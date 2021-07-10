You are here

Lionel Messi and Argentina stalk Copa America title as world turns its attention to Euro 2020

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament semi-final match against Colombia, at the Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, on July 6, 2021. (File/AFP)
Ali Khaled

  • But should his unquestioned legacy still be tied to winning an international title?
Ali Khaled

It would have been a sweeter win had it happened in 1959 or 1962. Or even 1968.

But it would take a while longer.

In 1987, at the age of 62, Paul Newman won his one and only Oscar for Best Actor — on his seventh attempt and for his role in “The Colour of Money.”

Not in “The Hustler.” Not in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.” And not in the peerless “Cool Hand Luke.”

No doubt, Newman was still a formidable actor, and he would go on to be nominated two more times, once for a supporting role.

But it felt a touch too little, too late. A year after winning an Academy Honorary Award, which is never an encouraging sign, this award felt even more valedictory.

Above all, his greatness was in no way enhanced by this award.

And so, obviously, to Lionel Messi.

It’s one of football’s most tedious debates that only in winning an international title can he be considered the greatest player of all time. Win a cup with Argentina, Leo, or you’ll forever remain in Diego Maradona’s shadow. Or worse, Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

Messi’s well-documented tragi-comedies with Argentina are the stuff of legend and no little gloating by his critics. His time has passed, we’ve been assured.

But while the world has been preoccupied with the mesmerizing Euro 2020, Messi and Argentina are just one match away from claiming their first Copa America win since 1993. Beat hosts Brazil in Sunday morning’s final and, in many people’s eyes, Messi will, overnight, suddenly become worthy of the title of greatest footballer of all time.

For those of us on the other side of the world, the timing of the Copa America matches couldn’t be more inconvenient. But while most fans have slept through it, Messi and Argentina have inched their way toward what would be an unexpected triumph.

The symbolism of a win, for many, will reignite the pointless debates. But just where would it rank in among Messi’s achievements?

International football trophies are not handed out like Oscars of course, but winning this sleepy tournament, as much as it will mean to a man desperately coveting a title with his country, will have a bit of a lifetime achievement award feel to it. A bit “The Color of Money.”

The truth is, of course, that Messi does not need to win this Copa to validate his greatness, just as he did not need to win the 2014 World Cup or the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles, which were both lost on penalties to Chile.

Perhaps a more appropriate comparison to an Oscar as a barometer for individual greatness would be the Ballon d’Or, of which Messi has just the five. But that’s not good enough for some people.

How about the four Champions League medals, 10 La Liga titles, seven Cop del Rey wins, and absurd goal records?

Why deeds in summer international football should outweigh his weekly acts of the unimaginable remains unexplained by football’s very own flat-earthers.

But while winning the Copa America 2021 couldn’t possibly make up for losing the 2014 World Cup, try telling that to 34-year-old Argentina captain, who has said he’d give up all his Ballon d’Or awards for a single trophy with his country.

Something strange has happened at Copa America 2021. Messi, often seemingly carrying the weight of the world, not to mention his other 10 teammates, on his shoulders, looks happy playing for Argentina.

There have been four goals and five assists and, against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, two stunning passes and a trademark freekick goal.

Seven years on from the disappointment of losing the World Cup final to Germany at the Maracana in Rio, Messi looks determined to right that wrong.

Just before Maxi Rodriguez scored Argentina’s winning penalty against the Netherlands to take Argentina to that 2014 World Cup final, television footage showed Messi drifting alone, nervously, seemingly lost in his own world, separated from the rest of his teammates.

In the early hours of Wednesday, as Argentina won the semi-final penalty shootout against Colombia, Messi stood front and center — furious, encouraging and celebrating in a way you’d more associate with Georgio Chiellini or Sergio Ramos.

This was a reborn Messi for Argentina, one that we thought we’d never see again.

It helps that, for once, some of his teammates have stepped up, rather than been struck by the paralysis of playing alongside him. And none more so than the hero of the shootout win over Colombia, the extraordinary Emi Martinez.

Messi’s joyful reaction at the end, as he sought out the mobbed Aston Villa goalkeeper, was touching even for a player who has seen and done it all before. Or, almost all.

Perhaps it was the realization that this, alongside Qatar 2022, really is it for him at the international level, and perhaps the last chance to get the Maradona monkey off his back.

It should not have come to this, of course, and maybe Messi’s international career will always leave many questions unanswered.

Why should the profligacy of Gonzalo Higuain, Rodrigo Palacio and others in the 2014 World Cup final have any bearing on Messi’s greatness? Would he be any more of a player had the seemingly jinxed Higuain scored in stoppage time of the 2015 Copa America final?

