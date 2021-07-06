Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs

RIYADH: A new national campaign to develop, manage, and implement adaptive sports opportunities for people with special needs has been launched by the Saudi Ministry of Sports.
Announced by Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Fakher (pride) program is designed to enable people with disabilities to discover and develop their athletic capabilities through a variety of local and international training camps and competitions.
The initiative aims to rehabilitate individuals, develop their sports abilities, improve quality of life, and enhance participation in sports at community and international levels.
Prince Abdul Aziz said: “We are pleased to launch the Fakher program, which serves a group dear to all of our hearts, as they find all the support, attention, and appreciation from King Salman and the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman).
“The Fakher program is one of the pioneering and qualitative programs supervised by the Saudi Paralympic Committee, and it falls within the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program and seeks to motivate those heroes whose circumstances did not prevent them from contributing and participating in the service of their country in various fields.
“This unlimited support from our generous leadership will provide them with the appropriate sports environment, through the implementation of a number of rehabilitation and sports training programs at the highest levels, and the establishment of internal and external camps, to give them opportunities to compete and represent the country in local, regional, and international forums,” the minister added.
Ahmed Al-Muqarin, president of the Fakher supreme committee, said the program would help inspired people with disabilities to participate in sports activities and enhance their physical and mental health.
“Our program offers the opportunity for disabled persons to participate in activities that provide social connection and physical activity,” he added.
The scheme will be held over a year and include the provision of health and physical rehabilitation services for male and female Saudi participants with training in one of the four sports fields that suit their capabilities – shooting, weightlifting, basketball, and athletics – in addition to providing prosthetic limbs and sports chairs.
Through entities approved by the International Paralympic Committee, the program also includes organizing three local and international camps for around 350 Saudis, with the participation of trainers and physiotherapists. National champions of these competitions will then get the opportunity to join local sports clubs on a permanent basis.
Ons Jabeur’s dream streak continues as she becomes first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals
The Tunisian now faces Belarusian No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court with the prize of a first ever personal Grand Slam semi-final up for grabs
Updated 23 sec ago
Reem Abulleil
LONDON: If Ons Jabeur had closed her eyes for a few moments after her victory over No.7 seed Iga Swiatek that earned her a maiden ticket to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, the Tunisian would have probably thought she was on the pitch at Esperance’s Olympique de Radès stadium and not on the No.2 Court at the All England Club where her fans were chanting Arabic football songs from back home to celebrate her historic achievement on Monday.
After taking out a Grand Slam champion for a third consecutive round, Jabeur became the first Arab player to reach the last-eight stage at Wimbledon since Egypt’s Ismail El Shafei in 1974, and the first Arab woman to ever achieve that feat.
As chants from the Tunisian fans echoed around the stands, Jabeur urged them to sing louder and was even tempted to join them.
“They were actually singing a football song. I felt the need to sing with them also. I felt so happy that I wanted to hear more. I was doing like this [waving her arms] to hear them,” she said with a smile.
“It gives me a lot of confidence. I appreciate it a lot. I hope they come even more for the next match.”
The next match will take place on Centre Court on Tuesday against Belarusian No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and is expected to be a titanic battle and a contrast of game styles.
Should she win, Jabeur would become the first Arab player in Open Era history (since 1968) to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.
The stakes could not be higher for the 26-year-old trailblazer but lucky for her, she got a surprise boost ahead of her quarter-final when she was stopped by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon hallways for a quick congratulatory greeting from the Swiss legend.
“I think now I’m good in my tennis career,” she told the press laughing, implying she was set for life now that her efforts were acknowledged by the 20-time major champion.
“He was very nice. He took the time to say congrats. That inspires me a lot and gives me the hunger to win more.”
Jabeur’s development from a 16-year-old junior winning the Roland Garros girls’ singles title back in 2011, to now standing as the match-wins leader on tour in 2021 and perched at No.8 in the year’s WTA Race to Shenzhen has been a long and winding process.
Growing up, she practiced with boys because there weren’t any girls at her level in Tunisia to train with.
She picked up a unique playing style that mixes finesse with power and aggression, and her creativity on the court was limitless.
