Biden calls halt to US combat mission in Iraq

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 35 sec ago
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
  • American role will shift to advising and training Iraqi forces to deal with continuing threat from Daesh
JEDDAH: The US will end its combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year but counterterrorism cooperation with Baghdad will continue, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

In White House talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden said the US role in Iraq would shift to advising and training Iraqi forces to deal with the continuing threat from Daesh, who killed 30 people in a suicide bombing last week at a market in Baghdad.

Biden and Al-Kadhimi met in the Oval Office for their first face-to-face talks as part of a strategic dialogue between the US and Iraq.

“Our role in Iraq will be ... to be available, to continue to train, to assist, to help and to deal with Daesh as it arises but we’re not going to be, by the end of the year, in a combat zone,” Biden said.

There are currently 2,500 US troops in Iraq focusing on countering the remnants of Daesh.

 

The American role in Iraq will shift entirely to training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

The shift is not expected to have a major impact since the US has already moved toward focusing on training Iraqi forces.

A US-led coalition invaded Iraq in March 2003 to oust the dictator Saddam Hussein. In recent years the US mission was dominated by helping defeat Daesh terrorists in Iraq and Syria and dismantle their “caliphate.”

“Nobody is going to declare mission accomplished. The goal is the enduring defeat of Daesh,” a senior administration official said.

Biden and Al-Kadhimi also discussed Washington’s support for fighting COVID-19, backing for the Iraqi private sector and cooperation on climate change, the White House said.

 

Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday — cabinet

Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday — cabinet
Updated 57 min 8 sec ago
Kuwait cancels decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, from Tuesday — cabinet

  • Kuwait will allow only those who are vaccinated to various activities
  • Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and Maldives starting Aug. 1
CAIRO: The Kuwaiti cabinet canceled its decision to close commercial activities at 8 pm, starting Tuesday, the cabinet said in a statement on Monday.
Kuwait will open all activities except for gatherings which include conferences, weddings, and social events, and will also open special activities for children, starting from Sept. 1, the cabinet said.
Kuwait will allow only those who are vaccinated to various activities. The unvaccinated will be only allowed to pharmacies, consumer cooperative societies, and food and catering marketing outlets, starting from Aug. 1, the cabinet added. 
The cabinet also reversed a July 25 decision to close nurseries and summer clubs for children, and said they would reopen as well from September.
The cabinet said that large gatherings including conferences, weddings and other social events, will remain banned until further notice.
The decisions come following a significant decline in the number of new coronavirus infections.
On Monday, Kuwait recorded nine COVID-19 deaths and 988 new cases, raising the totals to 2,293 and 393,605 respectively.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed 1,336 patients recovered from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 377,434.
The Kuwaiti cabinet also announced that direct flights to Morocco and Maldives will resume starting Aug. 1.
(With Reuters)

Bombshell leak shows Iran creating 'target bank' for future cyber assaults

Leaked documents show that Iran has taken a keen interest in British, American and French companies and activities. (AP/File Photo)
Leaked documents show that Iran has taken a keen interest in British, American and French companies and activities. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 26 July 2021
Bombshell leak shows Iran creating ‘target bank’ for future cyber assaults

  • Papers leaked by an anonymous source reveal Iranian plans to sink cargo ships, blow up gas stations remotely
  • Iran has long sought to become a leading cyber security actor, and the documents provide written proof that this intention comes right from the top
LONDON: Leaked documents have revealed Iran’s secret research into how the Republic’s cyber capacity could be used to sink cargo ships, blow up a petrol station or other forms of cyber assault, according to a report by Sky News.

The leaked documents — a set of internal files — also include information on satellite communications devices used in global shipping, and a computer system that controls lights and other appliances in smart buildings across the world.

They also show that the Islamic Republic has taken a keen interest in British, American and French companies and activities.

Sky News reported that an anonymous source that provided the documents believed that Tehran was collecting this information to identity targets for future cyber attacks.

“They are creating a target bank to be used whenever they see fit,” said the source.

Iran has allegedly been behind a number of attacks in recent weeks, including a years-long effort to trick British, American and other Western security and military officials into revealing sensitive information about their activities.

The papers, marked “very confidential,” also revealed that the Iranian regime is taking part in a concerted effort to make Iran a globally relevant cyber player — and central to this effort is the work of secretive units with the Islamic Revolutionary guards Corps (IRGC) aimed at improving the hermit country’s ability to strike overseas civilians and military infrastructure.

A quote by Supreme Leader Ali Khamene’i, close to the start of the papers, reads: “The Islamic Republic of Iran must become among the world's most powerful in the area of cyber.”

