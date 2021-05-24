You are here

Pension discrimination could cost Muslim Brits $18bn 

A Muslim worshipper at Regent's Park Mosque. The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives, a study has found.
A Muslim worshipper at Regent's Park Mosque. The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives, a study has found. (Shutterstock)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Britain’s 2010 Equality Act means companies failing to offer a Sharia-compliant pension to employers could be breaking the law
  • As many as one in three British Muslims do not have a pension, posing a financial risk to the taxpayer as well as individuals
LONDON: The next generation of British Muslims could lose out on as much as $18 billion over the course of their lives because of workplace discrimination that prevents Muslims from taking advantage of government-backed pension schemes.

According to a legal opinion obtained by top Islamic finance advisers, employers could be unwittingly breaking anti-discrimination legislation introduced in 2010 by failing to give Muslims the option of a Sharia-compliant pension fund.

In 2012, the British government made it mandatory for employees to be automatically enrolled in workplace pension schemes that see employers match their employees’ contributions toward their retirement funds. 

However, according to halal investment advisers, Islamic Finance Guru (IFG), as many as one in three Muslims are still not enrolled in a pension scheme — and this could end up costing the community nearly £13 billion ($18 billion). 

The main reasons that they had opted-out, according to research carried out by IFG, were twofold: Employers either did not offer a Sharia-compliant fund as part of the company pension plan at all, or employees did not have enough information about the funds to be sure they were halal. 

It is forbidden in Islam to earn or pay interest on loans, excluding many of Britain’s three million or so Muslims from mainstream pension funds, which invest peoples’ money in interest-bearing assets such as bonds. 

Instead, Muslim investors often choose to invest in special funds constructed to ensure compliance with Islamic law — however, sometimes these funds are not made available by employers, or workers do not even know they exist. 

A legal opinion obtained by IFG found that any employer not offering a Sharia-compliant pension fund could be breaking Britain’s Equality Act, which came into law in 2010 and outlawed discrimination on the basis of “protected characteristics” such as race, gender and religion.

“The vast majority of investment funds used by defined contribution pension schemes will not be compliant with Sharia, because they invest in assets which generate interest or involve industries considered haram,” said Paul Newman, of Wilberforce Chambers. 

“It is therefore not possible for Muslim employees to become members of their employer’s scheme if it does not offer the option of halal investment funds,” Newman said. 

He continued: “Amongst the acts prohibited by the 2010 (Equality) Act is indirect discrimination, which is concerned with acts . . . which, in practice, have the effect of disadvantaging a group of people with a particular protected characteristic.”

Ibrahim Khan, co-founder of Islamic Finance Guru, told Arab News that the inability of many to access pensions will cost the Muslim community a “huge amount of money.”

Khan said: “This is bad for the Muslim community, but it’s also bad the taxpayers. If you’ve got a pensioner who doesn’t have the money to live, who’s going to pay for it? The taxpayer is going to pay for it.” 

He explained that two things need to happen to rectify the situation.

“First, huge amounts of education needs to be done. Muslims don’t know that there’s now some Sharia-compliant pensions available. There’s loads of people working that could enrol in a pension, but they don’t because they dont know it’s Sharia-compliant. 

“Second, every employer needs to make sure they are offering a Sharia-compliant pension fund.” 

Khan also said that people may not realize that they are being discriminated against with an issue such as pensions, but that this form of prejudice can have a real impact on peoples’ lives. 

“Contravention of the Equality Act, when it comes to pensions, from a legal perpspective it’s very clear — but to the average person they might not realize it’s discrimination happening.”

Khan added that he “doesn’t think there is anything nefarious going on,” but said that people “haven’t fully realized that we are walking into a big mess, not just for the Muslim community but for everyone.”

Military arrest Mali's president, prime minister and defense minister

Military arrest Mali’s president, prime minister and defense minister
Military arrest Mali’s president, prime minister and defense minister

Military arrest Mali’s president, prime minister and defense minister
BAMAKO: Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister of the country's interim government on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.
President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.
The arrests bring further uncertainty to the West African country after a military coup in August overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the takeover, but many inside government and the opposition worried about the military's hold over key positions.
The arrests occurred after the announcement of a change in government in which two members of a military junta that seized power in August were replaced.

British Sikh salesman called 'Arab shoe bomber' by colleague seeks £6m payout

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England.
Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. (Exertis)
British Sikh salesman called ‘Arab shoe bomber’ by colleague seeks £6m payout

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. (Exertis)
  • Sidhu detailed how his colleagues taunted and targeted him daily, calling him a “temperamental Syrian immigrant”
LONDON: A British Sikh who was racially bullied so severely that a psychiatrist warned he may never return to work is seeking record damages.

Kieran Sidhu, 36, endured extensive racial abuse from three colleagues while working for tech firm Exertis in southern England. Glynn Smith, Stuart Smith and John Cleary called him an “Arab shoe bomber,” described him as “the only ethnic on the team,” looked up his home address and called it Aleppo and said he was a “temperamental Syrian immigrant.” 

The trio also threw his laptop in the bin and hid his electronic equipment and chair.

He is now seeking some £6.6 million ($9.4 million) in damages after a psychiatrist told a tribunal he may never be able to work again. The highest ever tribunal payout in Britain is currently £4.7 million, made by the Royal Bank of Scotland last year in a case of disability discrimination. Sidhu is a Sikh Scotsman of Indian descent and has won claims of racial discrimination and harassment and constructive dismissal. 

