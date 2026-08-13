Palestinian prisoners’ authority: Gaza detainees face dire conditions in Israeli prisons

RAMALLAH: The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said on Wednesday that living and humanitarian conditions for Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip in Janot prison continue to deteriorate severely amid punitive measures, restrictions and deprivation of basic necessities guaranteed under international law and conventions.

In a report issued on Wednesday, the commission said that after visiting a number of prisoners and hearing their testimonies, prison authorities allow the washing machine to be used only once every 12 to 14 days. Underwear and outer clothing are also often not replaced, further worsening the prisoners’ suffering.

The commission said prisoners are subjected to continued beatings and repression, while adequate healthcare and basic personal necessities are not provided.

It added that severe overcrowding persists, with some rooms housing 12 prisoners but containing only 10 beds, forcing two prisoners to sleep on the floor.

Prison authorities also continue to impose punitive measures, including forcing prisoners to sleep on their stomachs and removing their mattresses following the morning headcount until the evening headcount, according to the report.

It added that the prison sections lack basic necessities, including razors and nail clippers, which are shared among the prisoners.

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs renewed its call on international and humanitarian institutions, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take urgent action to halt violations against Palestinian prisoners and ensure the minimum rights guaranteed to them under international laws and conventions.

It also said that the living and health conditions of Palestinian prisoners at Ofer prison remain poor and difficult amid continued punitive and retaliatory policies imposed by the prison administration, exacerbating their suffering and threatening their health and physical safety.

The commission said numerous violations by the prison administration have become part of prisoners’ daily routine.

Food is poor in both quantity and quality, while sick prisoners are denied medication and medical treatment.

Skin diseases among prisoners have also worsened, posing an additional threat to their health.

The commission added that prison authorities in Ofer also remove mattresses in the early morning and return them in the evening, while conducting raids of cells and sections and subjecting prisoners to beatings, abuse, insults and humiliation.

It said prisoners are given no more than 15 minutes for outdoor recreation and showering.

They also lack sufficient clothing and blankets, with each prisoner reportedly having only a prison uniform and a beige-colored pajama set. Prisoners are also prohibited from possessing cleaning and disinfecting supplies, among other punitive measures.

The commission said its lawyer documented these conditions during visits to several prisoners at Ofer prison, including Mahmoud Owaywi, 22, from Hebron, who has been held under administrative detention since March 13, 2025; Musa Eamar, 28, from Beit Ummar, held under administrative detention since July 2025; and Adam Ata, 21, from Deir Abu Mash’al, held under administrative detention since May 9, 2025.

Visits were also made to Hassan Al-Bayad, 27, from Al-Fawwar refugee camp, who has been detained since April 21, 2025, and Musab Al-Wahdein, 17, from Beit Ummar, who was detained earlier this year.