You are here

  • Home
  • Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
WWE Superstar Mansoor is set to fight in Saudi Arabia again in October. (File/WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqrkp

Updated 21 sec ago
Mansoor

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
  • In his latest column, the WWE Superstar talks SummerSlam, alliance with Mustafa Ali and fighting in front of capacity crowds again
Updated 21 sec ago
Mansoor

A lot has happened since my last column, most notably WWE confirming we will be returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in October.

I was ecstatic to hear the announcement and it was funny because I was watching SummerSlam when they showed the video package announcing the show, and my dad was in it. There was a shot of him jumping out of his chair and cheering at the last Saudi event, which I found really funny. I sent him a photo and he replied asking if that meant he was famous now.

It was nice to see, and it was a reminder of how far I have come. My dad is somebody who did not really understand what I was doing as a professional wrestler; he didn’t really view it as a viable career path, or understand that there was a way to be successful in this field for somebody with my cultural and religious background, so it is cool after all these years to see things have worked out.

I’m excited to go back to Saudi Arabia and perform in front of my friends and family, so I can’t wait.

Recently, I’ve developed a tag team partnership with Mustafa Ali on RAW which has been great as he was the first guy to extend his hand when I first joined the company.

At the first Saudi show I was involved in, he would always make sure I knew the lay of the land. He was very helpful and gave me a lot of advice. We’ve gone down a similar path and obviously we share the same faith. We’re two of the few people to represent Islam in WWE; he has a lot of experience with that and he has made sure I’m comfortable.

I was always hoping I would get to work with him, and when I was elevated to RAW, the opportunity presented itself. He had gone through a lot of changes, and his character took a much darker turn. I wasn’t exactly sure how it was going to work and there is a very stark contrast between us; he is very serious and is trying to get things done. He doesn’t really want to have fun, but I’ve managed to get him to crack a smile on a few occasions.

Now that we’re part of a tag team, and an alliance, I’m trying to get him to have fun. That feeling of making people happy, and seeing kids in the crowd rooting for you, is more rewarding than anything else in the world.

Being on RAW has certainly been a learning process. It’s a weekly show and things are so hectic because there are three hours of programming to organize, but every week I feel more comfortable in terms of knowing and being aware of who I am.

We’re now back to having full crowds at events which is huge. Suddenly, things don’t hurt as much. The adrenaline is pumping, you hear more of the crowd and you’re trying to win them over or, in some people’s cases, trying to get them to boo you. All of that influences you as a performer and inspires you to push even harder. I love it, I’m so happy the fans are back and I hope it doesn’t go back to the way it was.

SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, took place in Las Vegas recently and it was amazing.

It was a huge success and the most-watched SummerSlam in WWE history from what I heard. Over 50,000 fans were there, which is mind-boggling. I haven’t performed in front of a crowd that size since the last event in Saudi and I can’t wait to do it again.

The match between Roman Reigns and John Cena was a textbook example of why we do what we do in terms of crowd investment, pacing and drama. Those matches are the ones I like to study the most because it’s very difficult to have big matches which have a big-fight feel. Cena and Roman are the masters of playing it cool and leaving the crowd wanting more. Then, when they finally give it to them, they go nuts. They were awesome.

Becky Lynch returning was also a huge moment because she has been gone for so long. She was such a marquee star before she left to have her baby and that can really change a person, so I’m really interested to see how she has developed after these big personal events she has been through.

Topics: WWE RAW

Related

WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
Sport
WWE to return to Saudi Arabia in October
John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
Sport
John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd

Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 26 August 2021
Ali Khaled 

Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Glory for Jordan as Omar Qarada wins first powerlifting gold medal of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Jordanian athletes less successful in the women’s table tennis event, with defeats for Khetam Abu Awad and Faten Elelimat
Updated 26 August 2021
Ali Khaled 

Omar Qarada of Jordan won the first gold medal in the powerlifting competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with victory in the men’s -49kg category at the Tokyo International Forum on Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old from Amman managed to lift 173kg on his third attempt to claim top spot ahead of world record holder and Rio 2016 champion Le Van Cong from Vietnam.

 

 

Cong also managed 173kg but Qarada was declared the winner due to having a body weight 100g lighter than his opponent (47.21kg to 47.31kg).

