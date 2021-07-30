You are here

Saudi Arabia's Tahani Al-Qahtani departs Tokyo 2020 Women’s Judo competition after loss to Raz Hershko of Israel

Saudi Arabia's Tahani Al-Qahtani departs Tokyo 2020 Women's Judo competition after loss to Raz Hershko of Israel
Tahani Al-Qahtani receives encouragement from Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal ahead of her contest on Friday morning. (SAOC)
A high-profile week for Saudi athlete Tahani Al-Qahtani came to an end on Friday morning when she departed Tokyo 2020 after losing to Raz Hershko of Israel in the Judo Women’s +78 kg Round of 32 at Nippon Budokan arena.

Al-Qahtani had been the subject of intense media attention as she had, unlike several other Arab athletes, decided to not withdraw in protest from her contest against an Israeli athlete at Tokyo 2020.

The 21-year-old Saudi lost 11-0 to her opponent, who ended the contest with an ippon, the highest score that can be posted from a judo move.

Before taking to the mat, Al-Qahtani was given words of encouragement by Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Her’s decision to participate received almost unanimous support in Saudi Arabia, with sports fans and high profile figures taking to social media to praise her for not giving up on a once in a lifetime opportunity.

She had became the last of the 33-athlete Saudi delegation to confirm her spot at Tokyo 2020 thanks to an invitation by the International Judo Federation on July 13, just 10 days before the start of the tournament.

It was while studying at King Saud University in Riyadh that Tahani Al-Qahtani took the first steps towards becoming a judoka.

Despite participating in several other sports, it was judo that proved to be her calling.

She won silver at the Saudi Women's Championship 2019 and gold a year later. In 2020 Al-Qahtani joined the Saudi Judo Training Centre at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh and then gained valuable experience by setting up camp in Tashkent where she mixed with world champions, the Uzbekistan women’s judo team and other athletes from the World Judo Tour.

In June, Al-Qahtani took part in the World Judo Championships Hungary 2021 in the Kingdom’s colours.

A high-profile week for Saudi athlete Tahani Al-Qahtani came to an end on Friday morning when she departed Tokyo 2020 after losing to Raz Hershko of Israel in the Judo Women’s +78 kg Round of 32 at Nippon Budokan arena.

Al-Qahtani had been the subject of intense media attention as she had, unlike several other Arab athletes, decided to not withdraw in protest from her contest against an Israeli athlete at Tokyo 2020.

The 21-year-old Saudi lost 11-0 to her opponent, who ended the contest with an ippon, the highest score that can be posted from a judo move.

Before taking to the mat, Al-Qahtani was given words of encouragement by Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Her’s decision to participate received almost unanimous support in Saudi Arabia, with sports fans and high profile figures taking to social media to praise her for not giving up on a once in a lifetime opportunity.

She had became the last of the 33-athlete Saudi delegation to confirm her spot at Tokyo 2020 thanks to an invitation by the International Judo Federation on July 13, just 10 days before the start of the tournament.

It was while studying at King Saud University in Riyadh that Tahani Al-Qahtani took the first steps towards becoming a judoka.

Despite participating in several other sports, it was judo that proved to be her calling.

She won silver at the Saudi Women's Championship 2019 and gold a year later. In 2020 Al-Qahtani joined the Saudi Judo Training Centre at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh and then gained valuable experience by setting up camp in Tashkent where she mixed with world champions, the Uzbekistan women’s judo team and other athletes from the World Judo Tour.

In June, Al-Qahtani took part in the World Judo Championships Hungary 2021 in the Kingdom’s colours.

Manchester United call off Preston friendly over coronavirus fears

Manchester United call off Preston friendly over coronavirus fears
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

