Afghan Taliban warns UK, US against extending troops’ presence beyond deadline

Afghan Taliban warns UK, US against extending troops' presence beyond deadline
An Afghan policeman checks the documentation of a gun owner, at a temporary checkpoint in Kabul on Sunday. All foreign troops are to withdraw from Afghanistan. (AP)
Afghan Taliban warns UK, US against extending troops' presence beyond deadline

Afghan Taliban warns UK, US against extending troops' presence beyond deadline
  • Britain hints at retaining ‘small group of special forces’ after withdrawal of all troops
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday said they would target all foreign soldiers remaining in Afghanistan beyond a Sept. 11 deadline for the withdrawal of troops.

The group’s warning followed reports that the UK and the US were planning to retain troops to protect diplomatic missions and Kabul’s international airport.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News: “The outcome of this will be very bad. The Islamic Emirate representing the nation and people of Afghanistan will not allow America or any other foreign country to keep their troops. We will deal with them as occupiers.”

Media reports on Monday suggested that a “small group of special forces of the British Armed Forces may stay in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the main part of the troops.”

But referring in part to a landmark deal signed with Washington in Doha, Qatar more than a year ago, Mujahid said: “They should know that we are serious in our words, and we do not want to have bad relations with these countries, but they should not use pretexts by violating the commitment.”

As per the agreement, all US-led foreign troops had to withdraw from the war-torn country by May 1, nearly 20 years after an invasion.

The Taliban reiterated their pledge on Tuesday, warning that if troops did not leave, “they will face the same experience that they had in the past 20 years.”

The controversial Doha deal, inked under former US President Donald Trump’s watch, also paved the way for the intra-Afghan peace talks between President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban.

However, after assuming office in January, American President Joe Biden said that all US combat troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11 instead of May 1, ending the US’ “forever war.”

The removal of all foreign troops coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which resulted in the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion the same year. Biden’s decision angered the Taliban at the time, who warned of consequences but did not attack any foreign forces in keeping with their part of the pledge in the Qatar accord.

The UK played a significant role in combat operations in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2014, leading the fight against the Taliban in the southern Helmand province.

At its peak, there were around 130,000 NATO troops deployed in Afghanistan, with British forces reportedly at about 9,500.

More than 2,300 US personnel have been killed and 20,000 injured in Afghanistan since 2001, while tens of thousands of Afghan security forces and more than 50,000 civilians have also died.

Although the UN has repeatedly linked civilian casualties to militant attacks, in recent years it has reported a spike in civilian deaths due to air raids and operations by government and foreign troops.

In its annual Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict report released in February, the UN’s human rights agency and its assistance mission in the country (UNAMA) said there was a “disturbing spike” in civilian deaths, with 3,035 fatalities and 5,785 injuries registered last year.

Recently, the UK, which opposed the exit of all foreign troops in the absence of a peace deal between Kabul and the Taliban, said it wanted a prolonged military presence to train Afghan forces, while Washington said it would retain troops to guard and protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

“They should act on their promise and go; this would be good for them,” Mujahid added on Tuesday.

The halt of vital air support for Afghan forces by US-led troops has partly helped the Taliban gain ground, particularly in northeastern areas of Afghanistan, where the militants failed to establish a stronghold when in power.

Taking advantage of the vacuum created by the foreign troops’ departure since May, the Taliban have overrun dozens of districts, capturing 150 military outposts in the last two months and reigniting concerns that the militants would regain power by force similar to the 1990s.

Hundreds of government forces have surrendered to the Taliban in recent weeks, mainly in the northern and northeastern regions, with thousands fleeing to neighboring Tajikistan.

On Monday, more than 1,000 Afghan troops reportedly escaped to Tajikistan after clashing with Taliban militants to “save their own lives,” a statement by Tajikistan’s border guard said.

Afghan government officials declined to comment on the issue.

However, to block the Taliban’s advances, Ghani’s government began arming and funding local uprising forces two weeks ago.

Mariam Koofi, a former lawmaker for the northeastern Takhar province, told Arab News: “People are surprised about the military developments and loss of districts one after another to the Taliban.

