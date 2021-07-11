You are here

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

Haitian citizens gather in front of the US Embassy in Tabarre on July 10, 2021, asking for asylum after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AFP)
Haitian citizens gather in front of the US Embassy in Tabarre on July 10, 2021, asking for asylum after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home
  • Power struggle ensues, pitting Moise appointee Ariel Henry against acting head of state Claude Joseph
PORT-AU-PRINCE: One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets in protest at the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean nation deeper into chaos.
Jimmy Cherizier, an ex-cop known as Barbecue who heads the so-called G9 federation of nine gangs, railed against police and opposition politicians whom he accused of colluding with the “stinking bourgeoisie” to “sacrifice” Moise.
“It was a national and international conspiracy against the Haitian people,” he said in a video address, dressed in khaki military fatigues sitting in front of a Haitian flag.
“We tell all bases to mobilize, to mobilize and take to the streets for light to be shed on the president’s assassination.”
Earlier, Moise’s widow accused shadowy enemies of organizing his assassination to stop democratic change, as a struggle for power intensified in the Caribbean country.
Moise was gunned down before dawn on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities said was a unit of trained assassins comprising 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans.
Doubts have grown, though, about that narrative, with families of at least two of the Colombians saying they had been hired as bodyguards.
Martine Moise, who was wounded in the attack on the president’s private residence and flown to Florida for medical treatment, said her husband was targeted for political reasons.
“You know who the president was fighting against,” she said in a recording released on Twitter, without naming anybody.
“They sent mercenaries to kill the president at his home with members of his family because of roads, water, electricity and the referendum as well as elections at the end of the year so that there is no transition in the country.”
The late president had spoken of dark forces at play behind years of unrest under his mandate — rival politicians and oligarchs angry about what he called his attempts to clean up government contracts and politics — and proposed a referendum to change Haiti’s constitution.
The referendum, scheduled for Sept. 26 along with presidential and legislative elections, could abolish the prime minister’s position, reshape the legislative branch and strengthen the presidency. Critics called it a power grab.
Moise’s killing has clouded those plans and led to political disarray in Haiti, where the acting government has appealed for US and UN troops.
The United States said it has no plans to provide Haiti with military assistance for now, while the request to the United Nations would need Security Council authorization.

Power struggle
Late on Friday, the man Moise appointed as prime minister just before the assassination claimed the right to lead Haiti, pitting him against acting head of state Claude Joseph, whose government has managed the response to the killing to date.
Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who Moise named prime minister on Monday, told Reuters late on Friday he was now the highest authority in Haiti, not interim Prime Minister Joseph, and that he was forming a government.
“After the president’s assassination, I became the highest, legal and regular authority because there was a decree nominating me,” he said.
Henry said his government would create a new electoral council which would determine new dates for elections to be held “as soon as possible.”
But Henry has yet to be sworn in, and Joseph, who was named interim prime minister in April, has stayed put.
The power struggle has created confusion over who is the legitimate leader of the country’s 11 million people.
Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said acting premier Joseph would keep that role until the Sept. 26 vote.
Meanwhile, Haiti’s Senate, which currently comprises just a third of its usual 30 senators, nominated its head https://www.reuters.com/article/us-haiti-president-senate/haitis-senate-..., Joseph Lambert, on Friday to act as the interim president, a document reviewed by Reuters showed.
(Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-Au-Prince, Sarah Marsh in Havana, Luis Jaime Acosta and Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Paul Simao, Jonathan Oatis and Daniel Wallis)

Topics: Haiti assassination Jovenel Moise

Ethiopia's ruling party wins national election in landslide

In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia. (AP)
In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia. (AP)
Ethiopia's ruling party wins national election in landslide

