Discovery of children’s remains reopens wounds among indigenous survivors of colonial Canadian schools

A makeshift memorial for the dead 215 children is seen outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, Canada. (AFP / Cole Burston)
Young girls place ribbons on the fence behind the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in honor of the 215 children whose remains were found buried. (AFP / Cole Burston)
Children's red dresses are staked along a highway in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, where the remains of 215 school children have been discovered buried. (AFP / Cole Burston)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes between 1831 and 1996
  • Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in case of “cultural genocide.”
TORONTO, Canada: The discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds for survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to search for more unmarked graves.
The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada’s largest such school.
Between 1831 and 1996, Canada’s residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes and subjected them to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called “cultural genocide.”
Run by the government and church groups, the schools’ stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children.
Saa Hiil Thut, who spent his teenage years at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, remembers the hunger, the loneliness and the fear.
“My life became hateful to me,” the 72-year-old St’at’imc Nation member told Reuters. He was sexually abused by one of the staff, he said, and remembers lying in bed in the silent dormitory, weeping.
“I couldn’t help but think it’s monsters that done this, to put bodies in an unmarked grave site.”
Amid growing outrage, the federal government said on Wednesday it will urgently disburse money promised two years ago to indigenous communities that want to search former school sites for the remains of children.
In 2019, the government promised C$33.8 million ($28.1 million) over three years to support, among other things, locating the bodies of children who attended the schools. Of that, C$27.1 million has yet to be spent.

’It destroyed my life’
Elizabeth Prosser, the youngest of 13, was the only one of her siblings not to attend Kamloops Indian Residential School.
But the now-55-year-old, a member of the Tsal’alh nation, felt the school’s ripple effects. Two of her older brothers, subjected to verbal, physical and sexual abuse at the school, turned that treatment on her, she said.
“It just tore us apart. When do we get compensated for stuff like that? ... It destroyed my life.”
Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, called the school discovery “shocking” and called on the Canadian government to “redouble efforts to find the whereabouts of missing children, including by searching unmarked graves.”
She also called for a legal entity to protect and manage burial sites.
The Catholic Church ran many of the schools, and the Vatican has not apologized. On Wednesday, Vancouver Archbishop J. Michael Miller said on Twitter “The Church was unquestionably wrong” and his archdiocese would be transparent with its archives and records regarding residential schools.
Judy Wilson, Chief of the Neskonlith Indian Band, said her father was five years old, out fishing for trout with his older sister, when the local Indian agent grabbed them, put them in a cattle cart and took them to Kamloops.
He was separated from his sister, shaved, deloused, and beaten for speaking his own language.
Wilson said she wants to see an independent investigation of this burial site and others, possibly involving the United Nations.
“This is a larger story beyond residential schools. They broke down our family structures, our governance, our nations, our communities. It’s a travesty that our children bore the brunt of that genocide,” she said.
“Our villages were like ghost villages, with no children.” 

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan
Updated 02 June 2021

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan

10 killed in twin Kabul blasts, power supply disrupted across Afghanistan
  • Both blasts were conducted using sticky bombs
  • A spokesman for the Taliban denied the Taliban’s link to the attacks
Updated 02 June 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: At least 10 civilians lost their lives in back-to-back explosions in a Shiite-dominated area of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, while other parts of the country suffered a power outage after electricity towers were blown up in a separate incident, officials said on Wednesday.
The first blast, which took place on Tuesday evening, targeted a minibus in southwestern Kabul, near the residence of Mohammed Mohaqiq, an adviser to President Ashraf Ghani, killing six people on board.
“It was followed by a second explosion in another area of the capital, this time on a vehicle carrying civilians, resulting in the loss of four lives,” Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the interior ministry, told Arab News.
Both blasts were conducted using sticky bombs, a standard device deployed in most strikes across Kabul and the eastern city of Jalalabad for more than a year in the latest sign of rising insecurity amid an ongoing withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from the country.
In a statement on Wednesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, categorically denied the Taliban’s link to the attacks.
No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s blasts yet, which came less than a month after nearly 100 people, mostly female students, were killed in multiple explosions outside their school in the same Shiite-dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.
The area where the blasts occurred is home to a large community of Shiites from the Hazara ethnic minority, which Daesh has targeted in the past.
The militant group has also claimed responsibility for conducting attacks on Shiites in other parts of Afghanistan, including Kabul, in recent years.
As officials analyzed the aftermath of Tuesday’s blasts, unknown attackers blew up a tower in a government-controlled area of northern Kabul, cutting off the power supply to several parts of the country.

