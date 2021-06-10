You are here

  • Home
  • 8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib

8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib

8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib
1 / 2
Houthi attack on Marib comes hours after the funeral procession for five-year-old Lian and her father, who were killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday.
8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib
2 / 2
Houthi attack on Marib comes hours after the funeral procession for five-year-old Lian and her father, who were killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday.
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmct5

Updated 10 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib

8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib
  • Yemeni army said that the Houthis targeted Marib with two ballistic missiles and two explosive drones
  • Attack comes hours after funeral was held for Lian, a five-year-old, who was killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday
Updated 10 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Eight people were killed and 27 wounded after ballistic missiles and explosive-rigged drones launched by Iran-backed Houthis struck several locations across Marib, officials told Arab News.

Thunderous explosions rocked the city in central Yemen late on Thursday.

Abdul Aziz Al-Shadadi, director of Marib’s office of the Ministry of Health, said that ambulances were still treating people in the targeted areas. 

“Explosions occurred at different residential areas in Marib,” Al-Shadadi said. 

Residents said that they heard large explosions caused by the missiles and the Yemeni army’s air defense targeting drones. 

The Yemeni army said in a statement that the Houthis targeted Marib with two ballistic missiles and two explosive drones.

The latest Houthi attack on the city comes shortly after hundreds of people attended the funeral procession for Lian, a five-year-old girl, and her father, who were among 21 civilians killed in a Houthi missile strike on Saturday.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis

Related

US condemns Houthis for truce failure, Marib offensive
Middle-East
US condemns Houthis for truce failure, Marib offensive
Update Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts
Middle-East
Houthi blamed for deadly Marib gas station attack, killing 21, jeopardizing Yemen peace-making efforts

US sanctions network charged with funding Yemen's Houthis

US sanctions network charged with funding Yemen's Houthis
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

US sanctions network charged with funding Yemen's Houthis

US sanctions network charged with funding Yemen's Houthis
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated a call for the Houthis to accept a nationwide ceasefire and a resumption of talks
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday announced sanctions on what it called members of a smuggling network that generates tens millions of dollars for Yemen's Houthis, pressuring the Iran-aligned movement to accept a ceasefire and peace talks.
US President Joe Biden's administration has sought to advance a UN effort to ease Yemen's dire humanitarian crisis and end the war pitting the Houthis against the government and the Arab coalition.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated a call for the Houthis to accept a nationwide ceasefire and a resumption of talks on a political settlement to the seven-year-old conflict.
"The United States will continue to apply pressure to the Houthis, including through targeted sanctions, to advance those goals," he said in a statement.
Twelve individuals and entities were slapped with terrorism-related sanctions blocking any US property they hold, and barring Americans from doing business with them. Foreign financial institutions that deal with them could be blacklisted.
The network works with Iran's Quds Force, the elite arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to generate "tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of commodities, like Iranian petroleum," a US Treasury statement said.
A "significant portion" of the funds are "directed through a complex network of intermediaries and exchange houses in multiple countries to the Houthis in Yemen," it continued.
Funds also underwrite "destabilizing regional activities" of the Quds Force and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, it said.
The network, it said, is headed by Said Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal, an Iran-based Yemeni who oversees the smuggling "of Iranian fuel, petroleum products, and other commodities to customers throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Asia."

Topics: Houthis Yemen US Treasury Department

Related

Update 8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib
Middle-East
8 killed, 27 wounded after Houthis launch missile, drone strikes on Marib
World media’s failure to cover Houthi terror in Yemen fuels more attacks: correspondent video
Media
World media’s failure to cover Houthi terror in Yemen fuels more attacks: correspondent

Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 

Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 
Updated 10 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 

Cairo Construction Hub inaugurated 
  • The CCH is an exhibition and an educational conference – its main goal is to boost development and construction projects in Egypt
  • Egypt sent engineers and building equipment to Gaza to begin reconstruction work after Israeli airstrikes left a trail of destruction in the Palestinian enclave
Updated 10 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The first Cairo Construction Hub (CCH) was inaugurated on Thursday under the auspices of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The CCH is an exhibition and an educational conference. Its main goal is to boost development and construction projects in Egypt.

It offers a platform for the construction community to come together through live product showcases, business networking and knowledge-sharing experiences.

The inauguration was attended by ministers, ambassadors, and representatives of major companies from the construction and real estate development sectors.

CCH organizer Ahmed Hashem said several events were being lined up under one roof, the most prominent of which was the Urban Development & Sustainable Construction Summit, headed by Neveen Abdel Khaleq.