And how does the result of Sunday’s final retrospectively shape how Messi’s career is conceived? If you are, somehow, still not convinced by his otherworldliness, of his sheer genius, would a Copa America win be some kind of deus ex machina for his legacy?

If you don’t already think he’s the greatest player of all time then, clearly, you never will.

Messi doesn’t need to win the Copa America to prove anything to anyone.

But it would be sweet.

Kuwait SC raise ambitions with signings of Socceroo McGowan and ex-Chelsea star Mikel

Paul Williams

  • Australian defender returns to the Gulf having previously played for Sharjah
Paul Williams

The last time John Obi Mikel and Ryan McGowan had the chance to share a pitch was in China in 2017, at Tianjin TEDA and Guizhou respectively, at the height of the spending spree that for a period saw the Chinese Super League steal the international limelight.

Fast forward four years, and in the less salubrious surrounds of the Kuwaiti Premier League, the Nigerian and Australian internationals will again get that chance, but this time as teammates at the ambitious Kuwait SC.

Kuwait City may be a long way from the glitz of the Chinese Super League, with its cast of expensive and high-profile international superstars such as Hulk, Oscar and Carlos Tevez, but McGowan is once again looking forward to sharing a pitch with the former Chelsea superstar.

“At that time there was a lot of good players playing in China, and as a defender we were just very wary of the foreigners on the opposition,” McGowan told Arab News from Edinburgh, where he was enjoying time with family before flying to Kuwait next week to link up with his new teammates.

“He’s obviously had an unbelievable career, so it’ll be nice to have him in our own team and it will hopefully bring good success to the league and be a good move for both of us.”

McGowan’s move to the Middle East came as a surprise after the Socceroos defender was a standout for Sydney FC in the past two seasons, forming the backbone of a side that was the dominant force in Australian football.

“I really, really enjoyed my time at Sydney,” the 31-year-old said. “The players, the coaches, the whole club, it is really a fantastically well-run club. I had probably the best changing room I’ve ever been in, I’ve known a lot of those boys since I was younger, so that was probably the hardest thing, telling the boys I wouldn’t be joining them next season.”

But the prospect of a new challenge at a club aspiring for continental success proved too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I had spoken to (Kuwait SC) briefly,” the Adelaide-born defender explained, “and then I was obviously away with the national team (in Kuwait City), so it got me a little bit of a preview of what it would be like to be there, although we were in a bubble-type situation.

“Obviously they’re the biggest club in Kuwait and playing in the AFC Cup and hopefully the (AFC) Champions League is a big positive for myself in terms of playing in Asia and playing in these big competitions.”

This won’t be McGowan’s first foray into Middle Eastern football, having spent some time with Abu Dhabi-based Sharjah a few years ago, and he is looking forward to getting back to that part of the world.

“I enjoy the Middle East,” McGowan said.

“The people couldn’t be nicer and (are) so helpful, so I’m just looking forward to experiencing the Arab culture again, I really enjoyed my time at Sharjah so I’m just really looking forward to it.

“I think it’s a good move at a good time for myself and my family, and hopefully it’s one that works out with success, not only in the league but in the Champions League and AFC Cup.

“It’ll be great to win those tournaments and be playing in those big games where a lot of people are watching.”

While the signing of McGowan is impressive, it’s the signing of former UEFA Champions League winner Mikel that has everyone talking.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year stint with English Premier League giants Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup on three occasions as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the UEFA Europa League in 2013.

When you add in almost 100 caps for the Nigerian national team, which included winning the 2013 African Cup of Nations and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he is by some margin the most decorated player to arrive in Kuwait.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait Sports Club,” Mikel said in a video on Kuwait SC’s Instagram page.

“I thank the president of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait. I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful.”

After winning back-to-back AFC Cups in 2012 and 2013, and being denied the chance to add another title in 2015 when Kuwait was banned by FIFA after they appeared to have secured their spot in another final, it’s clear the number one target of the club is to achieve continental success.

And with the winner of the AFC Cup earning a place in next year’s AFC Champions League, this is only the beginning for Kuwait SC.

Djokovic into 30th Grand Slam final, faces Berrettini for Wimbledon title

AFP

  • In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world No. 9 beat Hubert Hurkacz 
  • Victory on Sunday will not only take Djokovic level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Slam wins
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic reached his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday with a straight sets win over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov to move one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th major.

