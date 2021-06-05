You are here

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Palestinian cause at Cote d'Ivoire talks

Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie attended a key meeting of ambassadors of the Arab Group in Cote d’Ivoire. (SPA)
Saudi Ambassador Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie attended a key meeting of ambassadors of the Arab Group in Cote d’Ivoire. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Palestinian cause at Cote d’Ivoire talks

Saudi Arabia reiterates support for Palestinian cause at Cote d’Ivoire talks
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its continued support of the Palestinian cause at a recent meeting of the Ambassadors of the Arab Group in Côte d’Ivoire attended by Kandia Camara, Cote d’Ivoire minister of foreign affairs, African integration, and diaspora.

Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Subaie, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, condemned Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian people and called on Côte d’Ivoire to issue a statement condemning the aggression and supporting the Palestinian cause.

After the meeting, the Ambassadors of the Arab Group issued a statement expressing fierce condemnation of the aggression and violence that the Palestinian people are subjected to by Israel.

Al-Subaie stressed that the Kingdom has been consistent in its support of the Palestinian cause since the days of King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the founder of the Kingdom, until today.

Topics: Palestinians Cote d'Ivoire Arab Group

Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic outbreak. (SPA)
Groups exempt from workplace attendance listed in Saudi Arabia

Groups exempt from workplace attendance listed in Saudi Arabia
  • Second doses of vaccines ‘only available for 5 categories at the moment’
MAKKAH: The categories of people exempt from workplace attendance in the Kingdom’s public, private and non-profit sectors have been announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

They are people over the age of 60; those suffering from chronic lung disease or severe asthma and have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months; those with chronic heart disease (heart failure or coronary artery disease who have had at least one heart attack during the past year); those who have inherited immunodeficiency and anemia (thalassemia and sickle cell anemia); those with acquired immunodeficiency; people with organ transplants; people who use immunosuppressive or cancer treatment drugs; the severely obese with a body mass index of above 40; people suffering from chronic medical conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes; people who have been hospitalized at least once in the past six months due to high blood pressure, and people with chronic kidney diseases.
The list also includes people with special needs who are unable to apply social distancing measures due to motor impairment, or cannot understand or apply COVID-19 preventive measures due to learning disabilities.
But the ministry said these groups of people could go to work if they had been fully vaccinated and their inoculation status was on the Tawakkalna app. 
The Ministry of Health said second doses of COVID-19 vaccines were only available for five categories at the moment: Patients on kidney dialysis, active cancer, organ transplants, the obese, and those over 60.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 1,201 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

• The death toll has risen to 7,424 following 16 more virus-related fatalities.

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 16 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 7,424.
There were 1,201 new cases, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 455,418.
There are 9,788 active cases and 1,528 of these patients are in a critical condition.
Of the newly recorded cases, 370 were in Makkah, 294 were in Riyadh, 167 were in the Eastern Province, and 92 were in Madinah.
The ministry said 1,322 patients had recovered from coronavirus, increasing this total to 438,206.
Saudi Arabia has conducted more than 19.59 million PCR tests, with 96,393 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudi Arabia has so far vaccinated 14,699,678 people.

Topics: Coronavirus

Who's that girl? Saudi makeup artist explores the changing face of women

Who’s that girl? Saudi makeup artist explores the changing face of women
The COVID-19 crisis turned out to be an opportunity for Saudi avant-garde makeup artist Salwa Koshak. (Supplied)
Who’s that girl? Saudi makeup artist explores the changing face of women

Who’s that girl? Saudi makeup artist explores the changing face of women
  Salwa Koshak uses creative cosmetics techniques to share her passion for the history and evolution of style
JEDDAH: The faces in the photographs are familiar and the poses instantly recognizable: The iconic fashions of Marilyn Monroe. The sophisticated style of Audrey Hepburn. The chessboard chic of Beth Harman, as portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy in the Netflix TV drama “The Queen’s Gambit.”

