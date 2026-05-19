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Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach
Southampton have ‌been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semifinal opponents Middlesbrough, the English Football League said on Tuesday. (X/@DeadlineDayLive)
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Updated 19 May 2026 21:33
Reuters
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Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach
  • Southampton have also been deducted four points for next season in England’s second-tier
  • The EFL confirmed that Southampton can appeal against the decision
Updated 19 May 2026 21:33
Reuters
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LONDON: Southampton have ‌been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semifinal opponents Middlesbrough, the English Football League said on Tuesday.
Middlesbrough, who lost 2-1 to Southampton in the two-legged semifinal, have been re-instated and will now face Hull City on Saturday in what is dubbed the world’s richest soccer match.
Promotion to the Premier League is estimated ‌to be ‌worth in the region of ‌200 ⁠million pounds over ⁠three seasons.
Southampton have also been deducted four points for next season in England’s second-tier.
“An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the... Championship play-offs after the club admitted multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the ⁠unauthorized filming of other clubs’ training,” ‌the EFL said ‌in a statement.
“The effect of today’s order is that ‌Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 play-offs ‌and will proceed to the play-off final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kickoff time to be ‌confirmed.”
The EFL confirmed that Southampton can appeal against the decision and that “parties ⁠are working ⁠to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May.”
“Subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday’s fixture,” the statement said.
Middlesbrough, who had called for Southampton’s expulsion after having a training session filmed before the first leg, said they “welcomed the decision.”
“We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct,” the club said.

Topics: Southampton FC English Football League spying Middlesbrough

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