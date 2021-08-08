You are here

Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, on August 8, 2021. (AFP)
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel’s prime minister said Sunday he holds the Lebanese government responsible for rocket fire launched from its territory, whether the Hezbollah militant group launched the weapons or not.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s comments came days after one of the heaviest flareups in violence between Israel and Hezbollah in several years and indicated Israel could expand its response if the rocket fire continues.
“The country of Lebanon and the army of Lebanon have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard,” Bennett told his Cabinet.
Over several days last week, militants in Lebanon launched a barrage of rockets into Israel, drawing rare Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. On Friday, Hezbollah fired additional rockets toward Israel, and Israel responded with heavy artillery shelling.
“It is less important to us if it’s a Palestinian organization that fired, independent rebels, the state of Israel won’t accept shooting on its land,” Bennett said.
He spoke a day after Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the militant Hezbollah, said he’d retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and added it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon or the country’s harsh economic crisis.
“Don’t miscalculate by saying that Hezbollah is busy with Lebanon’s problems,” Nasrallah said, adding that the firing of rockets was a “clear message.”
Israel and Hezbollah are enemies who fought to a stalemate in a monthlong war in 2006.
Lebanon is experiencing its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which the World Bank describes as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid 1800s.
Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses over 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of precision-guided missiles.

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic

Iran sees highest daily virus case, death counts in pandemic
  • Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus
  • Only 3.3 percent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated
TEHRAN: Iran, grappling with its most severe surge of the coronavirus to date, reported more new infections and deaths across the country on Sunday than any other single day since the pandemic began.

Health authorities logged over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus. The fatality count shatters the previous record set during Iran’s deadliest coronavirus surge that gripped the country last November, signaling the current wave will likely only get worse. The new all-time highs push Iran’s total number of infections over 4.1 million and death toll over 94,000 — the highest in the Middle East.

The crush of new cases, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals with patients too numerous to handle. The country has never seen so many COVID-19 patients in critical condition, with 6,462 more severe cases reported Sunday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown. The government has been loath to enforce such a lockdown, fearing the damage it would do to an economy reeling from years of American sanctions.

Iran’s sputtering vaccination campaign hasn’t helped matters. Only 3.3 percent of the total population of some 80 million has been fully vaccinated, according to data compiled from government sources by the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit

Egypt FM to deliver message from Sisi to Bahraini King during official visit
  • Shoukry will be delivering a handwritten message from Sisi to Al-Khalifa that is “related to boosting bilateral relations in all fields”
CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign minister started an official visit to Bahrain on Saturday to deliver a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to King Hamad bin Eisa Al-Khalifa. 

Minister Sameh Shoukry will be delivering a handwritten message from Sisi to Al-Khalifa that is “related to boosting bilateral relations in all fields,” according to a report on Egypt Today. 

The message also includes enhancing coordination in issues related to regional stability.

Shoukry is scheduled to meet his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during this visit.

Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes
  • Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October
  • The country faces severe flooding every year
KHARTOUM: Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking properties, infrastructure, and crops.

In Atbara, a city in Sudan’s north-east, the official news agency SUNA reported that a number of houses had “collapsed” due to the heavy rains.

On Thursday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said some 12,000 people in eight out of the country’s 18 states had been affected.

“Over 800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and over 4,400 homes damaged,” the UN said.

Last year, heavy rains forced Sudan to declare a three-month state of emergency, after flooding affected at least 650,000 people, with over 110,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

In 2020, the Blue Nile — which joins the White Nile in the Sudanese capital Khartoum — floodwater swelled the river to its highest level since records began over a century ago.

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people
ISTANBUL: A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 14 people on Sunday.

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 18 people injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.

It said the bus overturned at 04:40 local time (0140 GMT). Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Three others died in the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a new term last month
  • Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests
BEIRUT: Regime shelling has killed four children in Syria’s last major rebel bastion in the northwest of the country, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The artillery fire late Saturday hit a residential area in the south of the militia-dominated bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The victims in the village of Qastoun in the Hama province were from the same family, it said.

The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.

It is dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other militants are also present.

A cease-fire deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey has largely protected the region from a new government offensive since March 2020.

But regime forces have stepped up their shelling on the south of the bastion since June.

Syrian President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a new term last month, vowing to make “liberating those parts of the homeland that still need to be” one of his top priorities.

Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

