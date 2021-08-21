You are here

  • Home
  • John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd

John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd

John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
Last year WWE SummerSlam took place with fans, but returns this year with a full capacity crowd. (WWE)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chxey

Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd

John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
  • The event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders
Updated 21 August 2021
Arab News

WWE SummerSlam returns to Las Vegas in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time in two years in the early hours of Sunday morning with the John Cena match-up with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship topping the bill.

One of the highlights of the WWE calendar, SummerSlam takes place at the Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

While the battle between Cena, who returned to WWE last month following over a year out, and Reigns is likely to dominate the headlines, many of the brand’s biggest stars will also be in action on the night across both the male and female rosters.

Bobby Lashley defends his WWE Championship against Goldberg following their recent feud, while the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be on the line when Bianca Belair faces Sasha Banks in a repeat of the duo’s encounter at WrestleMania in April.

Edge and Seth Rollins, two of WWE’s most established performers, go head-to-head on the night and there will also be an intriguing battle for the RAW Women’s Championship when champion Nikki A.S.H. defends her title against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a three-way collision.

Sheamus takes on Damian Priest with the United States Championship on the line, and Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Rey and Dominik Mysterio will also be in action.

This year will be the first time SummerSlam has been held in an NFL stadium, although the 1992 event took place in Wembley Stadium in the UK and featured WWE legends such as The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Fans in the MENA region can livestream SummerSlam 2021 via WWE Network.

Topics: wrestling WWE John Cena

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Mansoor with WWE Superstar Sheamus. (WWE)
Sport
Mansoor and WWE stars recall Jeddah’s ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’
Mansoor feeling ‘amazing’ after making step-up in WWE career
Sport
Mansoor feeling ‘amazing’ after making step-up in WWE career

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash

First-ever Turkmen Olympic medallist gifted car, apartment, cash
  • Polina Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition
  • Guryeva was awarded a three-room apartment in the capital city Ashgabat, a white Lexus SUV and $50,000 in cash
Updated 21 August 2021
AFP

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan’s first-ever Olympic medallist, weightlifter Polina Guryeva, was gifted an apartment, a car and $50,000 in cash for her exploits at a ceremony in the Central Asian country’s capital Ashgabat on Saturday.
Guryeva, 21, won silver for Turkmenistan at this summer’s Games in Tokyo in the women’s 59 kg weightlifting competition. It was the ex-Soviet country’s only medal at the Games and the first in its history.
Turkmen shooter Marat Niyazov previously won a silver medal representing the Soviet Union at the 1960 Games in Rome.
The celebrations of Guryeva’s victory were led by Honoured Coach of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdymukhamedov, the 39-year-old son of the country’s hard-line leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
At the ceremony in Ashgabat, the younger Berdymukhamedov handed Guryeva, who is ethnic Russian, three white-lacquered wooden boxes.
One contained keys to a three-room apartment in the capital city, the second held keys to a white Lexus SUV and the third $50,000 in cash.
“I cordially congratulate you on this significant event, testifying to the growth of the authority of independent Turkmenistan in the international sporting space,” Berdymukhamedov told Guryeva.
He said her victory “increased the world fame, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland and the Turkmen people.”
“I dedicate this medal to our president and the Turkmen people in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan,” Guryeva said.
Turkmenistan, a gas-rich nation of around six million people famous for its outlandish displays, gained independence from former master Moscow in 1991.
The secretive country is regularly cited by rights groups as one of the world’s worst abusers of civic, religious and press freedoms.
The younger Berdymukhamedov has received a number of promotions this year making him the second most powerful figure in the country after his father and fueling speculation he will eventually replace the elder as leader of the autocratic country.

Topics: Turkmenistan Polina Guryeva 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related

Abu Dhabi to invest nearly $100m in projects in Turkmenistan
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi to invest nearly $100m in projects in Turkmenistan
Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold
Sport
Neeraj Chopra wins javelin for India’s first ever Olympic athletics gold

Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter

Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter
Updated 21 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter

Al-Hilal leads early Saudi Pro League table as rivals falter
  • The Champions needed a 93rd minute winner to overcome Al-Taawoun in their second match in the league
Updated 21 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Champions Al Hilal have taken the lead in the early stages of the 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season after a dramatic 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah on Friday night.

A stoppage time winner means the Riyadh team has maximum points from its opening two matches, but it was only nine minutes away from what would have been a shock away defeat.