“They worry that there is possibly a deal to allow the Taliban to gain ground, and it shows that US endeavors for building a strong army with so much expenditure did not yield anything good at the end.”

Some experts have claimed that “chronic corruption” in the Afghan government had been a key factor in troops surrendering to the Taliban.

Torek Farhadi, an ex-adviser to former President Hamid Karzai, told Arab News: “Ghani abandoned the frontline soldiers, years before the frontline soldiers abandoned him, by surrendering to the Taliban, complete with their weapons.

“The Taliban arrived and gave cash to hungry soldiers, $120 each. Surrendering soldiers were set free … this makes good public relations for the Taliban as well,” he said.

The recent escalation in violence and precarious security status has prompted Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan to shut down their consulates in the northern Mazar-i-Sharif area during the weekend, official sources told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan on Monday ordered the deployment of 20,000 troops near the Afghan border to deter a possible spillover of violence amid the Taliban’s advances, which also includes the capture of a port town near its frontier.

The escalation of fighting comes amid harvest season and has forced hundreds of families to flee their homes in various regions.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Britain US

Dhaka extends COVID-19 lockdown for another week amid surge in cases

Dhaka extends COVID-19 lockdown for another week amid surge in cases
Dhaka extends COVID-19 lockdown for another week amid surge in cases

Dhaka extends COVID-19 lockdown for another week amid surge in cases
  • Officials ramp up vaccinations, predict fall in infection rate if rules followed
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday extended a nationwide lockdown for another week in a bid to curb a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

The latest restrictions introduced to tackle the health crisis would now end on July 14, officials told Arab News.

Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said: “We had to increase the lockdown period to contain the spread of the virus.

“If people don’t follow the restrictions and health and safety guidelines, it will be tough to manage thousands of new COVID-19 patients every day.”

On Monday, health authorities registered 164 deaths, the highest single day rise since the pandemic began, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities in the country to 15,500.

The south Asian nation also reported its highest number of new daily infections at 9,964, adding to the tally of 954,881 cases.

Hospitals are stretched to capacity with COVID-19 patients, particularly in areas bordering India where the Delta variant was first identified, promoting Dhaka to seal its border with New Delhi in April.

But despite the current positivity rate standing at around 30 percent, Sultana added: “We may expect a downward trend in the infections rate from the third week of July.

“As of today, the situation is still manageable, and there is no crisis of oxygen supply in any hospital of the country. If the situation deteriorates further, we may introduce a few more specialized COVID-19 hospitals in the capital.”

A surge in COVID-19 cases, caused mainly by the highly contagious and virulent Delta variant, prompted the government on Thursday to order a week of strict lockdown measures, with the army patrolling streets to ensure compliance with safety protocols.

Authorities are scaling up vaccinations too. Bangladesh resumed its nationwide inoculation drive toward the end of June using China’s Sinopharm vaccine, nearly two months after halting the initiative due to a failed supply of 30 million doses from India.

Starting from January, New Delhi had vowed to deliver the Covishield vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), to Dhaka, in a phased manner.

Bangladesh’s health authorities launched the anti-virus drive in early February after India sent 7 million doses of Covishield in two installments.

However, after a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, New Delhi held back its vaccine exports for domestic consumption, resulting in a stalled supply of the crucial jabs for Dhaka from April.

On Tuesday, the government said it was expanding its vaccination program to include citizens aged 35 and over. Earlier, the minimum age limit was 40.

Prof. Robed Amin, DGHS spokesperson, told Arab News: “We will reopen the registrations for all ... from next Thursday. People will receive Sinopharm vaccine at all government-run health facilities at the district and subdistrict level.”

Bangladesh recently received 2.5 million doses of US-made Moderna vaccines from the World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, with another 2 million doses of Sinopharm purchased from China expected to arrive soon.

In June, Bangladesh inked a deal with China to purchase 15 million doses of Sinopharm to be delivered in phases over the next couple of months.

“At this moment, we have a lot of stock of vaccines in hand. We will administer Moderna vaccines in 12 city corporation areas since these are temperature sensitive and have to be kept under minus 20 degrees.

“Sinopharm will be administered at district and sub-district level since it can be stored at temperatures of between 2 degrees and minus 8,” Amin added.

