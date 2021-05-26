You are here

Jordan’s King Abdullah welcomes US move to reopen consulate in Jerusalem

Jordan’s King Abdullah II meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman. (Petra)
Jordan's King Abdullah II meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman. (Petra)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman. (Petra)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman. (Petra)
  • The king said the absence of a political solution that meets the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinians is pushing the region toward more tension
  • Blinken arrived in Amman on the final leg of his Middle East tour that aims to shore up an Egypt-brokered cease-fire
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned against a continuation of the provocative Israeli violations in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa mosque, and the repeated and illegal attempts to displace residents in a number of east Jerusalem neighborhoods, especially Sheikh Jarrah, which led to the recent escalation, state news agency Petra reported.
Speaking during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, the king stressed the “necessity of preserving the existing historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its sanctities and away from prejudice,” adding that his country “will continue to make all efforts to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in the holy city,” of which the Hashemite kingdom hold guardianship over.
The king said he appreciated the recent decisions taken by the US administration, including reopening the Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem, and resuming the support provided to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), adding that these steps will contribute to building confidence and pushing the political path forward.
Following talks with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas at his headquarters in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Blinken vowed to rebuild US relations with the Palestinians by reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, as well as give millions in aid for the war-battered Gaza Strip.
The announcements signalled a break with US policy under former president Donald Trump, who had shuttered the diplomatic mission for Palestinians in 2019 and slashed aid to the Palestinian Authority.
King Abdullah praised Washington’s pivotal role in pushing for the re-launch of serious and effective negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis that would lead to achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
King Abdullah also expressed appreciation for the recent US efforts to end the escalating tensions in the Palestinian territories.
The king also said that “the absence of a political solution that meets the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinians and guarantees the establishment of their independent, sovereign and viable state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital, pushes the region toward more tension and instability.”
Blinken, who arrived in Amman earlier on Wednesday on the last leg of a Middle East tour that aims to shore up an Egypt-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, told Jordan’s King Abdullah the reopening of the US consulate in Jerusalem would need a bit of time to carry out the move, which he announced on Tuesday.
Blinken was also quoted as saying that the Jordanian monarch had played an instrumental role in brokering the deal to end 11 days of fighting earlier this month.
He further said that aid had started to arrive in the Gaza Strip as part of a drive to help reconstruction in devastated areas of the enclave, ruled by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
He said the US greatly valued Jordan’s main role and efforts in maintaining regional security and stability.
The meeting was also attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
Earlier, Blinken and Safadi held talks, where they stressed the necessity of joining all efforts in order to ensure a sustainable calm, the continuation of the cease-fire, and the prevention of any new escalation.
The two ministers stressed the importance of reconstruction and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and cooperation and coordination in these efforts with the Palestinian Authority, the UN, the Egypt, and regional and international partners.
Safadi also called for the need to stop all illegal Israeli steps and practices that triggered the latest escalation, stop the attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque, and respect the rights of the residents in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Updated 11 min 36 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt receives $500,000 Canadian grant for health sector

Egypt receives $500,000 Canadian grant for health sector
  • Funds will go toward procuring necessary equipment at Sadr Al-Abbasiya Hospital in Cairo
  • Canada is among several development partners to help Egypt in its battle against the virus
Updated 11 min 36 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Canada granted Egypt $500,000 in aid to combat the negative effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the funds will go toward procuring necessary equipment at the Sadr Al-Abbasiya Hospital in Cairo.

The announcement of the grant came during Tuesday's meeting between Egyptian ministers, Canada's Ambassador to Egypt Louis Dumas, and the UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt Randa Aboul-Hosn.

During the meeting, they also discussed supporting Egypt's health sector and how to combat the spread of the virus.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's minister of international cooperation, said Canada is among several development partners that have come forward to help the country.

The ministry seeks to advance development efforts in various sectors through the principles of economic diplomacy, following the UN goals of sustainable development.

Al-Mashat said the government has developed an urgent response plan for the health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19. She also praised Egypt's ministry of health and the huge efforts it has made since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Development cooperation efforts with Canada in 2021 have resulted in partnerships worth $28 million in various sectors such as empowering women and youth, she added.