FASTFACT

Attacks occurred less than a month after nearly 100 people killed in the same Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

“We do not know when we will be able to repair the pylon and restore the power supply again,” Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s power department, told Arab News.
There have been at least seven such attacks on electricity towers in the past month, particularly in the north of Kabul, ramping up pressure on the embattled government as it struggles to contain military gains by the Taliban. 
The group has seized strategic districts in several provinces, including near Kabul, since May 1, when Washington began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan.  
The Taliban claim to have overrun military sites as hundreds of soldiers have reportedly defected to join the group in critical areas, including the provinces of Maidan Wardak, eastern Laghman, northern Baghlan, Ghazni, and Helmand.
“Those who have come over with their weapons belong to the army, police and local militants. We have welcomed them,” Mujahid told Arab News.
However, the interior ministry’s spokesman said while “government forces had made some tactical retreats from some districts, we have a presence in those areas, and the Taliban have suffered heavy losses.”
Arian, along with officials from the defense ministry, refused to share the number of districts that had been overtaken by the Taliban or how many Afghan forces had joined the movement.
“The focus of the Taliban’s attacks has been on roads leading to Kabul, cutting government supply lines, and building pressure while the government faces challenges with demoralization, defections and a shortage of resources,” a senior army general, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News.
Experts, however, said that the departure of foreign forces was “depriving Kabul of crucial aerial support to attack Taliban positions” and would, therefore, allow the militants to lay siege on more cities soon.
“While government leaders are locked in a power struggle, the Taliban’s strategy is to cut roads that serve as economic artery lines, build pressure on government forces, especially near Kabul, and wait for more defections that would eventually lead them to either total victory or to have the upper hand during future peace negotiations,” Taj Mohammed, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News.
“It’s the same tactic used by Mujahideen forces against the former government after the withdrawal of Soviet Union forces from here in the 1990s,” he added.