His team members would sing “Sidhu, Sidhu, he works at O2. Sidhu, Sidhu, he’s an Arab too and he’s got a bomb in his shoe.”

Sidhu detailed how his colleagues taunted and targeted him daily, calling him a “temperamental Syrian immigrant” and saying that he was linked to Daesh.

The relentless abuse worsened in January 2016 when Sidhu was promoted to account manager after four years of work for Exertis. Sidhu said his co-workers would repeatedly tape McDonald’s adverts and a fake male escort business card to his computer screen, telling him that it was what he would be doing after getting fired. 

One of his colleagues said the area he lived in looked like “a terrorist war zone.”

One teammate said: “You will be the last ethnic if you are anything to go by.”

The tribunal in Southampton heard how his colleagues would hide his work equipment and give him an ironic standing ovation whenever he arrived late.

Sidhu said: “They thought this was funny but it was embarrassing and disruptive for me.” 

Sidhu complained to manager Matthew Rumsey, who he said showed “little interest” in his struggles, instead preferring to focus on sales targets. Sidhu said he was driven to depression by his experiences, but instead of helping Sidhu, Rumsey took clients from him and tried to remove him from Exertis “because he did not fit in with the team.” 

Sidhu eventually left the firm in May 2017 while suffering from extreme depression and anxiety. 

Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Ornstein said he has a “very low chance of recovery” and is “unlikely to be able to work again.”

Sidhu’s solicitor Lawrence Davies said: “The size of my client’s compensation claim reflects not only the gravity of the ordeal he suffered but the psychiatric assessment that, in all probability, his career is over.”

Exertis said in a statement that Sidhu’s experience was a “unique case across a business of more than 1,800 employees.” 

Marketing Director Rob Fitzsimons would not confirm if the trio of abusers were still working for Exertis before claiming that it had taken “appropriate disciplinary action,” adding: “Certain behaviours within a part of our business fell short of the standards we expect.”

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab
British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab
  • Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the ‘serious thrombotic episode’ was linked to the AstraZeneca jab
NICOSIA: A 39-year-old British woman died in a Cypriot hospital after a blood clotting incident after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the official Cyprus News Agency said Monday.
Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the state health services, told CNA that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would investigate the death.
The woman, treated at Nicosia General Hospital’s intensive care unit, received the first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island.
The woman, who was not named, suffered symptoms days later.
Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the “serious thrombotic episode” was linked to the AstraZeneca jab.
Cypriot authorities are investigating another
Four other cases of “mild” blood clotting incidents – three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca shot and one after a Pfizer jab – are also being investigated by Cyprus.
Some countries have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns over very rare blood clots, though the EMA says the benefits outweigh the risks.
AstraZeneca is the backbone of the vaccination rollout in Cyprus, where family doctors also allowed to administer the jab to anybody aged over 20.
But many people booking online to get the vaccine have snubbed AstraZeneca and opted for other shots.
According to Our World in Data figures, Cyprus is ranked third in the European Union for vaccinations per population, administering 57.54 doses per 100 people.
Nearly 49 percent of Cyprus’ adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated.
Total infections since the pandemic in March 2020 started is 71,911 and 354 deaths.

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
  • Aung San Suu Kyi had been charged with several criminal offenses, but her only previous court appearances had been by video link
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported.
One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, said by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The hearing’s purpose was procedural.
The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.
Suu Kyi had been charged with several criminal offenses, but her only previous court appearances had been by video link, and she had not been allowed to meet in person with any of her lawyers.
Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi had a message for Myanmar’s people to the effect that her National League for Democracy party would stand by them.
“The main thing (she said) is that she always wishes good health and well-being for all the people, and she also said that since the NLD was founded for the people, the NLD will exist as long as the people exist,” said Min Min Soe said after the hearing.
“She looks fresh, healthy and full of confidence,” she added.
Monday’s hearing concerned several of the six charges Suu Kyi faces.
These are two counts of violating the Natural Disaster Management Law for violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign; illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use; unlicensed use of the radios; and spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest.
The most serious charge that Suu Kyi faces is breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment, but that is being handled by a separate court.
Suu Kyi’s supporters say the proceedings against her are politically motivated and meant to try to legitimize the military’s seizure of power and discredit her. If convicted of any of the offenses, she could be banned from running in the election that the junta has said it will hold within one or two years of its takeover.
The military ousted Suu Kyi’s government less than three months after her National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in a general election that would have given it a second five-year term in office. Before the start of democratic reforms a decade ago, Myanmar was ruled by the military for 50 years.
The junta claims it was justified in taking power because of alleged widespread electoral fraud, especially irregularities in the voting lists.
The Asian Network for Free Elections, a non-partisan poll watching organization, in a report issued last week rejected the military’s allegations of massive fraud, saying the results of last November’s voting were representative of the will of the people.
On Friday, however, the head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission said his agency will consider whether to dissolve Suu Kyi’s former ruling party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and whether those involved “should be punished as traitors.”
The junta has accused Suu Kyi of corruption and presented on state television what it said was evidence that she took bribes, but has so far only said it intends to pursue charges for that offense. Her lawyers dismiss the allegations.
Several cases are also pending against other senior members of Suu Kyi’s party in addition to Win Myint, the ousted president.

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

