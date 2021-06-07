Report: Iran-led fake news pushing anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli rhetoric in UK

You are here

Fake news websites in the UK attempting to influence Britons by pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric are being led by Iran, a newly published report revealed.
Fake news websites in the UK attempting to influence Britons by pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric are being led by Iran, a newly published report revealed. (Shutterstock)
  • The 100-page report, published by the Henry Jackson Society, found that Iran used an elaborate network of websites in order to attempt to influence British politics
LONDON: Fake news websites in the UK attempting to influence Britons by pushing anti-Saudi and anti-Israeli rhetoric are being led by Iran, a newly published report revealed on Monday.

The 100-page report, written by Dr. Paul Scott and published by the Henry Jackson Society, found that Iran used an elaborate network of websites in order to attempt to influence British politics.

“Articles include those with anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli and pro-Palestinian themes, as well as material repurposed from the Iranian state-owned media network Press TV,” the report noted with regard the site CriticsChronicle.com that claimed to be based in Birmingham, but was linked to an Iranian phone number.

Another website, britishleft.com, was also found to be orchestrated by Tehran, with one of the site’s named authors — Elena Kowalsky (also written as Kowalski) — also connected to an Iranian-linked Twitter account.

“The site and its authors tended to promote material from other sites identified as likely Iranian fakes in a process of building mutual credibility,” the report said.

“Iran has shown itself to be a country that disseminates disinformation online and establishes fake websites and internet accounts in its attempts to disrupt the political systems of those it considers to be its enemies,” it added.

This is far from an unprecedented tactic by Iran. In October 2020, the US Department of Justice shut down 92 websites tied to the regime that attempted to spread false information and fake news.

Among the websites shut down were four heavily trafficked pages that claimed to be legitimate and independent US news operations, but were in fact sites secretly operated by Iran’s terrorist-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

France fines Google 220 mn euros over online ad dominance

France fines Google 220 mn euros over online ad dominance
The fine comes as part of a wave of antitrust investigations by the French regulator into tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook. (File/AFP)
France fines Google 220 mn euros over online ad dominance

The fine comes as part of a wave of antitrust investigations by the French regulator into tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook. (File/AFP)
  • France fines Google 220 million euros for abusing its dominant position in the market to advance online ads.
  • Google agrees to pay fine and change the way its business works across the world after settling a France probe.
PARIS: France’s competition regulator on Monday fined Google 220 million euros ($267 million) after finding it had abused its dominant market position for placing online ads, as US tech giants face growing pressure in Europe.

The penalty is part of a settlement reached after three media groups — News Corp, French daily Le Figaro and Belgium’s Groupe Rossel — accused Google of effectively having a monopoly over ad sales for their websites and apps.

The competition authority determined that Google gave preferential treatment to its own ad inventory auction service AdX and to Doubleclick Ad Exchange, its real-time platform for letting clients choose and buy ads.

“It is the first ruling in the world to scrutinize the complex algorithmic processes for the auctions that determine online ‘display’ advertising,” the authority’s president Isabelle de Silva said.

Media groups looking to sell ad space on their Internet sites or mobile apps using rival platforms often found that Google’s services were unfairly competing against rivals, using a variety of methods.

For example, regulators found that Doubleclick would vary the commission it took when making a sale based on prices offered by other so-called ad servers.
At the same time, Google arranged for AdX, its own supply-side platform (SSP), to give preferential treatment to offers emanating from Doubleclick — effectively squeezing out competitors such as Xandr or Index Exchange.

“The practices are particularly serious because they are penalizing Google’s competitors in the SSP market as well as the editors of websites and mobile apps,” the regulator said in a statement.

Media groups saw their online ad revenues crimped “even as their business model has been strongly undermined by the decline in paper subscriptions and the associated drop in advertising revenue,” it said.

Le Figaro eventually dropped its complaint.

Google did not contest the findings, and the regulator said the company has committed to operational changes including improved interoperability with third-party ad placement providers.

