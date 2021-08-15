Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city

You are here

A firefighting plane disperses fire retardant as it assists in extinguishing a fire near the Israeli village of Shoresh at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Ariel Monin sprays water over bushes at his village of Shoeva as firefighting planes and firefighters try to extinguish wildfire from getting closer to the village at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman sprays water at her garden as firefighting planes and firefighters try to extinguish wildfire from getting closer to the Israeli village of Shoevah at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

  • Israeli media said that hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control
  • Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.
The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke.
Israeli media said that hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control. Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort.
There were no reports of injuries, but Israeli police said that several communities west of Jerusalem were being evacuated and roads in the area were being closed to traffic.

Houthi court adjourns trial of abducted model due to absent judge

Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Photo/Twitter)
Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi court adjourns trial of abducted model due to absent judge

Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Photo/Twitter)
  • Entesar Al-Hammadi and another woman were seized in February
Updated 55 min 27 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: A Houthi-controlled court on Sunday adjourned the trial of an abducted model and her colleague because a judge was absent, a legal source told Arab News.

During Sunday’s hearing, the judge was supposed to decide on whether to accept or reject the defense and legal arguments from the model’s lawyer.

“The women were brought to the court for trial, but unfortunately Judge Osama Al-Junaid did not come and the court decided to adjourn the trial to Sunday,” the lawyer said, referring to Entesar Al-Hammadi and her colleague.

The model’s defense attorney is demanding her release on bail.

Since her abduction from a Sanaa street in February, 20-year old Al-Hammadi has faced charges of violating Islamic dress codes, trading in drugs and being involved in prostitution.

She has denied all the charges and accused the Houthis of punishing her for refusing to work with them.

The Houthis refused her request and ignored international calls to free her, instead putting her in solitary confinement in a special ward for “prostitutes,” a move that pushed her into trying to take her own life.

The Houthis banned her lawyer Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal from speaking to local or international media outlets and also replaced a prosecutor who had ordered her release.

Citing the judge’s previous verdicts, lawyers following the case described him as a hardliner who might hand down a lengthy prison sentence for Al-Hammadi.

“Judge Osama Al-Junaid is a hardliner and loyal to the Houthi militia. A very short time ago, he ordered a man’s hand to be cut off for stealing,” the legal source said.

In a separate case, the Houthi-run Supreme Court on Saturday overturned two sentences, including the death penalty, against Asmaa Al-Omeissy, a mother of two who was abducted by the militia on spying charges.

Her lawyer Abdul Majed Sabra told Arab News that the Supreme Court repealed two previous rulings by the Specialized Criminal Appeals Division after accepting his appeal and ordered the same court to urgently review the case.

Amnesty International said the Houthis had arrested Al-Omeissy at a checkpoint in Oct. 2016 and later accused her of colluding with the Arab coalition. In Sanaa, the Houthis summoned her father and subjected both of them to torture.

“Their arrest marked the beginning of a horrific ordeal including enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment, and death sentences following a grossly unfair trial,” the rights group said.

The court first sentenced Al-Omeissy to death but later reduced this to 15 years in prison.

Rights groups have condemned the Houthis for using judicial bodies under their control to punish their opponents, adding that the militia were not serious about releasing abducted women.

Majed Fadhail, deputy minister of human rights, said Sunday that the Houthis would not release the model and were using the courts to justify their actions against her.

“Those mock trials are illegal,” he told Arab News. “The Houthis are using the courts for political purposes.”

Her trial comes as the Houthis intensify their morality crackdown in areas under their control.

Residents told Arab News that the group has banned singers from weddings and outdoor gatherings and ordered people to replace songs with religious chants or folk songs known locally as zawamel.

Earlier this month, a checkpoint manned by the Houthis in the western province of Hodeidah detained Yemeni singer Fuad Al-Kibsi for eight hours and confiscated his belongings, criticizing him for violating their ban on singing.

 

US Navy commander visits largest base in Egypt

The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 15 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

US Navy commander visits largest base in Egypt

The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
  • The meeting coincided with the visit of US warship USS Monterey to the base — a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and one of the oldest and largest US navy units
Updated 15 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Lt. Gen. Charles Cooper, visited the Egyptian Berenice Military Base alongside Washington’s Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen.