As of Tuesday, around 4.3 million people had received both vaccine doses, while more than 5.8 million had been given their first jab.

Public health experts, however, urged the government to bolster health management facilities to include all patients infected with COVID-19.

Dr. Mushtuq Husain, adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, told Arab News: “We need to bring all the identified patients under proper quarantine and treatment facilities. At the same time, those who have come into contact with infected patients should be kept under quarantine too.”

He said failure to do so could result in “more fatalities in the next couple of days.”

Husain noted that Bangladesh had health outreach centers at village level and could administer up to 15 million vaccines per month.

“We can speed up the mass inoculation program more if the country receives much more vaccines from different sources. Without mass vaccination, we can’t control the surge of COVID-19 in the country,” he added.

Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News: “At least half of hospitalized patients are now coming from the villages across the country. We need to provide free treatment facilities for these rural people.

“Online registration processes should be facilitated for these people since many of them don’t have access to internet or smartphone facilities,” she added.

Topics: Bangladesh COVID-19 lockdown

‘Institutional murder:’ Outrage over death in custody of 84-year-old Indian priest

'Institutional murder:' Outrage over death in custody of 84-year-old Indian priest
'Institutional murder:' Outrage over death in custody of 84-year-old Indian priest

'Institutional murder:' Outrage over death in custody of 84-year-old Indian priest
  • Politicians and rights campaigners blame judiciary and government for Rev. Stan Swamy’s death, after ‘repeated pleas for bail’ were ignored
  • Activist, who was arrested in October 2020, was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and died of complications related to COVID-19
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after the death in custody of an 84-year-old Jesuit priest sent shock waves across India, activists and families of political prisoners condemned the government’s “insensitivity” in the case and accused the authorities of institutional murder.”

Activist and rights advocate Rev. Stan Swamy, who campaigned in support of the rights of marginalized tribal communities in the eastern state of Jharkhand, was arrested in October 2020 under draconian anti-terror laws for allegedly inciting violence between caste groups in 2018. He was one of 16 activists, academics and lawyers charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was held for nine months without trial and denied bail, despite suffering from Parkinson’s disease, which worsened after he contracted COVID-19 in prison in May.

On court orders, Swamy was eventually moved to hospital and put on a ventilator but died of cardiac arrest on Monday as a result of complications related to COVID-19, a doctor told Bombay high court. Prayer services for the priest were held across the country on Tuesday.

His death prompted an outpouring of anger and grief, with several critics blaming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the judiciary.

Kavita Krishnan, a political activist, told Arab News: “Father Swamy told the court repeatedly that his condition was deteriorating.

“I hold the individual judges responsible … they have blood on their hands. They chose to kneel to power rather than do their duty and defend the constitutional rights of an 84-year-old man who spent his whole life defending the constitutional liberty of tribal and suppressed people of the country.”

Swamy was arrested in mineral-rich but impoverished Jharkhand, where he had campaigned for the rights of tribal communities for more than five decades. He was accused of having links to Maoist rebels, orchestrating deadly clashes between castes, and plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He and others vehemently denied the charges, with Swamy saying he was targeted because of his work.

The clashes in question took place in January 2018 in the Koregaon Bhima area of the western state of Maharashtra. Dalits, the lowest caste in India, had gathered there to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, in which their army defeated the forces of the upper caste Hindu Maratha. Prominent Indians had organized the annual celebration, known as Elgar Parishad, but it sparked violence during which one person was killed and several injured.

The then BJP government in Maharashtra blamed Maoists, intellectuals and Dalit activists for the violence. The anti-terrorism National Investigative Agency (NIA) took over the case and detained several people.

On Tuesday, relatives of the co-accused in the case said Swamy death was unnatural.

“This is not a natural death but the institutional murder of a gentle soul, committed by an inhuman state,” they said in a joint statement.

“Having spent his life among the Adivasis (tribals) in Jharkhand, fighting for their right to resources and lands, Father Stan did not deserve to die in this manner, far from his beloved Jharkhand, falsely imprisoned by a vindictive state.”

There was anger, too, in Jharkhand itself, where residents expressed outrage.