But look a little closer and there is a twist; these are not archive photos of celebrities but the work of Saudi avant-garde makeup artist Salwa Koshak.
Armed with her mastery of creative makeup techniques, along with a few accessories such as wigs, beads and stickers, there is no limit to the real or fictional figures she can transform herself into.
In makeup terms, avant-garde refers to an extreme and expressive form of cosmetic art that embraces fantasy and imagination.
For Koshak, this means drawing on her love of all things retro and vintage, including celebrity culture and style, but also more modern inspirations.
In addition to recreating the looks and styles of actors such as Monroe and Hepburn, pop stars such as David Bowie and Cher, and even Disney characters such as Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” the 33-year-old also creates unique makeup themes based on video games such as Pac-Man, movies such as “Star Wars,” and special occasions such as Valentine’s Day.
The Saudi creative now lives in Jeddah but spent most of her youth, from elementary school through to high school, in Orlando, Florida. She grew up there inspired by the entertainment offered by theme parks such as Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World.
“There were so many different creative and imaginative places to go to,” Koshak told Arab News.
“I was always into makeup, styling, costumes, and I see fashion as a representation of something.
“Although we have so many media, such as radio and television, I think the biggest medium is a person — a person and who they are, their personality, their body and how their body is used to share stories and ideas. I think a person can do that more so than just an artwork or just a TV show and so on.”
During a 10-year career in public relations and marketing Koshak has worked with many photographers, fashion models and businesses that collaborate with makeup artists. She said she herself was offered the chance to work as a model in her early teenage years, while living in the US, but turned it down.
“Modeling alone wasn’t really my passion,” she said.
“I like to represent ideas and I want to have more control over the image I want to create.

You can make anything fun or beautiful, and make anything with the tools that we have: Editing tools, makeup, fabrics — all of these things do tell a story.

Salwa Koshak

“I like to draw and put things on my face: Beads, stickers, dolls — whatever I can do to get a theme out that I’m trying to share.”
Koshak said that while the fashion and beauty industries have always pressured women to look a certain way, she wants to teach women that they can have fun with makeup rather than worry about whether or not they are more or less attractive without it.
“Coming from a person who has worked in media and marketing for a long time, I think showing people (that) you can look like anything you want, that (makeup products are) just tools (so) don’t take it seriously, and (that) no one really does look like that, that’s the biggest thing I want to give out,” she said.
“I want to make sure it is positive and people see that this is just art, that makeup can be removed, it’s not something that you need, it’s not something you have to look like, and you yourself, with a little bit of dreaming and a (few) tools, can look like anyone you want to look like.”
The COVID-19 crisis turned out to be an opportunity for Koshak that motivated her to pursue her art.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In makeup terms, avant-garde refers to an extreme and expressive form of cosmetic art that embraces fantasy and imagination. • For Saudi makeup artist Salwa Koshak, this means drawing on her love of all things retro and vintage, including celebrity culture and style, but also more modern inspirations.

“It all started during the pandemic and being at home,” she said.
“The last job I held was at Dar Al-Hekma University, where I worked as the marketing director and also taught brand management strategy in the marketing department.
“That was the last full-time position I held, and after that I did take a break to really think about what I wanted. To be honest, after being in a corporate environment — which I’ve been in for a long time — I got tired of the routine, and the expression of ideas is mostly in writing and strategies rather than creativity and art.”
So during the lockdowns last year she began to create and develop her avant-garde makeup skills, publishing the results on social media.
Along the way she invested in equipment and learned new skills to ensure the best possible showcase for her work. For example, she developed her knowledge of Photoshop and other editing software so that she can have total control of her art.
She said she does not want to have to rely on anyone else to create content that breaks the rules and shows you do not have to be a “fashionista” to look great, or conform to traditional ideas of glamour and beauty all the time.
“You can make anything fun or beautiful, and make anything with the tools that we have: Editing tools, makeup, fabrics — all of these things do tell a story,” said Koshak.
She added that she thinks of her work as a kind of a social commentary about how beauty and makeup and social media are evolving, in some ways, to become more of a hobby showcase and a way for people to share their talents and the things they are passionate about, rather than just showing off for the sake of it.
“When you show off your talent and the things you love, I think it’s very different,” Koshak said. “You get a support team, a community, and you meet a lot of people that think like you and want to work in the same field.
“I’m not that young, that’s why I couldn’t switch careers at the last minute, but you can’t keep doing something you don’t love, and do it forever.”
Describing herself as a “big history buff,” Koshak, said she likes to study how looks and styles have evolved and changed through the decades and enjoys recreating old looks, from the 1920s through to the 1990s.
She added that many of these styles are iconic and helped define the societies of the times, and so anyone with an interest in fashion and art must also love history and do a lot of reading. The clothes that people wore in different eras, together with their hairstyles and makeup, is part of the “social commentary” of those times, she added.
Koshak said she plans to launch a YouTube channel, not necessarily to give makeup tutorials as such, but to offer insights into her art, how it is inspired by history and how she goes about creating her looks.
“My YouTube channel will be about explaining history, makeup, art and beauty,” she said. “It’s my dream to create video content that is entertaining, fun and informative. I love teaching — I want to share all the information that I can to teach others to create.”