It was Jordan's second ever Paralympic gold medal and Qarada’s first after he managed two silvers at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016. 

Parvin Mammadov of Azerbaijan won the bronze medal with a lift of 156kg.

Elsewhere, Jordanian athletes had more disappointing results, with Khetam Abu Awad losing her table tennis women’s singles match 3-1 (13-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8) to Caroline Tabib of Israel.

Faten Elelimat also lost her table tennis women’s singles match, by a score of 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7) to the Brazilian Joyce Oliveira.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games sport

Related

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle
Sport
Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle

Al-Nassr financials show $30m deficit for fiscal year

Al-Nassr financials show $30m deficit for fiscal year
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr financials show $30m deficit for fiscal year

Al-Nassr financials show $30m deficit for fiscal year
  • President Mussali Al-Muammar and board outline cost-cutting strategy at general assembly
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr Football Club’s latest financial statements have revealed a deficit in excess of SR113 million ($30 million) for the fiscal year, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

The Riyadh club’s revenues were revealed during the general assembly on Wednesday, and showed incoming revenue of $108 million and outgoings totalling $138 million.

Al-Nassr kicked off the 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season with a 4-1 win over Damac before losing its second match 2-1 to Al-Faisaly.

Club President Musalli Al-Muammar and board members, as well as the CEO and Ministry of Sports representatives, attended the meeting, which included a summary of the annual report and presentation of the financial statements after a review by the auditor.

The club’s administration announced a strategic plan and estimated budget for the next season that aims to reduce expenses by 30 percent, with expected revenues of $86 million and expenses of about $95 million leaving a deficit of $9 million.

Topics: Al Nassr football sport

Related

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw
Sport
Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Brave progress but no medals for Iraqi wheelchair fencers at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
  • Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori and Ammar Ali bow out at quarterfinal stage of men’s epee event
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Iraq’s athletes put up a valiant effort in the wheelchair fencing competition but eventually departed the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after two quarterfinal losses at Makuhari Messe Event Hall on Thursday morning.

In the category A men’s epee individual competition, Zainulabdeen Al-Madhkhoori won three of his six Preliminary Pool 2 matches in the day’s early sessions to advance to the round of 16.

He started his campaign with 5-1 win over Ryan Rousell of Canada and followed that up with victories over Maurice Schmidt of Germany (5-2) and Hakan Akkaya of Turkey (5-3).

The three wins meant that, despite three ensuing losses to Emanuele Lambertini of Italy, Tian Jianquan of China and Maxim Shaburov of the Russian Paralympic Committee, the 30-year-old Iraqi progressed to the knockout rounds.

In his last-16 match, he once again defeated the German Schmidt (15-13) to advance to the quarterfinals, where he would meet Shaburov for a second time.

Sadly for Al-Madhkhoori, there would be no change in the outcome as he lost 15-7 to the second seed to exit the competition.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Ammar Ali recovered from a poor start to reach the quarterfinals of the category B men’s epee individual tournament. He lost his opening two matches in Preliminary Pool 1 to Alexander Kuzyukov of the RPC (5-2) and Dimitri Coutya of Great Britain (5-2).

After that, the 36-year-old went on a four-match winning streak, overcoming Pierre Mainville of Canada (5-2), Michinobu Fujita of Japan (5-3), Yohan Peter of France (5-0) and Anton Datsko of Ukraine (5-2).

In the quarterfinal, the Iraqi’s quest for a medal was ended when he lost 15-10 to Jovane Guissone of Brazil.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games fencing sport

Related

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle
Sport
Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Maryam Al-Muraisel falls short in table tennis opener on tough first morning for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit designer Tilke unveils new details 100 days ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

