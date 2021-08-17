You are here

  • Home
  • Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
People pass through a police checkpoint, two kilometers from ‘Friendship Bridge’ on the Uzbekistan and Afghanistan border, near Termez, on August 14, 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/px98v

Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
  • Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban ‘on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone’
  • Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan said that it was in close contact with the Taliban on Tuesday and warned it would “strictly suppress” any attempts to violate its borders after chaos from Afghanistan spilled over into Central Asia.
Ex-Soviet Uzbekistan, one of three Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan, released the statement after days of mayhem that saw Afghan troops illegally cross over into the republic while fleeing the Taliban’s advance amid the pullout of US-led forces.
Uzbekistan said it was in talks with the Taliban “on issues of ensuring the protection of borders and maintaining calm in the border zone.”
Central Asian countries have watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed in a matter of days, empowering a militant group that several states in the region helped to unseat two decades ago.
Uzbekistan on Monday confirmed that an Afghan military plane had crashed in the country’s south on Sunday after it illegally crossed the border, noting that nobody had died during the incident.
A day earlier Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan troops that crossed into its territory while fleeing the Taliban.
The country’s state prosecutor retracted a Monday statement which claimed that Uzbekistan had forced 46 Afghan aircraft carrying nearly 600 soldiers to land after crossing the border over the weekend. The prosecutor noted the initial statement was “not based on official verified information from the authorities.”
An AFP correspondent that visited the crash site in Uzbekistan’s Sherabad district some 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the border city of Termez witnessed trucks carting away plane debris that had been cleared from a large expanse of scorched earth by soldiers.
Local resident Shokosim Turdiyev told AFP that a barn where his family kept livestock and feed had been burned down by flames from the crash, which he said happened on Sunday night.
“Local residents called the ambulances and then the soldiers came,” Turdiyev added, recalling hearing a “large explosion” after the planes had fallen to the earth.
Police did not allow journalists to film at the site.
A doctor in the city of Termez, Bekpulat Okboyev, told AFP that two Afghans being treated by his hospital from Sunday night onwards had been “injured while ejecting” from a plane — but were not in a serious condition.
Neighbouring Tajikistan said Tuesday that it had allowed more than 100 Afghan military members to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country after receiving an SOS signal.
The Tajik interior ministry said it will be holding joint military exercises with China to “combat terrorism in mountainous areas” from August 17 to 20.
Around 1,000 Russian soldiers stationed at Moscow’s base in Tajikistan were also holding exercises, Russia’s Central Military District said on Tuesday.
Impoverished Tajikistan this month complained of a build up of “terrorist groups” along its 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the frontier.

Topics: Uzbekistan Taliban Afghanistan Tajikistan

Related

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan
World
Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan
Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
World
Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
  • Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fires in hills behind Saint-Tropez
  • French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

GRIMAUD, France: French firefighters hampered by strong winds were battling to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday as campsites packed with holidaymakers were evacuated.
Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fire but it was still not under control nearly a day after it began at a highway service area, authorities said. They urged those evacuated not to try to return to their homes.
French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts.
“The worst has been avoided, we must remain humble in the face of these events (...) Climate disturbances will lead to more such fires,” he said, adding that France had been less badly affected than some other countries in southern Europe.
Waves of extreme heat have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, with wildfires from Spain and Greece to Turkey raising uncomfortable questions over global warming and countries’ preparedness.
The French fire, which hit several villages in the southern Var region, spread quickly overnight into Tuesday as high winds propelled the blaze across 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres) of land, burning through some 3,500 so far.
“We were completely surrounded by the flames,” said Stephane Gady, mayor of the village of La Mole, which is nestled near pine forests close to the French Riviera.
No lives were lost in the area, Gady and local authorities in the Var said, but around 100 homes were destroyed. A campsite in Grimaud was razed to the ground. Charred mobile homes were scattered across the site.
At least six other campsites in the Var region were evacuated, the Var prefect’s office said.
Another local mayor, Philippe Leonelli, said his seaside town of Cavalaire was spared, and was now sheltering some 2,000 people from nearby campsites in gyms and events halls.
“This time the fire spread in three hours through an area that would normally be covered in 48. It’s crazy, that’s how quickly it all went,” Leonelli said, adding several colleagues had lost their homes.
Cavalaire is normally home to some 10,000 people, but the population swells to 90,000 during the summer months. The villages of La Croix Valmer and Grimaud were also hit.
Alexandre Jouassard, an emergency services spokesman, said some locals were being told to stay indoors with wet sheets under the door instead of fleeing to prevent road chaos in the area, known for its beaches and coastal resorts.
Fires also broke out in two villages in southwestern France, fueled by gusts of wind, the Aude department prefect said, prompting the deployment of water-carrying planes and more than 500 firefighters, five of whom sustained injuries, one badly.

Topics: France wildfires Saint-Tropez French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

Algeria battles wildfires, observes day of mourning
Middle-East
Algeria battles wildfires, observes day of mourning
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
World
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
  • Former US president George W. Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime
  • Bush said in a letter released Monday he and former first lady Laura Bush "stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance"
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON, USA: Former US president George W. Bush said he has been watching the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Kabul “with deep sadness” and has urged Washington to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan.
Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime that sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the group’s September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed 2,977 people.
The 43rd US leader said in a letter released late Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush “stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance,” after the Taliban overran Kabul, declaring they were back in power.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the hard-line Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, many fearing retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan descended into chaos during the takeover as large crowds mobbed Kabul airport’s runways, some clinging to a US military aircraft as it taxied for take-off.
“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” Bush said.
“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”
Bush voiced confidence that the evacuation would be effective but urged President Joe Biden to cut red tape and speed up the removal of Afghans and Americans threatened by the Taliban.
“We have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,” he said.
The Bush administration was berated for turning its focus away from Afghanistan in the early years of the conflict to invade Iraq, allowing the fight with the Taliban to drag on with no clear purpose.
But the former president argued that the Afghan conflict had not been in vain, saying US troops had taken out “a brutal enemy” while building schools and providing medical care.
He said the armed forces had “kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions and made America proud.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul George W. Bush Afghanistan

