DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the UAE state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.
Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressing support for Egypt’s efforts to bolster a cease-fire agreed by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.
The UAE, which last year signed an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, “is ready to work with all parties to preserve the cease-fire and find new ways to reduce escalation and achieve peace,” the news agency quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.
UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
https://arab.news/jthyw
UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
- Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the UAE state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.