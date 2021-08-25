You are here

Egypt steps up support for campaign against terror, crime groups in Sahel region

Burkinabe Mamouna Ouedraogo, 37, and family are among some 2.7 million people displaced from their homes in the central Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger by roving crime gangs. (UNHCR photo/Anne Mimault)
Burkinabe Mamouna Ouedraogo, 37, and family are among some 2.7 million people displaced from their homes in the central Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger by roving crime gangs. (UNHCR photo/Anne Mimault)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Shoukry signs bilateral agreement with his Sierra Leonean counterpart in Cairo on Tuesday
  • Sahel region in central Africa is facing one of the fastest growing displacement crises in the world
CAIRO: Egypt wants to intensify bilateral and regional efforts to combat terrorist organizations and organized crime groups in the Sahel region in central Africa, with a focus on reconstruction and development in the post-armed conflict stage.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made the announcement during a meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart David Francis in Cairo on Tuesday, according to the Middle East News Agency.

The central Sahel region, which includes Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is facing one of the fastest growing displacement crises in the world — yet one of the most forgotten. More than 2.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes and at least 13.4 million are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ahmed Hafez, the spokesman for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, said the two ministers share a desire to enhance trade and improve political relations between the two countries.

Both ministers signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the field of political consultation. They also partnered on two memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture and youth. Their aim is to facilitate communication between officials from the two countries while promoting cultural dialogue.

Updated 25 August 2021
Georgi Azar

  • Despite the Beirut Port explosion, soaring hyperinflation, food insecurity and crippling fuel shortages, the country’s leaders continue to prevaricate
  • Najib Mikati is the latest to take on the mantle, promising the swift formation of a government when he was appointed PM-designate on Jul. 26
DUBAI: More than 12 months since Lebanon’s cabinet resigned and with the country teetering on the brink of collapse, politicians look unlikely to form a much-needed government any time soon, sources warn.

Despite one of the world’s largest-ever non-nuclear explosions killing more than 200 people, soaring hyperinflation, food insecurity and crippling fuel shortages, leaders have continued to dig their heels in while two designated prime ministers have come and gone.

Najib Mikati, a billionaire businessman and former PM, is the latest to take on the mantle, promising a swift formation of a government within a month when he was appointed on Jul. 26.

“I gave my proposals, President Michel Aoun approved most of them and he made some remarks which are acceptable. God willing, we will be able to form a government soon,” Mikati said two days later. 

A month has passed, and Mikati is facing the same fate as his two predecessors — Mustapha Adib and Saad Hariri — who both failed to come to terms with Aoun.

Mikati is set to meet with the president on Thursday afternoon, with sources noting that both men are far from coming to terms on a government.  

“I believe Mikati will be forced to step down at some point like the others,” Mustapha Allouche, the Future Movement’s vice president, the party formed by Hariri’s late father, told Arab News.

According to Lebanon’s sectarian power-sharing model, the president, a Maronite Christian, and the prime minister-designate, a Sunni Muslim, must both agree on a cabinet lineup in unison that is split equally between Christians and Muslims.

“What is happening now is merely a continuation of what has transpired over the past 12 months, with each political bloc maneuvering based on its own calculations,” Rosana Bou Monsef, a political analyst and veteran columnist for Lebanese daily An-Nahar, told Arab News. 

At the core of the issue, she said, is the president’s Free Patriotic Movement trying to secure favorable terms in the upcoming government, which could stay in power until after Aoun leaves office next year.

Lebanon is set to hold parliamentary elections in May, which given the turbulent political landscape and security situation, could be delayed. This would pave the way for the upcoming government to stay in place, take key decisions moving forward and exert pressure on political opponents.  

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the problem doesn’t lie with who will head the government but with the president’s group’s unwillingness to form a government except on its terms,” Bou Monsef said.

After nine months of grueling negotiations and a number of public spats with the president, Hariri stepped down in mid-July, saying “God help Lebanon” as he left the presidential palace.

Hariri had accused the president of blocking the formation of a cabinet in which the FPM, the party he founded and currently headed by his son-in-law MP Gebran Bassil, lacks veto power.

Eddy Maalouf, an FPM parliamentarian, denied the accusations, telling Arab News that the deadlock stems from Hariri and Mikati’s attempts to encroach on the constitution and name several Christian ministers.

“They must afford the president’s bloc the same rights afforded to the other parties,” he said.

Further complicating matters is Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s announcement on Aug. 19 that the party had secured fuel shipments from Iran. 