Al-Taawoun’s Cameroonian forward Léandre Tawamba had a goal disallowed for offside in the 13th minute, before a mix-up between Al-Hilal’s defender Ali Al-Bulayhi and goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf presented him with another chance just before the half-hour mark, which he gleefully accepted.

Al-Hilal raised their game but struggled to score, with Malian striker Moussa Marega in particular coming close to an equalizer.

At the start of the second half, Al-Hilal coach Leonardo Jardim brought on Salman Al-Faraj for Mohammed Jahfali, but the breakthrough continued to elude them as the final 10 minutes of the match approached.

Al Hilal’s pressure paid off in the 81st minute when Yasser Al-Shahrani’s cross was headed home by Marega. After VAR checked for its validity, the goal stood.

Brazilian Matheus Pereira almost marked his debut with a late winner but shot weakly at Cassio in Al-Taawoun’s goal.

The real drama was still to come, with the South Korean Hyun Soo Jang giving Al-Hilal all three points with a 93rd minute winner.

Al-Taawoun will next host Al-Nassr on Thursday, while Al-Hilal take on Al-Batin the following day.

In Friday’s other matches Al Batin defeated Abha 2-1 and Damac edged newly promoted Al-Tai 1-0.

On Thursday Al-Ahli scraped a late draw at Al-Hazem, and Al-Nassr went down 2-1 to Al-Faisaly.

Topics: football Al-Hilal

Related

2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad
Sport
2021-22 Saudi Pro League preview, part 1: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad
Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria
Sport
Premier League irritation shows extent of Al-Hilal’s ambitions with Matheus Pereria

Arsenal completes signings of Odegaard, Ramsdale

Arsenal completes signings of Odegaard, Ramsdale
Updated 20 August 2021

Arsenal completes signings of Odegaard, Ramsdale

Arsenal completes signings of Odegaard, Ramsdale
Updated 20 August 2021
LONDON: Arsenal completed the signings of midfielder Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Friday, taking the Premier League club’s summer spending to more than $150 million.
Odegaard, a 22-year-old Norway international, was on loan from Real Madrid during the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be 35 million euros ($41 million).
“You’ve seen the numbers and what we did after Christmas when Martin was in the team ... the team performed at a completely different level,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He made us better, we needed more options, alternatives, creativity. He has a unique talent for the way we want to play.”
Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.
Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.
Odegaard won’t be available for Sunday’s match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.
Ramsdale joined later Friday from Sheffield United, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League last season. He was also relegated with Bournemouth the previous season.
Ramsdale, who moves for a reported fee of 24 million pounds ($32.7 million), will provide competition for Bernd Leno.
Arsenal’s other big signing was England center back Ben White from Brighton for 50 million pounds ($68 million).

AFC Champions League 2021 Western Region centralized matches, final to be held in Saudi Arabia

AFC Champions League 2021 Western Region centralized matches, final to be held in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

AFC Champions League 2021 Western Region centralized matches, final to be held in Saudi Arabia

AFC Champions League 2021 Western Region centralized matches, final to be held in Saudi Arabia
  • Boost for Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr as quarterfinals, semifinal scheduled for Oct. 16-19, final on Nov. 23
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

KUALA LUMPUR: The AFC Champions League 2021 quarterfinals and semifinal in the competition’s Western Region as well as the final, will be played in Saudi Arabia, subject to the Asian Football Confederation’s Executive Committee ratifying the decision.

The announcement that the latter stages of Asia’s premier club competition will be played in centralized venues was announced on the AFC’s official website.

The decision will be particularly welcomed by the two remaining Saudi clubs in the competition, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who will face Iranian opponents Esteghlal and Tractor respectively.

As had been confirmed on July 5, 2021, all matches will be played as single leg ties with the AFC Champions League 2021 quarterfinals and semifinal (West) scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from Oct. 16-19 before the final is hosted on Nov. 23.

The Korea Football Association has already been confirmed as the centralized host for the East Region matches, which will be staged in Jeonju from Oct. 17-20.

Topics: Al Hilal sport 2021 AFC Champions League football Saudi Arabia

Related

Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board
Sport
Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board
Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos
Sport
Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Updated 20 August 2021
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Al-Ittihad’s Igor Coronado ready to take center stage against Raja Casablanca in Arab Club Champions Cup final
  • Jeddah club will miss key Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi on Saturday as history beckons for Saudi side
Updated 20 August 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The first major trophy of the season is up for grabs on Saturday as Al-Ittihad and Raja Casablanca meet in the delayed final of the 2020  Arab Club Champions Cup in Rabat.