Updated 02 June 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast

Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast
  • Experts warn of ‘worst environmental disaster’ in country’s history
Updated 02 June 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Experts on Wednesday warned that a stricken container ship that caught fire 13 days ago off Sri Lanka causing one of the worst ecological disasters in the country’s history could now create an oil spill crisis.
Rescue teams have been working around the clock to tackle the blaze on the cargo vessel which was carrying hundreds of tons of chemicals and microplastic.
Locals living along the coastal belt have been advised not to eat fish from the waters until further notice, with a temporary ban in place since last week.
Douglas Devananda, Sri Lanka’s minister of fisheries and aquatic resources development, told Arab News: “We have advised fishermen in these areas not to go fishing as the people cannot eat the fish in the affected areas.”
A massive cleanup operation involving thousands of troops and Sri Lankan navy personnel continued on Wednesday as workers removed debris from beaches near the capital Colombo, including in the popular tourist spot of Negombo.
Other areas worst affected included Panadura, Moratuwa, Mt. Lavinia, and Hendala along 80 kilometers of coastline. The region is home to more than 1 million people and famous for its jumbo prawns, crabs, lobsters, seer fish, salmon, and sprats which the local fishing community relies on for a livelihood.
“There are some 5,000 fishermen who have been asked to refrain from fishing until further notice. They are being paid around $30 allowance with other relief measures, such as the distribution of dry rations, also being considered by the ministry,” Devananda added.
The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl burst into flames on May 20 when it was nearly 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo after setting sail from Gujarat, in India.
Since then, the Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Coast Guard have been trying to extinguish the fire, which destroyed most of the nearly 1,500 containers on board, 81 of which had “dangerous goods” inside.
The three-month-old, 186-meter-long ship also had 25 metric tons of nitric acid and other chemicals onboard along with 28 containers of plastic raw material which dispersed into the sea.
While the cause of the fire has not yet been established, Sri Lankan authorities suspect an acid leak could have been the trigger.
“The fire in the vessel has been completely doused,” Navy spokesman Indika De Silva told Arab News on Wednesday, adding that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had ordered rescue workers to “try and move the ship into deeper seas.”
De Silva said: “They are encountering some difficulties since the vessel is stuck. If that is the case, there will be a possible oil spill from the vessel.”
Sri Lanka’s Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera recently warned that hundreds of metric tons of oil leaking into the ocean would cause “widespread ecological damage” to marine life and coastal communities.
On Wednesday, a team of navy divers was sent to inspect the vessel’s hull. De Silva said there were concerns over the ship’s stern resting low on the waterline due to a suspected leak.
However, one of the biggest worries was the prospect of fish and other wildlife swallowing the millions of plastic pellets that had fallen into the sea.
Dharshani Lahandapura, chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), told Arab News: “This is the worst maritime environmental disaster ... ever since the island has not faced such a situation of this magnitude.”
“Every day we are deploying around 1,000 workers to clean the affected areas with the assistance of the tri-forces and other environmental agencies of the country.”
She noted that her department had been collecting tons of waste materials that were being stored in a safe place and said that the MEPA would be concentrating on “delicate areas in the seas to protect mangroves, corals, and marine wildlife.”
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has launched a criminal probe into the fire and the resulting marine pollution.
On Tuesday, a Colombo court issued an order preventing the ship’s captain, chief engineer, and deputy engineer from leaving the island while its 25-member crew have been evacuated and quarantined at local hotels.
The court also ordered the vessel to be examined by a government-appointed analyst and for its documents, charts, and recordings to be confiscated.
Police spokesman, Ajith Rohana, told media that the country’s criminal investigations department had taken statements from the vessels’ crew, the harbor master, the ship’s local agents, officials from the wildlife department, and the MEPA, as part of the investigation.

Philippines police chief issues apology after drunk cop kills unarmed woman

Philippines police chief issues apology after drunk cop kills unarmed woman
Updated 02 June 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines police chief issues apology after drunk cop kills unarmed woman

Philippines police chief issues apology after drunk cop kills unarmed woman
  • Eleazar assures public of ‘serious reforms’ after widespread anger on social media
Updated 02 June 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar apologized to the public on Wednesday, two days after a video of a drunk police officer shooting a 52-year-old woman in the neck went viral on social media, resulting in widespread anger.

Many people took to Twitter to condemn the incident, with #PoliceAreTheTerrorists among the social media site’s top trends in the Philippines.

People also called for an end to police brutality after Lilybeth Valdez was murdered by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, in a neighborhood of Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Monday night.

In the video clip, Zinampan is seen approaching Valdez before pointing his gun at her, pulling her by the hair and shooting her in the neck. The incident was filmed by Valdez’s grandson, who was nearby.

“That (crime) is atrocious and unacceptable, and I’m apologizing to our countrymen for the act committed by that policeman,” Eleazar said in a TV interview on Wednesday, adding that the incident was “a great blow and huge embarrassment” for the police force which has been pushing for reforms.

Eleazar said that while the Twitter trends saddened him, he felt unable to blame his fellow countrymen for their reactions. 

“They are entitled to their opinion and sentiments. What we can do is double our efforts to achieve our goal to regain public trust and support to the police,” he said.

Some people online posted still images of the incident with their tweets, with one asking: “Who do you call when the police murders?”

