UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan expressed support for Egypt’s efforts to bolster a cease-fire agreed by Israel and the Palestinians. (Twitter: @MohamedBinZayed)
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts
  Sheikh Mohamed's comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the UAE state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nayhan.
Sheikh Mohamed’s comments came in a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressing support for Egypt’s efforts to bolster a cease-fire agreed by Israel and the Palestinians after 11 days of fighting.
The UAE, which last year signed an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, “is ready to work with all parties to preserve the cease-fire and find new ways to reduce escalation and achieve peace,” the news agency quoted Sheikh Mohammed as saying.

Topics: UAE Israel Palestine Egypt East Jerusalem violence

Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour

Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour
  The top US diplomat emphasized the need to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians while beginning a major effort at reconstruction
Updated 17 min 9 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking ahead of a trip to the Middle East, reaffirmed on Sunday US support for a two-state solution as the only way to provide hope to Israelis and Palestinians that they can live “with equal measures of security, of peace and dignity.”
His remarks came days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire, halting 11 days of mutual bombardment that killed more than 200 Palestinians.
“If there isn’t positive change, and particularly if we can’t find a way to help Palestinians live with more — with more dignity and with more hope, this cycle is likely to repeat itself, and that is in no one’s interest,” Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
The State Department announced Thursday that Blinken will travel to the Middle East “in the coming days,” with plans to meet with Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts.
Blinken’s support for a two-state solution — the vision of Israel and a Palestinian state living peacefully side by side — restates a long-time US goal, though he conceded that this was not “necessarily for today.”
But his remarks about “equal measures” for Israelis and Palestinians seemed to shift the tone, at least, from Donald Trump’s administration, which cut aid to the Palestinian Authority and issued a Middle East peace plan with strong Israeli backing but no support from Palestinians.
The top US diplomat emphasized the need to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians while beginning a major effort at reconstruction.
Saying the cease-fire would help mark a pivot from violence to “something more positive,” he added, “That has to start now with dealing with the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza.
“Then reconstruction, rebuilding what’s been lost, and critically, engaging both sides in trying to start to make real improvements” in people’s lives.
He was asked on ABC how the Biden administration could ensure that aid would go to ordinary Palestinians and not help the Hamas militants who launched thousands of rockets at Israel.
“We’ve worked in the past and we continue to work with trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi- government authority,” he said.
“The real challenge here is to help the Palestinians and particularly to help the Palestinian Authority deliver better results for their people, and of course, Israel has a profound role to play in that too.”
Israel’s response to the Hamas rocket barrages has drawn sharp criticism from some liberal members of the US Congress who have questioned American arms sales to the Jewish state.
Asked about that, Blinken replied, “The president has been clear we’re committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself... At the same time, any arms sale will be done in full consultation in Congress.”

Topics: East Jerusalem violence US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Gaza

Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce

Jordan's King Abdullah says important to turn Gaza ceasefire into extended truce
  • King Abdullah said Jordan "puts all its diplomatic relations and capabilities at the service of the Palestinian cause"
  • Egyptian FM will meet Jordan's King Abdullah and the Jordanian FM during his visit
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Jordan's King Abdullah stressed on Sunday the importance of the Gaza ceasefire being translated into an extended truce, state news agency Petra reported.
King Abdullah said Jordan "puts all its diplomatic relations and capabilities at the service of the Palestinian cause," Petra reported.
The king also said "there is no alternative to a two-state solution to achieve just and comprehensive peace", Petra added. 

Meanwhile, Egypt's foreign minister is to visit Jordan on Sunday to discuss ways to build on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, de-escalate tensions in the Palestinian territories and revive the Middle East peace process, a foreign ministry statement said.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet Jordan's King Abdullah and the Jordanian foreign minister during the visit, the statement said.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza Jordan Jordan's King Abdullah II

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted: Blinken

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted: Blinken
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted: Blinken

No sign yet Iran will comply with nuclear terms to have sanctions lifted: Blinken
  • With a fifth round of discussions ahead, Blinken said, “the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box”
  • The talks, he added, helped clarify what both sides needed to do to move forward
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it must to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.
Iran President Hassan Rouhani last week said the United States was ready to lift trade sanction, although a senior Iranian official contradicted him, and European diplomats said very difficult issues remained.
Indirect talks have been underway in Vienna as the Biden administration seeks a path forward with Iran, including how Tehran can resume compliance with the 2105 nuclear deal with world powers.
“Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven’t yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That’s the test and we don’t yet have an answer,” Blinken told ABC News’ “This Week With George Stephanopoulos” program.
With a fifth round of discussions ahead, Blinken said, “the first thing that we need to do is put the nuclear problem back in the box.” The talks, he added, helped clarify what both sides needed to do to move forward.
The United States abandoned the international pact in 2018 under former Republican US President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.
Democratic President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January, has said he believes Iran is seriously engaging in talks but that it remained unclear what steps Tehran would actually take to comply with the deal, cemented when Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal US Secretary of State Antony Blinken US