The location may give the Moroccan team home advantage — even if there will be no fans in the stadium — but history is on the side of Saudi Arabia whose clubs are the most successful with eight tournament triumphs, one more than Tunisia.

The road to Rabat has been a long one in more ways than one. It is two years since the two teams started out in the tournament, with games delayed on more than one occasion due to the global pandemic. The quarterfinals took place in January 2020, with the semifinals concluded a year later as Al-Ittihad saw off Saudi rivals Al-Shabab, and Casablanca overcame a challenge from Ismaily of Egypt.

Saudi Arabia may have won more tournaments than any other Arab nation, but the last was back in 2005 when Al-Ittihad defeated another North African opponent, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, 4-1 over two legs — Saturday’s final is a single match — lifting the trophy in front of its fans in Jeddah.

However, apart from the AFC Champions League a few months later, Al-Ittihad has yet to win another international trophy. After 16 years, it is time for that drought to end, though given the club’s recent financial issues, the prize money of $6 million also will be welcome.

That sum would pay half the transfer fee of the big summer signing Igor Coronado. The Brazilian joined from Sharjah but missed the opening two games of the season as he was not registered in time.

Al-Ittihad’s results have been mixed this season. A disappointing opening day defeat at the hands of Al-Fayha was followed by a 3-0 win over  Al-Raed on Monday. The comfortable victory was watched by Coronado, who is eager to get started at his new club.

“It was great to watch the Al-Raed game with the fans, and the Ittihad fans were one reason I joined the club. I have seen videos of them online many times,” Coronado said.

“We will miss their passion in the final.”

The 29-year-old added that the players will make up for it. “We will give 120 percent to win. I am delighted that I can play and I am ready.”

The question is: Which Al-Ittihad will turn up? The team that struggled against Al-Fayha or the one that strolled past Al-Raed?

Coronado is sure it will be the latter.

“We have learned from our mistakes against Al-Fayha and we can say that the first real match was against Al-Raed,” he said. “We played the way we wanted to play, and this is the standard we want to play for the rest of the season, including the final. It won’t be easy as both teams are hungry for the trophy, but we are ready.”

While Coronado is available, there is less welcome team news. Star defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended for the game and will be missed. The Egyptian was one of the best performers in the league last season, and given the attacking talent that the Moroccans have in their ranks, Omar Hawsawi and Hegazi’s likely replacement Ziyad Al-Sahafi will have to be at their best.

While Al-Ittihad were defeating Al-Raed, Casablanca were warming up with a trip to Italy to take on Roma. It ended with a 5-0 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s men and the defense had to work hard throughout. The Moroccan giants finished the league season last month as runners-up to city rival Wydad, and whether keeping sharp by heading to Rome was a good idea or not remains to be seen.

Coronado’s departure from Sharjah has affected Casablanca, too, as the Emirati side has signed Ben Malango from the Moroccan team to replenish its attacking stocks. The Congolese forward scored 16 goals last season. Soufiane Rahimi managed 14 as well as 12 assists, a record that prompted UAE giants Al-Ain to swoop earlier this month.

Saturday’s game will be the 25-year-old’s last for the club and he is aiming to bow out on a high.

“It would be wonderful to bid farewell to Raja and the fans by winning this important title,” Rahimi said. “We know Al-Ittihad are a strong team. We are all looking forward to the game and we are ready.”

Perhaps it will not be the considerable attacking talent that makes a difference but Al-Ittihad’s Moroccan defensive midfielder Karim El-Ahmadi.

“There is no doubt that Raja are a great team and have experience in playing in finals and big games,” said the 36-year-old veteran. “We will have to be at our best if we are to give our fans the success they deserve.”

Topics: Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia sport football

Related

Al Somah double condemns Al Ittihad to another alarming defeat in Saudi Derby
Sport
Al Somah double condemns Al Ittihad to another alarming defeat in Saudi Derby
Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board
Sport
Lamia bint Bahian replaces Adwa Al-Arifi on Saudi Arabian Football Federation board

Latest updates

OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
OIC to hold emergency Afghanistan meeting on Sunday at Saudi invitation
Reporters Without Borders calls for US plan to evacuate Afghan journalists
Reporters Without Borders calls for US plan to evacuate Afghan journalists
Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report
Afghanistan’s economy likely to shrink 20 percent after Taliban takeover: Report
EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
Egypt aiming for gender equality ‘in all fields’ by 2030
Egypt aiming for gender equality ‘in all fields’ by 2030

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.