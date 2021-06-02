You are here

  • Home
  • Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road

Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road

Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Oman may use government spending to dampen some of the social fallout from its efforts to diversify revenue. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wxjdf

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road

Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road
  • Oman’s austerity measures unveiled last year are seen as crucial for maintaining the cash-strapped country’s ability to access international debt markets ahead of debt redemptions worth about $11 billion this year and next
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman may be rowing back on an austerity plan to fix its shaky finances in the face of protests over unemployment but investors are cutting the Gulf state’s new ruler some slack for now.
Sultan Haitham, who acceded to the throne in January 2020, promised last week on the third day of rare demonstrations in several towns and cities to create 32,000 jobs and subsidise private companies that take on Omanis.
But the move did not trigger any major drop in the price of Oman’s bonds, with investors saying some flexibility in its fiscal adjustment was expected to guarantee social stability in a country also hit by protests over jobs and corruption in 2011.
“The market reaction is reflecting an understanding that significant reform, particularly as it relates to taxation in a region that has limited precedence, will meet obstacles, but has not been materially derailed,” said Sharif Eid, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Investments.
“Short term, measured adjustments are to be expected, particularly as they may impact social factors,” he said.
Oman’s government bonds due in 2047 yielded 6.9 percent at the end of last week, only slightly higher than 6.7 percent before the protests. In March last year, the yield hit nearly 12 percent as the coronavirus outbreak triggered a collapse in crude prices.
Oman’s austerity measures unveiled last year are seen as crucial for maintaining the cash-strapped country’s ability to access international debt markets ahead of debt redemptions worth about $11 billion this year and next.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
Since the oil price crash in 2014, its debt to GDP ratio has leapt from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year, while Oman’s plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending on its bloated public sector have lagged.
Oman’s finance ministry and central bank did not respond to requests for comment about the country’s ability to prop up its economy in the face of financial constraints.
The medium-term fiscal plan announced in October, which included the introduction of a value-added tax (VAT) in April, has reassured investors, helping Oman to raise billions of dollars in bonds and loans this year.
“Oman provided comfortable levels of information since late last year that supported the market and are further supported by oil prices at $70 per barrel, which significantly reduced their funding gap,” said Zeina Rizk, executive director, fixed-income asset management, at Arqaam Capital.
“Also, Oman raised most of its budget funding needs this year, which is also supportive,” she said.
Oman plans to reduce its deficit from more than 4 billion rials ($10.4 billion) in 2020, or 15.8 percent of GDP, to 537 million rials in 2024, which would be equivalent to 1.7 percent of GDP.
Debt to GDP is expected to remain at about 80 percent by 2024, but in the absence of the medium-term fiscal plan it would have shot up to 128 percent, the ministry of finance has said.
Oman is also aiming to increase non-oil revenue to 35 percent of the overall total in the coming years from 28 percent last year.
The fiscal plan does allow for some time to launch particularly sensitive steps such as a personal income tax on high earners, which Oman said it was considering for 2022 in what would be a first for the Gulf region.
Still, while the unrest that erupted last week appears to have abated after a heavy security response, it is a sign that Oman’s efforts to contain state deficits and debts may slow down to accommodate job demands.
Oman’s unemployment rate spiked to a record 5 percent last year and youth unemployment is over 10 percent, according to World Bank data.
“The road to fiscal consolidation was unlikely to be smooth and the concessions made by the authorities will slow the rate of adjustment,” said Scott Livermore, Middle East chief economist at research group Oxford Economics.
Tariq Haq, senior employment policy specialist for Arab states at the International Labour Organization, said Oman needed to develop a medium- to long-term employment policy.
“The provision of government jobs as an emergency response is not a sustainable substitute for a more comprehensive reform of the labor market, which needs to accompany structural reform of the Omani economy more broadly,” he said.
In addition to introducing VAT and gradually raising water and electricity tariffs this year, Oman cut its civilian and military spending in 2020 and has budgeted for further declines this year.
However, an expectation that such ambitious reforms would have to be balanced against socio-economic pressures has been largely factored in by investors and credit ratings agencies.
Fitch said last month its outlook for Oman — which is rated sub-investment grade by all major agencies — was negative owing to “risks to sustained enactment of fiscal consolidation plans given the challenging economic and social context.”
Oman may use government spending to dampen some of the social fallout from its efforts to diversify revenue but the direction of reforms will not change, said Livermore.
“The Omani authorities have little choice but to remain committed to medium-term fiscal adjustment, although there may be some fine-tuning on how this is achieved.”
Still, some investors said how Oman reacts to any resurgence of social unrest and other economic challenges would need to be monitored closely.
“Investors evaluated the medium-term consolidation plan in Oman with relative relief as it provided some short-term relief for the fiscal figures,” said Sergey Dergachev, a fund manager at Union Investment.
“But Oman also faces other risks, including a challenging tourism sector outlook and inflationary pressures, all in parallel to the employment situation, which needs to be watched,” he said. ($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)

