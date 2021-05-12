You are here

  'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

‘A hell out here’: COVID-19 ravages rural India

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India
Relatives mourn as they arrive for the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (AFP)
Reuters

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

‘A hell out here’: COVID-19 ravages rural India
  • The disease has rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to tend the sick
  • Indian state leaders clamoured for vaccines to stop the second wave and the devastation that it has wrought
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began.
The disease has rampaged through the countryside, leaving families to weep over the dead in rural hospitals or camp in wards to tend the sick.
Boosted by highly infectious variants, the second wave erupted in February to inundate hospitals and medical staff, as well as crematoriums and mortuaries.
Experts still cannot say for sure when the figures will peak.
Indian state leaders clamoured for vaccines to stop the second wave and the devastation that it has wrought, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them procure urgent supplies from overseas.
Deaths grew by a record 4,205 while infections rose 348,421 in the 24 hours to Wednesday, taking the tally past 23 million, health ministry data showed. Experts believe the actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher.
Funeral pyres have blazed in city parking lots, and bodies have washed up on the banks of the holy river Ganges, having been immersed by relatives whose villages were stripped bare of the wood needed for cremations.
Lacking beds, drugs and oxygen, many hospitals in the world’s second-most populous nation have been forced to turn away droves of sufferers, while tales of desperate relatives searching for someone to treat dying loved ones have become sickeningly commonplace.
Although the infection curve may be showing early signs of flattening, new cases are likely to fall off slowly, according to virologist Shahid Jameel.
“We seem to be plateauing around 400,000 cases a day,” the Indian Express newspaper quoted him as saying. “It is still too early to say whether we have reached the peak.”
Indians need vaccines “here and now,” the chief minister of West Bengal state, Mamata Banerjee, said in a letter to Modi. India has fully vaccinated barely 2.5 percent of the population.
Delhi had run out of its reserves of shots and had to close down several centers, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.
India is using the AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute in the western city of Pune and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech but production is well short of the millions of doses required.
The country accounts for half of COVID-19 cases and 30 percent of deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization said in its latest weekly report.
The full impact of the B.1.617 variant found in India, which the WHO has designated as being of global concern, is not yet clear, it added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government was looking at all possible solutions to tackle a surge in cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, including in the northern English town of Bolton.
“It may be more transmissible ... maybe even considerably more transmissible,” he told parliament.
Daily infections are shooting up in the Indian countryside in comparison to big towns, where they have slowed after last month’s surge, experts say.
More than half the cases this week in the western state of Maharashtra were in rural areas, up from a third a month ago. That share is nearly two-thirds in the most populous, and mainly rural, state of Uttar Pradesh, government data showed.
Television showed images of people weeping over the bodies of loved ones in ramshackle rural hospitals while others camped in wards tending to the sick.
A pregnant woman was taking care of her husband who had breathing difficulties in a hospital in Bhagalpur in the eastern state of Bihar, which is seeing a case surge its health system could barely have handled at the best of times.
“There is no doctor here, she sleeps the whole night here, taking care of her husband,” the woman’s brother told India Today television.
In a corridor outside, two sons were wailing over the body of their father, saying repeatedly that he could have been saved if only he had been given a bed in an intensive care unit.
At the general hospital in Bijnor, a town in northern Uttar Pradesh, a woman lay in a cot next to a garbage can and medical waste.
“How can someone get treated if the situation is like this?” asked her son, Sudesh Tyagi. “It is a hell out here.”

India #covid-19 Narendra Modi

Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow Democrat for supporting Israel airstrikes

Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow Democrat for supporting Israel airstrikes
Arab News

Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow Democrat for supporting Israel airstrikes

Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow Democrat for supporting Israel airstrikes
  • ‘Utterly shameful,’ says US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York mayoral candidate
  • Andrew Yang disinvited from Eid event following his comments
Arab News

LONDON: US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday criticized New York mayoral candidate and Democratic colleague Andrew Yang for scheduling a campaign event around the celebration of Eid Al-Fitr after voicing his support for Israel amid its Gaza airstrikes.

Yang on Monday said: “I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists.”

He added: “The people of NYC (New York City) will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.” His tweet has since attracted some 35,000 retweets, many of them highly critical.

