UK PM refused Trump call to join Iraq airstrikes: Ex-adviser

Johnson refused former Trump’s appeal to participate in airstrikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq last year, Cummings said. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • US retaliated after Iran-aligned groups killed 2 Americans, 1 Briton in rocket attack
  • Cummings: Britain declined to participate after intervention from govt’s top lawyer
LONDON: The UK’s prime minister refused former US President Donald Trump’s appeal to participate in airstrikes against Iranian proxies in Iraq last year, a former adviser to Boris Johnson has said.
Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief aide, said Britain declined to participate in the strikes after an intervention from the government’s top lawyer.
The attorney general would have been called in to assess whether involvement in any airstrikes would be legal under British and international law, whether they represented a proportionate response, and whether they would cause undue civilian casualties.
Cummings did not explain the substance of the attorney general’s intervention against the strikes.
On March 11 last year, two Americans and one Briton were killed in a rocket attack on a coalition base in Iraq, which the US blamed on Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iraqi militia aligned with Iran.
Trump had wanted to respond quickly to the attack, and called on Britain to join the American response.
“In the morning of the 12th, suddenly, the national security people came in and said Trump wants us to join a bombing campaign in the Middle East tonight,” Cummings said, which forced London to host “two parallel sets” of crisis meetings, tackling the escalating coronavirus pandemic while also weighing up whether to join the American bombing sorties.
Although the UK declined to join the strikes, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 13 that it supported them. 
“The coalition stands shoulder to shoulder in Iraq,” he added. “When we and others are attacked we reserve the right to defend ourselves.”

Jury: Official failures played part in fatal London attack

Jury: Official failures played part in fatal London attack
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

  • A jury concluded that Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were unlawfully killed in a 2019 knife attack in central London
  • Usman Khan, 28, was killed at the scene of the attack
LONDON: A string of failures by British authorities played a part in allowing an ex-convict who served time for terrorism offences to kill two people in a knife attack in London, an inquest jury concluded Friday.
Usman Khan carried out the November 2019 attack during a prisoner rehabilitation event he was attending at Fishmongers’ Hall. He killed two people and wounded three before he was chased onto nearby London Bridge and shot dead by police.
The inquest jury concluded there was “a lack of accountability and deficiencies in management” by police, probation and intelligence authorities overseeing Khan after his release from prison. They said authorities were blinded by Khan’s “poster-boy” image as a rehabilitated prisoner, when in fact he remained a committed extremist.
Inquests are held in Britain to establish the facts in cases of violent or unexplained deaths. The jury concluded that the two victims, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were unlawfully killed.
Khan stabbed the two at an event run by the prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together. Merritt worked for the program and Jones was a volunteer.
Khan was arrested in 2010 for being part of an Al-Qaeda-inspired plot to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan. He was given an “indeterminate” sentence that specified he could only be released when he was judged not to be a danger to the public. He appealed, and the sentence was fixed at 16 years. Like many British inmates, he was released after serving half that time, in December 2018.
A prison psychologist warned at the time that he was more dangerous to the public than when he entered prison, and provided a list of warning signs for authorities to monitor.
The domestic intelligence agency MI5 passed on uncorroborated intelligence to police that Khan was preparing to return to his “old ways” and aspired to carry out an attack. MI5 and counterterrorism police launched an investigation into Khan which was underway at the time of the attack, but Khan’s probation officer and the panel supervising his release were unaware of it.
He was allowed to travel alone to London to attend the Learning Together event, where he strapped knives to his hands and launched his attack.
The jury praised “astonishing individuals,” including other former prisoners attending the event, who fought back and disarmed Khan, using items including a fire extinguisher and a narwhal tusk displayed in the hall. Armed police soon arrived and shot Khan, who wore a suicide belt that turned out to be fake.
In a statement, the inquest jury expressed “heartfelt condolences to the families of Saskia and Jack, and to all who love and miss these two wonderful young people. They clearly touched the lives of so many, ours included.”
“The world lost two bright stars that dreadful day,” the jury said.

India says will complete COVID-19 vaccination drive by December despite jab shortage

India says will complete COVID-19 vaccination drive by December despite jab shortage
Updated 28 May 2021