Amid typical governmental absenteeism, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah has seemingly taken matters into its own hands, vowing that fuel tankers would set sail to Lebanon from the sanction-ridden country. 

If Hezbollah follows through with its promise and the tankers actually do dock in Lebanon, it would open up the Lebanese state to the possibility of sanctions from the US, which has vowed to punish anyone that deals with Tehran. 

“The Iranian fuel has put Mikati in an extremely tough position as his government program was based on cooperating with the international community and Gulf countries to secure financial assistance for Lebanon,” Bou Monsef told Arab News. 

This was echoed by Maalouf, who maintained that Mikati is “hesitating in moving forward with the formation of the government in light of this development.” 

The possibility of Mikati stepping down is now gaining traction, Bou Monsef noted, “despite the international community urging him to move forward with negotiations.”

Mikati’s resignation would have a ripple effect across Lebanon’s political landscape, Allouche said. 

“If Mikati steps down, we’ll have to reconsider our calculations,” Allouche said when responding to a question on whether Hariri’s Future Movement bloc would resign from parliament. 

Sami Fatfat, a Future Movement MP, held out hope that a government would be formed but assured his party is “looking into different options, including mass resignations” if Mikati steps down.

“The next couple of days will be decisive,” he noted, as Lebanon braces for the potential arrival of the first shipment of Iranian fuel coupled with the end of Mikati’s one-month deadline. 

Updated 25 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • The Interfax news agency said that Kremlin and Ankara are about to sign a contract to supply Turkey with a second batch of S-400 air defense units
  • The statement, which is seen as a move to damage Turkey’s improved ties with the west and with Ukraine, coincided with the Crimea summit in Kiev
ANKARA: Amid increased contact between Turkey and the western world over developments in Afghanistan and the potential refugee influx, Russia has placed the S-400 missile defense system on the table – a move that experts see as a strategy to drive Turkey away from the US and Europe.

Based on the comments by the head of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the Interfax news agency said that Kremlin and Ankara are about to sign a contract to supply Turkey with a second batch of S-400 air defense units.

Turkish officials have not yet reacted to the claim.

The statement, which is seen as a move to damage Turkey’s improved ties with the west and with Ukraine, coincided with the Crimea summit in Kiev, which Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attended earlier in the week.

Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400 from Russia was a sticking point with the US and the NATO allies, rendering Ankara subject to a series of US sanctions.

The US is concerned that the Russian defense system could compromise security if Russia becomes able to secretly acquire classified information on US and NATO weaponry.

The US has forbidden Turkey’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, and last month President Joe Biden said he would maintain sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying the Russian system.

New sanctions from Washington could be disastrous for Turkey when its economy is still weak amid pandemic conditions.

Turkey’s military test-fired the S-400 in the Black Sea province of Sinop in October 2020. However, it has not fully activated the defense system, in a move considered an olive branch to the new US administration.

“Considering that Turkey has not yet fully activated even the first batch of the S-400 system, it is not reasonable for Ankara to make a new agreement with Moscow on this issue,” Prof. Emre Ersen, a Russia expert at Marmara University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

Ersen thinks the repeated statements from Russian officials regarding the S-400 seem to reflect Russia’s unease about the prospects of closer Turkish-US ties under the Biden administration as Ankara has been trying to mend ties with its Western allies in the past few months.

“The latest developments in Afghanistan and Turkey’s possible role in this issue have provided a new momentum for Turkey’s strategic relations with the West,” he said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan on Aug. 18 and insisted on the necessity of ensuring security there.

But, a couple of days later Cavusoglu made a controversial statement during the Crimean Platform meeting in Kiev on Aug. 23, saying Turkey has not and will not recognize the illegal occupation of Crimea by Russia and will support Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Since the S-400 missiles remain the soft underbelly of Turkish-US relations, Moscow is most likely trying to keep this issue high on the agenda as a political instrument to make sure that Ankara remains distant from Washington,” Ersen said.

Under the $2.5 billion deal that was signed in 2017, Russia was to supply Turkey with four batteries of S-400 surface-to-air missiles.

“So far, Turkey has bought two batteries, and the second batch was optional. However, Ankara and Kremlin have been negotiating loan agreements for a couple of years. No official has spoken about the purchase of the second unit since January 2020,” Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based Russia expert, said.

According to Sezer, Russia’s messages aim to keep Turkey away from the West at times when Ankara attaches importance to its transatlantic ties.

“It is not realistic to expect Ankara to proceed with the purchase of a second batch of S-400 when it is making lobbying efforts to return to the US F-35 fighter jet program at the same time. Therefore, it keeps its silence and will only react positively to such politically motivated calls when a new crisis emerges in its ties with the West,” he said.

