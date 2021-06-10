You are here

  • Home
  • Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
Fewer hooligans will travel to Euro 2020 amid Covid restrictions while European police Thursday unveiled a special operations hub in Netherlands where officers from 24 nations will monitor threats from Europol’s control room. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mat5w

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
  • Officers from 24 participating nations across 11 countries will monitor threats from the Europol’s control room
  • A senior Dutch police officer, because of Covid rules, expect the number of hooligans to be limited
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Fewer hooligans will travel to Euro 2020 because of Covid restrictions but they will be more difficult to trace, European police warned Thursday as they unveiled a special operations hub in the Netherlands.
Officers from each of the 24 nations playing in the tournament across 11 countries will spend the next month monitoring threats from the control room at the EU’s police agency Europol in The Hague.
Beneath giant screens, with desks arranged according to their countries’ Euro 2020 groups, the 40 or so officers will be able to quickly share information and prevent trouble.
“Until now it’s still quiet at the front, but we are alert,” Max Daniel, the senior Dutch police officer in charge of the operations center, told a press conference at Europol.
“Because of the Covid rules we expect not so high a number of supporters at all, so I think the number of hooligans will be limited as well,” he added.
“But still it’s very difficult for us because of the Covid rules. Most of them will travel by car, and there will be a lot more movements... because of the fact that we play in several countries.”
Europol chief Catherine De Bolle said this year’s tournament was a security challenge of “unprecedented complexity.”
“The operations center is prepared to react to any criminal threat which may endanger the smooth flow of the competition,” De Bolle added.
Europol said it would also be monitoring other types of threats and crime during the tournament, including cybercrime and match-fixing and even fake Covid travel certificates.
Enforcing local Covid regulations will remain the responsibility of host nations.
But if there was “special information about groups that are willing to organize parties around stadiums we will give them information,” said Dutch policeman Daniel.
Inside the control room, set up in a large auditorium inside Europol’s granite-grey HQ, officers from each country sit at desks monitoring and collating information.
A total of 40 officers will work in a shift system covering all the match days and also being on call during the night.
“Of course the focus is on the Covid-19 issues. But we mustn’t forget the fact that we still have to face the hooliganism,” said Romanian police officer Adrian Dinca, one of the coordinators.
“It has not disappeared, it is still there.”
Britain is one of the countries running the center along with Romania and the Netherlands, despite its departure from the EU and therefore from Europol.
The three UK home nations of England, Scotland and Wales are all taking part in the tournament, and the final is at London’s Wembley stadium on July 11.
“Brexit has no impact whatsoever on the really important business that we do with other countries,” said Adrian Roberts of the UK Football Policing Unit.
“If we were to lose that overnight because of the perception that Brexit means we can no longer share intelligence and information, we’d be taking a lot of steps backwards.”
To prevent trouble, the hub will work with police “spotters” in each of the countries who gain intelligence on hooligans, officials said.
If trouble kicks off, officers will set up a “crisis room” with the countries involved.
But which team do the police officers think will win the tournament?
“We don’t have intelligence on that yet!” said Dinca.

Topics: EURO 2020 Europol hooligans football Netherlands

Related

No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated
Sport
No more positive results for Spain; squad to get vaccinated
Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases
Sport
Sweden Euro squad tightens COVID-19 measures after two cases

Sports for All Federation and Saudi eSports Federation initiative wins gold at Sport Industry Awards

The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Sports for All Federation and Saudi eSports Federation initiative wins gold at Sport Industry Awards

The collaboration between Saudi Esports Federation and Sports For All Federation was rewarded at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards. (Supplied/Sports for All Federation)
  • The Saudi-developed platform combined gaming and fitness to attract 205,000 to take part in physical activities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A partnership by Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and Saudi eSports Federation (SEF) promoting a healthy lifestyle by bridging gaming with physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic has been recognized at one of the Middle East’s leading awards ceremonies.

The SFA and SEF, formerly the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS), won best eSports campaign at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards, an event held to honor the Middle East’s leaders, decision-makers and organizations contributing to the development of regional sports.

The federations won the accolade for their “Move to Game” initiative.

“The recognition of Move to Game’s influence, reach, and most importantly, real-world impact on physical fitness in Saudi and the wider GCC is a landmark moment for the Sports for All Federation,” said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, SFA president.

“Together with our valued partners at the Saudi eSports Federation, we used this as a vehicle to spark the interest of gamers nationwide and engage the country when it was most needed — during the COVID-19 crisis. I applaud our colleagues at the Saudi sports federations who participated online and offline, as well as the numerous sports community groups that participated in making the joint activation a resounding success,” he said.

“Move to Game” saw the two federations collaborate to launch a new Saudi platform to promote the gamification of physical activity. The platform was launched during the COVID-19 outbreak to encourage safe physical activity at home. A comprehensive supporting campaign combined on-ground activations with virtual offerings to bring games and physical activity together.