In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia. (AP)
  • The leader of the main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost while opposition parties won just 11 seats
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party on Saturday was declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second five-year term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
The National Election Board of Ethiopia said the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal parliament, which will see dozens of other seats remain vacant after one-fifth of constituencies didn’t vote due to unrest or logistical reasons. Ethiopia’s new government is expected to be formed in October.
The vote was a major test for Abiy, who came to power in 2018 after the former prime minister resigned amid widespread protests. Abiy oversaw dramatic political reforms that led in part to a Nobel Peace Prize the following year, but critics say he is backtracking on political and media freedoms. Abiy also has drawn massive international criticism for his handling of the conflict in the Tigray region has that left thousands of people dead.
June’s vote, which had been postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical issues, was largely peaceful but opposition parties decried harassment and intimidation. No voting was held in the Tigray region.
Abiy has hailed the election as the nation’s first attempt at a free and fair vote, but the United States has called it “significantly flawed,” citing the detention of some opposition figures and insecurity in parts of Africa’s second most populous country.
The leader of the main opposition Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost while opposition parties won just 11 seats. The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party has filed 207 complaints with the electoral body over the vote.
Popular opposition parties in the Oromia region, the largest of Ethiopia’s federal states, boycotted the election. The ruling party ran alone in several dozen constituencies.
In a social media post late Saturday, Abiy called the election historic in that it was conducted by an electoral body “free from any influences.” He promised to include some opposition figures who took part in the election in his new government.
The head of the electoral board, Birtukan Mideksa, said during Saturday’s announcement that the vote was held at a time when Ethiopia was experiencing challenges, “but this voting process has guaranteed that people will be governed through their votes.”
She added: “I want to confirm that we have managed to conduct a credible election.”
Voter turnout was just over 90 percent among the more than 37 million people who had been registered to vote.
The Prosperity Party was formed after the dismantling of Ethiopia’s former ruling coalition, which had been dominated by Tigray politicians. Disagreements over that decision signaled the first tensions between Abiy and Tigray leaders that finally led to the conflict in the region in November.
Though Abiy hinted in 2018 that Ethiopia will limit a prime minister’s terms to two, it is not clear whether he will act on that.
Desalegn Chanie, a member of the opposition National Movement of Amhara who won a parliament seat, told The Associated Press the election board performed well overall but has failed in its main duty of being impartial and giving fair judgments for complaints.
“Local election officials, armed men and cadres were snatching the badges of election observers and even beating them,” he said.

Topics: Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed

Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India

Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India
Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India

Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India
  • Police investigate hundreds of social media photos on website
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Saturday said they were investigating online harassment involving hundreds of Muslim women, who were put up “for sale” on a now-defunct app and website titled “Sulli Deals,” many of whom also received rape and death threats.

The women, active on social media platforms such as Twitter, found their profile pictures displayed on GitHub, a web platform that hosted the open-source app, as the “Sulli Deal of the day,” offering people the chance to “bid” on them in a mock auction.

GitHub immediately shut down the website for “violating its policies,” but several of the women say the app’s purpose was to degrade and humiliate them.

The term “sulli” is a derogatory slur for Muslim women in India, commonly used by Hindu nationalists.

On Thursday, Delhi police registered a case against “unknown persons” under IPC Section 354A (concerning sexual harassment) over a complaint received through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal after the Delhi Commission for Women raised the matter.

“We have lodged a case on this issue, and we are now investigating,” Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal told Arab News on Saturday.

Many whose pictures were uploaded on the site are prominent, vocal Muslim women, including researchers, pilots, journalists, and artists. 

However, despite their prominence, several said they doubted the police would do enough to find and charge the perpetrators.

“If one goes by experience, then I don’t think any action would be taken against the perpetrators,” Nabiya Khan, a Delhi-based poet and writer, told Arab News.

“I am exploring legal action against these men and perpetrators. I hope to get justice. I hope my complaint is not met with animosity but dignity,” she added.

Khan said she is still being harassed online “day in and day out, with people sending all kinds of pictures and pornography to me.”

Commercial pilot Hana Mohsin Khan, whose photo was also uploaded, said she is seeking closure and justice in the case, especially since “traumatized women’s concerns have to be addressed.

