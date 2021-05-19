You are here

UK minister voices support for ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’

James Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be “proportionate.” (Screenshot)
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

  • Cleverly says action on both sides had to be ‘proportionate’ and avoid civilian casualties
  • Opposition Labour MP Burgon refutes; says all UK weapons sales to Israel should be stopped
LONDON: The UK’s Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly said Wednesday Israel had a “legitimate right to defend itself” in the British government’s most vocal support for Israeli bombardment of Gaza to date.

Cleverly, speaking in the UK parliament, condemned the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas, saying action on both sides had to be “proportionate” and avoid civilian casualties, the Independent newspaper reported.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations within Israel,” Cleverly said.

“We strongly condemn these acts of terrorism by Hamas and other terrorist groups who must permanently end their incitement and rocket fire against Israel. There is no justification for the targeting of civilians.

“Israel has a legitimate right for self-defense and to defend its citizens from attack. In doing so, it is vital that all actions are proportionate, in line with international humanitarian law and make every effort to avoid civilian casualties.”

At least 219 people, including 63 children, have been killed in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza by airstrikes from Israel’s military since last week, with nearly 1,500 Palestinians also wounded.

According to Israeli figures, hundreds of rockets have been fired by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which also runs Gaza’s government, that have killed 12 people in Israel, including two children.

Opposition Labour MP Richard Burgon disagreed with Cleverly’s assessment, asking: “How many Palestinian children have to be killed? How many more Palestinian homes have to be reduced to rubble? How many more Palestinian schools and hospitals have to be bombed before the British government takes the action necessary to finally force the Israeli government to stop its war on the Palestinian people?

“Surely now is the time for all UK weapons sales to Israel to be stopped. Surely now is the time for sanctions on the Israeli government for its repeated violations of international law. Surely now is the time — this House voted for it back in 2014 — to recognize the state of Palestine because Palestine has the right to exist,” he said.

Cleverly refuted his argument and said Burgon should “understand that Israel's actions were in response to indiscriminate rocket attacks from an internationally recognized terrorist organization.”

Hamas rocket attacks on Israel started after Muslim Palestinian worshippers were attacked at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli security forces and were also in response to Palestinian families being evicted from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time to question “Britain's military relationship with Israel” during the session.

Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
AP

  • All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission on Wednesday
  • Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican “yes” votes they will need to prevail.
WASHINGTON: Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded.
The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi.
Katko, that panel’s top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation.
“I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill,” said Katko.
All 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol supported the commission on Wednesday.
The 10 included Katko and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, Trump’s most prominent House GOP critic, though she did not speak during Wednesday’s debate. The vote came a week after her colleagues dumped her from a Republican leadership position for repeatedly criticizing Trump for his role in the attack and his false claims that he lost the election because of widespread voting fraud.
A moderate and a former prosecutor, Katko defended the proposed commission as a fair and needed step toward understanding the riot, how it happened and what security improvements the Capitol needs to prevent a future assault.
“This is about fact. It is not partisan politics,” he said pointedly.
The 35 defectors represented a relatively modest but still significant proportion of House Republicans, of whom 175 opposed the legislation. Their defiance underscored the party’s rift as some lawmakers supported an investigation of the shocking and violent Capitol attack while leaders tried to avoid enraging the former president, whose support they believe they’ll need to win House control in the 2022 elections.
The Democratic-run House approved the measure 252-175 and sent it to the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill fight to garner at least 10 Republican “yes” votes they will need to prevail.
Three Republicans spoke in favor of the legislation: Katko and Fred Upton and Peter Meijer of Michigan. The two Michigan lawmakers were among the 10 who had voted to impeach Trump.
If not for resistance by the Capitol Police, “Who knows how many of our heads would have been swinging on those gallows” that members of the mob erected outside the building, Upton said.
Meijer, a freshman, took what seemed veiled shots at Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and some of his GOP colleagues.
Without mentioning names, Meijer said the attack occurred “with the encouragement of prominent elected officials.” He said some who initially criticized the attack “have walked back their words or softened their speech.”
Meijer added, “More troubling, there has been an active effort to whitewash and rewrite the shameful events of that day to avoid accountability.”
Days after the Capitol attack, McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility” for the rioters’ assault. But he opposed impeachment, eased his criticisms of Trump and opposed creation of the commission. Other Republicans have downplayed the attack, with one comparing the rioters to tourists.
The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the Capitol riot.

Updated 31 min 8 sec ago
AP

  • By seeding the company’s widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple US government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage
WASHINGTON: The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company’s system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company’s top official said Wednesday.
SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company’s president and CEO.
“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak,” Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.
The SolarWinds hack, which was first reported last December and which US officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration. By seeding the company’s widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple US government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage. The US imposed sanctions against Russia last month.
Also Wednesday, Ramakrishna apologized for the way the company blamed an intern earlier this year during congressional testimony for poor password security protocols. That public statement, he said, was “not appropriate.”
“I have long held a belief system and an attitude that you never flog failure. You want your employees, including interns, to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and together we become better,” he added. “Obviously you don’t want to make the same mistake over and over again. You want to improve.”

Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

  • Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km long by 25 km wide
A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its website with a photo of the enormous, oblong ice sheet.
Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide.
By comparison, Spain’s popular tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles). The US state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 2,678 square km (1,034 square miles).
The enormity of A-76, which broke away from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf, ranks as the largest existing iceberg on the planet, surpassing the now second-place A-23A, about 3,380 square km (1,305 square miles) in size and also floating in the Weddell Sea.
Another massive Antarctic iceberg that had threatened a penguin-populated island off the southern tip of South America has since lost much of its mass and broken into pieces, scientists said earlier this year.
A-76 was first detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center based in Maryland using imagery from Copernicus Sentinel-1, consisting of two polar-orbiting satellites.
The Ronne Ice Shelf on the flank of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent’s landmass and extend out into the surrounding seas.
Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelves is part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change, according to the US National Snow & Ice Data Center.

Updated 20 May 2021
AP

  • Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the US and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast and Iran
REYKJAVIK, Iceland: Top diplomats from the United States and Russia sparred politely in Iceland on Wednesday in their first face-to-face encounter, which came as ties between the nations have deteriorated sharply in recent months.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s longtime Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke frankly but calmly of their differences as they held talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, a city with deep history in US-Russian relations.
“We seek a predictable, stable relationship with Russia,” Blinken told Lavrov, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden, who has proposed a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next month. “We think that’s good for our people, good for Russian people and indeed good for the world.”
“It’s also no secret that we have our differences and when it comes to those differences, as President Biden has also shared with President Putin, if Russia acts aggressively against us, our partners, and our allies, we’ll respond — and President Biden has demonstrated that in both word and deed, not for purposes of escalation, not to seek out conflict, but to defend our interests,” Blinken said.
The meeting took place just as the Biden administration notified Congress of new sanctions on Russia over a controversial European pipeline. The administration hit eight Russian companies and vessels with penalties for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while sparing two German entities from similar penalties.
“We have serious differences in the assessment of the international situation, we have serious differences in the approaches to the tasks which have to be solved for its normalization,” Lavrov said. “Our position is very simple: We are ready to discuss all the issues without exception, but under perception that the discussion will be honest, with the facts on the table, and of course on the basis of mutual respect.”
Even before Wednesday’s talks the two diplomats had laid down near diametrically opposed positions for the meeting, previewing what was likely to be a difficult and contentious exchange over myriad issues including Ukraine, the Arctic, Russia’s treatment of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and accusations of cyber malfeasance, including claims that Russia-based hackers were responsible for a ransomware attack on a key US pipeline.
The meeting also followed a spate of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions as US-Russian relations threaten a return to Cold War lows.
Perhaps anticipating Blinken’s position and the expected sanctions announcement, Lavrov had offered a prebuttal at a news conference Monday in Moscow.
“Apparently, a (US) decision was made to promote stable, predictable relations with Russia,” he said. “However, if this includes constant and predictable sanctions, that’s not what we need.”
Blinken said his meeting with Lavrov would be an important opportunity to test the proposition that the US and Russia can work collaboratively on certain issues, like climate change, the Mideast, Iran and North Korea, despite bitter disagreements on others. The meeting comes as much of the world is focused on the Israel-Palestinian war.
Blinken noted that despite the vitriol, the US and Russia had agreed early in the Biden administration to a five-year extension of a key arms control pact that President Donald Trump had declined to renew before he left office. Trump left a decidedly mixed legacy on Russia that included a friendly personal relationship with Putin, while his administration still imposed sanctions and other punitive measures.
Another, more immediate area of disagreement in Reykjavik, the site of the famous 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, is the Arctic, where Russia has been expanding its military presence and pursuing policies to expand its influence, to the alarm of the Americans.
Blinken noted that the US and Russia have cooperated in the past on Arctic issues, although he glossed over deep American opposition to Russia’s increased military activity in the area and its proposal to renew a long-suspended military dialogue within the eight-nation Arctic Council.
Blinken rejected Russian calls to resume a military component of the Arctic Council and expressed concerns about Russia’s increasing military activity in the region known as the “high North.” On Wednesday, in successive meetings with foreign ministers from other Nordic Council members, Blinken repeatedly referred to the importance of “continuing to maintain this region as one of peaceful cooperation.”
“We have concerns about some of the recent military activities in the Arctic,” he said. “That Increases the dangers of accidents and miscalculations and undermines the shared goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region.”
Blinken also took Russia to task for proposing new navigational regulations for the region and decried Lavrov for comments in which he dismissed such criticism because the Arctic “is our territory, our land.”
“We have to proceed all of us, including Russia, based on the rules, based on norms, based on the commitments that we’ve each made and also avoid statements that undercut those,” Blinken said.
In his comments Monday, Lavrov noted the grievances about Russia’s military activities in the Arctic. “It has long been common knowledge that this is our territory, our land. We are in charge of keeping the Arctic coast safe. Everything Russia is doing there is absolutely legal,” he said.
Moscow and Washington are also embroiled in a bitter dispute over the status of their respective embassies and consulates after the diplomatic expulsions. Russia has given the US until Aug. 1 to get rid of all non-American staff at its diplomatic missions, something the US says will make it nearly impossible for its facilities to function.