Yang, who had organized to distribute groceries to Muslim families in the Astoria neighborhood, was disinvited from the event.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked. But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

The hashtag #YangSupportsGenocide started trending on Twitter soon after Ocasio-Cortez’s comments.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Andrew Yang New York

Barnier calls for immigration ban as he weighs French presidential run

Barnier calls for immigration ban as he weighs French presidential run
Arab News

Barnier calls for immigration ban as he weighs French presidential run

Barnier calls for immigration ban as he weighs French presidential run
  • The EU’s Brexit negotiator also appears to back a ban on headscarves worn in public
  • His comments come at a time of heightened rhetoric around immigration and Islam in France
Arab News

LONDON: Michel Barnier, the French lawyer who led the EU’s Brexit negotiations, has called for a five-year ban on immigration into Europe, referring to the bloc’s borders and internal Schengen passport-free zone as a “sieve.”

Barnier, 70, said he will wait until autumn to make a decision about whether to stand for the French presidency next year. His comments come at a time of heightened rhetoric around immigration and Islam in France.

Barnier said an immigration ban would help fight crime and terrorism domestically, and ease tensions that have led to a surge in support for far-right candidates.

“The problems of immigration are not trifling. As a politician, I know how to see the problems as they are and how the French people experience them, and how to find solutions,” he added.

“I think we have to take the time for three or five years to suspend immigration, but not all immigrants are potential terrorists, or criminals — notably those who cross the Mediterranean for a better life.”

Barnier expressed sympathy for hundreds of retired and serving French military personnel who signed letters in recent weeks referring to the dangers posed to France of “Islamist hordes.” 

He also appeared to back calls for a ban on headscarves worn in public, a policy that would disproportionately affect Muslim women. “We must clearly reaffirm that religious insignia cannot enter the public space,” he said.

A swing to harsher views on migration and Islam has become increasingly mainstream in France, with President Emmanuel Macron also having called for tighter controls on borders and a review of the Schengen Agreement.

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, Macron’s biggest rival for the presidency, has also called for a temporary end to immigration from outside the EU, to be replaced by a limit of just 10,000 people per year. 

France Michel Barnier Marine Le Pen

Muslims in Italy celebrate second Eid Al-Fitr amid pandemic

Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

Muslims in Italy celebrate second Eid Al-Fitr amid pandemic

Muslims wearing face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus attend prayers for Eid Al-Fitr, the feast of breaking the fast which marks the end of Ramadan in Rome's Piazza Vittorio Square in 2020. (AP/File Photo)
  • Smaller gatherings, strict measures planned to combat spread of COVID-19
  • ‘It’s still better than last year. This year at least we’re able to meet in groups and pray,’ imam tells Arab News
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Muslims in Italy will celebrate their second Eid Al-Fitr amid the coronavirus pandemic with smaller-than-usual gatherings nationwide.

Muslim community leaders in the country have called for strict adherence to measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Like last year, the traditional gathering in Parco Dora park in Turin will not take place. Instead, nine meeting points for prayer have been designated throughout the city.

Double shifts for prayer have been set in order to avoid there being too many people at the same time.

The Taiba and Rayan mosques are restricting capacity, and all worshippers are required to bring their own carpet and wear masks. Omar Mosque has asked the faithful to gather in Valentino Park.

Squares and outdoor sports centers and soccer fields will also be used for the prayer that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Great Mosque of Rome has quite a large outdoor space, so prayers will be held there. Outdoor ceremonies will be organized in several squares in Italy’s capital.

The Islamic Center of Via Monzani in Marghera, Venice, will not hold the traditional venue in San Giuliano Park, where thousands used to gather every year. Instead, small gatherings will be organized in some squares.

“It’s still better than last year. This year, at least we’re able to meet in groups and pray,” Imam Sadmir Aliovski, who coordinated food aid for the unemployed and needy in Venice during Ramadan, told Arab News.

A public ceremony is scheduled in the city of Montebelluna where Muslims will meet at 7 a.m. in Caonada gym with Imam Mourchid Sallahdine.

The Islamic Cultural Center of Villorba has scheduled collective prayer at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the Palaverde indoor sports arena.

