Health plan for Hajj was a success, says Saudi minister

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced on Thursday that the health plan for this year’s Hajj was a success, with no coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection cases identified.
“I would like to announce that this Hajj was successful, with neither coronavirus infection nor any other epidemic diseases reported,” he said.
He pointed out that due to the leadership’s interest in maintaining pilgrims’ health and safety, his ministry prepared the Saudi Red Crescent Authority for this year’s Hajj season, through an integral system of health facilities at the holy sites.
This included, he added, several hospitals, health centers and highly-equipped ambulances staffed by medical, technical and administrative personnel.
Al-Rabiah said that all the government agencies participating in serving pilgrims had made great efforts in executing the Hajj health plans to ensure safety, and to prevent any coronavirus infections during this year’s Hajj season, which was downsized to 60,000 vaccinated pilgrims.
He extended his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their “unlimited support” to the Ministry of Health and its workers, as well as all government authorities and agencies which took part in Hajj.
“I would like to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their care and keenness to deploy all capabilities in the service of the Guests of Allah and facilitate everything for them to safely and comfortably perform Hajj,” the minister said.
He added he hoped that Allah would accept the pilgrims’ Hajj and reward them, and wished them a safe return to their families.
