Rym Tina Ghazal

Taliban drug trade hints at a way to protect Afghan culture

Taliban 'face health and economic disaster' with Afghanistan running out of cash

Afghans wait in front of Kabul Bankafter the Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan. (AP)
Afghans wait in front of Kabul Bankafter the Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan. (AP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
  • Militants order banks to open for first time since they seized control of Kabul
  • US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face a “perfect storm” of health crises and economic disaster, aid chiefs warned on Wednesday.

The militants ordered banks to open on Wednesday for the first time since they seized control of Kabul 10 days ago, but the country has run out of cash because flights that bring in pallets of banknotes have been halted.

The US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, the International Monetary Fund has blocked access to $450 million in emergency reserves, and flights bringing in humanitarian aid and essential medical supplies have been grounded.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, said about 14 million people in Afghanistan were threatened with starvation.

“There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, and economic deterioration, compounded by COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile Western nations on Wednesday continued the drive to evacuate people from Afghanistan as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer, amid fears that many could be left behind to an uncertain fate.

The US and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk. Tens of thousands of Afghans fearing persecution have thronged Kabul’s airport since the Taliban takeover.

Many people milled about outside the airport on Wednesday as soldiers from the US and Britain attempted to maintain order.

Those trying to flee carried bags stuffed with possessions and waved documents at soldiers in the hope of gaining entry. One man, standing knee-deep in a flooded ditch, passed a child to a man above.

Another man, Aizaz Ullah, said: “I learned from an email from London that the Americans are taking people out, that’s why I've come so I can go abroad.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month. France said it would push on with evacuations as long as possible but they were likely to end soon.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban.”

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants
  • New laws ban mahouts from drinking on the job and require all elephants to have a photo ID card; violators could face up to three years in prison
Updated 32 min 34 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new animal protection laws, which ban riders from drinking on the job and require domesticated elephants to have photo identity cards with a DNA stamp, will keep a “check on animal cruelty” on the island nation, experts and officials told Arab News.
Under the upgraded measures, owners or anyone in the custody of domesticated elephants must ensure that the mahout or elephant rider has not “consumed any liquor or harmful drugs while employed,” according to the directive issued earlier this month.
Violators could face up to three years in prison and have their elephants seized by the government.
There are about 200 tamed elephants in Sri Lanka, highly revered and used in religious and cultural events throughout the year, while an estimated 7,500 roam in the wild across the island nation of 22 million people.
However, complaints of ill-treatment and cruelty of the endangered species are rampant, which officials are looking to curb with the latest measures.
“The new rules have been introduced to regularize the tamed elephant population in the island,” Wimalaweera Dissanayake, state minister for wildlife protection, told Arab News.
“They are being implemented to keep a check on animal cruelty and to stop elephants from being stolen from the wild and brought up in sheltered homes,” he added.  
Capturing wild elephants in Sri Lanka is a criminal offense punishable by death, but prosecutions are rare.
The heavily poached pachyderms are prized across the country, where several affluent Sri Lankans, including Buddhist monks, keep them as pets.
Out of the 200 tamed elephants in Sri Lanka, Dissanayake said that nearly 100 are at homes, temples or used for work, while others are at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage and the Elephant Transit Camp.
“All of these elephants are permanently stationed at these places, except for the animals at the transit camp where abandoned animals are bred and sent back to the wild,” Dissanayake said.
He added that the new laws would ensure owners provide better care for their elephants, which must be registered with biometric identity cards and receive medical checkups every six months.
“The ID cards include four photos, a DNA stamp and a microchip number with details of each elephant’s height, weight and unique characteristics,” Ashraff A. Samad, renowned photographer and journalist in the capital, Colombo, told Arab News.
“Unlike for a person’s photo for an ID card, for an elephant, we have to take photos of its left and right side, including its trunk, forehead and the back, to cover the tail and hind for a comprehensive photo,” he added.
The new law also brings in several regulations for working elephants, including those used in the logging and tourism industries, with the animals’ work restricted to four hours a day and prohibited at night.
Baby elephants can no longer be used for work, even in cultural pageants, and cannot be separated from their mothers.
The new rules also mandate a two-and-a-half-hour bath for all elephants every day, while those used in the tourism industry can not take on more than four people at once and only if they are seated on a padded saddle.
Experts welcomed the government’s latest initiative but with cautious optimism.
“The new rules look good, but the government should not allow political interference in their implementation,” Jayantha Jayewardene, managing trustee of the Biodiversity and Elephant Conservation Trust, told Arab News.
He cited instances where “politicians had interfered with the police after poachers captured animals from the wild.”
“Such offenses should be met with the right punishment,” Jayawardene, who has written three books on elephants, said.
Sri Lanka has long grappled with a human-elephant conflict that kills dozens of animals and people annually.
According to a BBC report last year, Sri Lanka accounted for 361 elephant deaths in 2019, 85 percent of which were attributed to human activity.
There have also been allegations of baby elephants being stolen from national wildlife parks.
“It has been reported that baby elephants are regularly captured from the wild by an organized gang of poachers,” Dr. Prithiviraj Fernando, an elephant expert from the Center for Conservation and Research on Elephants, told Arab News.
“To my knowledge, elephant births only occur at the Pinnawela orphanage. Any claims of elephant births at individual homes cannot be accepted, and it is clear the baby elephants were stolen from the wild,” he added.
To avoid such crimes, the expert suggested that photos of registered elephants should be displayed on the Internet “so that their real owners can identify the stolen animals.”

