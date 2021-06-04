You are here

Buoyed by Champions League winning goal, Havertz eyes Germany berth
Germany's midfielders Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland during training session in Austria where Germany’s national team attends training camp before EUROS 2020-2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • "That was a very important goal for me personally … will stay with me for life," Havertz said Friday before joining Germany camp
  • Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an "exceptional talent"
BERLIN: Fresh from scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, Chelsea star Kai Havertz is hoping his club form can earn him a starting berth for Germany at Euro 2020.
Havertz, who turns 22 when the European Championship starts next week, showcased his talent by calmly rounding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and scoring Chelsea’s only goal in their 1-0 Champions League final triumph last weekend.
It is typical of the precocious attacking midfielder that the first Champions League goal of his career would decide the Porto final and break City hearts.
“That was a very important goal for me personally, for the club, for my family. That will stay with me for life,” Havertz said Friday after a few days off before joining the Germany camp in Austria.
“I need self-confidence, that’s when I play at my best, and that’s how I’ll go into the European Championship.”
Germany head coach Joachim Loew describes Havertz as an “exceptional talent.”
There is competition for Germany’s attacking midfield berth from Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Mueller, 31, who has been recalled after a two-year hiatus from international football.
However, Havertz is unfazed.
“There are enough systems where several attacking midfielders can play on the pitch at the same time,” said Havertz.
“I am a creative player and I live on instinct.
“In the last few months I have played a lot of positions,” he added having also played as a striker and right winger at Chelsea this season. “I am flexible.”
Havertz is likely to feature in Monday’s friendly against Latvia in Duesseldorf.
It will be his last chance to stake a claim to start Germany’s opening Euro 2020 match against world champions France on June 15 in Munich before they face holders Portugal four days later in Group F.
“I want to play every game like everyone else on the squad,” said Havertz.
“Of course the team comes first, so you have to stick to the plan, but I hope that I will get a lot of minutes at the Euro.”
Havertz has made a career out of reaching milestones ahead of his time.
Born in Aachen in June 1999, he was just four when he started playing football at local club, Alemannia Mariadorf, where his grandfather was the chairman.
After often playing in teams two years above his age, Havertz was 10 when he joined then-second tier side Alemannia Aachen.
A hat-trick for their Under-12 team against Leverkusen saw him quickly snapped up by the Bundesliga club.
Having risen through Leverkusen’s academy and Germany’s junior sides, Havertz had just turned 17 when he made his Bundesliga debut in October 2016, setting a then-record as Leverkusen’s youngest German league player.
He was still finishing secondary school when he became a first-team regular.
Havertz made his first Champions League start in February 2017 in a 4-2 last 16, first leg defeat at home to Atletico Madrid, but missed the return to sit an exam.
Havertz became a full Germany international just after his 19th birthday and attracted Chelsea’s attention by scoring 17 league goals in 2018/19, in the process becoming the youngest player to reach a career milestone of 30 Bundesliga goals.

Nishikori says ‘shame and no fun’ if Tokyo Olympics without fans

Nishikori says ‘shame and no fun’ if Tokyo Olympics without fans
AFP

  • Tokyo organisers marked the 50 days to go landmark Thursday by insisting "100%" the Games will go ahead
  • Kei Nishikori said he desperately wants to see the Games take place with fans
PARIS: Japan’s Kei Nishikori said Friday it would be “a shame and no fun” if his home Olympics takes place without spectators.
Tokyo organizers marked the 50 days to go landmark Thursday by insisting “100 percent” the Games will go ahead.
“The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people,” said Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto.
“If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators.”
Nishikori said he desperately wants to see the Games take place with fans.
“I will be really happy to play on the court, but I’m really guessing right now it’s going to be really tough with spectators with this situation,” the 31-year-old said at the French Open on Friday.
“Without anyone on the court, just the team members, that’s not going to be fun for me, and you don’t feel like playing the Olympics in your home country.
“So that’s the only thing giving me a little bit of shame if there is no one watching. But we’ll see what they’re going to say.”
World number one Novak Djokovic has already said he would reconsider taking part in the Tokyo Olympics if spectators were banned from attending.
“I’m planning to play Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there’s going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only,” said Djokovic earlier this week.
“As I understand, 20 percent, 30 percent of the capacity. If they change something, if there’s not going to be any crowd, then I’ll consider if I want to go or not.”
Nishikori, meanwhile, reached the French Open last 16 for the seventh time when Swiss opponent Henri Laaksonen retired with a leg injury in their third round clash.
Nishikori, ranked 49, had taken the first set 7-5 when the Swiss qualifier quit.
The 31-year-old Japanese star had needed more than eight hours and two five-setters to get to the third round.
On Friday, however, he was on court for just under 60 minutes and goes on to meet German sixth seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarter-finals.
Victory over Zverev on Sunday would give him his 100th match win at the Slams.
Zverev has a 4-1 winning record over Nishikori including two wins on clay this year in the build-up to the French Open in Madrid and Rome.
It was a disappointing end to the tournament for 29-year-old Laaksonen who was playing in the third round of a Slam for the first time having come through qualifying.
The six matches had taken their toll.
“If I would say before the tournament that I reach third round, I would take it every time,” said the world number 150.
“With an injury it’s always tricky. You fall into a vicious circle. You have one problem, then the next one comes.
“I was doing my best. This was the maximum now here.”

