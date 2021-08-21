You are here

Flights carrying Russian tourists to Egypt to be increased

Flights carrying Russian tourists to Egypt to be increased
Russian tourists arrive at Sharm El-Sheikh airport, after the lifting of an almost six-year ban on direct flights following the bombing of an airliner, which killed everyone on board in 2015, Aug. 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr: We in Egypt warmly welcome the return of Russian tourists to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh
  • Ihab Nasr: We are preparing for the next phase from Aug. 27, when there will be 30 flights from Moscow to Sharm El-Sheikh, and 30 flights to Hurghada, at the rate of 60 flights per week
CAIRO: Russian and Egyptian authorities have decided to increase the number of weekly tourist flights from Russia to the beach resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada.

“We in Egypt warmly welcome the return of Russian tourists to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh,” said Ihab Nasr, Egypt’s ambassador to Russia.

“This is very important for residents and entrepreneurs, for the movement of trade between the two countries, and for everyone,” he added.

“We are preparing for the next phase, which starts from Aug. 27, when there will be 30 flights from Moscow to Sharm El-Sheikh, and 30 flights to Hurghada, at the rate of 60 flights per week,” the envoy said.

Nasr said that the resumption of regular flights would boost relations between Cairo and Moscow, and was important for the economies of the two countries “because tourism creates new job opportunities.”

Russia had earlier announced the resumption of flights to Egypt’s tourist destinations, starting from Aug. 9 — five flights per week for each route — after a six-year hiatus.

Direct flights between Egypt and Russia were halted in the fall of 2015 following a Daesh terrorist attack that downed a Russian passenger plane that was taking off from Sharm, killing all its passengers and crew.

Air traffic between Russia and Cairo Airport resumed in 2018, but the decision to stop charter flights from Russia to the Egyptian tourist resorts remained in force until the completion of a set of security requirements requested by Moscow.

Before the jet’s crash in Sinai, Egypt used to receive millions of Russian tourists annually. According to press reports, in 2015, Egypt received about 2.3 million tourists from Russia.

Topics: Russia Egypt SHARM EL-SHEIKH Hurghada Ihab Nasr

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Minister Hala Al-Saeed said that the establishment of equal opportunities units across Egyptian regions will play a major role in the transformation
  • The units aim to support sustainable development goals regarding gender equality and find an institutional framework to follow up on the equal opportunities initiative
CAIRO: Egypt is aiming to reach equality between men and women in economic, social and political affairs by 2030, Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development, has said.

She added that the establishment of equal opportunities units across Egyptian regions will play a major role in the transformation.

The units aim to support sustainable development goals regarding gender equality and find an institutional framework to follow up on the equal opportunities initiative.

Al-Saeed said that Egypt’s equality goals are part of the country’s Vision 2030.

Khaled Mustafa, permanent undersecretary at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, said that the main purpose of achieving equal opportunity is to “develop society.”

All subsequent policies are indirect attempts to achieve the desired goals, he added.

Every person, Mustafa said, “has different capabilities and interests,” so the general promotion of inclusion and participation in society “contributes to achieving the maximum benefits.”

Shaima Siraj, director of the equal opportunities program, said that authorities decided to establish the units six months ago, and that their tasks “are defined to reflect gender equality.”

She added: “The idea of the institutional strengthening program for equal opportunities units crystallized in the past six months.”

Topics: Egypt Hala Al-Saeed gender equality

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths overnight
Arab News

  • Latest count brings the country’s current caseload to 708,302, including 2,018 fatalities
DUBAI: The UAE health ministry on Saturday reported 1,066 new daily COVID-19 infections, the lowest overnight figure so far this year, and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest count brings the country’s current caseload to 708,302, including 2,018 fatalities, of which 689,277 patients have fully recovered from the highly contagious disease, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said in a statement.