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
  • WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at "a critical juncture" requiring urgent collaboration
  • Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

LONDON: The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization (WHO) to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled.
They also warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.”
Meanwhile, a US intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus’s origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill. They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality.
Earlier this year, WHO sent a team of experts to Wuhan, where the first human COVID-19 cases were detected in December 2019, to probe what might have triggered the pandemic now blamed for nearly 4.5 million deaths worldwide, with more than 10,000 people a day succumbing despite more than 5 billion doses of vaccine administered.
In their analysis, published in March, the WHO team concluded the virus probably jumped to humans from animals, and they described the possibility of a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely.”
But the WHO experts said their report was intended only as a first step and added, “The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast: any delay will render some of the studies biologically impossible.”
For example, they said, “Antibodies wane, so collecting further samples and testing people who might have been exposed before December 2019 will yield diminishing returns.”
China said Wednesday that officials should “concentrate on other possible avenues that may help trace the origin” of COVID-19 and suggested studies should be pursued in other countries.
Fu Cong, a director-general in China’s Foreign Ministry, agreed it is a “pity” the search for COVID-19’s origins has stalled but said it wasn’t China’s fault. “China has always supported and will continue to participate in the science-based origin tracing efforts,” he said.
He accused the US of “hyping the lab leak theory” and trying to shift the blame onto China, and implied the coronavirus might be linked to high-level American research labs, suggesting the United States invite WHO to investigate some of its installations.
Marion Koopmans and her WHO-recruited colleagues listed a number of priorities for further research, including conducting wider antibody surveys that might identify places where COVID-19 was spreading undetected, both in China and beyond, testing wild bats and farm-raised animals as potential reservoirs of the virus, and investigating any credible new leads.
Some other scientists fear the best opportunities to collect samples might have been missed during the first few weeks after some of the earliest human cases appeared linked to a Wuhan seafood market.
Chinese researchers collected hundreds of environmental samples immediately after the coronavirus was found, but it is unclear how many people or animals were tested.
“Once you have wildlife traders shifting over to other kinds of employment because they’re worried about whether they’ll be able to do this anymore, that window starts to close,” said Maciej Boni, a Pennsylvania State University biology professor who has studied virus origins and was not part of the WHO team.
Still, Boni said scientists might be able to pinpoint COVID-19’s animal source by hunting for closely related viruses in species like raccoon dogs, mink or ground squirrels. But he said it could take about five years to do the kind of extensive studies necessary.
The search for COVID-19’s origins has become a bitter source of dispute between the US and China, with increasing numbers of American experts calling for the two Wuhan laboratories close to the seafood market to be investigated, something China has flatly rejected and branded “scapegoating.”
Biden in May ordered a 90-day review by US intelligence agencies of both the animal-to-human hypothesis and the lab leak theory. In July, even WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said it was premature to have rejected the lab theory, adding that research accidents are common.