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar

Emir invites El-Sisi to visit Qatar
  • Sheikh Tamim said he hoped to enhance discussions on bilateral relations
  • He added that he looked forward to discussing international developments and coordinating positions on them to serve the aspirations of both countries
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has been invited to visit Qatar by its Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The message was delivered on Tuesday during a meeting of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, with El-Sisi in Cairo.
In an official statement, Sheikh Tamim said he hoped to enhance discussions on bilateral relations. He added that he looked forward to discussing international developments and coordinating positions on them to serve the aspirations of both countries.
The Qatari minister expressed his appreciation of the strategic and pivotal role Egypt plays under El-Sisi’s leadership in protecting Arab national security and defending Arab causes. He also expressed his thanks for Egypt’s tireless efforts to establish security and stability at the regional level.
El-Sisi and the Qatari minister agreed on “intensifying joint consultation and coordination” to boost bilateral ties between the two nations, the statement added.
Qatar’s chief diplomat also discussed with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry “the positive development” in ties between the two countries.
El-Sisi asked the diplomat to convey his greetings to the emir, welcoming the recent positive developments in Egyptian-Qatari relations.
El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s keenness to achieve cooperation and support for Arab solidarity as a solid strategic approach to its policy based on mutual respect, common interest and sincere intentions.
Both parties agreed to intensify consultation and joint coordination between Egypt and Qatar, including the exchange of visits by senior officials.
The meeting stressed the importance of taking advantage of the economic and investment opportunities available in the two countries.
The meeting was also attended by the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and the head of Qatar’s state security apparatus, Abdullah Al-Khalifi.

Lebanese public sector workers go on strike amid worsening economic conditions

Lebanese public sector workers go on strike amid worsening economic conditions
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese public sector workers go on strike amid worsening economic conditions

Lebanese public sector workers go on strike amid worsening economic conditions
  • Soldiers queued up inside a subsidized supermarket allocated to aid the army
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Public sector employees in Lebanon staged a strike on Wednesday across public administrations and schools, following an appeal by the General Labor Union and the Public Sector Employees’ Association, to demand an increase to wages and their purchasing power, which has vanished due to inflation, price rises and the collapse of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.

In the absence of official data on the number of state employees, the most accurate available figures indicate that there are 320,000 public sector employees: 120,000 in the army and Internal Security Forces, 40,000 in public schools, 30,000 in ministries and public administration, 130,000 in public institutions and municipalities, along with 120,000 retired soldiers and teachers.

Bechara Al-Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, attended a sit-in staged at the union’s headquarters in Beirut: “Employees are suffering, the armed forces are complaining, and the country is collapsing. Our demand has become an order: Form a government before the collapse of the structure.”

He added that around 250,000 Lebanese college graduates are jobless and people who have jobs are facing arbitrary dismissal.

“Forming a government will provide some political stability, pave the way for economic stability, and re-establish ties that have been cut with Arab countries, Western communities and donor institutions,” he said.

Al-Asmar said: “Lebanon needs at least five years of relief. How will they provide funding? From the people’s bank deposits again? Enough quota sharing, accusation swapping and random subsidies’ lifting, without securing an alternative plan, just like what is happening today with food items, medicine and medical supplies.”

Al-Asmar said that “having a capable government can help address corruption, conduct forensic audits and ensure the return of funds that have been smuggled abroad as well as the bank deposits to the Lebanese.”

He warned of “the collapse of the security ecosystem, notably the National Social Security Fund.”

Lamia Yammine, caretaker labor minister, voiced her support for the strike, tweeting: “They are paying the price for the political deadlock out of their living and integrity.”

Before approving the public sector salary law in 2017, a total of 8,300 billion Lebanese pounds ($5.4 million) was allocated for the salaries of public sector employees per year. This figure jumped to 12,000 billion Lebanese pounds after 2017, constituting 86 percent of the state’s total revenues, which amounted to about 14,000 billion Lebanese pounds.

The purchasing power of the Lebanese — whose salaries are paid in the pound — has dropped by 85 percent and the financial collapse has affected all the corrective salary procedures that were adopted in 2017.