Iran rolling blackouts blamed on heat, drought, crypto-mining

Iran rolling blackouts blamed on heat, drought, crypto-mining
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

Iran rolling blackouts blamed on heat, drought, crypto-mining

Iran rolling blackouts blamed on heat, drought, crypto-mining
  • Power cuts in the peak summer months are not uncommon in Iran
  • Tehran and several other cities have been hit by unannounced power cuts
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has started rolling blackouts, local media reported Sunday, which officials blamed on heat, drought impacting hydropower generation, and surging electricity demand blamed in part on crypto-currency mining.
Power cuts in the peak summer months are not uncommon in Iran, but a government report this month said precipitation was down 43 percent compared to the country’s long-term average, warning of reduced water supplies for the year.
Tehran and several other cities have been hit by unannounced power cuts that sparked complaints from consumers, disrupted businesses and damaged household appliances, Iran’s state television reported.
Rolling blackouts for the capital, Alborz and Khorasan Razavi provinces were announced by provincial power distribution companies, with neighborhoods losing power for at least two hours until evening.
Tehran had experienced brief unplanned outages on Saturday, said AFP correspondents after power cuts had also hit other major cities such as Shiraz and Isfahan from Friday, according to IRNA and ISNA news agencies.
The national grid is overburdened from drought as well as “rising temperature and consumption and a new phenomenon called crypto-currencies,” ISNA quoted national electricity company director Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh as saying.
Iranian officials have regularly blamed “illegal” crypto miners for using vast amounts of electricity through the so-called blockchain process used to generate valuable digital assets like bitcoin.
Electricity company spokesman Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said Saturday the company cut power to four “overusing” government bodies, while registered crypto mining farms had voluntarily shut down operations to ease the burden.
Tehran’s blackout on Saturday also impacted two chess players competing in an Asian championship held online when the chess federation building lost power with no backup.
“Two of Iran’s best lost (due to) a sudden power cut,” IRNA quoted federation chief Mohsen Samizadeh as saying.
The competition’s organizer on the Iranian side, Shadi Paridar, told ISNA that the players “returned to their hotel with tears in their eyes.”
State TV said matches continued on Sunday with backup generators.

Topics: Iran

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists

Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
  • Return of tourists is expected to rehabilitate the tourism industry and bring hundreds of thousands back to work
  • Authorities believe initially limiting tourism to small groups is the best way to monitor and contain spread of COVID-19
Updated 23 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists on Sunday after a fall in COVID-19 infections but said it would take time for visitors to start arriving and to revive the tourism industry.

Under an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government went ahead with a plan to start letting in small groups of tourists from countries using vaccines it has approved.

Foreign airlines are also resuming flights they suspended when Palestinian militants began rocket attacks on Israel this month. A cease-fire has now halted the fighting, helping the government meet Sunday’s target date for starting the plan.

But registration for the Tourism Ministry’s plan opened only last week, so the number of visitors will initially be limited.

“It is unlikely that the first groups will arrive before the beginning of June,” a Tourism Ministry spokeswoman said.

Tourism in 2019 hit a record high of 4.55 million visitors, contributing 23 billion shekels ($7.1 billion) to Israel’s economy, mainly via small and mid-sized businesses.

Under a pilot program due to continue until June 15, Israel gave the green light to visits by 20 groups of between 5 and 30 tourists from countries including the United States, Britain and Germany.

Another 20 groups were chosen to be on standby if any of the first 20 tour operators did not meet Israel’s conditions.

Tourism minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said the ministry was working to allow more tourists to enter to “rehabilitate the tourism industry and bring hundreds of thousands of people back into the workforce.”

Israeli authorities believe that initially limiting tourism to small groups is the best way to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-19, especially new variants. The plan is to boost the number of groups in June and allow individual tourists to start visiting in July.

Visitors will need to show negative PCR tests before flying and to undergo further tests on arrival.

Israel has fully vaccinated about 55 percent of its population and COVID-19 cases have dropped sharply.

El Al Israel Airlines Chairman David Brodet said separately on Sunday that he would step down. The government approved a $210 million bailout package for El Al this month that was conditional on steep spending cuts and the airline’s owners injecting more cash.

Topics: Israel tourism Palestine Tel Aviv COVID-19 vaccine