The world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semifinal in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points.
Shapovalov was so distraught that he left Center Court in tears.
In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.
“I don’t think the scoreline says enough about the performance or the match. He (Shapovalov) was serving for the first set and was probably the better player,” said Djokovic.
“I would like to give him a big round of applause for everything he has done today and also this two weeks. We are going to see a lot of him in the future, he is a great player.”
Victory on Sunday will not only take Djokovic level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Slam wins.
He will also just need the US Open to become only the third man in history, and first since 1969, to complete the calendar Grand Slam.
“I am trying to make the maximum of my own abilities each match and see what happens,” said 34-year-old Djokovic.
“At this stage of my career, Grand Slams are everything and I have been very privileged to make history in the sport I truly love.”
Shapovalov showed no signs of nerves despite appearing in his first Slam semifinal and having come into the match with a 0-6 losing record against the world number one.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his semi-final match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on July 9, 2021. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

He broke for 2-1 but Djokovic, in his 10th Wimbledon semifinal and 41st at the majors, was back on terms in the 10th game before taking the tiebreak when the Canadian double-faulted.
Shapovalov then failed to take five break points in the second set and Djokovic pounced.
He broke for 6-5 on another double fault and pocketed the set before the Canadian took out his frustration on the chair umpire describing the official as “a joke.”
Djokovic showed his trademark steely defense to fend off four more break points in the second game of the third set.
Again, he made the Canadian left-hander pay by breaking for 6-5 and serving out the match in the next game.
“Novak’s an incredible guy. I don’t think he’s praised enough. He came up to me in the locker room, he just said a couple words. For me, it means a lot. He really doesn’t have to,” revealed Shapovalov.
On Sunday, Berrettini will attempt to become Italy’s first men’s Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

“I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream,” said Berrettini.
“I am trying to be the best at everything but after the third set I was feeling I deserved to win it but lost it.
“I said ‘it doesn’t matter’, I was feeling the stronger player and that’s what I said to myself and eventually it paid off.”
Should he win the final, Berrettini may be able to celebrate a national double with Italy facing England in the Euro 2020 final in London later that day.
“So far it is the best tennis day of my life but hopefully Sunday will be even better. I feel kind of chills but I am doing it, so I have to believe it.”
Berrettini, having wasted three break points earlier in the first set, eventually broke through in the seventh game, backing it up in the ninth, converting set point courtesy of an ugly forehand shank from the Pole.
The 25-year-old then raced through the second set in just 23 minutes, a Hurkacz double fault and a wrong-footing forehand allowing Berrettini to seal a 10th successive game.
That became 11 games in a row at the start of the third set before 18th-ranked Hurkacz, bidding to be the first Polish man to make a Slam final, stopped the rot.
Hurkacz held on and swept the third set tiebreaker but his momentum was quickly halted as the Italian broke for 1-0 in the fourth.
Berrettini was unable to convert a match point in the ninth game but made no mistake on his own service.
The Italian fired 22 aces, taking his tournament total past the 100-mark, and 60 winners.
He only faced two break points, both of which he saved.
“Matteo served bombs,” said Hurkacz who had knocked out Federer in the quarter-finals.

England dare to dream ahead of Euro 2020 final against impressive Italy

AFP

  • Gareth Southgate's men overcame Denmark 2-1 at a rocking Wembley on Wednesday to reach their first 1st European Championship final
  • England stand just one game away from ending their long and painful trophy drought
AFP