Afghan villagers pour out life’s savings to build reservoirs

Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: First, the water wells and natural springs went dry. Then, the karez and qanats (ancient underground irrigation tunnels) ran out of water, too, forcing thousands of villagers to flee Jaghori, the district worst affected by drought in parched central Afghanistan.

With the region facing one of its “worst droughts in memory,” thousands of people are walking long distances to source drinking water, in addition to dealing with a crippling food crisis and the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

They face a dilemma — pack their bags and relocate or remain and risk dying of thirst.

With a population of 560,000, Jaghori, located in the southern fringes of the Hazaristan region, is one of the main districts of the Ghazni province and comprises nine villages.

A majority of the villagers are ethnic Hazaras, working as farmers and daily laborers, who were until recently more worried about another relocation issue — leaving their homes for another region would mean having to pay rent for accommodation, besides facing an increased security risk, unlike in Jaghori, one of the safest places in war-torn Afghanistan.

But because of the threat of drought, a group of educated young villagers is now trying a solution: Building small dams and reservoirs to store rain and snow water for irrigation and drinking purposes.

In February this year, they launched a crowdfunding campaign to collect money from local villagers and Hazaras abroad, contacting them online and through social media channels using limited resources to buy internet access in the impoverished rural district.

After hearing of the campaign, one elderly local couple from the Angortoo village of Jaghori district donated nearly $4,000 — their entire life’s savings — to construct a reservoir.

They were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday, but several residents of Jaghori said they had reserved money meant for their Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, which was canceled due to the pandemic.

Rooshana, a 24-year-old resident of Tabqoos village, sold her wedding jewelry for the cause.

“All of the springs have dried up here. The only means for survival for many of us is a karez that is 8 km away. We store each drop of water in a bucket which takes hours,” Rooshana, a mother of a baby girl, told Arab News over the phone from Jaghori.

“My wedding jewelry is not as important as the water here. I wanted to pay my share for building one of the dams,” she added.

Rooshana is among many Afghans now contributing toward the cause, drawn by the “transparency” of the project.

“When Afghans living abroad and here saw how transparent the process of building the dams was, they began to contribute,” Taqi Poya, a coordinator for one of the dams, told Arab News.

“Initially, we used shovels and mattocks because we were cash strapped, but later we hired machinery for building the dams,” he added.

So far, the group has collected nearly $170,000 to construct three small reservoirs in Jaghori.

Rooshana’s husband, a daily wage laborer, who works at the “Mother Dam,” said that once ready in a couple of months, the reservoir could store up to 750,000 cubic meters of water for Tabqoos village.

“The construction of Shohada dam, in another village, is already finished. With a height of 20 meters, it has stored some rainwater this spring, and once it fills up in the coming years, it can meet the needs of 60 percent of the village,” Poya told Arab News.

Every drop counts, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) saying that 13 million people in Afghanistan, or one-third of its 36 million population, are going without adequate food due to the ongoing drought.

“The drought and food crisis is one of the worst suffered in Afghanistan in recent decades, as 13.1 million people are grappling with food shortages according to the latest food insecurity analysis,” the IFRC said in a report released two weeks ago.

It added that this acute food security crisis “compounds social and economic hardships” already faced by millions of people in Afghanistan due to the pandemic and years of conflict.

“We are deeply concerned about worsening and severe water shortages in many areas, depleted food crops and crippled economic activity, such as decimated local markets and basic incomes,” Dr Nilab Mobarez, acting president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said in a statement.

All villagers interviewed for this story, along with Khod Dad Orfani, a lawmaker representing the Jaghori district in parliament, said that the central government in Kabul had not contributed toward the construction of the reservoirs “despite repeated pleas” by the villagers.

“People feel frustrated with the government and have no expectations from it. The government does not want the deprivations of people of central areas (Hazara populated region) to end,” Orfani told Arab News.

Rafiq Junbish, a spokesman for the Ministry of Rural Development in Kabul, told Arab News that the government had “allocated $5.4 million for various projects in Jaghori in recent years, including for the building of a dam in drought-stricken areas.”

Villagers, however, said the problem is far greater than the solutions on offer.

“People here are facing enormous challenges due to the severe water shortage, but there’s nothing much they can do. These dams will be effective in the future and will be the best answer for their needs and survival,” Nastratullah Nemati, a coordinator, told Arab News.