“We are going to test and develop these changes in the coming months before deploying them more broadly, including some on a global scale,” Maria Gomri, legal director at Google France, said in a statement.

The fine represents just a tiny fraction of the $55.3 billion in revenue booked by Google in the first quarter of this year alone, mainly from online ad sales.
The ruling comes as American technology firms are drawing closer scrutiny from European authorities, which are giving themselves new resources to better understand the complex workings of fast-evolving markets.

Last week, Germany’s competition regulator said it was expanding an antitrust investigation into Google and its parent company Alphabet to include Google News Showcase, a service aimed at increasing revenue for media publishers.

Facebook also found itself targeted last week by parallel competition inquiries from the European Union and Britain, into whether the social media giant uses data from advertisers to unfairly dominate the online classifieds market.

Google had already been fined 150 million euros by the French regulator in December 2019 over “opaque” operating rules for its advertising platform, which were deemed to be applied in “an unfair and random manner.”

And in December last year, Google as well as Amazon were fined a total of 135 million euros by France’s privacy watchdog for placing advertising cookies on users’ computers without consent.

Shares in US tech giants a notch lower after landmark G7 tax deal

Shares in US tech giants a notch lower after landmark G7 tax deal
Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple , Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent. (AFP)
Shares in US tech giants a notch lower after landmark G7 tax deal

Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple , Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent. (AFP)
LONDON: Shares in US technology giants were down slightly in premarket trading after the world’s richest nations agreed on a landmark global minimum corporate tax deal.

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple , Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet were all down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.

The G7’s proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual properly held in low-tax jurisdictions.

China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown

China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown
Access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.” (File/AFP)
China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown

Access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.” (File/AFP)
  • China steps up crackdown on bitcoin, blocks several crypto-related accounts on China's Twitter-like social media platform.
  • The stepped-up crackdown also comes as China’s central bank is accelerating testing of its own digital currency.
SHANGHAI: A slew of crypto-related accounts in China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform were blocked over the weekend, as Beijing stepped up a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining.

More actions are expected, including linking illegal crypto activities in China more directly with the country’s criminal law, according to analysts and a financial regulator.

Last month, China’s State Council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, escalating a campaign against cryptocurrencies days after three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services.

Over the weekend, access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.”

“It’s a Judgment Day for crypto KOL,” wrote a Weibo bitcoin commentator, or key opinion leader (KOL), who calls herself “Woman Dr. bitcoin mini.” Her main account was also blocked on Saturday.

“The government makes it clear that no Chinese version of Elon Musk can exist in the Chinese crypto market,” said NYU Law School adjunct professor Winston Ma, referring to the Tesla founder and cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Ma, author of the book “The Digital War,” also expects China’s supreme court to publish a judicial interpretation soon that may link crypto mining and trading businesses with China’s body of criminal law.

The view was echoed by a financial regulator, who said that such an interpretation would address the legal ambiguity that has failed to clearly identify bitcoin trading businesses as “illegal operations.” All the rules against cryptocurrencies so far in China have been published by administrative bodies.
The Weibo freeze comes as Chinese media have stepped up reporting against crypto trading.

The official Xinhua News Agency has published articles that exposed a series of crypto-related scams. State broadcaster CCTV has said cryptocurrency is a lightly regulated asset often used in black market trade, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drug dealings.

The stepped-up crackdown also comes as China’s central bank is accelerating testing of its own digital currency.

