43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent

TUNIS: At least 43 people were missing off the southeastern coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying more than 120 migrants sank, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
“Eighty-four migrants were rescued and 43 others disappeared after a boat carrying 127 migrants sank off the coast of Zarzis” on Friday night, Mongi Slim of the Red Crescent told AFP.
The vessel had set off from Libya’s coast, he added, citing the accounts of survivors.
The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities” including from Bangladesh, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan, the defense ministry said.
The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said, without giving any number for those missing.
It said that the boat had departed the port of Zuwara, in northwestern Libya during the night between Monday and Tuesday.
Yemenis express hope that new UN envoy will help to end war
Activists say Houthi rights abuses must end
Updated 03 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati
ALEXANDRIA: Yemenis have expressed hope for a deal to end the war, amid reports that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will name a new envoy to the country.
Politicians, rights activists and experts want the new envoy, tipped to be EU Ambassador to Yemen Hans Grundberg, to apply an inclusive approach for mediation between the warring parties.
Abu Bakr Al-Qirbi, Yemen’s former foreign minister, hailed the Swedish national as an experienced envoy with knowledge about the complications of the crisis as he had been working as a diplomat in the country for years.
A good knowledge of the region and its conflicts, a deep understanding of the Yemeni issue as ambassador to the country, and being aware of the obstacles and mistakes of previous envoys may help Grundberg get out of obstacles and failures, Al-Qirbi tweeted. He said the new envoy had to cooperate with regional forces to succeed in reaching an agreement that would end the war.
Activists said the envoy should focus on ending Houthi rights abuses and secure the release of hundreds of war prisoners.
“We strongly demand he personally pay attention to the issue of abducted and detained women in Houthi prisons and to provide them with psychological and legal support,” Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chair of the Mothers of Abductees Association, an umbrella organization for thousands of female relatives of war prisoners, told Arab News.
The outgoing envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths was appointed in Feb. 2018 but he, like previous envoys before him, failed to convince the Yemeni parties to strike a deal to end the war.
However his biggest achievement might be brokering the Stockholm Agreement, which defused a major offensive by government forces on the western city of Hodeidah through which most of the country’s humanitarian and food supplies enter.
He also sponsored an inmate swap between the government and Houthis that led to the freedom of more than 1,000 war prisoners.
Yassin Saeed Noaman, Yemen’s ambassador to the UK, said Grundberg would succeed in brokering a peace deal in Yemen if the EU used its relationship with Iran to pressure the Houthis to accept peace initiatives.
“Some hope can be expected that this huge European bloc will play a positive role in its relationship with Iran, which alone has the power to put pressure on the Houthis,” Noaman added.
In Riyadh, the Yemeni government had not been officially informed about the name of the new UN envoy, a senior government official told Arab News on Saturday.
Yemen experts argued that the new envoy would inherit a difficult situation as his predecessor had exhausted all options to convince factions to accept peace ideas.
“The world awaits the announcement of a new envoy whose mandate will be to find a swift path to peace where no obvious one exists,” Elana DeLozier, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said on Friday. “The path is more likely to be a long, hard slog that requires a renewed focus on laying the groundwork for sustainable peace.”
Others advised the UN to expand talks to end the war beyond the government and Houthis and to include other parties such as women and leaders of military units and politicians.
“The Crisis Group has long advocated for the UN to expand the talks beyond the two-party framework,” Peter Salisbury, a senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group, said last month. “It should include militia leaders and politicians who can make a ceasefire stick, as well as organizations, particularly women-led groups.”
Salisbury advised the new envoy to spend more time shuttling between Yemeni cities, mediating between different factions and groups instead of traveling between regional and international capitals.
“UN member states should press the new envoy to spend as much time in Yemen as possible, consulting widely among, and even mediating between, a range of groups,” he added.
Egyptian minister accuses Ethiopia of intransigence over GERD
Abdel-Aty warns of potential economic damage and repercussions for Egyptian society
Claims loss of agriculture could lead to mass emigration, rise of extremism
Updated 03 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation accused Ethiopia of intransigence over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Saturday.
Mohamed Abdel-Aty was representing his ministry while addressing a conference organized by the German government.
He said Egypt is one of the driest countries in the world and suffers from water scarcity; Egypt’s water resources are estimated at 60 billion cubic meters annually, most of which comes from the waters of the River Nile, in addition to very limited amounts of rainwater, estimated at 1 billion cubic meters, and deep, non-renewable groundwater in the deserts.
The project on the River Nile has been a source of diplomatic tension between Cairo and Addis Ababa since its construction began in Ethiopia in 2011. The Ethiopian government sees the hydroelectricity project as crucial for the economy and a vital source of energy. But Egypt and Sudan, which are downstream, fear the $4 billion GERD will greatly reduce their access to water.
Ethiopia began the second phase of filling the reservoir behind the GERD in early May.
Abdel-Aty added that total water needs in Egypt amount to about 114 billion cubic meters annually, and the gap is compensated by reusing agricultural drainage water and surface groundwater.
He said Egypt and other countries were witnessing increasing climatic changes, pointing to the resulting threats to sustainable development and the human right to water.
