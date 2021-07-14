Pope Francis returns to Vatican after operation

You are here

Pope Francis leads the Sunday's Angelus prayer from the Gemelli Hospital, in Rome, on July 11, 2021, where he is recovering from colon surgery. (AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

  • The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week
ROME: Pope Francis on Wednesday left the Rome hospital where the head of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics had undergone an operation on his colon on July 4.
The 84-year old was whisked away from the Gemelli University Hospital in a car with tinted windows and was later spotted returning to his home within the Vatican’s walls.
He stopped off on the way at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for a quick prayer to “express his gratitude for the success of his surgery,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The pope also prayed at the central Rome church for “all the sick, especially all those he had met during his stay in hospital,” Bruni said.
Francis had been admitted to hospital after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.
The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.
On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he would stay for a “few more days.”
It was not immediately clear whether Francis’s schedule would immediately return to normal.
The pope managed to do some work from hospital, and retained all his powers as pontiff while away.
A special chamberlain, known as “the cardinal camerlengo,” stood ready to take over in the event of death, as he does at all times, according to the Catholic News Service.
As if to ward off questions about his stamina, the Vatican announced on the day Francis was admitted to hospital that he would travel to Hungary and Slovakia later this year.
He also hopes to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, according to Scotland’s bishops, and there is a reported trip to Greece also being planned.
The pontiff, who suffers from sciatica, confessed however after a trip to Iraq earlier this year that traveling made him “a lot more tired” these days.
His chronic nerve condition, which he has dubbed “a troublesome guest,” causes, back, hip and leg pain and has occasionally forced him to cancel official events.
Francis almost died when he was 21 after developing pleurisy — an inflammation of the tissues that surround the lung — according to biographer Austen Ivereigh.
He had part of one of his lungs removed in October 1957.
He has also previously sought support for anxiety, according to Argentinian journalist and doctor, Nelson Castro, but deals with it nowadays by listening to Bach or sipping “mate,” a popular Argentinean herbal drink.
The pope’s abilities to manage stress may be tested later this month when 10 people — including a cardinal — go on trial at the Vatican for charges including embezzlement.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu was not only a high-ranking prelate but was one of Francis’s close aides before he was fired last year and stripped of his cardinal rights.
Although Francis’s predecessor, ex-pope Benedict XVI, officially stepped down due to his advancing age, many speculated whether stress may have played a part, his resignation coming on the back of the so-called Vatileaks scandal.

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted
Updated 9 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted
  • Soldiers have been sent onto the streets to help outnumbered police contain the unrest
Updated 9 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Crowds looted shops and offices in South Africa on Wednesday, defying government calls to end a week of violence that has killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses.
The unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, also disrupted hospitals struggling to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 and forced the closure of a refinery.
Protests triggered by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry last week have widened into looting and an outpouring of general anger over the hardship and inequality that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid.
Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked or set ablaze in several cities, mostly in Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province, and the financial and economic center Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng province..
Overnight it spread to two other provinces — Mpumalanga, just east of Gauteng, and Northern Cape, police said.
A Reuters photographer saw several shops being looted in the town of Hammersdale, Kwazulu-Natal, on Wednesday. Local TV stations meanwhile showed more looting of shops in South Africa’s largest township Soweto, and in the Indian Ocean port city of Durban.
Soldiers have been sent onto the streets to help outnumbered police contain the unrest and order was being restored in some places on Wednesday, such as the northern Johannesburg township of Alexandra, local TV reported.
The National Hospital Network (NHN), representing 241 public hospitals already under strain from Africa’s worst COVID-19 epidemic, said it was running out of oxygen and drugs, most of which are imported through Durban, as well as food.
“The impact of the looting and destruction is having dire consequences on hospitals,” the NHN said. “And the epicenter of the pandemic is within the affected provinces currently under siege.” Staff in affected areas were unable to get to work, it said, worsening shortages caused by a third wave of infections.
As authorities in Durban seemed powerless to stop looting, vigilantes armed with guns, many of them from South Africa’s white minority, blocked off streets to prevent further looting, Reuters TV footage showed. One man shouted “go home and protect your homes.”
Other residents gathered outside supermarkets waiting for them to open so they could stock up on essentials.
The poverty and inequality fueling the unrest has been compounded by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19. The United Nations in South Africa expressed concern that disruptions to transport for workers from the riots would exacerbate joblessness, poverty and inequality.
South Africa’s largest refinery SAPREF in Durban has been temporarily shut down, an industry official said on Wednesday.
The rand hovered around three-month lows in early trade on Wednesday, a retreat for what had been one of the best performing emerging market currencies during the pandemic. Government bonds were slightly weaker.
The mayor of Ethekwini, the municipality that includes Durban, estimated that 15 billion rand ($1.09 billion) had been lost in damage to property and another billion in loss of stock.
Some 40,000 businesses had been hit by the unrest, he said.
“A large portion of these may never recover,” he told reporters on Wednesday, which put almost 130,000 jobs at risk.
Zuma, 79, was sentenced last month for defying a court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level looting during his nine years in office until 2018.
He also faces trial in a separate case on charges including corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. The former president pleaded not guilty in court in May. His foundation said on Tuesday that violence would continue until his release.
The national prosecuting authority has said it will punish those caught looting or destroying property, a threat that so far has done little to deter them. Security forces say they have arrested more than 1,200 people.
Though triggered by Zuma’s jailing, the unrest reflects growing frustration at failures by the ruling African National Congress to address inequality decades after the end of white minority rule in 1994 ushered in democracy.
Roughly half the population lives below the poverty line, according to the latest government figures from 2015, and growing joblessness since the pandemic has left many desperate. Unemployment stood at a new record high of 32.6 percent in the first three months of 2021. ($1 = 14.7161 rand)