Manchester United call off Preston friendly over coronavirus fears

Manchester United call off Preston friendly over coronavirus fears
  • United were due to make the short trip to Deepdale at the weekend as part of their build-up to the new Premier League season
  • Routine lateral flow testing on Thursday saw some possible positive cases returned
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United have canceled their pre-season friendly at Preston on Saturday after a number of suspected Covid-19 cases within the camp of the English football giants.
United were due to make the short trip to Deepdale, fellow northwest club Preston’s home ground, at the weekend as part of their build-up to the new Premier League season.
But routine lateral flow testing on Thursday saw some possible positive cases returned.
Those concerned are now isolating, pending further PCR tests.
In a statement, United said: “Maintaining Covid security is a priority for us. Following routine testing of the first-team training group today, we have identified a small number of suspected positive cases. This has led to those people isolating, pending further tests.
“As a precautionary measure based on Covid protocols, we have taken the difficult decision that we will not now be able to play the friendly match against Preston North End this Saturday.”
The statement added: “We regret the disruption to Preston and disappointment caused to fans. Any Manchester United fans who have purchased tickets for the game will be automatically refunded.
“At this stage, we do not expect further disruption around our forthcoming matches, but we will continue to follow Premier League protocols in this regard.”
United are due to finish their pre-season program with a game against top-flight rivals Everton at Old Trafford on August 7.

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics against Algerian athlete

Algerian Azzedine Lagab of the Olympic Refugee Team during 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday was subject to a racist slur by a German cycling official, who has been suspended and will be sent home. (AP)
Algerian Azzedine Lagab of the Olympic Refugee Team during 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday was subject to a racist slur by a German cycling official, who has been suspended and will be sent home. (AP)
Updated 29 July 2021
AP

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics against Algerian athlete

Algerian Azzedine Lagab of the Olympic Refugee Team during 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday was subject to a racist slur by a German cycling official, who has been suspended and will be sent home. (AP)
  • German cycling official used the slur while urging a German rider to catch up to riders from Algeria and Eritrea
  • Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab said he had not received an apology
Updated 29 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.
German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games. He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial. It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany.
Moster later apologized and the German team initially indicated he would stay in Tokyo, but said Thursday he would be sent home.
German Olympic committee president Alfons Hörmann said he considers Moster’s apology to be “sincere” but that he “breached the Olympic values.”
Hörmann added that “fair play, respect and tolerance ... are non-negotiable” for the German team.
The International Olympic Committee, whose president Thomas Bach is German, welcomed the decision to send Moster home and said it had “inquired about the issue” with the German team before the decision was announced.
“We welcome the swift reaction of (the German Olympic committee) not to let him continue in his role and asking him to leave Tokyo to return back to Germany. Comments such as these have no place at the Olympic Games,” the IOC said.
The International Cycling Union later said it had provisionally suspended Moster ahead of a full hearing.
“The UCI Disciplinary Commission urgently examined the matter and considered that Mr. Moster’s remarks were discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency,” the UCI said. “The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behavior and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling.”
Algerian rider Azzedine Lagab told German news outlet Der Spiegel that he had not received a personal apology from Moster or the German team. Lagab added he had repeatedly faced racist comments during his career.
Arndt condemned the official’s comments.
“I am appalled by the incident at the Olympic time trial today and would like to distance myself clearly from the sporting director’s statements,” the German rider wrote on social media Wednesday. “Such words are not acceptable.”
On Thursday, Arndt posted a picture of the Olympic rings with the message “Cycling against racism!”

Saudis show support for Tahani Al-Qahtani as she prepares to take on Israeli opponent in Women’s Judo competition at Tokyo 2020

Tahani Al-Qahtani has chosen not to withdraw from the Judo Women’s +78 kg Round of 32 clash as a form of protest against Israel. (Supplied/Saudi Olympic Committee)
Tahani Al-Qahtani has chosen not to withdraw from the Judo Women’s +78 kg Round of 32 clash as a form of protest against Israel. (Supplied/Saudi Olympic Committee)
Updated 29 July 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudis have been rallying around judoka Tahani Al-Qahtani as she prepares to take to the mat against Israeli athlete Raz Hershko at Tokyo 2020.

Al-Qahtani has chosen not to withdraw from the Judo Women’s +78 kg Round of 32 clash as a form of protest against Israel. The matter came to the fore after Algerian Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Judo Men’s +73 kg competition rather than face the possibility of taking on an Israeli athlete.

Sports fans and leading media figures in Saudi Arabia, including writers, academics and celebrities, have taken to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their support for Al-Qahtani ahead of her Olympic debut on Friday, July 30 in the Nippon Budokan arena.

The 21-year-old has received huge backing for her decision, with many voices pointing out that the idea of the Olympics is to put aside political differences and take part in what is very often the pinnacle of an athlete’s career.

