Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit

A supply depot servicing the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline lies idle in Oyen, Alberta, Canada on February 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo)
A supply depot servicing the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline lies idle in Oyen, Alberta, Canada on February 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo)
A TC Energy pump station sits behind mounds of dirt from the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as it lies idle near Oyen, Alberta, Canada. (REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo)
A TC Energy pump station sits behind mounds of dirt from the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as it lies idle near Oyen, Alberta, Canada. (REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo)
In this file photo taken on Feb. 03, 2014, environmental activists inflate a long balloon to mock the Keystone pipeline project during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP / JEWEL SAMAD)
In this file photo taken on Feb. 03, 2014, environmental activists inflate a long balloon to mock the Keystone pipeline project during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP / JEWEL SAMAD)
Canada’s TC Energy drops Keystone pipeline after Biden rescinds permit
  • The 1,947-km pipeline was to transport starting 2023 up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from the Alberta oil sands to refineries in coastal Texas
  • Amid objections by environmentalists, indigenous groups and the US EPA, former President Obama vetoed Congress’s approval of the Keystone proposal in 2015
NEW YORK: Blocked by US President Joe Biden, Canada’s TC Energy said Wednesday it had officially terminated the Keystone XL Pipeline project, throwing in the towel on a controversial initiative opposed by environmental activists.
TC Energy will coordinate with regulators, indigenous groups and other stakeholders “to meet its environmental and regulatory commitments and ensure a safe termination of and exit from the Project,” the company said in a press release, confirming that it had notified the government of the province of Alberta.
Biden formally rescinded a permit for the pipeline, first proposed in 2008, by executive order on his first day in office in January 2021.
He had vowed during the presidential campaign to end the project over environmental concerns, a reversal of the stance taken by predecessor Donald Trump.
While the project has long been backed by Canada, Keystone XL had been opposed by environmentalists and indigenous groups, who have organized rallies against the pipeline in Washington, Ottawa and in the affected areas throughout the last decade.
The 1,210-mile (1,947-kilometer) pipeline, starting in 2023, was to transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day from the Alberta oil sands to Nebraska and then through an existing system to refineries in coastal Texas.
TC Energy argued that bringing so much oil from friendly, neighboring Canada would reduce US dependence on the Middle East and Venezuela by up to 40 percent.
The State Department estimated the plan would have created 42,000 temporary jobs over the two-year construction period, but opponents noted that just 35 permanent jobs would be created for pipeline maintenance.
The US Environmental Protection Agency had raised an objection to the project under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and former president Barack Obama vetoed Congress’s approval of the Keystone proposal in 2015.
Trump, however, supported the pipeline as part of push for “gleaming new infrastructure” and tried to revive the operation, but was thwarted by court rulings to halt construction in 2018 — before again approving a permit in early 2020.
Alberta’s tar sands are considered to have the “dirtiest” oil on the planet. Unlike traditional crude which gushes from a well, tar sand oil must be dug up and essentially melted with steaming hot water before it can be refined. It results in huge lakes of polluted water and the strip-mining of millions of acres of once-pristine boreal forests.
Environmentalists argue tar sand oil contains a harmful and corrosive component — bitumen — which makes pipeline ruptures or leaks more likely and carries greater health and safety risks.
TC Energy argued that buried pipelines are far safer for transporting oil than ships or trains, but critics noted the existing portion of the Keystone pipeline developed a dozen leaks in its first year of operation.
Kendall Mackey, a campaigner with the activist group @350, said the project’s demise was a harbinger of more casualties as environmentalists challenge fossil fuels.
“The fight to stop Keystone XL was never about one pipeline,” Mackey said in a news release. “This victory puts polluters and their financiers on notice: terminate your fossil fuel projects now — or a relentless mass movement will stop them for you.”
“After more than 10 years — we have finally defeated an oil and gas giant! Keystone XL is DEAD! We are dancing in our hearts for this victory!” the Indigenous Environmental Network tweeted Wednesday.

 

 

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted
Updated 10 June 2021
Reuters

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted

Iran to ramp up oil output once US sanctions lifted
  • Tehran working to raise its crude production to more than 4 million barrels per day
DUBAI: Iran is planning a speedy increase in its oil output, a senior Oil Ministry official said on Wednesday, as talks continue between Tehran and six major powers to lift US sanctions that have seen it pumping far below capacity since 2018.