  • Government in talks with other countries to import vaccines
  • The country is currently relying on two “made in India” jabs
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India said Friday it would vaccinate its whole population by this December, despite mounting criticism over its sluggish immunization drive.
India started its rollout on Jan. 16 and has so far inoculated just 3 percent of its 1.3 billion population. 
It is currently facing a devastating second wave, with coronavirus claiming at least 318,000 lives since the start of the pandemic according to official figures. Media and independent agencies say, however, that the death toll may be several times higher.
“India’s vaccination program is robust and by December we will be able to vaccinate over 100 crore Indians (1 billion),” Information Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference.
His announcement came as the country’s vaccination rate slowed in the past few weeks to 2 million people a day, compared with between 3.5 million and 4 million people last month.
“The Health Ministry last week made it clear that within December the nation will produce 216 crore (2.16 billion) doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means that at least 108 crore people will be able to get their jabs,” Javadekar said.
The country is currently relying on two “made in India” jabs. Covishield is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), while the local Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech.
Until April, the SII and Bharat Biotech were able to produce 64 million doses a month. With the government announcing monetary support for the companies, they are expected to be able to produce 120 million doses a month starting from August.
As the number of doses produced may be insufficient to cover the now 900 million people eligible for vaccination, the government in April approved the use of Sputnik V, which Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is going to start producing in India from July.
While the Russian drug maker plans to produce only 100 million doses a year, India is in talks with other countries to import the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and other available vaccines.
Both health experts and politicians, however, are not optimistic about the government’s success in reaching the new vaccination target as it has already missed earlier ones.
When India started its vaccination drive it had the target of inoculating 300 million people above the age of 45 and frontline health care workers. However, by April it was able to vaccinate only 112 million.
On Friday, the opposition Congress party blamed the government for having no vaccination strategy.
“The problem is that there is no vaccination strategy,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told a press conference. “If vaccinations continue at this rate, we will have a third and fourth wave because the virus will mutate.”
Prof. Rama Baru, from the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Center of Social Medicine and Community, said that opening the market to foreign vaccines would not solve the crisis as most of them would not be available until July and August.
“The planning for vaccination preparedness has been poor since January,” he told Arab News. “There was enough data to suggest that there would be a second wave, but we were not prepared both in terms of prevention and hospitals. The major bottleneck has been estimating the supply of vaccines. The plan for unrolling of vaccines was poorly managed and hence the coverage was very low. When the second wave struck, the vaccine supply shortfall was apparent and the center was a mute spectator.”

Hungary donates COVID-19 jabs amid slowing vaccination drive

Hungary donates COVID-19 jabs amid slowing vaccination drive
  • Amid slowdown, Viktor Orban's government said in coming days it would donate over unused 140,000 vaccine doses to other countries
  • Hungary has provided a first dose to 52.3% of its full population, the second-highest rate in the EU
BUDAPEST: Hungary’s prime minister on Friday urged Hungarians to register for their COVID-19 jabs, following a sharp drop in what was until recently one of the strongest vaccination drives in the 27-nation European Union.
Amid the slowdown, Viktor Orban’s government said Thursday that in coming days it would lend or donate more than 140,000 vaccine doses from its unused stockpile to other countries.
In a radio interview, Orban noted that 3 million adults in the country of fewer than 10 million have not yet received a jab.
“I’m afraid an image will develop that you can get away with (avoiding the vaccine). The fact is that this is a virus that will not go away ... Sooner or later, it will find everyone,” Orban warned Friday.
The government says 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be donated to Cape Verde, a small island nation around 400 miles off west Africa. Another 41,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be lent to the Czech Republic.
Hungary has provided at least a first dose to 52.3 percent of its full population, the second-highest rate in the EU. The country quickly became a European leader in administering jabs due to its pursuit of vaccines from Russia and China — in addition to procurements through the EU.
But it may be approaching a ceiling for vaccine uptake as nearly all those who have registered have been inoculated, resulting in more available doses than people willing to receive them.
While the average number of daily administered first doses was above 75,000 in mid-April, it dipped below 30,000 this week — with barely over 3,000 given on Tuesday, according to government figures.
The Central European country has received 154 doses per 100 inhabitants, the highest in the EU according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). That far surpasses the next in line, Cyprus, with 81 per 100 inhabitants.
Nearly 3 million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine that have already been delivered remain unused, ECDC figures show.
Last week, Hungary was the only of the EU’s 27 nations to opt out of a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion vaccine doses. A government minister said Hungary has enough vaccines already in stock or under order to inoculate its population through the end of next year, and that a Hungarian vaccine factory would be up and running by late 2022.
The government plans to spend roughly 46 million euros ($56 million) on a communications campaign against vaccine hesitancy. Incentives to get inoculated include the rollout of immunity certificates that allow access to indoor dining rooms, sporting events, hotels and other recreational venues for those that have received a jab.

Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide

Germany recognizes colonial killings in Namibia as genocide
  • German FM Heiko Maas: In the light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness
  • Germany gained control of the desert country in the 1880s and surrendered the territory to South Africa in 1915 — Namibia gained independence in 1990
BERLIN: Germany has agreed to officially recognize the colonial-era killings of tens of thousands of people in Namibia as genocide and to spend a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), largely on development projects.
The accord with Namibia announced Friday is the result of more than five years of talks on the events of 1904-1908, when Germany was the southern African country’s colonial ruler.
Historians say German Gen. Lothar von Trotha, who was sent to what was then German South West Africa to put down an uprising by the Herero people in 1904, instructed his troops to wipe out the entire tribe. They say that about 65,000 Herero were killed and at least 10,000 Nama.
“In the light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will ask Namibia and the descendants of the victims for forgiveness,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
“Our aim was and is to find a joint path to genuine reconciliation in remembrance of the victims,” he said. “That includes our naming the events of the German colonial era in today’s Namibia, and particularly the atrocities between 1904 and 1908, unsparingly and without euphemisms.”
“We will now officially call these events what they were from today’s perspective: a genocide.”
Germany says that representatives of the Herero and Nama were involved in the negotiations, though Berlin’s direct dealings have been with the Namibian government.
Talks between Germany and Namibia opened in 2015, more than a decade after a 2004 visit to Namibia in which then-Development Minister Heidemarie Wieczorek-Zeul offered Germany’s first apology for the killings, which she said were “what today would be labeled as genocide.”
Maas said that “as a gesture of recognition of the incalculable suffering,” Germany plans to support Namibia and the descendants of the victims with a 1.1 billion-euro “rebuilding and development” program in whose design and implementation “the communities affected by the genocide will take a decisive role.”
At the same time, he said that “legal claims to compensation cannot be derived from this.”
That reflects Germany’s position that the Genocide Convention of 1948 cannot be applied retroactively, and that its liability is political and moral rather than legal.
The projects Germany agreed to fund are expected to stretch over a 30-year period and will cover areas such as land reform, including land purchases, agriculture, rural infrastructure, water supply and vocational training. They will be separate from continuing development aid to Namibia.
The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to sign the agreement, but there was no immediate announcement of when that will happen.
“We are thankful that these long-running negotiations on how to deal with this dark chapter of our joint history could be brought to a good conclusion for both sides,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters in Berlin.
Germany gained control of the desert country in the 1880s and surrendered the territory to South Africa in 1915. Namibia gained independence in 1990.
In 2018, Germany returned more than a dozen skulls and other human remains taken from Namibia by colonial forces over a century earlier for pseudo-scientific racial experiments. They had been stored in German hospitals, museums and universities for decades.

New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi announces ‘very, very slow’ easing of coronavirus lockdown
  • Many other parts of India including the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now also considering easing restrictions on activity
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities Friday announced a tentative easing of the lockdown in the capital New Delhi as coronavirus infections fall in major cities after weeks of restrictions.
Rural areas of the country are now seeing the brunt of a surge in cases that has overwhelmed the health care system and killed at least 160,000 people since the start of March.
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s chief minister, said that from Monday construction work and factories can resume, “keeping the poorest section of our society, the laborers and daily wage workers, in mind.”
“We are starting the process of reopening very, very slowly. We will reassess it after a week based on experts and people’s opinions,” he said.
Daily infections reported across India have more than halved from more than 400,000 earlier this month, according to official statistics.
Deaths per day have also fallen but by much less, with 3,660 reported on Friday in the previous 24 hours. This is widely seen as a major underestimate.
Delhi reported Friday about 1,100 new infections, down from about 25,000 daily cases when the lockdown was announced six weeks earlier.
Even as he announced reopening from Monday, Kejriwal urged people of Delhi to “not step out of your homes unnecessarily.”
“This is a very sensitive time and we have to function with full responsibility so that we can together save our Delhi and our country,” he said.
The devastating surge was blamed on new virus variants and the government having allowed most activity to return to normal including mass religious and political gatherings.
Coronavirus patients died in droves outside hospitals or at home because of a lack of beds, medical oxygen and drugs, prompting a flood of desperate pleas on social media.
Since mid-April thousands of Covid-19 patients have also contracted the often deadly and usually very rare infection mucormycosis, or “black fungus.”
Many other parts of India including the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are now also considering easing restrictions on activity.
India’s vaccination program meanwhile is making only slow progress due to shortages, confusion and squabbling between the central government and state authorities.
So far about 160 million people, equivalent to only 12.5 percent of the Indian population, have received one dose, and 45 million, or 3.4 percent, two shots.
India’s information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the vaccination process would be completed by the end of the year.
“Last week, the health ministry gave details in their press conference. They said that about 216 crore (2.16 billion) vaccine doses will be available by December. 108 crore (1.08 billion) people will be vaccinated,” the minister said.
“They (the health ministry) also shared a breakdown of vaccines that will be available — both locally manufactured and those that will come from outside,” Javadekar added.
The crisis has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi under severe pressure, with critics accusing his government of being more focused on deflecting criticism than the pandemic.
“I would request him (Modi) to stop worrying about his image and start worrying about the problem in front of him,” Rahul Gandhi from the main opposition Congress party said Friday.
“Which is now killing people and will probably end up killing millions of people.”

