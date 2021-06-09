You are here

Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny's groups

Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny’s groups
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at a court after taking part in unauthorized protest in Moscow. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny’s groups

Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny’s groups
  • Navalny, the most adamant political foe of president Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany
  • Prosecutors accused Navalny’s organizations of staging protests to overthrow the government
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: A Moscow court is expected Wednesday to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September.
Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations. In conjunction with a new law, the ruling would bar people associated with the groups from running for public office, derailing the hopes of Navalny’s allies of seeking parliamentary seats.
The extremism label would also mean that activists who have worked with the organizations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups’ materials could be prosecuted and receive lengthy prison terms.
Navalny, the most adamant political foe of president Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing after a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. In February, Navalny was given a 2 1/2-year prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically driven.
The court hearing on his organizations was held behind closed doors on the grounds that classified materials would be discussed.
Ivan Pavlov, who heads a team of defense lawyers in the case, said the court is expected to issue its verdict Wednesday. The judge has rejected a defense appeal to allow Navalny to take part in the hearings via a video link from prison and dismissed other motions by the defense.
“There is no talk about the equal representation of the parties in the case,” he said.
Navalny’s offices in dozens of Russian regions already shut down in April after the prosecutors issued an injunction to suspend their activities pending the court’s ruling, but the opposition leader’s associates have vowed to continue their work in different formats.
His foundation, started 10 years ago, has relentlessly targeted senior government officials with colorful and widely watched videos that detail corruption allegations against them. One of its latest productions, which has received 117 million views on YouTube, claimed that a lavish palace on the shores of the Black Sea was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied any links to Putin.
Navalny also has relied on his offices across Russia to organize anti-Kremlin protests and implement his Smart Voting strategy — a project to support the candidates most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party in various elections.
During Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors accused Navalny’s organizations of staging protests to overthrow the government.
Just as the Moscow court was considering the prosecutors’ request to outlaw Navalny’s organizations, Russian lawmakers have fast-tracked a new law that banned members of organizations declared extremist from running for public office. The law was signed by Putin last week — and combined with the expected court ruling will dash the hopes of several of Navalny’s associates who have declared their intention to run for the Russian parliament in the Sept. 19 election.
Ivan Zhdanov, a top Navalny associate who headed his foundation, said the court was waiting for the law to take effect to tag Navalny’s organizations as extremist. He vowed that the team will continue publishing exposes of corrupt officials and apply the Smart Voting strategy.
“Navalny’s team will not stop its activities, they shouldn’t hope for that,” Zhdanov, who lives abroad, told the independent Dozhd TV.
The September vote is widely seen as an important part of Putin’s efforts to cement his rule ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential election. The 68-year-old leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036.
The crackdown on Navalny and his associates is just one part of a multi-pronged government strategy to steamroll the opposition ahead of the vote. Last week, authorities also arrested Andrei Pivovarov, the head of another anti-Kremlin group that they have labeled “undesirable” — a designation used by the Kremlin to outlaw more than 30 groups.
Days before his arrest, Pivovarov announced the dissolution of his Open Russia movement to protect members from prosecution, but that didn’t stop authorities from pulling him off a Warsaw-bound plane at St. Petersburg’s airport last week. A court in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region ordered him to be held for two months pending an investigation.
Membership in “undesirable” organizations is a criminal offense under a 2015 law, and another bill now making its way through the Russian parliament increases the punishment for it, introducing prison terms of up to six years for their members.
Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Putin’s rule. Khodorkovsky has described the ongoing crackdown on dissent as a reflection of authorities’ concern about the waning popularity of the main Kremlin-directed party, United Russia.
Another opposition activist, Dmitry Gudkov, a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired to run again for the parliament, was held for two days last week on financial charges that he and his supporters allege were trumped up. He went abroad after being released, saying that he had received a warning that he would be jailed if he didn’t leave the country.

Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

‘Disinformation efforts’ to discredit Belarus activist

‘Disinformation efforts’ to discredit Belarus activist
  • Stories alleging that Protasevich had ties with neo-Nazis appeared initially in Russian-language media
  • Protasevich’s family, colleagues and even some Azov fighters insist that he was in Ukraine only as a journalist
Updated 09 June 2021
AFP

Prague: Not long after Belarus diverted an international flight, forced it to land in Minsk and then arrested activist journalist Roman Protasevich on board, an online campaign to discredit him began.

Stories alleging that Protasevich had ties with neo-Nazis appeared initially in Russian-language media and quickly spread in dozens of languages.

Photos of young men doing Nazi salutes or wearing SS insignia began to pop up on social media, falsely claiming to show Protasevich in his younger years in what experts called a disinformation campaign similar to others against Kremlin critics.

AFP tracked down the man in the Nazi salute photo.

Konstantin Akhromenko, a young Belarusian, confirmed his identity and said the picture was taken “10-12 years ago.”

“We were never Nazis. We took such photos just for laughs, because the Belarusian state propaganda called us Nazis,” he told AFP.

Similarly, the man in the SS helmet turned out to be not Protasevich but Eduard Lobov, a former Belarusian political prisoner who became a volunteer fighter in eastern Ukraine.