Iran and the six powers have been in talks since April to revive a 2015 nuclear deal that former US President Donald Trump exited three years ago, reimposing sanctions that have hit Iran’s economy hard by sharply cutting its vital oil exports.

“If sanctions are lifted, most of the country’s crude production will be restored within a month,” Farokh Alikhani, production manager of the National Iranian Oil Co. (NIOC), told the Oil Ministry’s SHANA website.

“Careful planning has been done to restore oil output to pre-sanctions levels in intervals of one week, one month and three months.”

However, Washington said on Tuesday that even if the nuclear accord were revived, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place. That could mean additional Iranian oil supply would not be re-introduced into the crude market soon.

HIGHLIGHTS

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in 2016 when world powers lifted crippling international sanctions against Tehran in return for its compliance with the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Iran plans to restore oil output to pre-sanctions levels in intervals of one week, one month and three months.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in 2016 when world powers lifted crippling international sanctions against Tehran in return for its compliance with the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Tehran’s oil exports increased to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2016 and reached a peak of 2.8 million bpd before sanctions were reimposed in 2018 by Trump.

Iran does not release figures for current exports, but some energy monitoring firms estimated them at around 700,000 bpd in April and 600,000 in May.

Alikhani said Iran hoped to further raise its output “to more than 4 million bpd in the next step.”

“The average daily oil production of Iran after the implementation of the 2015 deal was 3.38 million bpd and we plan to return to that level if the sanctions are lifted,” said Alikhani.

Oil markets are closely watching the talks as the removal of sanctions could trigger a flood of Iranian oil onto markets.

However, a Forbes report said the gradual return of Iranian exports is not likely to upset global oil balances given the rapid pace of recovering demand.

The International Energy Agency, the Paris-based energy watchdog for developed economies, is not worried about Iran either. In its latest monthly oil report, it said: “The anticipated supply growth through the rest of this year comes nowhere close to matching our forecast for significantly stronger demand beyond the second quarter.”

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 June 2021
Ruba Obaid

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia

Company setup firm predicts strong growth as it expands into Saudi Arabia
  • The company aims to take advantage of the Riyadh Strategy 2030 announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January
JEDDAH: A Dubai-based firm specializing in company formations is planning to expand to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. It believes that, given the opportunities in the Kingdom, its Saudi office will eventually outperform its existing operations in the UAE and Qatar.

Pro Partner Group was established in 2014 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman and Qatar. The company helps new entrants into the market to manage the legal requirements, arrange employment visas and other paperwork.

The company aims to take advantage of the Riyadh Strategy 2030 announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January and is expanding its operations into Saudi Arabia within the next six weeks. Under the ambitious plan, the government wants to attract up to 500 international companies to set up their regional bases in the city, creating around 35,000 new jobs for Saudi locals and doubling the capital’s population. The strategy aims to invest up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) in the national economy by the end of the decade and it is already attracting international players eager to expand into the Kingdom.

“I see Saudi Arabia as our biggest opportunity of the region by far. And I think in the next two to three years, our business in Saudi Arabia should eclipse our UAE business and Qatar business,” said Nazar Musa, CEO of Pro Partner Group.

“This year, we are 60 percent more than Q1 of last year, and Q1 of last year was 30 more than the year before,” Musa said of the company’s recent growth.

Musa said the recent announcements by the government had spurred interest among companies to expand their operations to the Kingdom. “Obviously, there are businesses that have been there for years and years, but I’m talking about the kinds of companies that are starting to speak to us for the first-time about opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

The signs are positive, according to Sovereign AEI, a firm which also specializes in helping companies set up operations in the Kingdom.

Stuart D’Souza, co-founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI), one of the partner firms that makes up Sovereign AEI, told Arab News in April: “The beginning of this year has been very encouraging as we have seen a 40 to 50 percent increase in Saudi Arabia market-entry activity, when compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believed there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first in the world among 43 countries surveyed.

Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief executive

Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief executive
Updated 09 June 2021
Reuters

Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief executive

Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief executive
  • Ferrari, which already offers hybrid models, has promised to deliver its first electric car by 2025
MILAN: Ferrari has turned to technology industry leader Benedetto Vigna to navigate the luxury sports car maker known for its roaring, high-octane engines through a new era of silent, electric powertrains.