But with so much talent on display from a young age, and with the ability to hit every shot in the book, Jabeur struggled during her transition from the juniors to the women’s tour, as she searched for the right formula to combine her strengths and utilize her versatility in an intelligent way.
“Early in my career, after the juniors, when I didn’t see the results that I wanted, when I was seeing the juniors that I played with breaking the top 50, top 40, it was very difficult for me,” reflected Jabeur on Monday as she sat at Wimbledon’s main interview room as the No.21 seed.
“I stayed patient. I finally found what I have to do and be able to stay with a clear head, which helped me a lot to be one of the good athletes right now.”
Finding the right team was key for her development and she mostly travels with her Tunisian coach Issam Jellali and her husband and fitness trainer Karim Kamoun.
Jellali is a tennis geek at heart and is loving every second of his time on tour.
He has immense knowledge of everyone’s game on the circuit and he emanates positivity, which has proven pivotal in Jabeur’s rise.
Kamoun helped his wife with her fitness and is constantly looking for new ways to motivate her.
When rain wreaked havoc with the schedule in Birmingham ahead of Wimbledon, Jabeur won three matches in one day (two singles and one doubles) en route to the title.
It’s fair to say the efforts of the popular couple are paying dividends.
Mentally, Jabeur has come on in leaps and bounds.
Aided by her psychologist Melanie Maillard, she has become one of the grittiest players on tour.
Her performances at Wimbledon are testament to that.
She’s been clutch at key moments, saving 26/33 break points she has faced through four matches (saved 12/15 against Swiatek).
After squandering 24 out of 29 break point opportunities against Muguruza in the third round, Jabeur was a perfect 7/7 on break points on the Swiatek serve on Monday.
One of the many things Jabeur has improved over the course of the past couple of years is her serve, which has become a key component of her arsenal on court.
She is in fourth place on the aces leaderboard on the women’s tour in 2021 and she has used her serve to great effect during her run at Wimbledon.
Jabeur has won 76 percent of her first-serve points so far this fortnight, which sees her tied with world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in fourth place for that stats category among the entire women’s field.
The Tunisian has held serve in 84 percent of her service games – the second highest success rate among the eight remaining quarter-finalists.
“I always believed that I could have a good serve. It wasn’t consistent at some time. You have some coaches that could doubt you and tell you that I’m short and I would never serve good. I guess I proved them wrong,” she says with a grin.
Renowned for her vicious drop shots that infuriate her opponents, Jabeur is equally deadly when she rips her forehand, and against Swiatek, she opted for fewer drop shots and instead mixed up the pace with slices from the back of the court while unleashing forehand missiles when possible.
Of the 118 winners she has struck, 48 have come courtesy of her forehand. Jabeur is very comfortable at the net and has won 44/62 (71%) of her net points through her first four matches at SW19.
“I try to have the whole package of having the drop shot, the slices, being aggressive at the same time,” she proudly stated on Monday.
The way Jabeur rebounded from dropping the opening set against Swiatek after blowing a 5-3 lead was remarkable.
The No.21 seed walked off court with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory and drew high praise from Swiatek after the contest.
“She’s just playing really intelligent tennis. When she’s in and when she gets the ball right, she can play anything. So it was pretty tough,” conceded Swiatek.
“She just has all the skills to play on grass, and that’s great. She can close the net and she’s pretty confident at it. I think she just has a flow, as well. She’s using all the skills that she has. It’s working out well for her.”
Jabeur’s next rival, Sabalenka, is a huge-hitter, who can overwhelm the very best of opposition with her raw power.
They are 1-1 head-to-head in previous meetings against one another.
The Tunisian will be playing her second major quarter-final while Sabalenka will be contesting her first.
“My goal is to break this quarter-final barrier and be able to go to the semi, and why not the final? I’m enjoying my time here in Wimbledon, enjoying the grass a lot,” said Jabeur. She certainly is having a ball. Hopefully the football chants make their way to Centre Court on Tuesday.
Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 race canceled in November
The race was postponed from its original season-opening spot on the F1 calendar on March 21
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has presented a COVID-safe plan to the Australian government
Updated 06 July 2021
AP
MELBOURNE: The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled after local organizers and Formula One couldn’t come up with a compromise over Australia’s strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race was postponed from its original season-opening spot on the F1 calendar on March 21 and had been rescheduled for Nov. 21.
