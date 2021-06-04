THE BREAKDOWN: Saudi artist Eyad Maghazil discusses video project ‘Roundabouts’

LONDON: I spent most of my childhood climbing public sculptures in my home city of Jeddah. I did so in utter fascination. As I grew older, I began to take issue with the fact that we — the public — were never really educated about these icons. I wanted to pay tribute to these statues by documenting them, partially to shed light on their importance, but to also question some of the narratives circulated about them, which I thought were being taken out of context.
The story began in the 1970s and 1980s, when more than 600 sculptures were placed around the new grid of Jeddah city (in accordance with) the vision of then-mayor Dr. Mohammed Farsi to beautify the city and introduce international art to city residents.
The public developed a very special relationship with these foreign shapes, giving them weird titles and circulating comic myths about them. As the years passed, these sculptures started to decay, and many were demolished to accommodate new urban developments in Jeddah. I would like to acknowledge the enormous efforts of Art Jameel and Ahmad Mattar in documenting and restoring some of these important sculptures.
In this ongoing video series, I document my own personal experience with these sculptures and reimagine them, by reproducing them in a way that is relevant to the digital age. Using social media as a platform to showcase this collection was key to conveying my message. The videos were filmed and edited to create an illusion that communicates with the viewer in his attentionless state, blending reality with fiction while remaining true to the original aesthetics of each sculpture.
By bringing these monuments to life using computer graphics, I believe I raised more attention about
Somali artist Abdiaziz Osman paints the heart of his country
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Denise Marray
LONDON: Mogadishu, Florence, Tuscany, Sardinia, Minneapolis. Somali artist Abdiaziz (Aziz) Osman has called all these places home. In terms of the mastery and execution of his art it is his years spent in Italy, he says, that proved most influential, while in terms of subject matter it is his homeland of Somalia.
When he spoke to Arab News from his home in Minneapolis, a warmth and animation came into his voice when he talked about memories from his Somali childhood which he has captured often in his work.
Asked about his painting depicting an elderly couple sitting together in the early evening light, he said: “I remember how my grandparents would always move outside when the heat of the day subsided around 5 p.m. They would sit and chatter to each other in the cool of the early evening.”
Osman credits his Italian teachers at his school in Mogadishu with nurturing his love of art. His talent won him a scholarship in 1968 to study architecture at the University of Florence. He also enrolled in the Academy of Fine Arts, earning a second degree in 1978.
He recalled the overwhelming experience of the first time he saw the works of great artists including Michelangelo, Raphael, Caravaggio and Verrocchio.
“It was amazing for me when I first saw the Renaissance paintings,” he said. “I could not believe such works were possible.” He added that he was also inspired by the 19th-century group of artists known as the Macchiaioli.
Osman lived in Italy for more than two decades, in Tuscany and Sardinia. He found it was his paintings of Somalia that Italians were interested in, as they offered something different. Throughout his time in Italy he would travel back to Somalia every two years to visit family.
His father, Dahir Haji Osman, was one of the 13 founding members of the Somali Youth League (SYL) which played a key role in Somalia’s struggle for independence from colonial rule.
He recalled how his father, who served as governor of the Galkayo region in the 1950s and later as a provincial governor of Kismayo, would take his family on month-long visits to their homeland.
“I will never forget what I saw when I was young. The people would get up very early in the morning, clean everything and gather up their livestock — sheep and camels,” he said. “I appreciated the nomadic life, although it is very difficult — not like city life. That way of life is impacted by the ongoing conflicts. But time will teach everyone.”
He also recalled wonderful moments of celebration such as Eid Al-Fitr, when hundreds of people would gather to celebrate the end of Ramadan and participate in traditional dances. The exuberance, joy and energy of these occasions are captured in his painting “Jandheer Dance.”
In 1988, Osman felt the tug of his roots and decided to return to Somalia. At first, all went well and he established a successful studio overlooking the Indian Ocean in the affluent Lido area of Mogadishu. But in December 1990 that idyllic life was shattered by the vicious civil war in which he was nearly killed by gunmen who invaded his house. His father had always rejected tribalism but ancient clan feuds and prejudices came to the fore with the war, leading to many vendetta killings. With his family, Osman joined a desperate exodus and finally — after a harrowing month-long ordeal — managed to make it across the border to Kenya.
At that time his wife was living in Boston, so he made for America where he had to start again from scratch. Today he is settled in Minneapolis where the couple subsequently moved. His family is scattered — two brothers and a sister settled in London and another sister in Ottawa, Canada.
Osman, who also works with sculpture and ceramics, has put his talent to good use in Minneapolis, where he devotes a lot of his energy to educating young people about Somalia’s rich traditions and nurturing young African artists. His murals can be seen in public spaces there, and his art is on show in the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Somali Museum of Minnesota.
