculation drives.

Topics: Dubai hotel UAE

Saudi customs chiefs urge travelers to declare goods worth more than $800

Saudi customs chiefs urge travelers to declare goods worth more than $800
Saudi customs chiefs urge travelers to declare goods worth more than $800

Saudi customs chiefs urge travelers to declare goods worth more than $800
  • The requirement is part of the common customs law system for the GCC countries
RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has called on travelers coming to Saudi Arabia to declare purchases or gifts worth more than SR3,000 ($800) or its equivalent in foreign currencies.
The requirement is part of the common customs law system for the GCC countries, Al Watan reported.
The Authority also called on travelers coming to or departing from the Kingdom to declare currencies, jewelry, or valuable materials worth SR60,000 or more or the equivalent in foreign currencies, or any goods prohibited or restricted in the Kingdom, including cigarette and tobacco products.
The process can be completed electronically through the “Travelers’ Declaration” application or the website of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (http://www.customs.gov.sa).
It warned that fines would be imposed on declaration dodgers.
Travelers are liable to pay 25 percent of the value of seized items in fines, rising to 50 percent of the value for repeat offenders where there is no suspicion that the seizures are related to a crime or a money-laundering offense.

 

Topics: saudi customs customs