Topics: Oman austerity economy

Related

Oman sultan announces 32,000 jobs boost for youth
Middle-East
Oman sultan announces 32,000 jobs boost for youth
Oman plans to replace more than 2,700 expat teachers with locals
Middle-East
Oman plans to replace more than 2,700 expat teachers with locals

Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects

Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects

Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
  • Saudi energy minister sees solid demand recovery in the United States and China and added that the pace of vaccine rollouts “can only lead to further rebalancing of the global oil market.”
Updated 10 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously bring back oil supply to the markets in June and July while expecting a robust recovery in demand in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.10 percent, to $67.79 as of 0500 GMT, extending a 2.1 percent gain following the Memorial Day holiday in the United States on Monday. Prices rose to their highest since October 2018.
Brent crude futures climbed 17 cents, or 0.24 percent, to $70.42 a barrel, after rising 1.3 percent overnight, when it hit its highest since March 8.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together called OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to keep to their plan to gradually ease supply curbs through July.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman’s comments after the meeting buoyed the market. He said he saw a solid demand recovery in the United States and China and added that the pace of vaccine rollouts “can only lead to further rebalancing of the global oil market.”
“The market appears focused on the more constructive outlook for later this year, with OPEC+ of the view that the market will see significant stock drawdowns between September and the end of the year,” ING Economics analysts said in a note.
Including extra cuts by Saudi Arabia tapering off through July, the producer group will be returning 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and 840,000 bpd in July, ING said.
Market gains over the past two weeks have been capped by concerns about a potential lifting of oil sanctions against Iran, as talks on reviving a nuclear accord made progress. However, negotiations hit a roadblock this week.
Two Western diplomats and an Iranian official said the talks would likely pause on Thursday, but it was unclear if talks would resume before Iran’s June 18 presidential election.
“The return of Iranian barrels does not appear to be an imminent issue for the oil market with the fifth round of nuclear negotiations in Vienna failing to produce a major diplomatic breakthrough,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
That should provide breathing room for demand to catch up, some analysts said.
“The delay is pushing the threat of another 2 million bpd of oil (returning to the market) to later in the year, when further economic growth should buffer its impact,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also played down any potential disruption to the market, saying the group expected any return of Iranian exports “will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion” if and when a nuclear deal is reached.

Topics: Oil energy OPEC

Related

Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production: Kuwait
Business & Economy
Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production: Kuwait
OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes
Business & Economy
OPEC raises 2021 oil demand growth forecast on hope pandemic wanes

Helping Saudi Arabia achieve its carbon goals

Helping Saudi Arabia achieve its carbon goals
Updated 02 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

Helping Saudi Arabia achieve its carbon goals

Helping Saudi Arabia achieve its carbon goals
  • American conglomerate GE is aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions at its KSA operations by 2030
Updated 02 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: As the global energy industry prepares for the future of decarbonization and embraces new forms of energy such as hydrogen, Saudi Arabia is pushing ahead with its plan to be a global leader in forging a greener world.

Saudi Arabia was one of the key participants in the US-hosted Leaders’ Climate Summit on Earth Day (April 22), also the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. The Kingdom has developed its first nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, which included carbon mitigation goals through 2030. Through the terms of the NDC, Saudi Arabia will continue to pursue its core goal to diversify its economy, but also work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the impact of climate change.