Meanwhile, people in Lebanon queued at grocery stores and supermarkets to buy the remaining subsidized goods. They also queued at gas stations to fill their cars, with the Banque Du Liban’s complicated petroleum products import procedures and the dollar shortage creating a fuel shortage. The number of families living under the poverty line has increased to between 700,000 and 800,000. 

Soldiers queued up inside a subsidized supermarket allocated to aid the army, waiting for subsidized goods to be unboxed before racing to compete over buying them.

The Supreme Defense Council held a session on Wednesday, chaired by Aoun. Mohammed Fahmi, caretaker interior minister, detailed to senior military and political officials the measures that have been taken to address smuggling — most notably the smuggling of illegal narcotics — through Lebanese territories in light of Saudi Arabia’s recent decision to ban imports of Lebanese agricultural products.

The council said in a statement that “thanks to the speedy measures taken by the customs and military and security bodies, several smuggling operations have been foiled.”

It added: “A bidding process will be organized within a month, after developing the related rulebook, to provide border crossings with scanners.”

Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops

Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops
Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops

Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops
  • Seven suspected members of the Jabhat Al-Nusra organization detained during a counter-terrorism operation in Ankara
  • Anti-terror teams were also hunting four other people still at large and thought to be linked to the movement that was originally established in Syria
Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkish police on Wednesday detained seven suspected members of the Jabhat Al-Nusra organization during a counter-terrorism operation in the capital Ankara.

Anti-terror teams were also hunting four other people still at large and thought to be linked to the movement that was originally established in Syria and has been classified by Turkey as a terror group since 2014.

Simultaneous operations have been taking place against Daesh in Turkey with police recently arresting several senior operatives in various cities.

On Tuesday, police caught 16 Daesh suspects in a countrywide operation in 11 provinces, one day after another suspected Daesh member of Syrian nationality was held in the central Anatolian province of Nigde. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Daesh suspect named Mustafa Abdulvahap Mahmut, was detained in Istanbul. An explosives specialist who is also being sought by the US, Mahmut was reportedly planning to carry out a terror attack in Turkey. The operation was held jointly between American and Turkish intelligence units.

Last week, a Daesh suspect was stopped by Turkish police 500 meters away from the US Consulate in Istanbul, while another one was detained on the top floor of a nearby building.

In early May, Basim, codenamed Afghan jihadist, one of the closest figures to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the former Daesh chief who was killed two years ago by the US, was detained in Istanbul with a fake passport.

Nihat Ali Ozcan, a senior foreign affairs expert at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV and a former Turkish military commander, told Arab News that Turkey had become the preferred location for Al-Nusra sleeper cells in the region.

“It is not surprising that they are still active in Turkey. They are establishing their link with the outside world through Turkish territories in terms of logistics, networks, and manpower,” he said. 

According to Ozcan, their expanded and hidden presence posed a threat not only to Turkish domestic security but also to the West, and Russia.

“The changing parameters in Syria’s rebel-held province of Idlib are also noteworthy because Al-Nusra recently got all small dissident groups under its hegemony and eliminated them. They are now trying to boost their leverage for preserving their authority in the region,” he added.

The dominant rebel group governing Idlib and its surrounding regions is still Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of Al-Nusra Front.

Al-Nusra is amassing chemicals in Idlib to use against civilians and plot a false flag chemical attack in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry recently claimed.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria announced that Jabhat Al-Nusra carried out 46 shelling attacks against Idlib in one day from its positions in Syria.

Experts also noted that similar counter-terrorism operations and the revelations of some underground networks generally happen in spring and summer in Turkey and the frequency of the operations keeps increasing until September when the mobility of the terror groups gradually decreases in the region.

Ozcan did not anticipate a strategic and political collaboration of Al-Nusra and Daesh on Turkish soil at the present time despite members of both groups being caught simultaneously in a week.

“They have a common denominator by hitting Western targets. They can carry out tactical cooperation, but they do not have organic ties and their end targets are different,” he said.