“Not everyone is strong, and there are many women who are traumatized after the experience,” she told Arab News.

“We should make sure that those people who are harassing are behind bars; only then will (the victims) have closure. If we don’t do that, they would be permanently traumatized.”

Mohsin Khan said she only heard about the case when a friend shared a link to a tweet that took her to an image of hers being featured on the site. 

“I did not understand (what it meant) in the beginning. When I clicked on it, random girls’ pictures came, and on the fourth click, my name came, it said ‘Sulli Deals of the day’ and ‘click here to share on Twitter.’ I have never been so angry in my life. 

“That anger has been constant,” she added, saying she immediately filed a complaint with the police. “I did not want these guys to get off scot free.”

Media professional Sania Ahmed said she tried to confront the men responsible for harassing the women “despite the constant threat” she faces from them.

“When I raised the issue with guys who were doing it, they started harassing me, threatening me with rape and all. The (person operating the) unknown account was not scared of any exposure, and the account kept on harassing by changing names,” she said.

“It’s extremely offensive and violative of me as a woman. They are doing it because I am a woman and a Muslim,” she added.

Ahmed lamented the fact that Twitter had failed to block the accounts, despite complaints.

“One account ran a poll for 24 hours with the question: “Which one of these women would you choose for your harem? And my name was on the poll. I complained to Twitter, but it did not take it down” she said.

Twitter was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday.

Ahmed blamed the current political climate for “this surge in hatred and Islamophobia.”

Since assuming top office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of remaking India into an authoritarian, Hindu nationalist state with the latest attack seen by the women as part of an effort to target Muslims.

“The impunity with which they are doing this is because they are not afraid; maybe they (the perpetrators) have political patronage, maybe they have political support — that’s why they are not scared of consequences,” Ahmed said.

Mohsin Khan agreed, drawing focus on an “extension of majoritarian politics,” which makes it “hard to be a Muslim” in India.

“They are trying to humiliate minorities by doing such horrendous acts. It is no secret that it is very hard to be a Muslim in India, especially a Muslim woman. We are a minority within a minority,” the pilot said.

Ghazala Wahab, a Delhi-based author of “Born a Muslim: Some Truths about Islam in India,” believes the government has “incubated and nurtured” hatred.

“Such people enjoy immunity ... Even in the physical space, when you see someone making a hateful video, or somebody attacking a Muslim person or killing him, see the kind of sheltering that person gets,” Wahab told Arab News.

“Not being held accountable for what you have done further incubates and further nourishes the hatred,” she added.

Topics: Muslim women Islamophobia India

Gaza man waits for response after seeking Islamabad’s help for ill daughter

Gaza man waits for response after seeking Islamabad’s help for ill daughter
Gaza man waits for response after seeking Islamabad’s help for ill daughter

Gaza man waits for response after seeking Islamabad’s help for ill daughter
  • Walaa Assad has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a congenital disease that causes multiple joint contractures
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The father of a 15-year-old girl from the Gaza Strip who suffers from a rare bone and muscle disorder has appealed to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for help in the treatment of his daughter but said this week he had received no response from Islamabad so far.

Walaa Assad has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, a congenital disease that causes multiple joint contractures.

“Pakistan is a Muslim country, and they love Palestinians,” Walaa’s father Youssef Hassan Assad told Arab News in a video conference on Friday.

“Because the treatment is available in Pakistan, so I am requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to help me in sponsoring her treatment in Pakistan.”

Last month, the girl’s aunt also took to Twitter with an appeal from Walaa’s father.

However, Assad said that the federal government of Pakistan had not responded to his appeal so far.

“There is a hospital in Pakistan (Jinnah Hospital in Karachi, in Sindh province) which is ready to do her operations when they receive the documents of her case. They said they will be able to do the treatment, but it’s costly,” Assad added, saying he wished for PM Khan to sponsor her treatment and travel to Pakistan.