Ankara and Washington held intense negotiations about the responsibility for security at Afghanistan’s Kabul international airport following NATO’s withdrawal and Turkey has used the airport mission offer as a potential area of cooperation to mend frayed ties with the US and other NATO allies, which have been tense over many issues.

Updated 25 August 2021
Raed Omari

  • Jordan has agreed to the transit of 2,500 Afghan citizens through its territory on their way to the US
  • According to the UN figures, about 10 percent of Jordan’s population are refugees
AMMAN: Afghan citizens coming to Jordan will not be granted “refugee status” and will stay for a short period before their planned resettlement in the US, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that Jordan has agreed to the transit of 2,500 Afghan citizens through its territory on their way to the US.

The ministry said the decision was made for humanitarian reasons to help alleviate the repercussions of the crisis in Afghanistan.

In remarks to Arab News, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Deifallah Al-Fayez said that Jordan, under an agreement with the US, will have no commitments toward the Afghan citizens.

“The Afghan citizens will not be granted any refugee status. They will stay in Jordan for a very short time until the procedures related to their resettlement in the US are completed,” he said.

Asked whether the 2,500 Afghan citizens have arrived in the country, Al-Fayez would not comment: “All I can say is that the Afghan citizens will be sheltered in closed areas and will stay there for a very short period.”

Another official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the 2,500 Afghan citizens have already arrived in Jordan aboard a US military evacuation flight and have been sheltered near an air force base in the northeastern desert.

With MPs raising concerns over a new wave of refugees in the kingdom during a recent lower house session, Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan said Jordan will be only a temporary transit point for the 2,500 Afghan evacuees.

“They will not be resettled in Jordan and all has been arranged with the concerned sides to transport them via the Queen Alia International Airport,” Kreishan said.

The UNHCR said the issue of Afghan citizens in Jordan is not within its jurisdiction.

An official from the agency, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the “issue is only so far between the Jordanian and US governments.”

According to the UN figures, about 10 percent of Jordan’s population are refugees.

They include 655,000 Syrians, 67,000 Iraqis, 15,000 Yemenis, 6,000 Sudanese and refugees from 52 other nations.

More than 80 percent of them live outside refugee camps, in cities and towns, the UNHCR said in its latest figures.

The United Nations Population Fund says that Jordan is home to one of the largest numbers of registered refugees per capita in the world.

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

  • Dubai Police also arrested Imperiale's right-hand man Raffaele Mauriello, who is responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations
  • Imperiale was apprehended after police discovered his true identity despite impersonating someone else using a fake identity under the name of 'Antonio Rocco'
DUBAI: Dubai Police have arrested one of Italy’s most wanted criminals.

Raffaele Imperiale is an alleged kingpin of the Camorra organized crime syndicate ‘Camorra’, which is involved in international drug and weapons trafficking.

The UAE state-news agency WAM reported on Wednesday that Dubai Police also arrested Imperiale’s right-hand man Raffaele Mauriello, who is responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations using unlicensed firearms.

Both Imperiale and Mauriello are wanted by Italian authorities and Interpol, which has issued Red Notices against them.

Dubai Police caught Imperiale after they discovered his true identity. He had been living as someone else using a fake identity under the name of Antonio Rocco.

He used different cars to hide his daily movements and chose to live in an isolated home in which he could monitor those who approached him.

Imperiale was born and raised in the Italian city of Naples. He has been a Camorra member since his early childhood.

According to WAM’s report, he’s considered as one of Italy’s most dangerous and wanted fugitives by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in Stabia, Naples.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the arrest of Imperiale and Mauriello is another achievement for cooperation between Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies.

Close surveillance expert Maj. Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said the arrest of Imperiale and his right-hand man came after they had been placed under close surveillance by a team of elite investigators.

Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: A video of an Egyptian woman punching a man after he harassed her in the street in front of her son, has gone viral.

The woman can be seen in the video wearing a yellow shirt, shouting at the man after she said he harassed her. 

She then can be seen approaching the man, and catching him by surprise as she punches him. 

“Let this happen to you to become an example, did you think I’m a coward?” the woman can be heard shouting.

A group of other men try to resolve the issue and get the harasser to apologize to her, but the woman refuses to let it go. 

It is understood the harasser was taken to a nearby police station to report the incident. 

President Abdel Fattah al Sisi recently ratified a law on sexual harassment, with amendments calling for the tightening of penalties on those who harass others at public or private places by making sexual insinuations whether by gesture, words or action.