The F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines. (Supplied/The Sports Marketing Group)
  • Carsten Tilke says all restrictions that control usual street circuits were removed
  • F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the largest sporting event in the Kingdom’s history and will be held on Dec. 3-5
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Racetrack designer Carsten Tilke unveiled new details of Formula 1’s fastest new racing circuit in Jeddah Corniche, which he described as the largest in the history of Saudi Arabia.
The details were revealed to coincide with the start of the 100 day countdown to the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which will be the largest sporting event in the Kingdom’s history and will be held on Dec. 3-5.
Tilke said the race track on the coast of Jeddah, which is 6.17 kilometers long, is the second longest circuit on the calendar during the 2021 Formula 1 season after the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.
The track, which comprises of 27 turns, including some high-speed corners as well as long straight lines, was completed in record time in less than 12 months. The event will be held in cooperation with Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation, as well as the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.
Tilke said they designed an exciting circuit for fans and drivers alike, without the usual restrictions of any downtown circuit, which makes the Jeddah Corniche circuit special.
Tilke, who is designing the circuit with his father Hermann, said it gave him the freedom to design, and all restrictions that controlled the usual street circuits were removed, adding it was built on land designated for it.
Tilke also revealed that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit has an estimated speed of 252 kilometers per hour, which is the highest average speed compared to any Formula 1 street circuit.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix F1 Jeddah Corniche Circuit Carsten Tilke Hermann Tilke Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) International Automobile Federation Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Motorsport

Related

Prince Khalid bin Sultan said that he hoped for an early slot in Saudi Arabia next season and would love to host one of the new-format Saturday sprints. (AFP/File Photo)
Sport
Saudi Arabia open to hosting two F1 races if required: Prince Khalid bin Sultan
Update Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches tech initiatives to boost Kingdom’s global ranking and create more startups

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine

FIFA asks British PM to exempt players from quarantine
  • FIFA president Gianni Infantino took advantage of an exemption in place for European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July
  • He suggested an approach similar to that adopted by UK government for the Euro 2020’s final stages be implemented for upcoming international matches
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

ZURICH: Demanding that all players be released for World Cup qualifiers, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift quarantine requirements for footballers to allow them to travel next week to play for their countries.
Infantino himself took advantage of an exemption in place for the European Championship so he could fly into London from Rio de Janeiro in July and avoid the mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine in England.
The Premier League defied FIFA to decide on Tuesday that almost 60 players from 19 clubs would not be released next week to fly off to qualifiers in 26 countries on Britain’s red list — including all South American nations.
“I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honors for a professional footballer,” Infantino said in a statement on Wednesday. “I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.”
The Confederation of African Football joined FIFA’s call for Britain to extend the “same treatment previously applied to Europe” to players needing to go to Africa for games. Egypt and South Africa are among the African nations on Britain’s red list.
“The circumstances in the African countries on the red list in many cases are in fact less severe than other countries not currently on this list or for which exemptions were previously provided,” CAF said in a statement.
Serie A on Wednesday also said it supports clubs not releasing players to countries where they would have to quarantine on their return to Italy. The Spanish league also said it would support any of its clubs that did not want to release players for international duty with South American teams, over concerns about the lack of recovery time to resume games with their clubs.
Infantino did not directly address the concerns about the scheduling in the statement.
“Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against COVID-19,” Infantino said. “Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”
Unlike for other international fixtures during the pandemic, FIFA is no longer allowing exemptions for players to opt out of the trips if they are forced to quarantine on their return to countries to resume club duties.
Clubs face FIFA sanctions if they refuse to release players. The Spanish league hit out at FIFA’s “unilateral decision” to grant two additional days for South American countries to play games in both September and October so three qualifiers can be played in each window, rather than the usual two. That means, regardless of any quarantine requirements on their return, players would likely not be rested enough to play for their clubs when leagues resume.
“I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game,” Infantino said. “Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.”
FIFA has not challenged an assertion from the European Club Association that the governing body “abuses its regulatory function in order to place its commercial interests and those of its member associations above the physical wellbeing of players and legitimate sporting interests of clubs.”

Topics: FIFA Premier league Gianni Infantino Boris Johnson

Related

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
Sport
FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football. (SPA)
Sport
Saudi crown prince discusses sports cooperation with FIFA, CAF

Latest updates

Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
Mansoor ‘can’t wait’ to fight in front of family and friends on WWE’s return to Saudi
Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
Beirut blast judge issues subpoena for PM Diab after no-show
Facebook considers forming an election commission
Facebook and other social media platforms have received much criticism over their handling of political advertising. (File/AFP)
Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
Qatar’s emir receives UAE delegation, both sides discuss cooperation
UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000
UAE daily COVID-19 cases hover under 1,000

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.