Related

Update Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights
World
Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights
Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
World
Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights
  • Women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam" Taliban’s spokesman said
  • Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

KABUL: The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday since the shock seizure of the city, declaring they wanted peaceful relations with other countries.
They also said they would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” the movement’s main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.
Mujahid said women would be allowed to work and study and “will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam.”
The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, he said, saying the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.
“Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors,” he said.
He said private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan, adding the Taliban was committed to the media within its cultural framework.
Mujahid’s conciliatory tone contrasted sharply with comments by Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the “legitimate caretaker president” and vowed that he would not bow to Kabul’s new rulers.
The Taliban news conference came as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban thronged to the terminal.
As they rush to evacuate diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan, foreign powers are assessing how to respond to changed situation on the ground.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Taliban should allow all those who wanted to leave the country to depart, adding that NATO’s aim was to help build a viable state in Afghanistan.
There has been widespread criticism of the US withdrawal amid the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “the images of despair at Kabul airport shame the political West.”
Under a US troops withdrawal pact struck last year, the Taliban agreed not to attack foreign forces as they leave.
US military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee.
US forces took charge of the airport — their only way to fly out of Afghanistan — on Sunday, as the militants wound up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight, 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.
The number of civilians had thinned out, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters. On Monday US troops had fired warning shots to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.
At least 12 military flights had taken off, a diplomat at the airport said. Planes were due to arrive from countries including Australia and Poland to pick up their nationals and Afghan colleagues.
President Joe Biden said he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly or follow through on a withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”
Facing criticism from even his own diplomats, he blamed the Taliban’s takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army’s unwillingness to fight.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Zabihullah Mujahid Islamic law

Related

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
World
Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
  • The assailants ‘arrived on motorbikes’ in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region, ‘they found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved’
  • The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

NIAMEY: Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in extremist attacks this year, local sources said Tuesday.
The assailants “arrived on motorbikes” in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said.
“The toll is very high — there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children,” the source said.
A local journalist confirmed the toll and described the attack as “very bloody.”
“They found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved,” he said.
The deaths bring the unofficial death toll from extremist attacks in western Niger to more than 450 since the start of the year. It is also the fifth attack in this area of Tillaberi in as many months, claiming 151 lives.
Rated the world’s poorest country by the UN’s Human Development Index, Niger lies in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, which is battling a nine-year-old extremist insurgency.
The bloodshed began in northern Mali in 2012 and then spread to the center of the country before hitting neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Tillaberi has borne the brunt of the crisis.
Darey-Daye, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the town of Banibangou, was already reeling from a bloody assault on March 15.
Suspected extremists killed 66 people in attacks on the village and on vehicles of shoppers returning from the weekly market in Banibangou.
According to a toll issued last Wednesday by Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 420 civilians have been killed in extremist attacks in Tillaberi and the neighboring region of Tahoua this year.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes.
“Armed militant groups appear to be waging war on the civilian population in western Niger,” Corinne Dufka, HRW’s Sahel director, said in the report.
Among those killed were village chiefs, imams, people with disabilities and “numerous children,” some executed after being ripped from their parents’ arms, HRW said.
The groups have also destroyed schools and churches.
The Banibangou department lies in the so-called “tri-border” area where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.
The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
Three attacks by gunmen on motorbikes were carried out in the Banibangou area on July 25 and 29 and August 9, killing 48 people, according to the authorities.
Atrocities have also been committed in southeast Niger by Nigerian extremists from Boko Haram and Daesh West Africa Province.
Meanwhile in northern Mali, authorities said hundreds of people had fled their homes a week after extremist attacks on the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft, near the border with Niger, left 42 dead.
“The terrorists gave orders to the population to leave their villages. Other civilians left out of fear,” a senior administration official in the area told AFP late Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In January, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said the number of internally displaced people in the Sahel had exceeded two million. A further 850,000 people were refugees.

Topics: Niger Sahel extremism Tillaberi

Related

Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted
Middle-East
Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
World
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees
  • President Lukashenko is using refugees in a hybrid way to undermine security, said Angela Merkel
  • EU accuses Lukashenko of using refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions imposed on Belarus
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response.
“President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.
The European Union accuses Lukashenko of using the refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions it imposed on Belarus over a disputed presidential election last August and its treatment of the political opposition.
“We are closely coordinating with European partners on everything. We will also try to take a common position because this hybrid kind of confrontation, as used by Belarus, is an attack on all of us in the European Union,” she said.
With the Afghan capital Kabul now in the hands of the Taliban following the withdrawal of most US and international forces, EU leaders are increasingly concerned that thousands of migrants will try to come to Europe.
The bloc’s foreign ministers will discuss further action at a crisis meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
A draft statement for an extraordinary summit of EU interior ministers on Wednesday says the European Union stands ready to provide additional border officers and money to tackle a migrant surge on Lithuania’s border with Belarus.

Topics: German Chancellor Angela Merkel belarus refugees European Union

Related

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan
World
Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan
‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset
World
‘A new chapter:’ Merkel aims for UK-Germany relations reset

Latest updates

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
Egypt sends medical aid, personnel to Lebanon after fuel tanker explosion
Egypt sends medical aid, personnel to Lebanon after fuel tanker explosion
Vaccine registrations jump as delta variant arrives in Saudi Arabia
Vaccine registrations jump as delta variant arrives in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits
Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits
Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.