Alongside his wonderful, lyrical depictions of Somali life are his abstract works. One, titled “Exodus,” is influenced by the terrible scenes of violence he witnessed during the war — sometimes involving children.
“It was,” he said, “the most horrific thing to paint.”
Osman wants Somali children to know that their country offers far more than such brutality. He finds when he goes into schools that some of the students become very emotional when he shows them his paintings, because they are seeing their country in a beautiful light rather than through the prism of violence and struggle.
“Now my goal is to pass my work and knowledge to the next generation of Somali youth,” he concluded.
What We Are Reading Today: A History of Biology by Michel Morange
Updated 04 June 2021
Arab News
This book presents a global history of the biological sciences from ancient times to today, providing needed perspective on the development of biological thought while shedding light on the field’s upheavals and key breakthroughs through the ages. Michel Morange brings to life the dynamic interplay of science, society, and biology’s many subdisciplines, enabling readers to better appreciate the interdisciplinary exchanges that have shaped the field over the centuries.
Each chapter of this incisive book focuses on a specific period in the history of biology, describing the major transformations that occurred, the enduring scientific concerns behind these changes, and the implications of yesterday’s science for today’s. Morange covers everything from the first cell theory to the origins of the concept of ecosystems, and offers perspectives on areas that are often neglected by historians of biology, such as ecology, ethology, and plant biology. Along the way, he highlights the contributions of technology, the important role of hypothesis and experimentation, and the cultural contexts in which some of the most breathtaking discoveries in biology were made.
Unrivaled in scope and written by a world-renowned historian of science, A History of Biology is an ideal introduction for students and experts alike, and essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the present state of biological knowledge.
South African artist expresses love, gratitude to Jeddah in new book
Pieter Pienaar says Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills
Updated 04 June 2021
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: South African artist Pieter Pienaar expresses his love for the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah in his new book, titled “Journey with Jeddah” — a tribute to the city and the warmth he felt there during his six-year stay.
In August 2012, Pienaar relocated from South Africa to Saudi Arabia to work as an art teacher at an international school in Jeddah.
Pienaar, who describes himself as a “people’s person,” told Arab News that he accepted a friend’s invitation to a traditional Saudi meal in a restaurant near the old town of Jeddah.
After enjoying the meal, he and some of his colleagues drove through the Al-Balad area, where a new passion was born.
Pienaar photographed the historical buildings as they drove.
Little did he know that the old town would become the central theme of no fewer than three exhibitions, which he would hold in Jeddah over the following four years.
“Every time I wander into the old town, I cannot stop taking photographs. There is something wonderful in the air there,” he said.
“One becomes part of an ancient world where life is simple and where people matter. Time seems to stop in this milieu, and people feel playful and inspired.”
Having lived there six years, Pienaar said that Jeddah provided much inspiration and many opportunities to hone his artistic skills in watercolors, sketching and portraiture.
Saudi and international friends made life in Jeddah exciting for Pienaar, and his social interactions provided him with the models he needed for some of the portraits he created.
Immersed in the beauty of the old town, the artist developed a hobby: Reproducing many of the scenes he had photographed on mugs, scarves, magnets, T-shirts and paper, all of which made ideal gifts for expatriates to buy for family and friends overseas.
As his collection of artworks grew, Pienaar contemplated publishing a coffee table photobook as a tribute to Jeddah and its people.
“It was not until October 2019 that the English version of the book was released,” he said.
“The next step for me is to have the content published in Arabic. I expect that copies could be on the shelves in Jeddah in the second half of 2021.”
Pienaar fulfilled his teaching contract and went back home on a repatriation flight in June 2020.
He had decided it was time to return home, most importantly to care for his aging parents amid the pandemic.
“I will always remember Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people,” he said.
“My heart is filled with admiration and gratitude. I trust you will accept and enjoy my humble tribute.”
Currently, Pienaar is teaching art in the small mining town of Hotazel, located in the Northern Cape and famous for its manganese.
Flicks created by part-Arab filmmakers that are up for awards include “Casablanca Beats” by French-Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch, “Bonne Mere” made by Tunisian-French actress Hafsia Herzi, and “A Hero” by Iranian producer Asghar Farhadi.
The famous festival is set to return with a rich official selection competing for the top Palme d’Or award after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic robbed the world’s leading film event of its 2020 edition.
Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display in London
The taffeta-ruffled white dress has a 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train
Prince William and Prince Harry have loaned their mother’s wedding dress for the exhibition
Updated 03 June 2021
AP
LONDON: The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display Thursday at the late princess’s former home in London.
The taffeta-ruffled white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, with its 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train, helped seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne.
Reality soon intruded. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.
Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother’s wedding dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. It runs until Jan. 2, 2022.