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action

Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as US seeks regional action
Updated 14 July 2021
Reuters
About 100 opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched through the center of its biggest city of Yangon on Wednesday, as the United States called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to restore democracy and end violence in their neighbor.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, but street protests have become rarer after they were suppressed by the army with the killing hundreds of people.
Raising three-finger salutes as a gesture of defiance, the protesters in Yangon chanted: “We’re not scared of COVID why should we fear the junta?” and “Revolution must prevail.”
Some also carried flaming torches during the rally that was led by women and billed as “Yangon’s 21st Century Queen Panhtwar’s Strike,” in a reference to a legendary queen renowned for her spiritual resilience and ability to defend her kingdom.
During a virtual meeting with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged its members to take joint action to help end violence, restore a democratic transition and release those “unjustly detained” in Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Blinken also urged ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, to hold the military accountable on what ASEAN called a five-point peace consensus, agreed in April, with Myanmar’s military ruler.
The United States, along with other Western countries, has imposed sanctions on the junta, but ASEAN has been leading diplomatic effort to resolve the crisis in its fellow member.
Despite junta leader Min Aung Hlaing’s apparent agreement with the ASEAN peace plan, the military has shown little sign of following through and has touted its own, different plan to restore order and democracy.
Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 900 people since the coup and detained thousands, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group. The junta has previously disputed the death toll and said the army had also suffered casualties.
After large protests in the days and weeks following the coup were often met by gun fire, some protesters moved to form militias to take on the army with fighting in several regions displacing tens of thousands of people.
The conflict and a civil disobedience campaign, which has included many medical staff, have also hampered efforts to contain a record jump in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Myanmar.

10 killed, including 6 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident

10 killed, including 6 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident
Updated 14 July 2021
AP

10 killed, including 6 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident

10 killed, including 6 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident
  • At least 36 people were also injured in the accident
Updated 14 July 2021
AP

MANSEHRA: A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, including six Chinese nationals, a government official said.
At least 36 people were also injured in the accident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Arif Javed, a deputy commissioner. It happened following an overnight rain.
Javed said authorities transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. He said authorities were investigating to determine what exactly caused the accident.
Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. Javed said the Pakistani and Chinese construction workers were on their way to the project site when the accident happened.
Such road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists largely disregard traffic rules and safety standards on damaged roads, particularly in the mountainous terrain in the north.

