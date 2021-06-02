GCC and Saudi officials discuss Yemen development projects

RIYADH: Officials from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) met on Wednesday to discuss reconstruction efforts in Yemen.
During the meeting, a presentation was shown on projects by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) to help rebuild infrastructure and develop industry, agriculture, communications, transportation, health and education.
The projects include the King Salman Medical Educational City, in Al-Mahra province, and a kidney dialysis center in Seiyun, Hadhramaut province.
SDRPY will also implement the oil derivatives grant provided by Saudi Arabia to support power plants in all Yemeni governorates.
The meeting was attended by Abdul Abdul Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, and a SDRPY delegation headed by Assistant General Supervisor Hasan Al-Attas.
Saudi Arabia intervened in the Yemen war in 2015 as part of an Arab military coalition to back the internationally recognized government against the Houthi militia.
The Kingdom has been leading humanitarian, relief and reconstruction efforts and has also set up several organizations to rehabilitate children, for medical treatment and the removal of land and sea mines planted by the Houthis.
Aluwaisheg praised the efforts made by Saudi Arabia in the political, development and relief support areas through the projects implemented by SDRPY.
He called for security and stability for Yemen and the Yemeni people, and to reach an end to the conflict through a political solution.