Ghadah Al-Ghunaim, board member of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, tweeted her support.

“Don’t quit, face her. Withdrawing is a fake victory. Whether you win or lose, you are a hero in our eyes. Good luck, the pride and joy of the country,” she posted.

Former professor in political sciences Dr. Turki Al-Hamad tweeted: “I hope that our Saudi heroine will not withdraw from the sporting event with the Israeli player and give her victory by simply withdrawing. It is a matter of sports in the end, and Israel will not go away with such a withdrawal.” 

There was plenty of support for Al-Qahtani from fellow Saudi women, with project manager Lujain Al-Jehani saying she was pleased that Al-Qahtani is going ahead with the contest against Hershko.

“I think Tahani Al-Qahtani made the right decision not to withdraw the contest against the Israeli player. If she wants to support Palestine, she should simply stand her ground and win the game, and make a statement that way,” she told Arab News.

Highlighting the growing number of Saudi women in sports, she added: “Our country invested greatly in women so that they can participate in the Olympics. It’s something that we really should be proud of, to show how far we’ve come thanks to the Crown Prince’s social reforms. I hope she wins the game and I hope we win the gold medal for Judo.”

Radiologist Mohammed Al-Shehri said he is proud of Saudi women making it to the Olympics.

“I personally felt excited reading that Tahani is representing Saudi females in the Olympics, and in such a tough and physical sport,” he said. “It must have taken a lot of time, effort and dedication.”

“What I want to say to Tahani is that you have reached a stage where a lot of people dream of reaching, and this is just the start for you,” Al-Shehri said. “Forget all the pressure and just do it for yourself and for those who one day want to be in your place. Better than looking back at it and wondering what if.”

He also told her to stay strong and focused on the task ahead, adding “we are rooting for you and I wish you safety and victory during your journey.”

Hassan Al-Yamani, a Saudi quality control manager, said the Kingdom and its people have the right to be proud of the young men and women of their country.

“We are honored to be represented in this tournament by one of the ambitious girls and the symbol of courage and strength for this ambitious country, Tahani Al-Qahtani,” he said. “I hope that Tahani completes the competition and we all trust in God that she will achieve victory and reach the highest levels of the championship. All The best, congratulations to Al-Qahtani. Keep it up. All the Saudi people are with you.”

Rower Husein Alireza looks to give Saudi highest ranking possible in his last Men’s Single Sculls race at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Arabia's Husein Alireza during the Men's Single Scull Semifinal C/D on Thursday morning. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi Arabia's Husein Alireza during the Men's Single Scull Semifinal C/D on Thursday morning. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Updated 29 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Rower Husein Alireza looks to give Saudi highest ranking possible in his last Men’s Single Sculls race at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Arabia's Husein Alireza during the Men's Single Scull Semifinal C/D on Thursday morning. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
  • Sixth place finish in Semifinal C/D means he will take part in Friday’s Final D to decide positions 19-24
Updated 29 July 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi rower Husein Alireza will tomorrow conclude his Tokyo 2020 journey with an appearance in the Men’s Single Sculls Final D after finishing sixth in Thursday’s Semifinal C/D at Sea Forest Waterway.

The result means he misses out on competing in Final C and the chance of a final ranking between 13 and 18.

The 27-year-old has been racing in Japan with an injured lung that has severely hampered his performances, and Friday morning’s race (2:35 a.m. KSA) will give him the opportunity to improve his overall ranking in a contest that will decide positions 19-24 in the field of 32.

In his final race of Tokyo 2020, Alireza will be up against Onat Kazakli of Turkey, Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan, Mohammed Al-Khafaji of Iraq, Peter Purcell-Gilpin of Zimbabwe and Cris Nievarez of the Philippines.

Alireza suffered a punctured lung during an Olympic Qualification Regatta on May 5, which left him unable to train until June 22, just three weeks before he was due to land in Japan ahead of the start of the competition.

Last week, Alireza, who alongside sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh carried the Saudi flag at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, told Arab News that with the injury initially diagnosed to heal in no less than three months without any physical exertions, he was advised to give the Olympics a miss.

However, having insisted on taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Kingdom at the Olympics, his technical team devised a strategy that would see Alireza navigate the best path toward improving his ranking, with hopes to win a medal not in any way seen as realistic considering his handicap.

