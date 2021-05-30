Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

RIYADH: Coalition air defenses intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's notorious Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia late on Saturday, the alliance command center said early Sunday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariya, the Coalition said the weaponized UAV was aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen.

It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed militia against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015.

Ignoring calls to support the peace negotiations being brokered by the United Nations, the militia has also refused to end its offensive in the city of Marib in north-central Yemen.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday dismissed as "fabricated" video footage released by the Houthi movement claiming an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines.

The Arab Parliament condemned the attacks in a statement on Saturday, adding that the repeated hostilities not only threatened the Kingdom, but also posed a danger to regional security and stability.

The foiled attempts on the port of Yemen posed a significant threat to global trade, the parliament said, and affirmed its full support for the Coalition and the measures it takes to maintain security and stability of the region and its territory.

The constant attempts to target civilians and repeated attacks on the region was seen as a blatant challenge to the international community, as the parliament stressed the need for international action against the militia group.