LONDON: England fans are looking forward to a first major tournament final in 55 years as their team prepares to face Italy in Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.
Three years on from their defeat by Croatia in the World Cup semifinal, Gareth Southgate’s men overcame Denmark 2-1 in extra time at a rocking Wembley on Wednesday to reach their first European Championship final.
Italy were also pushed beyond 90 minutes by Spain in their semifinal on Tuesday, but won on penalties to keep their bid for a first Euro title since 1968 alive.
England stands just one game away from ending their long and painful trophy drought, which dates all the way back to the 1966 World Cup.
But Italy are on a 33-match unbeaten run, reviving their reputation on the global stage after an embarrassing failure to even reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
A Wembley crowd of almost 65,000 whipped themselves into a frenzy against Denmark with rousing renditions of “Sweet Caroline” and “Three Lions (football’s coming home).”
The decisive moment came late in the first period of extra time when Dutch referee Danny Makkelie awarded a spot-kick for Joakim Maehle’s challenge on Raheem Sterling which survived a VAR check, and England held out to seal the win after Harry Kane scored on the rebound after his penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.
The final whistle sparked scenes of pandemonium inside Wembley — hosting the biggest crowd in the UK since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and across the country.
Flag-waving fans in London’s Trafalgar Square abandoned their seating to merge into a huge, swaying crowd after the final whistle. One group of supporters climbed on top of a double-decker bus.
For Denmark, defeat spelt the end of a fairytale run to the last four after the trauma of witnessing star Christian Eriksen collapse in their opening group game against Finland following a cardiac arrest.
England has suffered semifinal heartbreak at major tournaments four times since 1966 and those agonizing defeats have been etched in the psyche of English football.
But Southgate has overseen the emergence of a vibrant young team unconcerned by the failings of their predecessors.
“They’ve responded to what was always going to be a really challenging night,” Southgate said of his players, who had not conceded a goal until the Denmark game.
“We were so smooth through the quarter-final and relatively unscathed through the second round. We knew that at some point we were going to concede and we would have to respond.”
The semifinal was attended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William, who is president of the English Football Association.
Johnson, who initially refused to condemn fans for booing the England team while they took the knee earlier in the tournament, has not ruled out the prospect of an ‘emergency’ bank holiday should England triumph on Sunday.
But captain Kane was determined to stress that nothing was won yet.
“It’s the first time in our history as a nation, getting through to the European final at Wembley, and it’s one of the proudest moments in my life, for sure,” said the forward. “But we haven’t won it yet, we’ve got one more to go.”
Italy reached their 10th major tournament final with a tense victory over Spain.
Sunday’s match will be the culmination of a remarkable turnaround in the team’s fortunes since Roberto Mancini took over as coach following the doomed qualifying campaign for the World Cup.
“Beyond the players, I’d say that everything comes from Mancini who knows how to make the right choices,” Italy legend Dino Zoff told AFP.
“For me, it’s not a surprise to see Italy in the final. I was convinced they’d do well.”
Midfielder Marco Verratti said the Azzurri were “climbing back to where they belong” ahead of Sunday’s final, also at England’s home ground after the pan-European tournament.
“It’s the dream you have as a kid as a footballer,” he said. “I think it will be an epic final, history-making either way.”
Away from the mounting fervor, UEFA has charged England over their fans’ behavior after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Schmeichel.
Photographs in the British press showed the green light of a laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face just before Kane’s extra-time penalty.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor to complete trilogy at UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Arab News

  • US fighter defeated his Irish opponent at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena in January
Arab News

ABU DHABI: UFC fans in the Middle East are looking forward to one of mixed martial arts’ most highly anticipated trilogy bouts when Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier and Conor “The Notorious” McGregor clash in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Former interim lightweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Poirier and former two-division champion and No. 5 ranked McGregor will return to the Octagon for the headline fight of UFC 264.

In January, the pair went head-to-head at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi where American Poirier put on a performance of a lifetime in defeating Irishman McGregor in the second round.

The pair’s first clash had taken place at UFC 178 in 2014, with McGregor cementing his status as a UFC star by knocking out Poirier in the first round.

Now, the climax to the rivalry will play out in the main event of UFC 264: Poirier versus McGregor 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both fighters have strong fanbases in the UAE. Poirier has fought at UFC Fight Island twice and has hosted public workout sessions in Abu Dhabi, while McGregor spent several months in Dubai following UFC 257 and began his training for the trilogy bout at the UFC Gym in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai before heading to his intensive training camp in California.

In the UAE and throughout the Middle East, UFC fans can catch the action live through Abu Dhabi Media’s UFC Arabia app, AD Fight, and StarzPlay, while AD Sports 2 will also air the prelims.

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
AP

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

AP

PHOENIX, US:  The Phoenix Suns have never been closer to an NBA title.
Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and the Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.
Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee.
The Suns never even had a lead in the NBA Finals until their 118-105 victory in Game 1. They dropped the first two games in both 1976 and 1993, their only other appearances, and didn’t win more than two games in either series.
They’ve already got two this time and will go after a third Sunday in Milwaukee, which will host the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
Booker made seven 3-pointers and the Suns went 20 for 40 behind the arc. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and Paul finished with eight assists.
Jrue Holiday played more aggressively but didn’t shoot a whole lot better than in Game 1, scoring 17 points but hitting only 7 for 21. Khris Middleton was 5 for 16, forcing Antetokounmpo to carry an even heavier load on his sore left leg.
It adds up to the Bucks having to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the second time this postseason. They did it against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but had some help when first James Harden and then Kyrie Irving were injured.
Now they are facing a Suns team loaded with weapons all over the lineup, and showed off all of them in the prettiest play of this series.
They whipped the ball all around the perimeter for the final basket of the first half. It went from Paul to Booker to Jae Crowder to Bridges, back to Crowder to Paul, then over to Crowder and once again Bridge. He then finally fed it inside to Deandre Ayton, who scored while being fouled with 14.9 seconds left for a 56-45 lead at the break.
The Bucks could only dream of having that many guys involved. Antetokounmpo’s 15 field goals were more than twice as many as any other Milwaukee player.