Another, who uses the handle @imkierantu, used a still image along with the caption: “tw // violence, death, police brutality #PULISANGTERORISTA,” while @_hansjob_ said: “If it weren’t for the video, this would have been another ‘isolated case…’”

In a separate statement released by his office on Wednesday, Eleazar assured the public that “there are still more good policemen than the few rogues in the ranks” and that the leadership intended “to undertake serious reforms in the organization.” 

The Zinampan case is the latest incident of a police officer involved in a murder in the Philippines, after Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca shot his unarmed female neighbor and her son in Tarlac province last year. Nuezca is currently in jail, and has been dismissed from the police.

Filipinos on social media noted that at the time, Zinampan even condemned Nuezca for his crime through his own social media account.

Zinampan was immediately arrested following the shooting by responding policemen, and was presented to Eleazar on Tuesday.

The PNP, in its report, said Zinampan, who was drunk, was already holding his gun when he approached Valdez and confronted her.

The victim’s family told investigators that Zinampan pulled Valdez’s hair and shot her in the neck, killing her instantly. 

Zinampan, when arrested, denied the accusation, but the video footage confirmed the family’s account, which reportedly came a month after Valdez’s son was involved in a fistfight with Zinampan on May 1.

Eleazar assured the family that the policeman would be dismissed from the PNP at the “soonest possible time.”

Meet the Palestinian engineer behind first flight on Mars

Meet the Palestinian engineer behind first flight on Mars
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Meet the Palestinian engineer behind first flight on Mars

Meet the Palestinian engineer behind first flight on Mars
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: The NASA Ingenuity helicopter in April became the first instance of flight in the skies of Mars. The challenge of designing a craft capable of flying in Martian conditions was handled in part by Palestinian electronics lead Loay Elbasyouni.

“Since the time of the Wright Brothers’ first flight on earth in 1903, to today in 2021 flying a helicopter on Mars. It’s practically like two points in aviation history,” said Elbasyouni, current senior director of engineering at Astrodyne TDI.

The helicopter hovered for 40 seconds before landing. 

“Flying on Mars is basically a dream that came to reality. I mean Mars’ atmosphere only has 1 percent of the air of Earth,” he said.

“So we had to consider a lot of these things plus the environment and other conditions and design something to be super lightweight. At the same time you know you have to design the propeller to be much larger than it is on Earth and also spin about five times faster.”

After making history working alongside NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, Elbasyouni has moved on to new projects, pushing boundaries in other realms of aeronautics.

“We’re working on electric propulsion that could be utilized for alternative modes of transportation like electric aircraft,” Elbasyouni explained. “It could be used for something for space just like the Mars helicopter.”

 

 

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
  • "We've started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca,” said UK’s health minister
  • Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is in talks with AstraZeneca for additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that will have been modified to better target Beta coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday.
The Beta coronavirus variant was first identified in South Africa.
Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca.
“We’ve started commercial negotiations with AstraZeneca to secure a variant vaccine: future supplies of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine that have been adapted to tackle the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa,” Hancock said in a speech at the university.
South Africa put use of AstraZeneca’s shot on hold in February after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country’s dominant variant, now known as Beta.
Oxford considers the variant top priority for vaccine developers, and AstraZeneca has targeted the development of new vaccines against variants by the autumn.
Britain has committed to funding trials for the new adapted vaccine, which could be fast-tracked through the regulatory process following new guidance in March.
Hancock’s speech came before he hosts a summit of Group of Seven (G7) health ministers in Oxford, which starts on Thursday.
He said that Britain had hit the milestone of giving three-quarters of adults a first COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly half the population has received two doses of vaccine.
Britain has so far reported 904 cases of the Beta variant in total.
By contrast, in South Africa there is an average of 3,745 new cases each day, and only around 1 million out of a target of 40 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hancock did not say if the vaccines under negotiation would be donated or kept for use domestically.
Earlier AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said he was working with governments on increasing their pledged vaccine donations through the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism.
Hancock said AstraZeneca, which has pledged not to make a profit from vaccines during the pandemic, had released half a billion doses of the shot for global supply so far.