The site is the largest air and naval base in both the Middle East and the Red Sea region, located east of Aswan near the country’s southern border.

The US delegation inspected Berenice’s facilities for use by both the Egyptian Navy and units belonging to allied nations, and praised its geographic location, close to sea transportation lines, said Egyptian military spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez Gharib.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khaled, commander of the Egyptian Navy, received Lt. Gen. Cooper and Ambassador Cohen at the base “within the well-established strategic relations between Egypt and the US,” the spokesman added.

The meeting coincided with the visit of US warship USS Monterey to the base — a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, and one of the oldest and largest US navy units. The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception.

UAE and Egypt conclude joint air force exercises

A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber is followed by fighter planes above one of the three great pyramids of Giza, Egypt 25 October 1999 during a demonstration flight, part of the Bright Star 99 military exercises. (AP)
A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber is followed by fighter planes above one of the three great pyramids of Giza, Egypt 25 October 1999 during a demonstration flight, part of the Bright Star 99 military exercises. (AP)
Updated 15 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

UAE and Egypt conclude joint air force exercises

A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber is followed by fighter planes above one of the three great pyramids of Giza, Egypt 25 October 1999 during a demonstration flight, part of the Bright Star 99 military exercises. (AP)
  • The training is intended to enhance the forces' ability to manage joint air combat operations efficiently and competently
Updated 15 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE have concluded their joint air force exercises, an Egyptian military spokesman said.

Zayed-3 included theoretical and practical sessions to unify concepts, improve skills, and coordinate the management of joint operations in various modern air combat methods, Col. Arkan Harb Gharib Abdel Hafez added.

Multi-role fighters from both sides carried out several joint exercises for training such as attacking enemy targets and defending vital targets in unison, as well as training in refueling in the air.

The military spokesman said the training demonstrated the “distinguished level and high professionalism reached by the coordination between the air forces of both countries.”

The training is intended to enhance the forces' ability to manage joint air combat operations efficiently and competently.

On Aug. 2, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced that the air force had arrived at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the UAE to participate in the drills.

The training comes in light of strengthening relations between both countries’ armed forces to maximize their capabilities in facing all risks and challenges that could compromise regional security and stability.

Palestinians protest Israeli ‘violation’ of Hebron heritage site

Palestinian worshippers speed away to avoid tear gas amid clashes with Israeli security forces in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 13, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian worshippers speed away to avoid tear gas amid clashes with Israeli security forces in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 13, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 15 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians protest Israeli ‘violation’ of Hebron heritage site

Palestinian worshippers speed away to avoid tear gas amid clashes with Israeli security forces in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 13, 2021. (AFP)
  • Construction near ancient mosque is ‘illegal and racist,’ Knesset member tells Arab News
Updated 15 August 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Protests against Israeli plans to construct near Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque have escalated after Israeli army-protected contractors worked on the mosque in order to install a nearby electric elevator.

Palestinian members of the Israeli Knesset made a supportive visit to Hebron on Saturday and vowed to back Palestinian efforts to preserve the UNESCO-protected heritage site.

UNESCO, the UN cultural organization, declared the ancient and hotly contested core of Hebron in the Israel-occupied West Bank as “in danger,” despite a concerted diplomatic effort by Israel and the US to change the verdict.

Knesset Member Sami Abu Shehadeh told Arab News that a delegation of the Joint Arab List was hosted by the city’s mayor, waqf officials, as well as the Chamber of Commerce.

“The changes that they are trying to carry out near the mosque are illegal and racist,” he said.

He added that Israelis were claiming that the changes are to help the disabled.

“But even this so-called benevolent act is not available to disabled Palestinians because it is being created in an area that is restricted only to Jewish settlers.”

Abu Shehadeh and others experienced for themselves the difficulties that normal Palestinian worshipers face in reaching their own mosque.

“Even as members of the Knesset — who cannot be disrupted by the army — we had a hard time crossing so many checkpoints. Imagine what it is like for ordinary Palestinians,” he said.