It will be attended by all officials and institutions linked with the CCH. Palestine’s ambassador in Cairo, Diab Al-Louh, will attend the opening session.

Last Friday, Egypt sent engineers and building equipment to Gaza to begin reconstruction work after Israeli airstrikes left a trail of destruction in the Palestinian enclave.

Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas, following which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi allocated $500 million to fund the rebuilding of devastated areas in Gaza. Egypt also took care of the treatment of those injured in the attacks.

There will be meetings in Cairo on Saturday and Sunday between Palestinian factions. These will focus on pending issues to achieve reconciliation and agree on the mechanisms for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Sources said the meetings would also discuss urgent issues including easing Gaza’s siege and the ceasefire.

Topics: Cairo Construction Hub (CCH) Mostafa Madbouly Gaza reconstruction

Related

Special Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’
Middle-East
Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’
St. Regis Cairo: A new beacon of luxury on the Nile
Corporate News
St. Regis Cairo: A new beacon of luxury on the Nile

US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks

US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks

US offers $3 million for information on Iraq attacks
Updated 10 June 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme said Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on attacks against Americans in Iraq.
The announcement comes a day after an attack was carried out with three "explosive-laden" drones on Baghdad airport, where US troops are deployed.
"O faithful people of Iraq, cowardly terrorists are attacking US diplomatic missions in Iraq, then they are fleeing to hide among civilians," said a statement in Arabic on the Twitter account of Rewards for Justice.
"America is offering a reward of up to $3 million for information on planned attacks or past ones against American diplomatic installations," said the statement, which was accompanied by a video.
It provided a US telephone number, and said the information could be sent via the messaging apps Whatsapp, Telegram or Signal.
US interests in Iraq have come under repeated attacks since October 2019, including with rockets, with the United States routinely blaming them on Iran-backed factions.
Since the beginning of the year, a total of 42 attacks have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi bases housing US troops or Iraqi convoys carrying logistical support.
The latest attack on Wednesday was carried out with three drones packed with explosives, the Iraqi army said on Thursday.
It said one of the drones had been intercepted by air defences Wednesday evening, the fourth such drone attack in less than two months.
Experts say the use of such drones marks an escalation in attacks against American interests by pro-Iranian forces.
The techniques are similar to those deployed by the Houthis in Yemen against Saudi Arabia.
Wednesday's attack was the first such attack on targets in the Iraqi capital, the Arab world's second-most populated city.
On Wednesday, five rockets also landed at Balad, an airbase further north where American contractors are based, a security source said.
They did not cause any casualties or damage, the source said.
The Balad base has been targeted so regularly that US weapons firm Lockheed Martin withdrew last month, citing concerns about the safety of its personnel.
Pro-Iran groups on Wednesday had hailed what they described as "one more victory" for the state-affiliated Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary coalition, as commander Qassem Muslah was released.
Muslah had been arrested in May by police intelligence on suspicion of ordering the killing of Ihab al-Wazni, a pro-democracy activist shot dead earlier that month by unidentified gunmen on motorbikes.
Iraqi authorities have repeatedly blamed "outlaws" of carrying out "terrorist" attacks with rockets or explosive-laded drones but have struggled to identify those behind these assaults.

Topics: US Iraq Baghdad Airport

Related

Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
Middle-East
Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source
Update Anger in Iraq as ‘assassin’ militia leader is released
Middle-East
Anger in Iraq as ‘assassin’ militia leader is released

King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system

King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system
Updated 10 June 2021
Raed Omari

King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system

King Abdullah forms committee to oversee ‘qualitative leap’ in Jordan’s political system
Updated 10 June 2021
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has appointed former prime minister Samir Rifai to lead a powerful new committee tasked with overhauling the kingdom’s political system.

The 92-member body was announced on Thursday and will draft “modern” election and political party laws and suggest improvements to Jordan’s decision-making system.

In his letter to Rifai, the king directed the committee to draw up the laws setting out the reforms and look into relevant constitutional amendments.
The end result should be a “concise and inclusive framework” for improving the country’s political system and expanding the public participation in the decision-making process, the letter said.

The committee will suggest legislative amendments to improve parliament’s conduct and ensure an effective participation and involvement of women and young people in politics.

“We are determined to achieve a qualitative leap in the political and parliamentary life”, King Abdullah said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Arab News.

The king also asked the committee to use his “Discussion Papers” as a guiding document in their endeavor in drafting a “roadmap for the future.”

King Abdullah has issued seven Discussions Papers that tackled various topics and thoughts, including mechanisms to improve Jordan’s political system, democratization process and education.