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania

Attacker kills three police and security guard near French embassy in Tanzania
  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker had been 'neutralized' and 'calm has returned'
  • Hassan: 'I send my condolences to the police service and the families of three policemen, and one officer of the SGA security company'
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

DAR ES SALAAM: An attacker wielding an assault rifle was shot dead after killing three police and an employee of a private security company near the French embassy in the Tanzanian commercial capital Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.
Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker had been “neutralized” and “calm has returned.”
“I send my condolences to the police service and the families of three policemen, and one officer of the SGA security company, who lost their lives after an armed person attacked them in the Salenda area of Dar es Salaam,” Hassan said in a tweet.
Police gave no immediate details on the motive or target of the attacker. Video footage posted online, which could not immediately be verified, showed the gates of the French embassy in Dar es Salaam, a man outside of the gate, and the sounds of gunfire crackling.
Tanzanian television aired footage showing police officers in bullet-proof vests who appeared to be wrapping a dead body outside the embassy in white material to remove it from the scene.
Inspector-General of Police Simon Sirro, police spokesperson David Misime and SGA Security, which describes itself as a major security services provider in East Africa, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

'Zombie apocalypse': Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule

‘Zombie apocalypse’: Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule
  • Even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes — burqa sales have rocketed
  • Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban's former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: Streets that were once bustling with life have fallen silent. Few women dare to leave their homes. Fighters patrol the neighborhoods.
Welcome to the new Kabul, a city ruled by fear of the Taliban.
“It’s like a zombie apocalypse,” a 20-year-old women’s rights activist tells AFP on condition of anonymity.
Around Kabul airport, chaos reigns as thousands of people mass, desperate to flee ahead of the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal.
But everywhere else, the streets are eerily quiet.
“People almost don’t go outside and (when they do) they are in a rush,” the activist says. “People get home as soon as they can.”
Under the ousted government, an increasing number of women were adopting Western clothing, attending university, and working.
Now, even in Kabul, women hardly venture out of their homes. Burqa sales have rocketed.
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of Islamic law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001.
The Taliban have vowed a softer, more inclusive regime this time around, offering assurances of rights to women.
However, the activist says she has been unable to return to university since the Taliban’s stunning military victory on August 15.
She says the hard-liners do not want women to attend class until they can segregate classes along gender lines.
“I think it’s an idiotic decision,” she says, because there simply aren’t enough female university teachers.
The bank she works for has also barred her from returning, citing fears for her safety.
On the city walls, advertisement posters featuring female models have either been defaced or torn down.
Pop music, banned outright under the Taliban’s former regime, can no longer be heard in Kabul.
Only the sound of children playing — oblivious perhaps to the depth of the transformation under way in their homeland — breaks the silence.
Widespread fear, says a Kabul banker, is working to the Taliban’s advantage as they seek to establish their dominance.
“They don’t have any army to control people but the fear is controlling everyone,” he says on condition of anonymity.
While the Taliban leadership strives to project an image of an organized movement capable of governing, the reality on the ground is that the militants’ behavior varies greatly from place to place.
“Some groups are acting good and nice but some of them go to restaurants without paying,” the banker says.
In the southeastern city of Khost, long a conservative city seized by the Taliban shortly before Kabul fell, the militants appear to have adopted a softer approach.
“After a few days, the situation returned to normal. The flow of the city has slowed down but many shops and small businesses have reopened now,” a local aid worker tells AFP.
“Boys and girls go to school like before,” he says.
“The attitude of the Taliban toward the people is much softer than what people thought,” he adds, noting he danced with friends at a wedding held last week.
However, some residents fear economic woes, particularly with government services halted.
“Many people lost their jobs, they are afraid of a bad economic situation,” he says.
At the market in the northern city of Kunduz, Taliban militants use loudspeakers to announce their new rules to residents.
Devastated by weeks of fighting leading up to the Taliban’s win, the city is now starting to see some rebuilding — though progress is slow.
“People started rebuilding their shops but not the homes because people fled and did not return, or don’t have the money to rebuild,” a local business owner tells AFP.
Some poorer residents are so scared of the impact the regime change may have that they have stopped buying fruit and even using soap, he says.
“They think they should save because in the future there is no way to earn money.”