“In addition to the risks that the most fertile lands are facing as a result of the expected rise in sea levels, the intrusion of saline water, which affects the quality of groundwater, will lead to the displacement of millions of Egyptians residing in the north of the delta,” he said.
In his speech, Abdel-Aty stressed Egypt’s desire for negotiations to reach an agreement that met the aspirations of all parties over the GERD.
He added that Egypt would not accept unilateral action to fill and operate the dam; Cairo, he continued, did not object to a dam in Ethiopia and supports its development, but wanted a fair settlement for both itself and Sudan.
Abdel-Aty said any shortage of water resources would cause severe damage, as the lack of 1 billion cubic meters of water could cost200,000 families their main source of livelihood in agriculture.
“This means that 1 million citizens will be affected,” he said.
The agricultural sector in Egypt employs at least 40 million people, and any shortage of water resources will have huge repercussions on a large percentage of the Egyptian population, the minister said.
This could lead to societal instability, and possibly a wave of emigration to Europe and other countries, or a rise in young, disillusioned people turning to extremist groups.
The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
El-Sisi inspected units at the July 3 Naval Base after signing the establishment document
Updated 03 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday inaugurated a naval base in the Gargoub area on the northwest coast, near Libya.
The opening ceremony was attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Mohamed Al-Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council, as well as other international leaders and officials.
El-Sisi inspected units at the July 3 Naval Base after signing the establishment document and raising the Egyptian flag.
Ahmed Khaled, commander of Egypt’s Naval Forces, said the July 3 Base was adding to the country’s growing capabilities within a comprehensive modernization program for the armed forces.
It was within the political leadership’s strategic vision to develop the armed forces, Khaled said, and the new base sent out a message of peace and development.
He added that Egypt was implementing a plan for progress after achieving victory over terrorism and extremism with the weapons of thought and comprehensive development.
He said the challenge was great and that factors of time, accuracy, quality, and good resource management were a strong element in implementing the comprehensive development plan for the armed forces.
The July 3 base is the latest Egyptian military base on the Mediterranean and, according to a statement from the presidency, it is designed to secure the country in the northern and western strategic directions, preserve its economic capabilities, secure maritime transport lines, and maintain maritime security by using combat groups.
It will launch centers for the logistical support of Egyptian forces in the Red and Mediterranean Seas to confront any challenges and risks that may exist in the region, as well as combat smuggling operations and illegal immigration.
A few days ago the Ministry of Defense said that July 3 and its facilities complied with the code of international naval bases.
It was an integrated military zone that constituted a launch pad to protect the nation along the strategic northern and western directions, it added.
It said the July 3 base would witness the Qader 2021 maneuver, which is one of Egypt’s largest military exercises.
Israeli officials say cargo ship possibly attacked en route to UAE
The crew were not hurt and the ship, possibly hit by a missile, was not badly damaged and continued on its journey after the incident, N12 said
Zodiac Maritime's website says the CSAV Tyndall is a container ship that sails under a Liberian flag
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israeli defense officials were checking whether Iranian forces were behind a possible attack on a cargo ship under partial Israeli ownership on Saturday on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel's N12 Television News reported.
The crew were not hurt and the ship, possibly hit by a missile, was not badly damaged and continued on its journey after the incident, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel's defence establishment. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.
N12 said the vessel, the Tyndall, was owned by Zodiac Maritime Ltd. Zodiac Maritime's website says the CSAV Tyndall is a container ship that sails under a Liberian flag.
A source familiar with Zodiac Maritime's fleet said the company had sold the CSAV Tyndall several months ago and that no such incident had taken place involving any of its vessels, they said.
Ship-tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon showed a vessel called the CSAV Tyndall that was last docked in Jeddah was off the coast of Dubai.
Tallying the toll of war on hospitals in Syria’s rebel-held areas
At least 18 civilians were killed on June 12 when missiles struck Afrin’s Al-Shifaa hospital
The strike on the facility seemed to have been planned and executed with military precision
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Oubai Shahbandar
ALEPPO, SYRIA: In Arabic, the word Shifaa means “to heal.” The aptly named Al-Shifaa hospital in northwest Syria was the largest in rebel-held Afrin, treating tens of thousands of patients every month. With its emergency room and maternity unit, including pre- and post-natal care for mothers and their children, Al-Shifaa offered Syrians the gift of life.
Now it is no more. Two missiles slammed into the facility during a busy afternoon on June 12 — a technique known in military parlance as a “double tap.” At least 18 civilians were killed, including five members of staff. Nearly 40 more were wounded. It remains unclear who was responsible for the carnage.
“Such appalling attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, including healthcare facilities and workers, are unacceptable and must cease,” Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, said in a statement following the strikes.
“All parties must fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects.”
The Al-Shifaa hospital attack — the third suffered by the facility since 2019 — took place while I was in Syria interviewing doctors and healthcare workers who have toiled tirelessly and often under appalling conditions to alleviate the suffering of millions of displaced people in the northern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.
Many of these doctors have been trying to save as many lives as possible while working in makeshift hospitals under siege, facing constant aerial bombardment and grieving the deaths of colleagues and family members.