In line with this, in March Saudi Arabia announced plans to build a $5-billion green fuel plant in NEOM, powered entirely by sun and wind power, in a bid to become the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen by 2025, Bloomberg reported.

“The Kingdom is committed to building a more energy-efficient and lower-carbon future, having announced goals to generate 50 percent of its power from renewables by 2030, with the remainder fueled by gas, displacing oil currently used for power generation in the country,” Hisham Bahkali, president and CEO of GE Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, told Arab News.

“Decarbonization is not a new national goal but instead one that Saudi Arabia has worked on for many years, including by promoting the transition to more efficient power generation. These efforts were accelerated under Saudi Vision 2030,” Bahkali said.

During Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the G20 presidency, energy ministers endorsed a critical new approach to carbon management — the circular carbon economy — which comprehensively supports a sustainable future for clean energy.

As an active contributor to the Kingdom’s power industry for the past 80 years, GE is well-positioned to help the Kingdom achieve its decarbonized goals. In October 2020, the American multinational conglomerate announced its plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions at its facilities and operations by 2030.

The company is proud of its innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology (AGPT), which holds two world records for efficiency. AGPT was installed on three 6B gas turbines at Saudi Cement’s Hofuf plant, helping to enhance efficiency by up to 3.3 percent per unit.

This technology can simultaneously increase output, efficiency and availability, while reducing fuel consumption and the impact on the environment.

“Converting simple cycle power plants to combined cycle — something that can be accomplished in as little as 16 months — can enable them to produce up to 50 percent more electricity using the same amount of fuel. This means fewer emissions per megawatt-hour of power generated,” Bahkali said.

Bahkali is also aiming to introduce GE’s 9HA high-efficiency, air-cooled gas turbine to Saudi Arabia’s market. The technology is already used in the UAE; it was installed at the 1.8 Gw Hamriyah Independent Power Plant in Sharjah, which is expected to be the most efficient in the Middle East.

According to Bahkali, the technology can help Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 4 million tons per year, which is the equivalent of taking 1 million cars off the UAE’s roads.

“As part of its overall energy plan, Saudi Arabia also aims to have around 16 GW of wind power by 2030,” Bahkali said. “We are well-positioned to help meet this goal through GE’s Cypress onshore wind turbine technology, digital solutions and long-term commitments to operational performance through our full-service agreements.”

GE’s Arabelle steam turbine can also support the Kingdom’s goal to have nuclear power plants, as 50 percent of the world’s nuclear power plants use GE Steam turbine technology. This technology is capable of generating up to 1,750 MW of dependable CO2-free power from a single turbine, with proven reliability of 99.96 percent.

GE also has the largest fleet experience in using alternative low heating value fuels, including hydrogen for power generation.

“Given the large GE gas turbine fleet installed in the Kingdom and the presence of our power-focused Hot & Harsh R&D Lab at the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center campus in Dammam, there is potential to start work on pilot projects with local partners in Saudi Arabia that would introduce CO2-free hydrogen into the gas mix for power generation,” Bahkali said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia carbon Global energy

Related

The symposium will be addressed by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi energy minister, and will be keenly watched by the global energy industry looking for indicators of the Kingdom’s stance on oil production. (IEF.org/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Riyadh to host global energy leaders after ‘unparalleled’ year
Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Cooperation becomes only Arab company on Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Energy Leaders list
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Cooperation becomes only Arab company on Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Energy Leaders list

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
Updated 02 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
  • The official launch ceremony took place virtually and gathered together participants to share their entrepreneurial experiences
Updated 02 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Tuesday launched its first online entrepreneurship program targeting Arabic-speaking youth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The official launch ceremony took place virtually and gathered together participants to share their entrepreneurial experiences. The keynote speakers included President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser; Lubna Olayan, CEO of Olayan Financing Company (OFC); KAUST President Tony Chan; Vice President of edX Kathy Pugh; and Andrew Liveris, former CEO and chairman of the Dow Chemical Company of Midland, Michigan.

With guidance by mentors from the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center, the course, “Entrepreneurship Adventures,” aims to enhance a startup and innovative culture among Arab youth and equip them with the right tools to contribute to their economies.

The eight-week course, starting in July this year, will be the first Arabic course on American online course provider edX, and KAUST is the first Saudi university to join the platform.