Abu Shehadeh added that what he saw in a single square kilometer was “the ugliest site of the Israeli settlement racist enterprise.”

The delegation of the Joint Arab List was stopped on Hebron’s Shuhada Street, which has been closed since 1994, causing business losses to the tune of $1.2 billion for 1,800 Palestinian shops in the heart of the old city.

But on a positive note, Abu Shehadeh said that the delegation was “pleasantly surprised” to see many Palestinian citizens of Israel from Al-Fahm and Jaffa, who had come to show solidarity.

Dana Mills, director of development and external affairs at Peace Now, told Arab News that the issue of the mosque is “not a matter of accessibility,” but rather a “performance of sovereignty.”

Through the “excuse of accessibility,” Mills said that Israel was constructing an elevator and a bridge at one of the holiest sites in both Islam and Judaism.

Mills added that improving accessibility requirements “should have been done with full coordination and the consent of the Muslim waqf.

“It is still not too late to stop this project and we call upon the Israeli government to immediately end the work.”

On Friday, Palestinians unilaterally closed all mosques in the Hebron area and encouraged worshipers to visit the Ibrahimi Mosque in a peaceful act of protest.

But many who traveled to the holy site have claimed they were met with violence from the Israeli side.

Tareq Salmi, a spokesman of Islamic Jihad, said that Israeli actions are aimed at “having control of the mosque.

“The new plan of the settlement enterprise is to create a separate corridor and an electric elevator which will allow settlers to reach the roof of the mosque.”

These actions are aimed at “changing the historic Islamic site which is part of Arab and Islamic heritage in the city of Hebron,” Salmi said.

Sami said that the 44th session of the World Heritage Sites meeting in Fuzhou, China, in July decided that “the status of Hebron old town on the endangered World Heritage list remains unchanged.”

UNESCO deplored “the ongoing Israeli excavations which are illegal under international law and harmfully affect the authenticity and integrity of the site.”

The organization also “took note of reports regarding new planned projects, including an electric elevator.”

 

Algeria police arrest 36 after ‘arsonist’ lynching

Algeria police arrest 36 after ‘arsonist’ lynching
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

Algeria police arrest 36 after ‘arsonist’ lynching

Algeria police arrest 36 after ‘arsonist’ lynching
  • Djamel Ben Ismail had turned himself in at a police station in Tizi Ouzou after hearing he was suspected of involvement
  • Blazes spurred by a blistering heatwave have killed at least 90 people in recent days
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian police said Sunday they had arrested 36 people including three women after the lynching of a man suspected of having started one of the country’s deadly forest fires.
Blazes spurred by a blistering heatwave have killed at least 90 people in the North African country in recent days, and authorities have repeatedly blamed “criminals” for the outbreaks.
“A preliminary enquiry... into the homicide, lynching, immolation and mutilation... of Djamel Ben Ismail... led to the arrest of 36 suspects including three women,” police chief Mohamed Chakour told reporters.
He said Ben Ismail, 38, had “turned himself in of his own accord” at a police station in the hard-hit Tizi Ouzou region after hearing he was suspected of involvement.
“A large crowd” quickly gathered outside, Chakour told a televised news conference.
Videos posted online show a crowd in the town of Larbaa Nath Irathen surrounding a police van, beating a man inside it. They then drag him out and set him on fire, with some taking selfies.
The shocking images were widely shared and sparked outrage in Algeria.
During Chakour’s news conference broadcast nationally videos were shown allegedly of suspects’ confessions and of footage of the incident, including someone trying to behead Ben Ismail’s burned corpse.
One man “who had stabbed the victim” was arrested “as he tried to flee to Morocco,” Chakour said, adding that an investigation was still under way.
Algeria’s LADDH human rights group called for calm as well as justice for those responsible for the “despicable murder.”
“These images constitute yet another trauma for the family and for the Algerian people, already shocked” by the fires, it said.
The victim’s father, Noureddine Ben Ismail, has been widely praised for calling for calm despite his bereavement.
Firefighters were still struggling Sunday to put out 19 blazes in northern