SYDNEY: Australian authorities extended a lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday by at least 14 days, after three weeks of initial restrictions failed to stamp out the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 this year in the country’s largest city.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would remain in place until at least July 30 after reporting 97 new locally transmitted cases, a slight increase from a day earlier.
“It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least a further two weeks,” Berejiklian said in Sydney on Wednesday.
“We want to get out of this lockdown as soon as we can and that is why we have the settings in place that we have.”
Since the first case of the outbreak was detected near the famous Bondi Beach in mid-June, the shutdown has been extended twice. Total infections across the harbor city of 5 million now stand at just under 900 and two deaths have been reported, the first for the country this year.
Berejiklian has repeatedly said that the lockdown, in place since June 26, will only be lifted when the number of newly reported cases that were circulating in the community while infectious were close to zero. Of the 97 new cases, 24 people were infectious in the community, meaning authorities expect more cases of highly contagious Delta variant to come to light in the coming days.
Many non-essential businesses are closed, and most school students are staying home, with residents only allowed outside their homes for essential activities and some exercise.
Neighbouring Victoria state, which spent nearly a third of 2020 under lockdown as the center of Australia’s first wave of COVID-19 cases, meanwhile reported its biggest daily case increase in weeks, all linked to a team of furniture movers who carried the virus interstate from Sydney.
Among the seven new cases in the state, one person attended a football match at Melbourne Cricket Ground while contagious, meaning 2,000 people who were in the same members’ area needed to get tested, the authorities said.
Hundreds of people in the state have been ordered into isolation and an apartment block visited by the moving team was locked down. Investigators were checking for clues of possible contacts, but there was no indication of plans for wider movement restrictions.
“Collectively, as the Victorian community, I’m confident we can get on top of it but if we have to bring additional weapons ... we’ll do that,” said the state’s COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar. “The next two or three days are going to be absolutely critical.”
The authorities of a third state, South Australia, said they were trying to piece together the movements of the same furniture moving team who traveled there after Victoria, and that the state may impose restrictions on people traveling from Victoria.
In New South Wales, there are now 71 COVID-19 patients in hospital from the Sydney outbreak, with 20 people in intensive care units, including one person aged in their 20s and two in their 30s.
The virus appears to have spread to parts of Sydney previously unaffected, and to regional areas, with a case detected in Goulburn, about 200 km (125 miles) south-west of Sydney.
The outbreak has started to pressure health services, with queues for COVID-19 tests in Fairfield, in Sydney’s south-west, stretching for kilometers overnight due to new health orders requiring people who leave the suburb for work to be tested regularly.
Snap lockdowns, speedy contact tracing and tough social distancing rules have otherwise helped Australia keep COVID-19 numbers lower than many other developed countries, with just over 31,300 cases and 912 deaths.
A sluggish vaccination program has meant that less than 10 percent of the population has received two vaccine doses.
In New South Wales, health workers have administered just over 2.7 million vaccine doses, authorities said on Wednesday.

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory
Updated 14 July 2021
AFP

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan territory
  • The Taliban are making huge advances across the country as they capitalize on the final withdrawal of foreign troops
Updated 14 July 2021
AFP

KUNDUZ: Days after the Taliban captured a remote district in Afghanistan’s north, they issued their first orders in the form of a letter to the local imam.
“It said women can’t go to the bazaar without a male companion, and men should not shave their beards,” said Sefatullah, 25, a resident of Kalafgan district.
The insurgents also banned smoking, he added, and warned that anybody violating the rules “will be seriously dealt with.”
The Taliban are making huge advances across the country as they capitalize on the final withdrawal of foreign troops — capturing districts, seizing key border crossings, and encircling provincial capitals.
In some areas they are again introducing the harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that earned them notoriety until being overthrown by the US-led invasion that followed the September 11 attacks.
Last month they took Shir Khan Bandar, a northern customs post that connected the country to Tajikistan over a US-funded bridge that spanned the Panj river.
“After Shir Khan Bandar fell, the Taliban ordered women not to step out of their homes,” said Sajeda, who told AFP she worked in a local factory at the time.
“There were many women and young girls doing embroidery, tailoring and shoe-making... The Taliban’s order has now terrified us,” she told AFP by phone.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 according to an interpretation of the Qur’an little changed in centuries.
Women were ordered to stay indoors unless accompanied by a male relative, girls were banned from school, and those found guilty of crimes such as adultery were stoned to death.
Men had relatively more freedom but were ordered not to shave, would be beaten if they didn’t attend prayers, and were told to only wear traditional clothing.
Afghanistan is deeply conservative and some rural pockets of the country adhere to similar rules even without Taliban oversight — but the insurgents have tried to impose these edicts even in more modern centers.
A statement purporting to come from the Taliban circulated on social media this week ordered villagers to marry off their daughters and widows to the movement’s foot soldiers.
“All imams and mullahs in captured areas should provide the Taliban with a list of girls above 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters,” said the letter, issued in the name of the Taliban’s cultural commission.
It brought back bitter memories of the edicts issued by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice during the Taliban’s first stint in power.
Keen to project a softer image this time around, they have denied issuing any such statement and dismissed it as propaganda.
“These are baseless claims,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group.
“They are rumors spread using fabricated papers.”
But people in areas recently taken by the insurgents insist there is truth to the social media buzz.
In Yawan district on the Tajikistan border, the Taliban gathered residents at a local mosque after taking over.
“Their commanders told us that nobody is allowed to leave home at night,” Nazir Mohammad, 32, told AFP.
“And no person — especially the youths — can wear red and green clothes,” he said, referring to the colors of the Afghan flag.
Their orders didn’t stop there.
“Everybody should wear a turban and no man can shave,” said Mohammad.
“Girls attending schools beyond sixth grade were barred from classes.”
The Taliban insist they will protect human rights — particularly those of women — but only according to “Islamic values,” which are interpreted differently across the Muslim world.
For Sajeda on the Tajikistan border, just a few days of Taliban rule was enough — and she fled south to the nearby city of Kunduz.
“We will never be able to work in areas under the Taliban,” she said, “So, we left.”