“There’s a lot of demand for entrepreneurship education in the Middle East and we are excited to make our expertise and methodology available in Arabic,” KAUST President Tony Chan said. “The impact the startups and SMEs can have in the Kingdom is enormous (and) there has never been a better time to become an entrepreneur then right now in Saudi Arabia.”

“The skills learned through entrepreneurship — that is leadership, product development and decision making — are critical to developing a mindset that is useful for every student’s future, regardless of their career choice,” Chan said.

“This initiative comes at the right time,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said. “Innovation and entrepreneurship is the foundation of our future.” 

“This unique course will allow ambitious young people in Saudi Arabia and beyond to access a world-class education focused on entrepreneurship,” Lubna Olayan said. “KAUST is especially well-positioned to arm you with the right skills.”

Despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey last month found that Saudi entrepreneurs are among the most optimistic in the world. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believed that there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first in the world among 43 countries surveyed.

Topics: KAUST entrepreneurs Aramco

Related

Sustainable greenhouse launched for KAUST startup
Corporate News
Sustainable greenhouse launched for KAUST startup
KAUST to support SMEs with research & innovation
Corporate News
KAUST to support SMEs with research & innovation

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
  • Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced on Tuesday it had achieved an overall score of 84 out of 100 as part of an environmental assessment used as a benchmark by global investors.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessed the developer and the Red Sea Project — its flagship development — on a number of environmental governance measures. Within the environmental category, GRESB awarded TRSDC a score of 49 out of 51. The average score achieved is typically 34.

The developer was also awarded a Green Star for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in the management and development components of the assessment.

“Since the project’s conception, sustainability has been our guiding principle for design and development, informing every single decision that is made. This award is a real testament to all our hard work and unwavering commitment to become the world’s first truly regenerative tourism project,” John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said in a press statement.

Amsterdam-based GRESB is aligned with industry standards such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Last year, the benchmark assessed 1,200 real estate and property companies, and around 120 institutional and financial investors use the findings to rate and monitor their investments.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market last month, Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022. Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC

Related

Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
Business & Economy
Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

EU sees up to $12bn investment shortfall in AI and blockchain

EU sees up to $12bn investment shortfall in AI and blockchain
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

EU sees up to $12bn investment shortfall in AI and blockchain

EU sees up to $12bn investment shortfall in AI and blockchain
  • Companies and governments in Europe are substantially underinvesting in AI and blockchain compared to other leading regions
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s attempts to catch China and the US in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies are set to be hobbled by an investment shortfall of as much as €10 billion ($12 billion) annually, the European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Tuesday.

The EIB, the EU’s lending arm, said while the US and China together account for more than 80 percent of the €25 billion of annual equity investments in both technologies, the 27-country bloc contributed just €1.75 billion or 7 percent of the total.

It cited the importance of both technologies and their potential to reinvent sectors hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as financial services, healthcare and business intelligence, and boost the bloc’s economic resilience.

“Companies and governments in Europe are substantially underinvesting in AI and blockchain compared to other leading regions and it has become clear that the EU struggles to translate its scientific excellence into business application and economic success,” the bank said in a report.

It estimated an annual investment gap of between €5 and €10 billion in both technologies.

The EIB said access to finance may become more challenging in the short run as a result of market conditions, potentially widening the investment gap.

“EU and member state support schemes could plug part of the gap, but private markets will clearly need to contribute the balance,” the bank said. It cited several factors for the EU’s investment shortfall, among them European funds’ limited appetite due to high upfront investment needs, lack of knowledge and the limited specialization of EU venture capital funds in both technologies.

Topics: European Union artificial intelligence (AI) blockchain European investment bank

Related

EU to kick off pandemic plan with €10bn bond issue -French minister
Business & Economy
EU to kick off pandemic plan with €10bn bond issue -French minister
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official
Business & Economy
Artificial intelligence essential to achieving Vision 2030, says Saudi official

Latest updates

Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
Oil adds to gains on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
Saudi Cabinet receives pandemic update
Saudi Cabinet receives pandemic update
Saudi and Kuwaiti crown princes hold talks in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You
What We Are Reading Today: It’s Not About You

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.