Former MP Jamil Nimri, who was named member of the committee, explained that the panel represents the full political spectrum, including leftists, centrists, Islamists, liberals and conservatives.

Asked how the newly-formed committee would be different from similar committees formed in the past and with the same mandate, Nimri, of leftist leaning, said: “What makes it different this time is the state’s deep conviction that reform has become a necessity and urgent matter that can’t be postponed.”

During the Arab Spring protests and the aftermath, a National Dialogue Committee and the Constitutional Committee were formed in Jordan to launch a nationwide dialogue on political reforms.

They came up with recommendations and mechanisms to improve the Kingdom’s political system.

“The problem with those committees is that they were made up of conservative figures and have thus failed to bring about the envisioned reforms,” Nimri said.

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah II Arab Spring

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for dialogue for the nation’s interest
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for dialogue for the nation’s interest
Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah issues decree to end parliamentary session

No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning

No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning

No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning
  • As Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves dry up, Lebanon has been witnessing shortages in medicines
  • Lebanese American University Medical Center’s chief medical officer urged UN and WHO to send aid directly to hospitals
Updated 10 June 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Hospitals in Lebanon warned Thursday they may be forced to suspend kidney dialysis next week due to severe shortages in supplies, the latest in Lebanon’s accelerating crises and collapsing health sector.
Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and banks clamp down on withdrawals and money transfers. As the Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves dry up, the country has been witnessing shortages in medicines, fuel and other basic goods, with long lines forming outside petrol stations.
The once-thriving health care system has been among the hardest hit, with some hospitals halting elective surgeries, laboratories running out of test kits and doctors warning in recent days that they may even run out of anesthesia for operations.
On Thursday, doctors said they may be forced to suspend kidney dialysis next, blaming shortages on a dispute between medical importers and the Central Bank over subsidies.
“It is a crime against humanity,” said George Ghanem, chief medical officer at the Lebanese American University Medical Center — Rizk Hospital, reading a statement on behalf of the doctors.
“The hospitals and medical sector cannot continue this way. We are approaching very difficult days where we will no longer be able to receive patients,” he added.
Ghanem appeal to the United Nations and the World Health Organization, urging them to step in by sending aid directly to hospitals or the Red Cross, bypassing the Lebanese government and Central Bank.
“Otherwise there are patients tomorrow who will not have their dialysis, patients who will not be diagnosed, and patients who will not be operated on,” he said. Already, there were 350 brands of basic medications that were in short supply, he added.
The crisis in Lebanon, which is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by an entrenched political class, has driven more than half of the population into poverty, caused the local currency to lose more than 85 percent of its value. The World Bank on Tuesday said Lebanon’s crisis is one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.
The crisis has worsened considerably because of politicians’ inability to agree on a new government amid colossal challenges the country faces. The Cabinet of outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned days after a massive explosion at Beirut’s port last August, and the country has been without a fully functioning government since.
Locked in a power struggle, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and prime minister-designate Saad Hariri continue to trade blame as the country sinks deeper into crises that every day become more intractable.
The meltdown, with no end in sight, poses the gravest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 1975-90 civil war.
“We are headed for a real catastrophe,” said Hala Kilani, the doctor in charge of the dialysis department at the LAUMC-Rizk Hospital. She said medical teams were fighting each day to secure the necessary amounts of filters needed to continue with dialysis and blood tests for patients. Even finding needles to administer blood for dialysis patients, who are usually anemic, is a struggle.
“We have to call one million pharmacies just to find one or two needles,” she told The Associated Press. “This is very dangerous.”
Issam Yassin, a 40-year-old on dialysis, said he was at a loss for words. “It is very difficult and it will be a catastrophe if it continues.”
“For us, if there is no dialysis there is no alternative,” he said.
Kilani, the doctor, said the current situation was worse than during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.
“We have honestly never reached the situation we are in now,” Kilani said. “If we cannot secure the supplies needed, the patients will die.”

Topics: Lebanon kidney dialysis hospitals WHO UN

Related

Mideast IMF chief says Lebanon needs comprehensive reform program
Business & Economy
Mideast IMF chief says Lebanon needs comprehensive reform program
Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon grants limited access to bank deposits amid crisis

Latest updates

French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron
Saudi defenses intercept a booby-trapped drone launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait
Saudi defenses intercept a booby-trapped drone launched by Yemen's Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait
How early cricket survived opposition, censorship to become one of the world’s most popular sports
Painting of the first grand match of cricket played by members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836. (Artist unknown/Wikimedia Commons)
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan
UK mosque raised $1.4m for charity during Ramadan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.