The 2020 Australian GP at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne last March was called off at the last minute at the start of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
“It’s very disappointing that these much-loved events can’t proceed but this is the reality of the pandemic, but until we get much higher vaccination rates we cannot return to more normal settings,” Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula said in announcing the cancelation.
Victorian state Premier Daniel Andrews all but confirmed its cancelation earlier in the day, saying running such large events is “very challenging” given Australia’s low vaccination rate and international travel restrictions.
“When you’ve halved the number of people coming into the country, when you’ve got 10 percent of people vaccinated when you want and need 70 or 80 percent to have had the jab, we’re not at that point,” Andrews said. “The timing doesn’t quite line up, and that makes it very, very challenging.”
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation presented a COVID-safe plan to the Australian government, suggesting the event could be run safely with the drivers and crews operating within a biosecure bubble.
Formula One already has a race scheduled in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Nov. 7, which left little time for a potential hotel quarantine before the Australian race.
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon NFT fetches $178k at auction
Murray announced last month a series of blockchain-based collectibles representing his Wimbledon victory would be up for sale
A non-fungible token enthusiast known as Pranksy told Reuters he was the buyer
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters
LONDON: A non-fungible token (NFT) representing the moment Andy Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 sold for $177,777 at auction on Monday, the platform running the sale said.
The Scottish tennis star announced last month that a series of blockchain-based collectibles representing his Wimbledon victory would be up for sale on a platform called WENEW, which sells videos of moments from culture and history in the form of NFTs.
An NFT is a crypto asset which records ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or text, on blockchain. While anyone can view or download it, only the buyer can claim ownership.
The buyer of Murray’s Wimbledon “moment” will not own the copyright of the video. But they will receive a small digital screen to display it on, two tickets to Center Court for the 2022 men’s Wimbledon finals, a chance to play tennis with Murray and signed souvenirs.
Murray said he first found out about NFTs when the American digital artist Beeple sold an NFT artwork for $69.3 million at Christie’s in March. Beeple is one of WENEW’s founders.
“I’m still learning about NFTs but it feels like an exciting area and one I’m sure more athletes and content creators will be getting involved in,” Murray told Reuters via email.
An NFT enthusiast known as Pranksy told Reuters he was the buyer.
In addition to the main “moment” showing Murray’s match-winning point, the platform also sold more than 600 limited edition NFTs representing other moments related to the 2013 victory, priced between $49 and $4,999 each.
Murray said he does not personally own any cryptocurrencies or crypto assets such as NFTs, but he is learning more each day and would buy an NFT “moment” from WENEW in future.
Murray, who won Olympics gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games, will defend his title in Tokyo.
Saudi Arabia ready to take on Algeria in 2021 Arab Cup U-20 final
Assistant coach of Saudi team aware of opponent’s abilities, confident in his team’s strength ahead of Tuesday’s clash
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News
CAIRO: The assistant coach of the Saudi youth football team has congratulated upcoming opponents Algeria on reaching the final of the Arab Cup U-20 tournament.
Majed Al-Tufail said that the young north African players were technically and physically strong and would provide tough opposition in Tuesday’s showdown.
The final will take place at Cairo International Stadium after Saudi Arabia defeated hosts Egypt and Algeria overcame Tunisia in the semi-finals.
“I congratulate the two teams on reaching the final, and undoubtedly they deserve it after the outstanding levels of performances they have displayed in recent rounds. The Algerian national team is strong and possesses excellent qualities at all levels, technically and physically.
“Our team is also strong and deserved to reach the final. We have played strong matches throughout the tournament, and achieved good and positive results, and in the end we hope to be on the podium as champions,” he added.
Algeria’s coach Mohammed Lassat was expecting a fiercely competitive match and praised the Saudi team for overcoming Egypt in the semi-final.
He said: “Everyone has benefited from participating in this tournament. All the teams have gained a lot of experience. Our goal is to win the cup, and in the end, we will offer our congratulations to the winning team.”