Sky’s source said this statement is the “commander's statement of intent.”

According to the source, the leaked documents came from a subsection of the IRGC’s Shahid Kaveh unit — named after one of the earliest zealots to join Ayatollah Khomeini in the early days of the Islamic republic’s war with Iraq, and who went on to become his personal bodyguard.

The unit, the source said, “are supposed to be rather clandestine. They work on offensive cyber operations globally.”

The reports, divided into five different papers, cover a range of potential attacks the Shahid Kaveh unit is believed to be planning.

That includes publicly-available information on how ballast systems in cargo ships work —‚ an analysis of whether this could be weaponized against the vessel.

"These pumps are used to bring water into the tanks through centrifuges and in order to operate correctly, the task must be completed with precision. Any problems could result in the sinking of the ship,” said the Iranian report, adding: “Any kind of disruptive influence can cause disorder within these systems and can cause significant and irreparable damage to the vessel.”

Another looks into whether fuel pumps in petrol stations, some of which have very lax cyber defenses due to outdated infrastructure, can be used by the IRGC. 

The report said cyber attacks could interfere with the operation of these pumps, and that “(An) explosion of these fueling pumps is possible if these systems are hacked and controlled remotely.”

Iranian agents also looked into using “smart buildings” to cause disruption, and looked into maritime communication devices as another potential means of assault. Both of these avenues of investigation, though, appeared to have come to nothing.

Ben Wallace, Britain's defence secretary, told Sky News that if the documents are authentic then they demonstrate that the UK and its allies are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

"Unless we do something about it, our critical national infrastructure, our way of life could be threatened quite easily," he said.

Cyber warfare is increasingly being seen as a key tool in the future of warfare.

The US, UK, Russia, China, Israel, North Korea and Iran all possess offensive cyber capabilities, but the nature of cyber strategy means it is often difficult to know exactly what a state is capable of.

Aside from the spate of Iranian attacks, other cyber attacks included the massive Solarwinds attack, which unleashed a virus on thousands of US government computer devices, and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which saw hackers breach an oil pipeline’s systems and demand millions of dollars in exchange for returning control to the pipeline owners.

The pipeline attack alone saw oil prices on America’s West Coast spike, causing widespread panic buying and disrupting the US economy.

General Patrick Sanders, the UK’s top military officer overseeing cyber operations, said Iran is “among the most advanced cyber actors. We take their capabilities seriously. We don’t overstate it. They are a serious actor and they have behaved really irresponsibly in the past.”

Cairo denies demolition of Egyptian Museum after opening Grand Museum

A general view of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
A general view of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in downtown Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 26 July 2021
Cairo denies demolition of Egyptian Museum after opening Grand Museum

  • World Heritage Site museum is undergoing upgrades to its tourism services, says ministry
CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet’s Media Center has denied reports that the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square was demolished after the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The center said that it had contacted the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which denied the news.

The ministry stressed that the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square is one of the most important and famous archaeological buildings in the world and that it cannot be touched.

It is on the list of heritage sites of the Islamic World Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization and the preliminary list of UNESCO, which recognizes the museum’s value as a World Heritage Site.

The ministry said that a project is underway to upgrade the museum’s tourism services.

The museum development process is being supported with a grant from the EU in cooperation with a consortium of five European museums: The British Museum in London, the Louvre in Paris, the Egyptian Museum in Turin, the Museum of London Antiquities and the Egyptian Museum in Berlin.

The ministry added that the final procedures are underway for the new presentation for the prehistoric antiquities hall, the ancient state halls, the Greco-Roman and Late Antique Period antiquities halls in the museum.

It said that the experience will be improved through the recent inclusion of archival materials about the archaeological sites in which artifacts were discovered.

This effort is joined by the development of a hall dedicated to displaying the treasures of Tanis.

They will be displayed for the first time inside the hall designated for it to replace the treasures of King Tutankhamun, which will be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum prior to its opening.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is located in the Egyptian governorate of Giza, a short distance from the three pyramids.

After its opening, Egypt aspires to transform the entire space into a tourist area.

The museum has a total area of over 117 feddans and the building itself covers an area of 165,000 sq. meters.

It will display thousands of artifacts, most notably the huge statue of King Ramses II, and a collection of King Tutankhamun’s holdings that will be showcased for the first time.

 

Houthi artillery shells kill 3 civilians in Yemen's Taiz

A Yemeni fighter backed by coalition prepares to fire his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen. (AP file photo)
A Yemeni fighter backed by coalition prepares to fire his weapon during clashes with Houthi rebels on the Kassara frontline near Marib, Yemen. (AP file photo)
Updated 26 July 2021
Houthi artillery shells kill 3 civilians in Yemen’s Taiz

  • Yemen information minister condemns Iran-backed militia for destroying opponents’ houses
ALEXANDRIA: Artillery shells fired by the Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday evening struck a residential area in Yemen’s densely populated southern city of Taiz, killing three young civilians, army spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News on Monday.