Pakistan recalls Abbas and Shah for tests in West Indies

Pakistan recalls Abbas and Shah for tests in West Indies
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recalled fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah on Friday for the two test matches against the West Indies and named uncapped batsman Azam Khan for the Twenty20s.
Abbas was not considered for the last two test series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, but made his way back into the side after his impressive performances in the English County Championship.
“Mohammad Abbas has regained his form, (while) Naseem Shah and Haris Sohail have reclaimed the required fitness standards,” chief selector Mohammad Wasim said.
“This is an extremely important and critical tour for Pakistan as we will be playing the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against England as well as the T20Is against England and the West Indies as part of our preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The test matches in Jamaica will count towards the ICC world test championship.”
Pakistan is scheduled to play three Twenty20s and as many ODIs against England next month before flying out to the Caribbean for five Twenty20s and two test matches.
Khan, the son of former Pakistan test captain Moin Khan, has impressed the selectors with his power-hitting in the Pakistan Super League and was included for the Twenty20s.
Sohail, a middle-order batsman, was recalled for the ODIs in England after missing the last limited-overs series in South Africa.
All-rounder Imad Wasim, who has been ignored for the last three Twenty20 series, returned to the side as Pakistan eyed the Twenty20 World Cup.
Experienced test leg-spinner Yasir Shah was named in the squad, but his availability depends on his recovery from a knee injury which sidelined him for the two test matches in Zimbabwe. The selectors have retained another leg-spinner, Zahid Mahmood, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, and off-spinner Sajid Khan as part of their plans for the two test matches in the West Indies.

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Usman Qadir.
Twenty20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.
Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood.

Player arrested for match-fixing at 2020 French Open

Player arrested for match-fixing at 2020 French Open
  • French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the story, the player is 765th-ranked Yana Sizikova of Russia
  • Prosecutor’s office didn’t name the player who was arrested on charges of ‘sports bribery and organized fraud for acts’
PARIS: A tennis player suspected of match-fixing last year has been arrested during the French Open, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday.
According to French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the story, the player is 765th-ranked Yana Sizikova of Russia.
The prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that a “women’s international player” was in custody, but it did not identify her.
The player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020,” the prosecutor’s office said.
An investigation was opened last October by a French police unit specializing in betting fraud and match-fixing. It has previously worked with Belgian authorities investigating suspect matches at the lower levels of professional tennis.
The French tennis federation said it could not provide further information because the investigation is ongoing.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency, which investigates match-fixing in the sport, declined to comment on the details of the case but said in a message to the AP that “there has been ongoing liaison between the ITIA and law enforcement in France.”
The prosecutor’s office said the probe centered on suspicions about one match at Roland Garros last year. It did not specify the match. German newspaper Die Welt and French sports daily L’Equipe said at the time there were suspicious betting patterns in the first round of a women’s doubles match on Sept. 30.
On that day, Sizikova and partner Madison Brengle of the United States played on Court No. 10 against Romanian players Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig. Sizikova was broken to love serving in the fifth game of the second set, during which she double-faulted twice.
Le Parisien reported Friday that tens of thousands of euros (dollars) were bet with several operators in different countries on the Romanian players winning that game.
The newspaper said Sizikova was arrested Thursday after losing in the first round of the doubles tournament at Roland Garros. The newspaper said authorities searched Sizikova’s hotel room.
It wasn’t immediately known if Sizikova has an attorney.
Last year’s French Open, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, was played in late September and early October.

30 years after famous Saudi win, Derby at Epsom Downs still pinnacle of British horse racing

Generous winning the 1991 Derby at Epsom Downs. (‘Generous’/Marcus Armytage/1991)
Generous winning the 1991 Derby at Epsom Downs. (‘Generous’/Marcus Armytage/1991)
Generous winning the 1991 Derby at Epsom Downs. (‘Generous’/Marcus Armytage/1991)
  • This year’s running marks the 30th anniversary of a glorious Saudi triumph in the 1991 race
  • Prince Fahd-owned Generous romped home to victory for trainer Paul Cole
LONDON: The past 15 months have been an uncertain and unsettling period for horse racing.

Similar to all sports, it could not escape the chaos brought on by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

But few sights will be welcomed more by those involved in the sport than horses bursting out the gates in front a crowd, albeit limited, at the Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday.

Despite occasional detractors over its 240-year history, horse racing’s blue riband remains the most prestigious British Classic on the calendar and few races are so ingrained in the collective consciousness of the public like the Derby.

For long-time trainer Paul Cole from the hugely successful Whatcombe estate, it is still the “greatest” of the Classics to win, and he should know.

This year’s running marks the 30th anniversary of a glorious Saudi triumph in the 1991 race, when Generous kickstarted what would turn out to be a remarkable summer by romping home for Cole’s sole win in the race and the first and only victory for Saudi owner Prince Fahd bin Salman.