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Taliban shows off 'special forces' in propaganda blitz

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz
  • Men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: The Taliban has been showing off its own “special forces” on social media, soldiers in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrast sharply with the image of the usual Afghan insurgent.
Pictures and videos of fighters in the so-called “Badri 313” unit have been posted online for propaganda purposes to underline how the Taliban have better equipped and trained men at their disposal than in the past, experts say.
The soldiers are shown in uniforms, boots, balaclavas and body armor similar to those worn by special forces around the world — and unlike the shalwar kameez, turban and sandals of the traditional Taliban fighter.
Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights.
Badri 313 “likely represents some of the best trained and equipped fighters within the Taliban more broadly, although as you would expect there is a degree of sensationalizing in propaganda coverage of the unit by the group,” Matt Henman from the Janes defense consultancy said.
A Western weapons expert who writes anonymously on Twitter under the pseudonym of Calibre Obscura said the unit would be no match for Western special forces, or those of India or Pakistan.
But “they are more effective than normal Taliban and certainly more than standard Afghan national army troops from a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
Named after the battle of Badr 1,400 years ago, when the Prophet Muhammad supposedly vanquished his enemies with only 313 soldiers, the Taliban unit could number up to several thousand men, experts say.
The amount of equipment at their disposal is unclear, but multiple pictures online show jubilant Taliban fighters posing with captured armored Humvees, aircraft and weapons abandoned by the defeated US-equipped Afghan national army.
Experts say the most sophisticated equipment, especially the helicopters, will be difficult to operate and near-impossible to maintain.
“There is certainly a degree of propaganda, but we saw during the final offensive since May that the Taliban special forces have been critical in the taking over of Afghanistan,” said Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal.
“When they began to overrun the Afghan forces, they progressively integrated Western supplies. The US in effect armed the Taliban army,” he added.
In previous days, the unit has been in charge of security outside Kabul international airport, bringing them nearly face-to-face with American troops inside who are overseeing the airlift of thousands of civilians.
In a social media post, Badri 313 troops even mocked their US counterparts by recreating the famed picture of American soldiers raising the Stars and Stripes on the island of Iwo Jima in 1945.
The Taliban figures in uniforms are seen raising their black-and-white flag.
Badri 313 is also seen as having benefited from training from the Haqqani network, Afghanistan’s most ruthless and feared militant group which has been responsible for multiple suicide attacks on civilian targets.
Mainly based in eastern Afghanistan — with alleged bases across the border in Pakistan’s northwest — the group has become more visible in the Taliban leadership in recent years.
They have also long been suspected of links with the Pakistani military establishment — US Admiral Mike Mullen described them as a “veritable arm” of Islamabad’s intelligence in 2011.
Pakistan denies the allegations.
“There is a strong likelihood of Pakistan having provided at least a vestige of training to the unit,” said Henman from Janes, who specializes in terrorism and insurgencies.
Gilles Dorronsoro, an expert on Afghanistan at the Sorbonne University in Paris, said the emergence of the new Taliban commandoes was part of a larger trend.
“We’ve seen a remarkable professionalization of the Taliban since the middle of the 2000s,” he said.
“The war they are fighting is not the same as the one their parents fought against the Soviets. They’ve learned from the ground and they are very good technically,” he added.

