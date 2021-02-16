Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa’s Sahel

You are here

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech after a meeting via video-conference with leaders of the G5 Sahel Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Paris. (AP)
  • France is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants
  • Last year Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.
PARIS: France has no immediate plans to adjust its military presence in Africa’s Sahel region, and any changes will depend on other countries contributing troops, President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Tuesday after a summit on the region.
Speaking after virtual summit of G5 Sahel countries, Macron added there was an increased willingness from other European countries to take part in the Takuba military force in Sahel.
“Significant changes will undoubtedly be made to our military system in the Sahel in due course, but they will not take place immediately,” Macron said.
France, the region’s former colonial power, is searching for an exit strategy after years of military intervention against Islamist militants. Its counter-insurgency operation in the Sahel has cost billions and seen 55 French soldiers killed, yet violence is persisting with signs it is spreading to coastal West Africa.
Last year, Paris boosted its troop numbers for its Barkhane counter-terrorism operations by 600 to 5,100 soldiers.

  • The 1 million Sinopharm doses add to 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India’s Serum Institute
  • Morocco has ordered 66 million doses of the vaccines
RABAT: Morocco received a second batch of 500,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, part of its national vaccination campaign, health ministry sources said.
The 1 million Sinopharm doses add to 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India’s Serum Institute which Morocco has received so far.
Morocco has ordered 66 million doses of the vaccines, which require two doses per person, under plans to inoculate 80% of its 36 million-strong population for free.
By Monday, Morocco had Africa’s largest vaccinated population of 1.7 million people. The number of infections had reached 478,595, including 8,491 deaths.
Despite a drop in daily registered cases, Morocco extended a night curfew for two weeks starting on Tuesday to contain spread of new coronavirus variants.

  • Foreign secretary: Practice ‘cruel’ and ‘wrong’
  • Western states sign declaration calling for end to ‘coercive diplomacy’
LONDON: The UK has joined 57 other countries in denouncing “coercive diplomacy,” while calling on Iran to release dual nationals detained for political purposes, after a virtual conference on Monday.

A declaration proposed by Canada, and joined by the US, Australia and almost all of the EU, called for the end of “the practice of arbitrary arrest, detention or sentencing to exercise leverage over foreign governments.”

The declaration made no reference to any specific country, but UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab singled out Iran in a statement afterwards.

Tehran currently holds a number of dual nationals, including British Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

Their families say they are being detained on trumped-up charges for leverage and to settle political scores.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is thought to have been imprisoned to exert pressure on the UK government over a debt dispute with Tehran.

Canada has an ongoing dispute with Iran over the detention of Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani in 2016.

British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert was released in November, having been arrested in 2018 on charges of espionage.

Raab said: “The use of arbitrary detention, particularly as a threat, or as a means to influence others, is cruel. It’s wrong. We continue, for example, to press for the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained dual British nationals in Iran.”

He added: “We call on states to abide by their clear obligations, including under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

  • Remarks by Israel’s envoy to Washington comes at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
JERUSALEM: Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday that it would not engage with US President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear program, urging tougher sanctions and a “credible military threat” against its arch-enemy.
The remarks by Israel’s envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden.
The new administration has said it wants a US return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran – which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions – if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations. Washington has also said it wants to confer with allies in the Middle East about such moves.
“We will not be able to be part of such a process if the new administration returns to that deal,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel’s Army Radio.
Netanyahu aides have privately questioned whether engaging with US counterparts might backfire, for Israel, by falsely signaling its consent for any new deal that it still opposes.
Israel was not a party to the 2015 deal. It has powerful advocates within the US Congress, however, and Netanyahu’s threats to take unilateral military action on Iran if he deems diplomacy a dead end also figure into big-power planning.
“We think that if the United States returns to the same accord that it already withdrew from, all its leverage will be lost,” Erdan said.
“It would appear that only crippling sanctions – keeping the current sanctions and even adding new sanctions – combined with a credible military threat – that Iran fears – might bring Iran to real negotiations with Western countries that might ultimately produce a deal truly capable of preventing it breaking ahead (to nuclear arms).”
The Biden administration has said it wants to strengthen and lengthen constraints on Iran, which denies seeking the bomb.

  • Security forces stormed the Qaddura Refugee Camp, adjacent to Ramallah
RIYADH: Israeli security forces arrested five Palestinians on Tuesday from several areas in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, state news agency SPA reported.

Local sources in Ramallah reported that the security forces stormed the Qaddura Refugee Camp, adjacent to Ramallah, and arrested a young man, while they apprehended another individual from the village of Dura Al-Qar’.

The security forces meanwhile held 10 Palestinians for hours from Silwad after storming it, and separately arrested two Palestinians.

  • Tehran ‘has something to hide’ in game of brinkmanship, analyst tells Arab News
JEDDAH: Iran vowed on Monday to block snap inspections of its nuclear plants by the UN atomic watchdog from next week unless the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal.
The threat is the latest move in Tehran’s game of brinkmanship over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the agreement to curb its nuclear program in return for an easing of economic sanctions.
Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, since when Iran has escalated its breaches of the agreement by increasing its enrichment of uranium. Trump’s successor Joe Biden has said he wants to return to the deal, but Washington and Tehran both insist that the other should make the first move.
In an additional protocol to the JCPOA, Iran agreed that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could make unannounced visits to its nuclear facilities to check compliance with the deal.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday: “If others do not fulfil their obligations by Feb. 21, the government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the additional protocol. All these steps are reversible if the other party changes its path and honors its obligations.”
While Tehran is taking a hard line in its public challenges to the US, Iranian officials have admitted that US sanctions are crippling the country’s economy, and it may be forced to compromise on compliance with the JCPOA.

On the other hand, while Iran denies that it wants nuclear weapons, its Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said last week that persistent Western pressure could push Tehran to fight back like a “cornered cat” and try to build a bomb.
Other Iranian officials on Monday rebuked the minister for the veiled threat. “Iran’s position remains unchanged. Iran’s nuclear activities have always been peaceful and will remain peaceful,” the Foreign Ministry said, quoting a fatwa supposedly issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Nevertheless the Tehran regime clearly has something to hide, the Saudi political analyst Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri told Arab News. “We are monitoring the situation anxiously as we see a gradual escalation from Iran’s side,” he said.
“Recently they said they had increased the number of centrifuges and were enriching uranium to 20 percent, which is dangerous. Then we heard that Iran had started producing uranium metal, and that is another danger. And just a few days ago, Iran said it might be ‘cornered’ into making a nuclear weapon.
“Preventing IAEA inspectors from doing their job is evidence that Iran has something to hide, and is intending to announce they possess a nuclear bomb.”

