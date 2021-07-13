Biden administration asks courts to dismiss government appeals of TikTok ruling

TikTok launches #FamilyFirst campaign to safeguard youth on platform

DUBAI: Short-form mobile video app TikTok has partnered with the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe) to educate parents in the region about online safety and safeguard youth on the platform.

A non-profit organization, eSafe aims to create a positive online experience through advocacy, awareness, and engagement with the right stakeholders, and empower children and youth to use the Internet responsibly to protect them from online risks.

Adviser for eSafe, Dr. Najla Al-Naqbi, said: “Recently, the use of the Internet by youth has increased, and with the advancement of technology it has become necessary to have continuous awareness for community members, especially adolescents.

“Awareness and guidance are two necessary elements for this young generation to arm themselves with in order to overcome many of the dangers that threaten its entity and safety when using cyberspace.”

Under the partnership, TikTok will work closely with eSafe to educate the wider community on its family safety resources, tools, and features.

The app’s guidelines do not allow children under the age of 13 to use the app, and also include tools and policies designed to promote a safe and age-appropriate experience for teenagers aged between 13 and 17.

Farah Tukan, head of government relations and public policy at TikTok MENA, said: “Since TikTok launched, the No. 1 priority for the platform has been to ensure the safety and privacy of its users.

“Especially when it comes to our younger users, we believe it is crucial to empower parents to guide their children through their digital journey.”

TikTok currently has various privacy, safety, and digital wellbeing features in place including Family Pairing mode, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.

Using Family Pairing, parents can set various controls such as what their teen can search for, screen time, who can comment on posts, and turn off direct messaging.

TikTok also has a dedicated guardian’s guide page within its safety center, which contains more information and resources aimed at helping parents review and change app settings.

“We believe the responsibility of creating a safe digital environment requires combined efforts, and as such, TikTok’s role doesn’t stop at providing safety features but also extends to educating families about staying safe online,” Tukan added.