The number of daily infections has been steadily going down as more residents and citizens get jabbed with COVID-19 vaccines. Around 83.86 percent of the UAE population has received at least a dose of the vaccine while 73.86 percent of these individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Health authorities have provided 17,622,541 doses of the coronavirus vaccine so far, equivalent to a vaccine distribution rate of 178.18 doses per 100 people.

The UAE’s aggressive vaccination campaign and widespread COVID-19 testing have largely contributed to a gradual decline in infections, after reaching almost 4,000 daily cases early this year.

In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) on Saturday opened three new Drive-Through Services Centers located in Liwa, Sila and Dalma in the Al Dhafra region.

The new centers feature two tracks, one for nasal swabs and the other for DPI laser-based testing with a capacity of 500 nasal swabs and 100 laser tests per day.

The centers are open throughout the week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This brings the total number of SEHA COVID-19 drive-through facilities to 24 across the country with a combined capacity of over 140,000 PCR tests per week, a statement said.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages
Reuters

BEIRUT: More than 4 million people in Lebanon could face a critical shortage of water or be cut off completely in the coming days, UNICEF warned, due to a severe fuel crisis.
Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, is at a low point in a two-year financial meltdown, with a lack of fuel oil and gasoline meaning extensive blackouts and long lines at the few gas stations still operating.
“Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centers have been without access to safe water due to electricity shortages, putting lives at risk,” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.
“If four million people are forced to resort to unsafe and costly sources of water, public health and hygiene will be compromised, and Lebanon could see an increase in waterborne diseases, in addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases,” she said, urging the formation of a new government to tackle the crisis. 

Topics: Lebanon UNICEF water shortage

Iran's Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities

Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities
Iran’s Raisi says tackling COVID-19, reviving economy priorities

  • Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a ‘fifth wave’ of COVID-19 infections
  • More than 16.3 million people out of the country’s 83 million inhabitants have been given a first vaccine dose
TEHRAN: Iran’s ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday his government will prioritize tackling COVID-19 and accelerating vaccinations ahead of an economic revival, as he defended his cabinet choices before parliament.
The conservative-dominated parliament began debating the male-only, largely conservative lineup in the morning ahead of a vote of confidence expected later this week.
“The government’s first priority is controlling the coronavirus, improving the health situation and widespread vaccination,” Raisi said.
“The economy and the livelihood situation is the second” priority, he added, noting that his lineup is meant to bring about “justice and progress.”
Since late June, Iran has seen what officials have called a “fifth wave” of COVID-19 infections, the country’s worst yet, which they have largely blamed on the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Daily infections and deaths have hit record highs several times this month, raising total cases since the pandemic started to over 4.5 million and fatalities to more than 100,000.
Iran, battling the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, launched a vaccination drive in February but it has progressed slower than authorities had hoped.
Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.
Raisi has tapped 63-year-old optometrist Bahram Eynollahi as his health minister.
He defended his pick as “a figure who can rally forces in the fight against coronavirus.”
Eynollahi was named by local media as a signatory of a January open letter that warned former president Hassan Rouhani against importing vaccines made by the United States, Britain and France, as they may cause “unknown and irreversible complications.”
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had in the same month banned the use of vaccines made by the US and Britain, calling them “completely untrustworthy.”
More than 16.3 million people out of the country’s 83 million inhabitants have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 5.4 million have received the second, the health ministry said Friday.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus Ebrahim Raisi

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations

Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations
Bahrain allows airport use for Afghanistan evacuations

  • Kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The island kingdom of Bahrain has said it is “allowing flights to make use of Bahrain’s transit facilities” amid the evacuations of Afghanistan.
The kingdom made the announcement in a statement released early Saturday.
Bahrain, in the Arabian Gulf off Saudi Arabia, is home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet.
The announcement comes as the US faced issues Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar filling up with those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.
The kingdom also said it is hoping that “all parties will commit to stabilizing the internal situation and to protecting the lives of civilians and the rule of law.”

Topics: Bahrain Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