“Not just for me but for the whole of Jharkhand, it’s a big shock,” Aloka Kujur, a tribal activist and associate of Swamy, told Arab News. “(He) has been killed by the government and this damage can never be recovered.”

She said she had worked with Swamy since 1996, organizing events to educate tribal communities about their rights.

“Stan’s death exposes the whole judicial system and the working of the NIA and the intent of the ruling regime in Delhi,” Kujur said. “The state has snatched away our guardian, who selflessly worked for the uplifting of tribals, women and marginalized people”.

Activists and NGOs are planning to hold a large-scale protest over “the killing,” she added.

“(Swamy) was killed by the state,” activist Asif Iqbal Tanha told Arab News. “It’s a blot on our democracy that such a person, who has been dedicated to serving humanity, has been punished for his services.”

Tanha and two other activists were recently released from Tihar jail in New Delhi. They were arrested under the UAPA in early 2020 while protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which many people believe discriminates against Muslims.

“The main reason the police arrest you under UAPA is because they want you to rot in jail without bail,” said Tanha. “The administration knows that if the case goes to court, it will not stand.”

Several lawmakers and opposition party members called for “accountability” over Swamy’s death. The priest “deserved justice and humaneness,” Rahul Gandhi, a former president of India’s main opposition Congress Party, said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday.

“It is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice,” said Jairam Ramesh, a senior member of the Congress Party.

D. Raja, leader of the Communist Party of India leader said the treatment of Swamy was the “height of insensitivity.” He added: “The judiciary conduct is also questionable. On what grounds did they deny bail to an 84-year-old person who was suffering from multiple illnesses?”

There was also outrage and condemnation from the international community.

Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on on the situation of human rights defenders (HRDs), had been monitoring the priest’s condition. In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, she said: “The news from #India today is devastating. Human Rights Defender and Jesuit priest Fr. Stan Swamy has died in custody, nine months after his arrest on false charges of terrorism. Jailing HRDs (Human Rights Defenders) is inexcusable.”

Nadine Maenza of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), wrote on Twitter: “Heartbreaking: death of Indian prisoner Father Stan Swamy after he got COVID. He was elderly priest and human rights activist imprisoned on false terrorism charges. USCIRF spoke out against his arrest and when he was denied bail as his health deteriorated.”

Topics: Stan Swamy India Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA Jesuit priest

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations
Arab News

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations
  • Iran, Iraq and Sudan are among the countries most likely to be affected by proposed changes to the laws on migrants and asylum seekers
  • Home Office measures could also streamline deportation process for migrants and refugees, including those whose cases are not concluded
Arab News

LONDON: The UK will block visas for people from countries that refuse to accept the return of rejected asylum seekers or people convicted of crimes.

Proposed new powers in the forthcoming nationality and borders bill would allow the Home Office to suspend applications from citizens of countries deemed to be uncooperative “in relation to the removal from the UK of nationals of that country.” In addition, their visa fees could be increased.

It is thought the new laws are most likely to affect people from a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa — including Iran, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan — whose governments fail or are reluctant to work with UK authorities.

The bill, described as “the biggest overhaul of the UK’s asylum system in decades” by Home Secretary Priti Patel, will also give the Home Office the power to strip asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally of the rights granted to those who arrive through legal means, to deport asylum seekers before their claims or appeals are concluded, and to limit access to financial benefits.

Under the plans the extradition process for individuals refused asylum will be accelerated, “rigorous age assessments” will be introduced to prevent adults pretending to be minors, and it will become harder for individuals with “unsubstantiated claims” to be granted asylum.

Convicted people smugglers could face life sentences, and foreign criminals who breach deportation orders will face harsher sentences.

The Home Office will, however, also introduce discretionary powers to offer protection and asylum, in exceptional circumstances, to people in “immediate danger and at risk in their home country.”

The proposed changes have been condemned by a number of charities.

The Refugee Council described the bill is “anti-refugee,” and said that 9,000 people currently in the UK after fleeing war and persecution would fall foul of the rule changes.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights program director at Amnesty International UK, told The Guardian the bill would “fatally undermine the right to asylum,” adding: “This reckless and deeply unjust bill is set to bring shame on Britain’s international reputation.”