Erdogan dismisses mob head’s claims as ‘plot’ against Turkey

Erdogan dismisses mob head’s claims as ‘plot’ against Turkey
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

Erdogan dismisses mob head’s claims as ‘plot’ against Turkey

Erdogan dismisses mob head’s claims as ‘plot’ against Turkey
  • Convicted mob leader Sedat Peker made stunning claims against ruling party figures that include alleged corruption, drug trafficking and murder cover-up
  • YouTube videos, which have hit millions of views, have led to opposition calls for Interior Minister’s resignation and prosecutors to investigate claims
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said a series of severe allegations made against members of his entourage by a fugitive mafia boss were a plot against Turkey.
He vowed to fight criminal gangs.
In a stream of videos posted on social media in recent weeks, convicted mob leader Sedat Peker has made stunning claims against ruling party figures that include alleged corruption, drug trafficking and a murder cover-up — maintaining there were close ties between senior officials and the underworld.
Peker, who is believed to be currently residing in Dubai, has not so far produced documentary evidence to back up his allegations.
His accusations have targeted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the son of former prime minister Binali Yildirim, and a convicted former interior minister as well as his son, who is a legislator from Erdogan’s ruling party.
The YouTube videos, which have hit millions of views, have led to opposition calls for Soylu’s resignation and for prosecutors to investigate Peker’s claims.
Breaking his weeks-long silence over the allegations, Erdogan described them as a “devious operation” targeting the country and his rule.
“We will spoil these games, these plots. No one should doubt that we will disrupt this devious operation,” Erdogan said, in an address to members of his ruling party.
“We pursue members of criminal gangs wherever in the world they flee to. We will not leave these criminals alone until we bring them back to our country and hand them over to the judiciary,” he said.
In his latest video released on Sunday, the 49-year-old crime boss who has been in and out of prison in Turkey, claimed that Yildirim’s son, Erkam Yildirim, had traveled to Venezuela to stake out possible narcotics smuggling routes. Binali Yildirim firmly denied the allegation, insisting that his son, who owns a shipping company, had traveled to Caracas on a humanitarian mission to hand out COVID-19 testing kits and masks.
In the video, the crime boss also claimed to have had a close relationship with Interior Minister Soylu, who allegedly provided him with a security detail and warned him about an investigation into his group. Peker also claimed that Soylu had sought his help in a bid to defeat a rival group within the ruling party, which is led by Erdogan’s son-in-law. Soylu has denied the claims in television interviews and has filed a criminal complaint against Peker.
Erdogan said Wednesday he firmly stands by Soylu and Yildirim.
Ahmet Davutoglu, an opposition party leader and former Erdogan ally who had served under him as prime minister from 2014 to 2016, called for a parliamentary investigation into the allegations and questioned the president’s support for Soylu.
“If President Tayyip Erdogan believes in Soylu’s innocence, he should have said this on the first day. Not after 25 days,” Davutoglu said.
Other allegations by Peker have targeted former interior minister Mehmet Agar, and his son Tolga Agar, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party. Peker claimed Tolga Agar was involved in the suspicious death of a Kazakh journalism student, Yeldana Kaharman, who had interviewed him and that her death was covered up as suicide following an alleged rape. The legislator rejects the accusation.
In continued allegations against the Agar family, the mob leader said Mehmet Agar was behind a series of political killings in the 1990s. Mehmet Agar had also, Peker claimed, illegally appropriated the marina in the upscale Aegean resort of Yalikavak from an Azerbaijani-Turkish businessman. Agar claimed that he had saved the marina from falling into the hands of crime gangs.
Peker’s revelations have raised concerns over possible continued ties between state officials and illegal gangs. To many, they come has a grim reminder of the 1990s when Turkey was rocked by a scandal that was triggered by a car crash. The road accident in western Turkey killed a police chief and a wanted mafia hitman, and injured a member of Turkey’s parliament — all riding in the same car — and revealed shady links between state actors and the underworld.
Peker is believed to have fled Turkey last year after getting wind of an operation against his group.
It is unclear why the mafia boss — who has supported Erdogan by organizing political rallies in his favor and by making threats against his opponents — has turned against the government.
Peker maintains that he was forced to speak out after his wife and two daughters were allegedly mistreated during a police raid on their home.