Many posts focused on the fact that Protasevich, by his own admission, spent some time with Ukrainian paramilitary units in eastern Ukraine after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Labelling him a “terrorist” and “extremist,” they said that he fought with the Azov battalion, some of whose soldiers have been known to harbor white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

Protasevich’s family, colleagues and even some Azov fighters insist that he was in Ukraine only as a journalist, albeit embedded with Ukrainian forces battling the Russia-backed separatists.

Some online claims about Protasevich contain photos of a young man in a military uniform and AFP has been unable to verify if it is in fact him.

In some of the pictures that bear a resemblance to him, the young man is wearing a military uniform; in others he is brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle and smiling for the camera.

Often he is surrounded by soldiers wearing the insignia of the Azov battalion, a volunteer unit formed in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Vladyslav Sobolevsky, the chief of staff of the Azov battalion in 2014-2017, said that Protasevich had joined as a journalist to “help Ukraine, and in the future to help his own country.”

“His views were: Lukashenko must leave. Belarus should be free,” Sobolevsky said, referring to President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.

Likewise, Protasevich’s father Dmitry, who lives in Poland, has said that Roman never actively fought as a soldier.

“My son is and was a journalist. He was in Donbas as a journalist doing his job,” he said.

This was confirmed by both Azov commander Andriy Biletsky and by the battalion spokeswoman Anastasya Rymar, both of whom said that Protasevich followed the unit only to report on the action and did not take an active part in the fighting.

The 26-year-old often mentioned his time in Ukraine in interviews, and there is a video of him being treated for a battle wound.

But he always maintained he was there to document the fighting rather than fight himself.

Euvsdisinfo.eu, a project of the European Union’s foreign service set up to combat Russian disinformation, said there was a deliberate attempt at Protasevich’s online “denigration.”

An article on the project’s website compared these “disinformation efforts” to those seen against Kremlin critics such as anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.

Russia is a key ally for Lukashenko, who has jailed hundreds of opponents following mass protests that erupted after his disputed re-election last year.

Such mixing of facts, falsehoods and unfounded or unprovable allegations “bears all the signs of typical Kremlin propaganda,” said Jakub Kalensky, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank.

“The goal is not to convince the public about one version of the event, but to present many different versions, muddy the waters and bury the facts under a thick layer of lies,” Kalensky told AFP.

Topics: disinformation disinformation campaign belarus activist

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State

UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar’s Kayah State
  • Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup
  • Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter were also desperately needed
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Myanmar’s Kayah State could suffer a “massive” loss of life beyond anything seen since the military seized power, with more than 100,000 people fleeing their homes to escape conflict, a UN human rights investigator warned on Wednesday.

Myanmar’s military has been battling on multiple fronts to impose order since its Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi and her elected government sparked nationwide protests. Kayah State, which borders Thailand, is one of several regions where volunteer People’s Defense Forces have clashed with Myanmar’s well-equipped army, which has responded with artillery and air strikes, triggering an exodus into nearby forests.

“The junta’s brutal, indiscriminate attacks are threatening the lives of many thousands of men, women and children in Kayah State,” Thomas Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement.

“Let me blunt. Mass deaths from starvation, disease, and exposure, on a scale we have not yet seen since the February 1 coup, could occur in Kayah State absent immediate action,” he said.

An activist in Kayah State said many displaced people could not be reached including in an area east of Demoso town, about 15 km (9 miles) from the state capital, Loikaw.

“Some people to the east of Demoso have to survive on rice broth as we cannot deliver rice bags to them,” said the activist, who asked not to be identified. She said that military authorities had arrested three people trying to deliver aid in the last two weeks.

Power had also been cut in many areas and, along with food, materials for shelter and petrol were also desperately needed, said the activist, who also called for urgent international help.

A spokesman for the junta did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

Thailand, which fears a flood of refugees, has expressed its concern about the fighting in Myanmar and urged the junta to take steps agreed with other Southeast Asian countries aimed at setting a course out of the conflict.

The junta has paid little heed to demands from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to respect a “consensus” agreed in late April to end violence and hold political talks with its opponents.

A rights group says Myanmar security forces have killed at least 857 protesters since the coup, though the army disputes that figure.

Topics: Myanmar Kayah Military Junta Junta UN United Nations starvation Humanitarian Humanitarian Crisis Military Coup Coup Thailand

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe

Blinken says Trump administration had concerns about COVID-19 probe
  • President Joe Biden has ordered to look into the origins of the virus
  • Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US secretary of state Antony Blinken cast doubt on Tuesday on a probe into the origins of COVID-19 launched at the state department under the Trump administration and said the previous administration had had real concerns about its methodology.

Republican senator Mike Braun asked Blinken at a senate committee hearing about what he said was a Wall Street Journal report that the department had shut down the probe in January.

“I saw the report. I think it’s on a number of levels, incorrect,” Blinken replied, although it was not clear which report he and Braun were referring to.

Blinken said that to the best of his understanding, the Trump administration had asked a contractor to look into the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, with a particular focus on whether it was a result of a lab leak.