The shelling came as fighting between government troops and the Houthis flared up in contested areas outside the city.

From their positions on the city's eastern suburbs, the Houthis on Sunday evening shelled different civilian targets in the city’s downtown, which is under the government’s control.

Their strikes triggered explosions that rocked the city and claimed the lives of three people, residents said.

Unable to seize control of the city’s downtown due to stiff resistance from government troops, the terrorist outfit has laid siege to Taiz for the last six years, frequently targeting civilians, hospitals, houses and schools.

Major rights groups have accused the Houthis of deliberately killing and wounding hundreds of civilians in Taiz and blocking the delivery of humanitarian assistance to tens of thousands of hungry and sick residents.

The Yemen Defense Ministry said that government troops engaged in heavy fighting with the Houthis west and east of Taiz province, with the Houthis suffering casualties and abandoning military equipment.

Yemeni Army troops have mounted regular assaults on the Houthis on the city’s perimeter with the aim of breaking the siege. They have only managed to liberate rugged and mountainous roads that link the city with southern provinces.

Fighting continued unabated on Monday in the central province of Marib where the Houthis pressed ahead with a deadly offensive to seize control of the strategic city of Marib.

State media said the Houthis continued attacking government troops in Al-Mashjah and Al-Kasara areas, west of Marib city, despite suffering heavy casualties and territorial losses.

Thousands of government troops and Houthis have been killed in heavy fighting outside the city of Marib since February when the Houthis escalated attacks on the city.

Based on official Houthi reports on funeral processions, Al-Sahil Al-Gharbi news site reported on Monday that the Houthis had buried 306 fighters, including high-ranking military leaders, in areas under their control from July 1 to 20.

Yemeni government officials said that Houthis in the central province of Al-Bayda began detonating the houses of tribal leaders who aided government troops during their latest offensive in the province. Ahmed Arman, Yemen’s minister of legal affairs and human rights, told Arab News on Monday that the Houthis started settling scores with tribal figures who supported the Yemeni government by displacing their families and destroying houses.

On Sunday, Yemeni activists shared with Arab News a video captured by a civilian showing Houthis blowing up a two-story house in Al-Zaher owned by a tribal figure called Hussein Saleh Al-Humaiqani. “Sooner or later, the Houthis will be punished for these crimes,” Arman said.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani also strongly condemned the Houthi destruction of their opponents’ houses, a tactic used by Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

He added that the Houthis have blown up more than 816 houses to displace the families of their opponents since taking power by forces in late 2014.

“We strongly condemn Iranian-backed Houthi militia’s bombing of Hussein Saleh Al-Barmani Al-Humaiqani house in Al-Zahir Al Al-Humaiqani, Al-Bayda, using the same style of terrorist organizations such as ISIS (another term used for the terror group Daesh), Al-Qaeda style in blowing up houses, terrorizing citizens, and systematic revenge against whoever disagrees with them,” Al-Eryani said in a Twitter post.

Egypt steps up efforts to meet high demand for water from Nile

Egypt steps up efforts to meet high demand for water from Nile
Updated 26 July 2021
Egypt steps up efforts to meet high demand for water from Nile

  • Delegates discussed measures being taken by the ministry to ensure the most efficient management of water resources
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have stepped up measures to ensure the country’s water needs continue to be met over the coming months.

At a recent meeting of a committee responsible for regulating Nile revenues, members agreed to carry on operating water emergency units in all governorates to monitor river levels.

Mohammed Abdel-Ati, Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, presided over the meeting that was also attended by top ministry executives and leading officials from the National Center for Water Research.

The committee reviewed Nile River revenues for the current water year and supply issues during the current period of maximum need. Delegates discussed measures being taken by the ministry to ensure the most efficient management of water resources and contingency plans put in place to meet all water requirements.

Abdel-Ati pointed out the importance of maintaining constant checks on water levels, and the condition of canals, drains, bridges, waterways, and power stations responsible for supplying them.

He noted that the ministry and its agencies had efficiently managed the water system during the current period of high demand while also hitting sustainable development goals.

The minister added that the committee was regularly monitoring rainfall rates at the sources of the Nile and recording quantities of water reaching the lake of the high dam to ensure the most efficient management of water supplies.

He said rainfall levels were at present about average and that it was too early to make accurate predictions for the remainder of this year.