Live classes, quizzes and other games were part of “Move to Game,” and the program offered a regular flow of multimedia content to its audiences while also relying on influencers to increase campaign awareness. It extended across multiple social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram.

“The Saudi eSports Federation champions the potential of Saudi youth and knows how well they react to challenges and competition,” said Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al-Saud, SEF president.

“With ‘Move to Game,’ we’ve taken the same spirit of challenge, togetherness and commitment that we see in the world of eSports, and brought it to the real world,” he said. “There is clear link between physical activity and eSports performance, and having the virtual and physical worlds co-existing side by side in exciting ways led to a very engaged audience and a buzz that created participation.”

The “Move to Game” program involved 15 sports federations and 50 community sports groups. It generated more than one million engagements, resulting in 103,000-plus participants across 33 challenges and 220 stage classes. In total, participants logged more than 12.8 billion steps.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Saudi Esports Federation eSports Saudi esports

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA
Sport
Gamers Without Borders esports festival to return to KSA

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament

Flying Daf squash academy, Dubai Sports Council launch ladies-only tournament
  • UAE academy was recently opened by Egyptian squash player, former world No. 22 Kanzy El-Dafrawy
  • Dubai Sports Council: Partnering with The Flying Daf aligns with our vision to increase the overall number of Dubai residents participating in the Women Active Summer campaign
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Newly opened UAE squash academy The Flying Daf has partnered with Dubai Sports Council to launch its inaugural ladies-only tournament.

The event, set to take place between June 16 and 22 at Dubai Ladies Club, Jumeirah, will be added to the council’s Woman Active Summer campaign.

The aim of the partnership is to attract more than 30 female squash players and provide them with the opportunity to display their skills and develop their game.

Academy founder, Kanzy El-Dafrawy, said: “Since the academy’s launch only a few weeks ago, the response has been phenomenal. We are grateful to have the support of Dubai Sports Council and this partnership will really help us grow the game from the grassroots up, putting squash at the forefront of everyone’s sporting choice.

“There is still a huge gap in women’s sport in the UAE and this tournament is to show how inclusive squash is and the increasing opportunities available.”

Egypt-born EI-Dafrawy, who earned the nickname The Flying Daf for her all-action style on court, is one of the Arab world’s most established and recognizable squash players, boasting 220 professional accolades during a 15-year career that culminated in a world-ranking high of 22.

Open to all female players over the age of 15, the tournament starts on June 16, with the finals taking place on June 22, and El-Dafrawy will take to the court in a one-off exhibition match on June 18.

In a statement, Dubai Sports Council said: “Partnering with The Flying Daf squash academy aligns with our vision to encourage and increase the overall number of Dubai residents participating in the Women Active Summer campaign.

“With the popularity of racket sports expanding across the region, there has never been a better time to show our support. We are committed to helping The Flying Daf squash academy achieve its mission to champion squash at a grassroots level and ensure it becomes a major player in the city’s sporting community.”

Match timings will range from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at weekends and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Female coaches will be onsite offering tips and each match will be umpired by fully qualified referees. Registration for the tournament closes on June 14.

Topics: squash Kanzy El-Dafrawy The Flying Daf Dubai Sports Council

Related

Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Sport
Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Top-ranked Egyptian squash player Raneem El Welily ends her career
Sport
Top-ranked Egyptian squash player Raneem El Welily ends her career

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum joins PSG on a free transfer
  • Wijnaldum, the Netherlands international, has joined on a three-year deal until 2024
  • He was initially expected to join Barcelona but PSG reportedly came in with a better salary offer
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain has signed midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer after he left Liverpool.
The 30-year-old Netherlands international has joined on a three-year deal until 2024, PSG said in a statement on Thursday.
He played 237 games over five seasons for Liverpool, helping the English side win the Champions League and the Premier League.
His chose not to renew his contract and was initially expected to join Barcelona. But PSG reportedly came in with a better salary offer.
Wijnaldum is a versatile midfielder and he also doubled as an emergency center half during Liverpool’s injury-hit campaign this season.
“I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe,” Wijnaldum said after signing his contract. “Paris Saint-Germain has proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher.”
PSG is looking to strengthen its squad after failing to win the French title as Lille delivered one of European soccer’s biggest upsets in recent seasons. Also, PSG was knocked out in the Champions League semifinals by Manchester City.
The club recently persuaded Neymar to sign a new long-term contract, but prolific forward Kylian Mbappe is hesitating over a new deal and his contract expires at the end of next season.
The France World Cup-winning star has urged the club to show an ambitious project for him to stay.
PSG has also been linked in recent days with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is considered by many observers to be the best in the world. He has chosen to leave AC Milan and has also been linked with Juventus.