US, EU condemn Nigeria’s Twitter ban

US, EU condemn Nigeria's Twitter ban
The government’s suspension came after Twitter on Wednesday deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari’s account. (File/AFP)
US, EU condemn Nigeria’s Twitter ban

The government’s suspension came after Twitter on Wednesday deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari’s account. (File/AFP)
  • International human rights groups have also condemned the move, which followed previous attempts by the government of Africa’s most populous country to regulate social media
  • Nigerian telecoms operators complied with a government directive Friday to suspend access to Twitter indefinitely
ABUJA: The US and the European Union voiced concern over Nigeria’s decision to indefinitely ban Twitter after the US social media giant deleted a tweet from the president’s account for violating its rules.
International human rights groups have also condemned the move, which followed previous attempts by the government of Africa’s most populous country to regulate social media.
Nigerian telecoms operators complied with a government directive Friday to suspend access to Twitter indefinitely.
The diplomatic missions of the EU, US, Britain, Canada and Ireland issued a joint statement late Saturday condemning the ban.
“Banning systems of expression is not the answer,” it said.
“Precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication,” it added.
More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to NOI polls, a public opinion and research organization based in Nigeria.
The platform has played an important role in public discourse in the country, with hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during anti-police brutality protests last year.
The government’s suspension came after Twitter on Wednesday deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari’s account in which he referred to the country’s civil war four decades ago in a warning about recent unrest.
The 78-year-old president, a former general, referred to “those misbehaving” in recent violence in the southeast, where officials blame a proscribed separatist group IPOB for attacks on police and election offices.
“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” the president had posted on Twitter.
The presidency denied late on Saturday that the Twitter suspension was a response to the removal of that post.
“There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real world violent consequences,” a presidency spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.
Shehu said the removal of Buhari’s tweet was “disappointing” and said “major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities.”
Twitter said it was “deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria.”
“Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn,” the company said in a statement.
“VPN app” was the second most searched trend Saturday on Google in Nigeria, as virtual private networks can enable Twitter users to bypass the ban.
Nigeria warned however that it would prosecute violators.
“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria,” spokesman Umar Jibrilu Gwandu said.
Amnesty International condemned the ban, calling on Nigeria to “immediately reverse the unlawful suspension.”
“This repressive action is a clear attempt to censor dissent & stifle the civic space,” Human Rights Watch researcher Anietie Ewang said.

VIDEO: Al Jazeera journalist banned from entering Sheikh Jarrah after being detained by Israeli police

VIDEO: Al Jazeera journalist banned from entering Sheikh Jarrah after being detained by Israeli police
Budeiri was visibly assaulted by Israeli forces while being arrested, and her crew’s equipment was destroyed. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Al Jazeera journalist banned from entering Sheikh Jarrah after being detained by Israeli police

Budeiri was visibly assaulted by Israeli forces while being arrested, and her crew’s equipment was destroyed. (Twitter)
  • Givara Budeiri was later released and banned from entering the neighborhood for 15 days
  • Budeiri was visibly assaulted by Israeli forces while being arrested, and her crew’s equipment was destroyed
LONDON: Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Givara Budeiri was arrested by Israeli police while covering a demonstration in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah.

She was later released and banned from entering the neighborhood for 15 days.

Budeiri was visibly assaulted by Israeli forces while being arrested, and her crew’s equipment was destroyed.

 

 

Another Al Jazeera journalist reporting from East Jerusalem, Hoda Abdel Hamid, said that even though Budeiri was wearing a press jacket and carrying her Israeli-issued press card, she was arrested for no apparent reason.

“She was being pushed, that continued as she was trying to get her press card. And then as the cameraman was trying to reach her his camera was smashed,” Abdel Hamid said.

“We spoke to several witnesses and they all said there was no reason for that kind of tension and that it was not clear why they decided to specifically go [after] Givara while there were other journalists doing exactly what she was doing,” she said.

A Reporters Without Borders spokesperson said that: “This is a clear violation of press freedom, because this journalist was clearly recognisable as she was wearing a press vest, and there is a clear will from the Israeli authorities to prevent journalists from doing their job and from reporting on the ground.”

An Israeli aid raid destroyed a building in the Gaza Strip on May 15 that housed media offices of Al Jazeera and the Associated Press, among others, during the 11-day conflict.

Previously, a video of CNN Jersualem correspondent Ben Wedeman being manhandled by Israeli forces went viral and sparked further condemnation for how journalists covering the conflict were being treated. 