Sonya Sceats, CEO of the charity Freedom from Torture, said the bill is “dripping with cruelty” and an “affront to the caring people in this country who want a kinder, fairer approach to refugees.”

Topics: asylum seekers United Kingdom deportations

Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court

Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court
Arab News

Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court

Deported asylum seeker must return to UK: High Court
  • Home secretary ordered to return Sudanese man in next 2 weeks
  • Asylum seeker says he was tortured, sold into slavery in Libya after escaping persecution in Sudan
Arab News

LONDON: Home Secretary Priti Patel must within the next two weeks recover to the UK an asylum seeker who was deported to France, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Wall ordered Patel to use her “best endeavors” to return a 38-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker from Darfur, identified in court proceedings as AA.

Wall’s ruling on Tuesday comes on the day that Patel launched a new bill that will allow for charges against migrants who “knowingly” arrive in Britain without permission. 

AA passed through war-torn Libya, where he says he was tortured and sold into slavery, while traveling to Europe after escaping persecution in his home country. 

The High Court was told that AA had nine of the 11 indicators of torture and trafficking, including scarring.

He arrived on British shores in a small boat from France on June 4, 2020, and claimed asylum. 

But on Aug. 12, 2020, he was sent back to France, where authorities said he had to leave within a month, leaving him homeless and desperate.

The High Court found that AA was given a shortened asylum screening interview on arrival in Britain, which broke from the previous policy of asking questions such as “please outline your journey to the UK.” 

This, the court heard, could have identified information about AA’s journey through North Africa, where migrants and refugees are commonly enslaved as they venture into Libya.

Wall said AA must return to Britain to be given a proper asylum seeker screening: “It is accepted by the defendant that these entries do not necessarily record answers actually given by interviewees but were at times completed by immigration officers from other information in their possession,” Wall added. “It is to say the least an unfortunate way to record this information.”

The judge added that he was “troubled” that no action was taken when AA disclosed to British authorities that he had been tortured. 

A medical appointment was organized to assess his claims of enduring torture, but he was deported before the date it was set for.

AA’s legal representation, Maria Thomas of Duncan Lewis solicitors, said: “It is highly likely that there are many other individuals in a similar situation who were unlawfully removed and now face destitution, homelessness and the risk of being returned to a country where they are at risk of serious harm or even death.”

Topics: asylum seekers Priti Patel UK High Court

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
AP

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
  • Prosecutors said the suspect had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery
  • He was obsessed with demons and spells and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge
AP

LONDON: A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park.
The crime was driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.
A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours before finding Danyal Hussein guilty of fatally stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Fryent Country Park in June 2020.
Prosecutors said Hussein, who did not know the victims, had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery. They said the suspect was obsessed with demons and spells, and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge.
He was traced through DNA after cutting himself as he attacked the sisters.
The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020. She has said officers showed a lack of urgency after looking at one daughter’s address and seeing her as “a Black woman who lives on a council (public housing) estate.”
The family launched its own search, and the sisters’ bodies were found in bushes by Nicole Smallman’s boyfriend 36 hours after the killings. Family members found the weapon used in the slayings nearby.
Britain’s police watchdog is investigating the way officers handled the missing-persons report. Two police officers have also been charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp.
Outside court, Mina Smallman said that while she had “made no bones” about her criticism of London’s Metropolitan Police, “today I have to say that I can only commend them.”
“This team moved heaven and earth to ensure we felt that we were being supported. This is the kind of police force that I believe in and we need to work toward so we have justice and families are treated with respect.
“Today, we remember our girls as the wonderful, strong women they were, and we hope that some good will come out of this horrible story,” she said.
Police revealed after Hussein’s conviction that he had been sent to a de-radicalization program at age 15 when his school became concerned he was vulnerable to violent extremism.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, the senior investigating officer, said Hussein was “a very, very dangerous individual.”
“I firmly believe he would have carried out his contract,” Harding said. “He would have carried on killing women, until he had killed the first six, if he had not won the lottery by that stage — every six months is what he said.
“He is where he should be and will be for a very long time.”
Hussein is due to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Topics: Danyal Hussein London's Central Criminal Court Mega Millions Super Jackpot