The destruction of Al-Shifaa, which had been receiving UN funding for the past two years, marked the continuation of the horrors Syrians have endured since the outbreak of war in 2011, especially in those parts of the country that remain outside President Bashar Assad’s control.
Al-Shifaa was a testament to the idea that society could continue to function outside the confines of the Baathist state. And it seems that for this defiance, the hospital was summarily destroyed, like so many other healthcare facilities throughout northwest Syria.
According to UN monitoring groups, there have already been 10 strikes on health facilities and medical staff this year, killing at least 614 health workers. Russian and Syrian authorities have consistently denied their involvement in these attacks.
The attack on Al-Shifaa seemed to have been planned and executed with military precision. It was preceded by a number of missile strikes on the town of Afrin. Approximately an hour after those injured in these strikes arrived at the hospital, Al-Shifaa was hit.
A similar tactic was deployed in Idlib in March, when Al-Attareb hospital, supported by the Syrian American Medical Society, was struck after a drone tracked an ambulance carrying the wounded from an earlier airstrike.
Viewed together, the strikes are evidence of a deliberate strategy to maximize casualties and terrorize the civilian population.
The coordinates for both Al-Shifaa and Al-Attareb were shared with the UN long before the attacks, so all parties to the conflict were well aware of their location and their protected status under international humanitarian law.
Even so, guided missiles and artillery shells have continued to rain down on medical facilities, fuel depots and farmland across northern Syria under the guise of fighting terrorism.
I witnessed similar attacks on hospitals in March 2020 when I last traveled to northern Syria. I spoke with one doctor, now working in the Bab Al-Salamah hospital in northern Aleppo, about his experiences as the lone surgeon in a makeshift hospital in Maarat Al-Numan, at that time on the front line of an Assad regime offensive.
The city eventually fell to the regime and its Iranian militia allies, but the surgeon and others like him remained defiant, battling shortages, bombardments and their own exhaustion to stay at their posts. Many of the doctors, nurses and pharmacists I met, who had themselves been displaced from their homes, shared this sentiment.
One doctor from the city of Jarablus, now working at a health facility in the Zoghra displacement camp, told me he had received multiple offers to leave Syria and work abroad, all of which he had rejected.
It takes a special kind of dedication to remain and serve your fellow man in 40 C heat in a trailer that serves as an examination room.
It is easy to think of Syria as a list of statistics, and even easier for humanity to lose sight of the real cost of war. But a visit to Syria’s displacement camps brings the war into stark focus.
Upon entering the Zoghra camp, visitors are greeted by a replica of the iconic clock tower of Homs — a monument to the homes left behind. Inside the camp, any one of the dozens of children, many with no memory of life outside the tent city, could have easily been me under different circumstances.
And any one of the families that now live in Zoghra could have been among those I saw when I last walked in the streets of Homs in 1999 on a summer visit with my own family as a teenager.
In short, there is something worth saving in Syria. You see it in the tired eyes of the lab technician who survived the Al-Shifaa strike, who told me about the patients he was helping in the emergency room who died in the blast. You see it in the miniature rose garden planted in the middle of the camp by two elderly men from Homs, who are eager to show off their little oasis.
The world faces a dilemma. Keeping Syria isolated and sanctioned may only prolong the misery of a populace, but allowing the Assad regime back into the international fold poses serious moral and practical problems.
Many cannot accept the thought of forgiving a regime that used chemical weapons against its own people, intentionally targeted hospitals in airstrikes, and committed mass executions of political prisoners among other war crimes.
Nevertheless, more than a million people in the rebel-controlled northwest are at risk of being cut off if the UN Security Council does not renew authorization for cross-border aid delivery through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing at the Turkish border, the last remaining crossing for UN aid. A vote is expected on July 10.
In 2020, China and Russia vetoed resolutions that would have allowed two other crossing points — Bab Al-Salam and Al-Yaroubiya — to remain open. Now Russia has hinted it will block the renewal of the resolution on Bab Al-Hawa, insisting other aid routes via Damascus are available.
Aid agencies have very good reasons to believe that the Syrian government will use humanitarian supplies to punish neighborhoods and towns that were once under rebel control.
For many donor countries, allowing the regime to have a monopoly on aid distribution is unthinkable given its history of funneling UN aid to its favored militias and its inability or unwillingness to stop dubious non-governmental organizations from setting up a black market in relief items.
In January 2020, the Al-Yaroubiya crossing closed, ending UN delivery of aid across the border from Iraq. UN operations through the crossing were supposed to be replaced by deliveries from Damascus. However, the volume of aid reaching the area declined sharply due to the regime’s bureaucratic impediments and restrictions on access.
According to Amnesty International, closing Bab Al-Hawa to external aid would “callously” deprive Syrian civilians in these rebel-held territories of food and vital medicines.
Shortly after leaving Syria, I heard news of a regime airstrike on a small facility in the Idlib countryside housing a unit of Syrian Civil Defense first responders — popularly known as the White Helmets.
The building even featured the organization’s slogan on its facade: “To save one life is to save all of humanity.” It was completely destroyed.