Vigna, a 52-year-old Italian national, currently runs the biggest division of chipmaker STMicroelectronics (ST), where he has worked since 1995 and helped pioneer screen technology used in early Apple iPhones.

His appointment fills a six-month vacancy at the helm of the luxury carmaker after former Chief Executive Louis Camilleri retired nearly two-and-a-half years into the job in December citing personal reasons.

Chairman John Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family which controls Ferrari through its investment firm Exor, said in a statement that the company was delighted to welcome a technology industry leader aboard.

“His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building, and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari and its unique story of passion and performance,” he said.

Ferrari, which already offers hybrid models, has promised to deliver its first electric car by 2025.

Pietro Solidro, an analyst at Bestinver said Vigna’s appointment should reduce market concerns about Ferrari’s future and its path toward its first electric vehicle.

“We believe that he will be able to further accelerate Ferrari’s ability to remain ahead of the curve in next-gen technologies compared to the automotive sector,” Solidoro said.

Vigna is currently president of ST’s Analog, Micro-electromechanical Systems and Sensors group, its largest and most profitable operating business in 2020. He will leave on Aug. 31, the chipmaker said in a statement.

He will start at Ferrari the next day.

Egypt, UAE in talks to revitalize aviation links

Egypt, UAE in talks to revitalize aviation links
Updated 09 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UAE in talks to revitalize aviation links

Egypt, UAE in talks to revitalize aviation links
  • Egypt is taking steps to upgrade tourism services at 30 key Egyptian museums
CAIRO: Egyptian and Emirati officials met to discuss revitalizing bilateral air traffic links, Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

The meeting was held between Mohamed Manar, Egyptian minister of civil aviation; Hamad Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Cairo and its permanent representative to the League of Arab States; and Saif Mohamed Al-Suwaidi, director general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority.

The Egyptian ministry said that the talks focused on the fallout from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its repercussions for the aviation industry, as well as efforts to revitalize the sector as part of a wider bid to restart tourism between the two Arab countries.

Egypt is taking steps to upgrade tourism services at 30 key Egyptian museums and archaeological sites to help boost revenues.

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
Updated 09 June 2021
Frank Kane

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge

$100-a-barrel target in new oil price surge
  • Demand may leap by year end, analyst tells Arab News
DUBAI: Global oil prices continued their surge on Wednesday as traders and analysts eyed the prospect of crude spiking above $100 per barrel this year for the first time since 2014.

Brent traded above the $70 mark for the third consecutive day, hitting a two-year high, while US standard West Texas International — in negative territory a little over a year ago — also rose above that level.

Traders are increasingly betting that crude can go all the way to $100 per barrel by the end of the year, with large amounts of speculative money in New York and other trading hubs buying contracts at that price.

Christian Malek, the analyst at giant US bank JP Morgan who first suggested an imminent “supercycle” in crude prices, told Arab News that $100 a barrel by year end was a distinct possibility.

“To reach $100 in 2021 would require a significant uptick in demand in the second half, but that scenario is definitely possible as long as we don’t see a fourth wave of the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Oil at that level would require a leap in demand to about 100 million barrels per day — the pre-COVID level —but Malek did not rule that out as economic recovery accelerated in most of the big global economies such as the US, China and Europe.

Malek, who made his forecast for a future sharp rise in oil prices when they were were at pandemic-impacted lows last spring, said oil production was in a “straitjacket” because of financial and regulatory constraints on the US industry, tight control of OPEC+ output under Saudi leadership, and concerns about the capacity of some OPEC+ members to deliver more production.

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq probably have spare capacity, but it’s unlikely many of the others have the capacity they think,” Malek said.

Many oil experts have warned of the risks to supply from the big cuts in investment since the pandemic price volatility, compounded by changing sentiment toward hydrocarbons in the US and Europe.

“There is an urgency to invest in spare capacity, otherwise we don’t see how the world will meet future demand. All of a sudden we could move from the scenario of ‘peak demand’ to ‘peak supply’, which is astounding,” Malek said.

Even the return of Iranian oil to the market, which some analysts have feared would send oil prices hurtling downwards, would not be a significant threat, he said. “In fact, at some stage we’re going to need Iranian oil, because we’re running out of spare capacity.”