Topics: Saudi artist

Who's Who: Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz bin Sulaiman, CEO and board member of GASCO

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz bin Sulaiman, CEO and board member of GASCO
Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz bin Sulaiman, CEO and board member of GASCO

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz bin Sulaiman, CEO and board member of GASCO
Abdulrahman Abdul Aziz bin Sulaiman has been a board member and the chief executive officer of GASCO (previously the National Gas and Industrialization Co.) since January last year.

It is the only company in Saudi Arabia involved in the refilling, transportation, and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Bin Sulaiman currently leads all of the firm’s LPG business activities and projects in the Kingdom and abroad including marketing, engineering, and business services.

With more than 20 years of experience in the sector, he has held a number of key positions at GASCO such as assistant general manager for transportation, director of the projects department, and director of administration planning.

He has also been the CEO of Samnan Holding Group, general manager of Abyat Co., and managing director of Jazan Energy and Development Co., is a member of several committees, and represents GASCO as board member in associate companies.

One of his specialist areas has been in providing market feedback on aspects of business such as generating solutions, capabilities, and identifying risks and he has a proven record of achievement in managing different industry key accounts.

He gained master’s degrees in petroleum engineering from King Saud University (KSU) and business administration from the University of Hull, in England, and a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering also from KSU.

Topics: Who's Who GASCO

Saudi tourism app links beneficiaries to service providers

Saudi tourism app links beneficiaries to service providers
Tourists watch Saudi men perform a traditional folk dance at the cultural village of Rijal Almaa in the outskirts of Abha, Saudi Arabia July 17, 2020. (REUTERS)
Saudi tourism app links beneficiaries to service providers

Saudi tourism app links beneficiaries to service providers
  The application gives the best options on the prices of rest houses, chalets and tourist services of all degrees
MAKKAH: Tripper Online, an application providing an innovative interface to link Saudi tourism providers to customers in the Kingdom, will help tourists plan their holidays easily in future, according to a member of the Saudi team behind it.
Abdul Aziz Bukhari, Tripper Online’s chief financial and technical officer, said the app would provide a platform for tourists wishing to enjoy all manner of trips and activities in the Kingdom to search for and deal with service providers.
“We decided to start working and achieve all the requirements of the tourist market by designing an electronic platform that combines all these trips and services, and through which the providers of these services can provide beneficiaries with offers through applications on Android and iOS systems,” he told Arab News.
Bukhari stressed that the requirements of using the app meant providers would have to uphold certain sets of standards, and enable the use of electronic payment options or cash.
“The languages used (by the app) are Arabic, English and (Mandarin) Chinese and work is under way to introduce Italian and Japanese,” said Bukhari. “The application came into (use) six months ago, but the demand for and interaction with the application began early.”
He explained that the development team launched a big marketing campaign, resulting in many orders from across Saudi Arabia. “The beginning was encouraging and saved a lot of effort on the service seekers’ part, offering a beautiful model to shrink the distance between service providers and beneficiaries,” he said.

We decided to start working and achieve all the requirements of the tourist market by designing an electronic platform that combines all these trips and services, and through which the providers of these services can provide beneficiaries with offers through applications on Android and iOS systems.

Abdul Aziz Bukhari, Tripper Online’s chief financial and technical officer

Traffic through the app, Bukhari added, continues to be positive, with trips to the Kingdom’s coast and islands proving popular, as well as its cooler areas with the hot summer months approaching.
“The application gives the best options on the prices of rest houses, chalets and tourist services of all degrees. We compare offers, service availability, area coverage, payment options, study market needs, manage cruises, book vacant flights and electronic collection,” he said.
The apps’ vision is focused on safer and more luxurious tourism, cooperation with accredited providers from all over the Kingdom, and networking across areas such as food, tour guidance, equipment provision, hospitality, diving, health clubs, swimming, paragliding, jet skiing, fishing, music, group activities, camping, sightseeing, transportation and others.

Topics: saudi tourism

Saudi minister's 'lesson' on future of education

Saudi minister’s ‘lesson’ on future of education
Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi minister’s ‘lesson’ on future of education

Saudi minister’s ‘lesson’ on future of education
  Educational advances "will help the sons and daughters of the country develop their skills, respond to their aspirations and enhance their global competitiveness"
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s education system is responding to an urgent demand to boost students’ global competitiveness and meet the future needs of the country, Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh said. The minister was speaking at a meeting on Thursday with the editors-in-chief of Saudi newspapers and heads of media channels. Al-Sheikh said that recent in-depth developments in education are the result of specialized studies carried out by the ministry over the past two years.
Educational advances “will help the sons and daughters of the country develop their skills, respond to their aspirations and enhance their global competitiveness,” he said.
 

 

Topics: Saudi education