“That work was done, it was completed, it was briefed, to relevant people in the department. When we came in, we also were made aware of the findings,” Blinken said.

“The Trump administration, it’s my understanding, had real concerns about the methodology of that study, the quality of analysis, bending evidence to fit preconceived narrative. That was their concern. It was shared with us.”

Blinken said the study was the work of one office and a few individuals and not the “whole of government effort” president Joe Biden has ordered, led by the intelligence community, to look into the origins of the virus.

Reuters reported earlier that Blinken had referred in his remarks to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday. In that, the Journal cited a classified report by a US government national laboratory which it said had concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan was plausible and deserved further investigation.

However, a source familiar with the situation, who did not want to be otherwise identified, said Blinken’s remarks had been referring to the findings of the contractor, not that of the national laboratory.

Asked whether he supported declassifying information as to the origins of the virus, Blinken said “we should have as much transparency as we possibly can with whatever information we find,” subject to the need to protect intelligence sources.

In announcing his 90-day probe, Biden said US intelligence was considering two likely scenarios — that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human-animal contact — but had not come to a conclusion.

A still-classified US intelligence report circulated during Trump’s administration alleged that three researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.

Topics: USA United States of America US Anthony Blinken Donald Trump COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 trump administration

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak
  • The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the transition from communism to democracy in 1992
  • A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission
Updated 09 June 2021
AP

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolians began voting Wednesday for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people.

The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa of the Democratic Party is barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term.

Among the candidates, former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party, which exercises a strong majority in parliament, has raised concerns about a possible strengthening of the military’s involvement in public affairs due to his background with the armed forces.

The MPP also controls the Cabinet and Khurelsukh’s biggest rival Sodnomzunduin Erdene, of the much-weakened Democratic Party, has warned that the MPP winning the presidency would threaten Mongolia with dictatorship.

Former tech CEO Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat of the smaller National Labour Party is running as a third-party candidate.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, although it does include powers over the military and the right to veto legislation in some cases. Power is mainly vested in the parliament, the Cabinet and the office of the Prime Minister.

A total of 2,151,329 voters are registered, according to the General Election Commission. Polls close at 10 p.m. and it’s not clear when a winner will be announced.

Voters are required to observe social distancing, and restrictions on public gatherings have severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online.

Mongolia’s already ailing economy has been thrown into crisis due to the pandemic, with 69,022 cases and 324 deaths reported and the number of new local infections hitting a daily record last week. That has forced the temporary closure of markets and other enterprises in the capital of Ulaanbaatar, to which many in the traditionally herding population have moved in recent years.

Corruption and pandemic-related disruptions in demand for Mongolia’s chief exports such as coal and copper are also dragging on the economy.

Mongolia has strived to maintain its political and economic independence from both Soviet-era patron Moscow — which supplies virtually all of its energy needs — and rising regional power China, which buys more than 90 percent of Mongolia’s mining exports.

Topics: Mongolia presidential elections elections 2021 COVID-19 Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 vaccine vaccination social distancing

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency

Gunmen kill at least 10 Afghans working for mine-clearing agency
  • It is the latest attack to rock the violence-wracked country
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Gunmen shot dead 10 Afghans working for the international demining organization the Halo Trust in an attack on their camp in the north of the country, Halo said on Wednesday.

Halo did not attribute blame for Tuesday’s attack, saying only that an “unknown armed group” carried it out. Afghan officials blamed it on Taliban insurgents.

Reuters had earlier erroneously reported that Halo had said the Taliban were responsible for the killings. The insurgents, fighting to overthrow Afghanistan’s foreign-backed government, denied involvement in the attack on the camp in the northern province of Baghlan, where fighting has been heavy in recent weeks.

“The Taliban brought them into one room and opened fire on them,” provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat said.

The Halo Trust, the largest de-mining organization in Afghanistan, said in a statement that unidentified gunmen attacked the camp and killed 10 of its staff. It said 16 people were wounded. There were 110 workers at the camp at the time of the attack, it said. After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is strewn with mines and unexploded ordnance and agencies have been working to clear them in the years since the Taliban were ousted in 2001.

An official in the area said most of the surviving workers fled to nearby villages after the attack and police were working to help them. A Taliban spokesman denied involvement in the killings. But a senior government official in the capital Kabul dismissed that, saying: “This was clearly execution by the Taliban.”

The Taliban often attack demining workers because, government officials say, the workers often help to defuse roadside bombs that the insurgents have planted. Violence has increased across Afghanistan since the United States announced plans in April to pull out all of its troops by Sept. 11. The Taliban are fighting government troops in 26 out of 34 provinces, and the insurgents have recently captured more than 10 districts, government officials say.

In another incident, an Afghan army helicopter crashed in Wardak province, to the west of Kabul, on Wednesday, killing three crew members on board, the defense ministry said. The Taliban said its fighters had shot the helicopter down but the ministry said the helicopter was trying to make an emergency landing after developing a technical problem when it crashed.

Topics: Afghanistan HALO Trust Taliban