Assad has four other children, he said. He is unemployed and lives on a government stipend in Gaza.

Explaining Walaa’s condition, the father said she was unable to move her hands and hold objects.

“She has issues in her muscles, legs and is unable to move,” Assad said. “Whenever she needs to stand, she needs someone to help her.”

The girl has had one operation so far, but further treatment was not possible in Gaza, Assad added.

“No one from Israel and any other country has supported us or given any sort of funding,” he said.

Years of violence and conflict have systematically destroyed the health infrastructure of Palestine. In Gaza, with a crowded and poor population of 2 million, there is a severe shortage of medicines and lack of a well-ordered medical system.

On May 21, a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of Israeli aerial bombardment that killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian officials have said 232 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory between May 10 until the truce, worsening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian situation, damaging thousands of homes and disabling critical infrastructure.

Sindh government spokesman, Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, had responded to Walaa’s aunt’s appeal on Twitter, saying that the provincial government would be happy to assist.

Siddiqui told Arab News on Friday that the (provincial) government was in the process of arranging a meeting between Pakistani doctors and Walaa’s father and her doctors in Gaza.

“As the girl’s father cannot speak any other language than Arabic, we are in the process of arranging a Skype session along with a translator between Jinnah Hospital’s doctors and the girl’s father along with her medical team in Gaza to know the exact situation and access the possibilities,” Siddiqui said.

“Treatment is possible, but they will need more details about the girl,” he said.

Topics: Islamabad Gaza strip Imran Khan

2001 Afghanistan invasion stopped another 9/11: UK general

2001 Afghanistan invasion stopped another 9/11: UK general
2001 Afghanistan invasion stopped another 9/11: UK general

2001 Afghanistan invasion stopped another 9/11: UK general
  • Nick Carter, head of UK armed forces, responded to claims US-led coalition’s mission had been in vain
  • Comments come as Taliban says it controls 85% of country
LONDON: The US-led coalition’s 2001 invasion of Afghanistan prevented further terror attacks on the scale of 9/11, the head of the UK’s armed forces has said.

Gen. Nick Carter told the BBC that British forces were never defeated in the field throughout their deployment in Afghanistan.

He was responding to the mother of the youngest British soldier to die in Afghanistan, William Aldridge, who was killed in 2009 by a bomb in Helmand province seven weeks after he turned 18.

Lucy Aldridge said: “I’d like to see with my own eyes — what did we achieve? What was the sacrifice for? Because it’s too high a price to pay if it was for nothing.”

Carter told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program: “All those who fought can hold their heads up high. The British military was not defeated. They showed remarkable adaptability against a cunning and nefarious opponent, and phenomenal courage under great pressure.”

He added: “We prevented attacks like the one we saw from Al-Qaeda on 9/11 occurring from Afghanistan in this intervening period.”

He said “not a day goes by” during which he does not think about the 454 British lives lost during the conflict.

The British Army at one point had 9,500 military personnel covering 137 bases in Helmand alone during the Afghan conflict.

The bulk of British forces were withdrawn in 2014, with a deployment of 750 remaining to provide security assistance to the Afghan government. Only around 100 now remain to support the UK’s diplomatic mission.

The withdrawal of coalition troops, culminating in the withdrawal of the US presence in Afghanistan this year, has prompted concerns that the country could fall back into the hands of the Taliban or become a refuge for terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh fleeing Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.

The Taliban on Friday said it now controls 85 percent of Afghanistan, including 250 of the country’s 400 districts, after seizing border regions facing Iran, Turkmenistan and China. The Afghan government denied the claim.

Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Saturday arrested for murder the owner of a factory where 52 people died, as it emerged that children as young as 11 had been working there.
Police said the owner was among seven people detained after the inferno broke out Thursday in the Dhaka suburbs and took more than a day to control. A separate inquiry has been launched into the use of child labour at the food factory.