Alan Munro on board Generous, with Prince Fahd bin Salman seen on the right. (‘Generous’/Marcus Armytage/1991)

Cole called the victory a “wonderful thing” for himself and his family, but also for the prince, with whom he had a long and fruitful connection — both personally and professionally.

Cole, who since March last year has held a joint training license at Whatcombe with his son Oliver, said training Generous to victory three decades ago was “fantastic” because he was doing it for someone like Prince Fahd who “really appreciated racing” and it meant a lot.

“He was dedicated to people around him, very charming with fantastic manners. He put his money into enjoying his horses, and luckily I was involved for 20-odd years with his attitude of excitement, fun, and trying to get a good horse.

“He loved people, he loved horses and he loved the excitement. He was a big, big influence in my life,” he added.

The prince had been introduced to horse racing by his father-in-law, the late Prince Khalid bin Abdullah who owned the now iconic Juddmonte Farms operation in Newmarket and who also notched victories for Saudi Arabia in the Derby on Quest for Fame (1990), Commander in Chief (1993) and Workforce (2010).

Prince Khalid connected Prince Fahd with Cole and the two bought Whatcombe in Oxfordshire together in 1987, and while Cole was already an established trainer, it was Prince Fahd who raised the standard at the estate.

“I was going on very well, but without him it wouldn’t have got quality, so he provided the quality and Anthony Penfold was his manager and we used to buy the horses together,” Cole said.

The British trainer remained Prince Fahd’s go-to man until his passing in 2001, something which Cole said, “took the heart out of the (Whatcombe) operation,” adding “it was a terrible shock and was difficult to get going again.”

Despite the tinge of sadness, Cole still looks back on the day with fond memories and believes the Derby remains the toughest test for all three-year-old middle-distance colts.

Trainer Paul Cole with Generous. (‘Generous’/Marcus Armytage/1991)

He said: “What you’ve got to do is line it up with other races, and the only race, I think, that you could line it up with is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The Arc is a great race, whereas the Derby’s the best of the generation — it’s more of a test.

“The English Derby is a test of everything, a test of speed, it’s a test of stamina, you have to be able to handle the corners and take the pressure of getting ready quite early in the year.”

And, for Cole, it is the race every trainer dreams of winning, given how highly it is regarded not just within the sport but even outside it.

“It’s such a fantastic race, and for the population, even if one doesn’t know which end of the horse is which, the Derby is still of interest,” he added.

Saudi race fans may look out for the Ed Dunlop-trained John Leeper, sired by the great Frankel, owned and bred by Prince Khalid at Juddmonte. But hopes of another Arab-owned winner in this year’s race will rest on the UAE, with three Godolphin charges in Adayar, Hurricane Lane, and One Ruler.

Third Realm also runs for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al-Maktoum and Youth Spirit goes for Emirati Ahmad Al-Shaikh.

But regardless of which horse crosses the line first at Epsom on Saturday afternoon, their victory will be etched into history and become another chapter in what Cole calls “the best race in the world.”

Turkish court issues 1,000-year jail terms in Fenerbahce case

Turkish court issues 1,000-year jail terms in Fenerbahce case
  • The 2011 match-fixing charges were made by prosecutors linked to Fethullah Gulen
  • A media group’s head was jailed 1,406 years and a former police chief, who forged and conspired against Fenerbahce, was jailed 2,170 years
ANKARA: A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a media executive and a former police chief to more than 1,000 years each in prison for conspiring to bring match-fixing charges against top soccer club Fenerbahce.
Fenerbahce’s president was jailed for match-fixing a decade ago and the club was barred from playing in European competitions for two seasons, but the case was reopened after prosecutors said it was founded on a conspiracy.
The 2011 match-fixing charges were made by prosecutors linked to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric who Turkey says staged an attempted coup in 2016, an accusation Gulen denies.
Turkish soccer at the time was beset by allegations of match-fixing, which Fenerbahce was accused of spearheading.
Fenerbahce’s former president Aziz Yildirim was sentenced to six years in prison after being charged with match-fixing and forming an illegal organization. He spent a year behind bars.
At his trial, he denied the charges and said the case was specifically designed to undermine the Istanbul club which has won Turkey’s domestic championship 19 times.
In 2016, an Istanbul prosecutor’s indictment alleged the 2011 match-fixing charges were a plot by Gulen supporters, who had infiltrated the Turkish judiciary and police, to frame the club and topple its executives.
The court on Friday sentenced Hidayet Karaca, who was the head of Samanyolu media group — later shut down by the government — to 1,406 years in jail. Karaca was accused of instigating the tapping of phone calls and forging of documents.
Former police chief Nazmi Ardic was sentenced to 2,170 years on charges including forging documents and conspiring against the club. The court handed down jail sentences to at least 25 other defendants, state-owned news agency Anadolu said.
Fenerbahce Chairman Ali Koc told reporters that Friday’s court decision proved the club had been the innocent victim of a plot against it by Gulen’s network. He vowed to pursue legal avenues for “financial and moral” compensation.
The prosecutors and judges who opened and ruled on the original case fled the country following the coup attempt.