Catholic archbishops have sent wishes for Eid Al-Fitr to Muslim communities. “We hope that despite the difficulties, dialogue, encounters and mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims can find adequate momentum,” said Turin’s Archbishop Monsignor Cesare Nosiglia.

He expressed his wish that Muslim places of worship will soon be able to welcome their faithful again.

Milan’s Archbishop Mario Delpini said: “We continue to work together in building peaceful, fraternal and harmonious relationships, and in this difficult time may we all find spiritual energy to be able to embark on a new path of rebirth.”

He added: “In this exceptional time marked by the pandemic and the economic crisis, religions must help find the common good and put it into practice with work and prayer, so that we can all build a culture of peace built on patience and understanding.”

Italy Islam Muslims Ramadan Ramadan 2021 Eid Al Fitr 2021

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
Arab News

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp

UK urged to bring home family stranded with COVID-19 in Syrian camp
  • Family, including toddler, face ‘real risk of life-threatening illness and possibly death’
  • They are among dozens stranded in former Daesh territory
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government is being asked to repatriate a family stuck in a detention camp on the Syria-Iraq border who have contracted COVID-19.

UK charity Reprieve said the family, including a toddler with breathing difficulties and another member with asthma, were experiencing serious symptoms and had no access to proper healthcare in the camp.

The family, who the charity says were trafficked into territory formerly held by Daesh, faces a “real risk of life-threatening illness, and possibly death.”

Maya Foa, executive director of Reprieve, told The Guardian: “This is a family which is very likely to include victims of trafficking and they have been in this camp for a few years now. They all have roots in the UK. They are British and I have spent time with them in the camp.”

She added: “As well as the imperative to bring them back to receive treatment, surely the British government should also now be looking to investigate trafficking, and they would be happy to speak to the authorities.”

The plea comes as a group of UK politicians try to pressure the government to help British citizens return home from the region.

Around 800 have traveled to Daesh territory since the group emerged. Reprieve says 25 adults, mainly women, and 35 children are still there.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a Conservative peer, said: “I would absolutely make the case on compassionate grounds for why British nationals should not be left in the middle of a pandemic stateless in the middle of a desert.”

She added: “We cannot hold ourselves up as a bastion for our policy against trafficking, modern-day slavery and sexual violence in conflict … and then simply close our eyes when it comes to our own citizens being subjected to the very actions that we are campaigning against.”

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell said: “There is a danger that if these people are left stranded in an ungoverned space, they could be prey to terrorists and weaponized against us, which is why it’s so important to agree with the arguments which the Americans have made about bringing them back to their country of origin.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK. Those who remain in Syria include dangerous individuals who chose to stay to fight or otherwise support a group that committed atrocious crimes including butchering and beheading innocent civilians.

“Where we become aware of British unaccompanied or orphaned children, or if British children are able to seek consular assistance, we will work to facilitate their return, subject to national security concerns.”

United Kingdom (UK) refugees Syria-Iraq border Coronavirus (COVID-19)

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
AP

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight

French court orders trial in 2009 crash of Rio-Paris flight
  • The two companies said they would appeal the decision, which overturns a 2019 ruling
  • Air France maintains that it did not commit a criminal offense in this tragic accident
AP

PARIS: A French court on Wednesday ordered Air France and plane maker Airbus to stand trial for manslaughter in the 2009 crash into the Atlantic Ocean of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris.
The crash killed all 228 people aboard.
The two companies said they would appeal the decision, which overturns a 2019 ruling. Victims’ groups in France and Brazil had pressed for a trial, maintaining the companies were at least partially responsible for the crash.
French judges in 2019 had dropped a decade-long investigation into the crash.
Air France “maintains that it did not commit a criminal offense in this tragic accident and will be appealing to the French Court of Cassation,” France’s highest court, the carrier said in a statement.
Airbus said the decision “does not reflect in any way the conclusions of the investigation that led to the dismissal of the case in favor of Airbus.”
Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic on June 1, 2009. Later, one of history’s most ambitious and costly undersea search operations managed to find the plane’s flight recorders in the ocean’s depths.
The French accident investigation bureau found that external speed sensors had been frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn’t in the cockpit, one of multiple problems identified at the time of the crash.

AIR FRANCE Airbus Brazil plane crash