Topics: Liverpool PSG Georginio Wijnaldum

Related

PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Sport
PSG beat Lyon to go top in France as Mbappe scores 100th Ligue 1 goal
Update Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout
Sport
Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November

Abu Dhabi welcomes 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November
  • The sport’s biggest tournament attracted more than 2,000 athletes to the UAE capital when it was held in April for the 12th time
Updated 10 June 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Following the success of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) in April, where more than 2,000 athletes from at least 80 countries competed across four days of action, the world’s largest jiu-jitsu event will return for a 13th time to the UAE capital’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena in November.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, the vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said: “Following the success of the ADWPJJC in April, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation assigned a committee to organize the 13th edition in the last quarter of this year, to provide the world’s best an opportunity to shine in the most prestigious event on the calendar, especially those who were not able to participate in the 12th edition due to travel restrictions.”

“The level of participation in the 12th ADWPJJC underlines its importance to jiu-jitsu athletes around the world,” he added. “The appetite is as strong as ever and we owe it to the athletes to give them a safe and secure platform on which to compete in the sport they love. With the gradual easing of travel restrictions in the coming months, we are optimistic about returning to normal life and welcoming the maximum possible participation in the 13th edition of largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar.”

The 12th ADWPJJC attracted thousands of spectators from across the globe, despite the event being held behind closed doors, with fans tuning in to the action via the championship’s digital channels. Data from the tournament recorded almost 400,000 views and 67,000 hours of watch time.

The UAEJJF will be streaming the 13th championship on its YouTube channel. The six-day event will also be broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

Topics: sport UAE Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Related

UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
Sport
UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
Brazilian fighters supreme on last day of Abu Dhabi jiu-jitsu championship
Sport
Brazilian fighters supreme on last day of Abu Dhabi jiu-jitsu championship

Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time

Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time

Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time
  • Djokovic secured the eagerly-awaited clash after beating Italy’s Matteo Berrettini
  • Nadal beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman to make the semifinals for the 14th time
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic said facing Rafael Nadal for the 58th time on Friday, with a place in the French Open final on the line, will be “a great battle” against his “biggest ever rival.”
Djokovic secured the eagerly-awaited clash when he reached his 40th Grand Slam semifinal with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 win over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
It will be his 11th appearance in the last-four in Paris where he was champion in 2016.
Nadal, the 13-time winner, beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to make the semifinals for the 14th time.
He will be playing in his 35th Slam semi.
“I’ll probably pick Rafa as the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career,” said world number one Djokovic.
“The anticipation for the match against him, any match, any surface, any occasion, is always different from any other.
“Let’s have a great battle.”
Although Djokovic has the edge at 29-28 in their overall rivalry stretching back 15 years, Nadal enjoys a 7-1 record in their French Open meetings and is 19-7 overall on clay.
Djokovic’s last win over the Spanish star on a clay court was in Rome five years ago.
Nadal’s record in Paris now stands at 105 wins against just two losses.
One of those defeats, however, was at the hands of Djokovic in 2015.

With Djokovic’s quarter-final extending beyond the national 11pm curfew, play was halted for around 20 minutes at 3-2 in the fourth set so that 5,000 fans could be funnelled out of Court Philippe Chatrier.
Djokovic eventually claimed the match on a third match point in the 12th game but only after he kicked out at an advertising board in frustration at missing the first two.
His scream into the humid night air told of his relief as his bid to win a 19th Grand Slam and be the first man in more than 50 years to claim all four majors twice stayed on course.
“It was a release of all the emotions I had kept inside me,” said Djokovic who hit 44 winners and saved all three break points he faced against the Italian.
“After all the fans left and the little break it wasn’t easy to find rhythm. It was really a very difficult match for me.”
He added: “It was a great battle against a player who serves well and is powerful. Maybe I could have finished on the tie break, but I’m happy to have won.”
Nadal also has a landmark in view in Paris.
If he gets to Sunday’s final and wins, he would secure a record-setting 21st major, edging ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race.
Wednesday’s night session was the 10th and last at this year’s tournament but was the first to allow in fans after the 9pm Covid-19 curfew was pushed back to 11pm.
The previous nine sessions were played in an empty Court Philippe Chatrier, not a good look for streaming giant Amazon who had secured the broadcast rights.
“I thought the atmosphere was Davis Cup like, to be honest,” said Djokovic.
“It was a lot of fans involved, every single point cheering, screaming. Just electric atmosphere out there.
“I’m happy that I had that experience of playing in front of the crowd in the night session.”

Topics: French Open Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal

Related

Unseeded Tamara Zidansek reaches semifinal at French Open
Sport
Unseeded Tamara Zidansek reaches semifinal at French Open
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Sport
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch

Latest updates

Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
Police unveil hooligan-busting Euro 2020 hub
US imposes counter-terrorism, Iran related sanctions on entities, Yemenis, Syrians and others
US imposes counter-terrorism, Iran related sanctions on entities, Yemenis, Syrians and others
Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 
Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 
US says offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks
US says offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks
King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system
King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.