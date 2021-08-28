You are here

‘Just the clothes on me’: Afghans escape to new US life

A child gets an examination following his evacuation from Afghanistan at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 28 August 2021
AFP

  • A 21-year-old medical student struggled Saturday to overcome the terror she experienced during the last days at home
  • "My husband worked for the US embassy. They (Taliban) would have killed us if we stayed," brown-haired Wazhma told AFP in English
AFP

ABU DHABI: Wazhma left everything behind to escape Taliban rule after the extremist group took control of Afghanistan, aspiring for a life "free of threats" in the United States.
In a facility in the UAE, temporarily hosting Afghan evacuees heading to other countries, the 21-year-old medical student struggled Saturday to overcome the terror she experienced during the last days at home.
"My husband worked for the US embassy. They (Taliban) would have killed us if we stayed," brown-haired Wazhma told AFP in English, just hours before she was due to board a US-bound flight.
"I only took the clothes on me. Nothing more."
The young Afghan was among tens of thousands of evacuees who fled the capital Kabul after the Taliban swept in and deployed on the streets in mid-August.
Wazhma, her husband, brother-in-law and baby nephew spent "the longest three days" of their lives on the road, moving in secret until they reached the gates of Kabul airport where US personnel were waiting for them.
"The situation was very bad. Thank God, we are safe," she said, holding her baby nephew tightly in her arms.
When asked whether she will ever go back, she laughingly said: "Never, only if the Taliban go away."
She said the hardline Islamist group will never change its discriminatory policies against women despite promises of a softer brand of rule than their last stint in power between 1996 and 2001 -- when the US led an invasion after the September 11 attacks.
"I'm happy I left. The only thing I am worried about now is my mother, father, sister and brother," Wazhma said.
Meanwhile, in Kabul, evacuation efforts were reaching final stages Saturday amid fears of fresh terror attacks after an Islamic State-claimed suicide bomb two days earlier killed scores of civilians as well as 13 American service members near the airport.
With the airlift window narrowing sharply ahead of an August 31 deadline, more than 5,000 people remain inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation, and crowds continue to throng the perimeter gates pleading for entry.
Afghan evacuee Naim, a father of five who worked as a translator for the US army, immediately went into hiding when the Taliban seized the capital on August 15.
He and his family managed to escape to the airport, where they spent three nights until a US aircraft flew them to the United Arab Emirates.
"We were afraid that they would kill us," the 34-year-old told AFP as he sat next to his wife, three daughters and two sons.
"I took my kids' clothes only and our IDs. We lost everything, the carpets, the couches, the baby clothes. All gone," he said.
"I just want my kids to have a good life."
Other mask-clad Afghan men, women and children were gathered in the facility in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, some sipping on small juice boxes and others sitting on white chairs near rooms bustling with medical staff.
They were waiting nervously before heading to the airport to board a flight to the US.
A young Afghan girl, in a black and gold sequinned dress, patiently waited her turn for a medical checkup, swaying her legs back and forth as she played with a stuffed bear.
Dozens of others poured in, queueing at the entrance of the facility, waiting to be checked in by Emirati employees.
Ethan Goldrich, the US charge d'affaires, said evacuees will fly Saturday night to Washington DC on UAE national carrier Etihad Airways. He did not disclose the number of travellers.
He told reporters in Abu Dhabi that this will be the first of a number of Etihad flights that will carry evacuees to their final US destinations.
Gulf nations -- including the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar -- which host US and other Western forces, have been instrumental in evacuation efforts, offering Afghans critical passage to new lives in third countries.
The UAE said on Thursday that it has helped evacuate 28,000 people from Afghanistan, adding it was hosting 8,500 evacuees on a temporary basis until they head to the US within days.
About 109,000 people have been flown out of the country since August 14, the day before the Taliban swept to power, according to the US government.
Some countries -- including France, Britain and Spain -- announced an end to their airlifts Friday, following other nations such as Canada and Australia earlier in the week.
The United Nations said it was bracing for a "worst-case scenario" of up to half a million more refugees from Afghanistan by the end of 2021.
Despite Taliban promises of a softer form of rule, many Afghans fear a repeat of their brutal interpretation of Islamic law, as well as reprisals against those working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

160,000 protest in France against COVID-19 health pass rules

AFP

  • By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions
  • Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests
AFP

PARIS: A total of 160,000 people protested across France on Saturday, the interior ministry said, angered at the country’s Covid health pass system which they say unfairly restricts the unvaccinated.
By early evening the authorities had logged 222 separate protest actions, including 14,500 people who turned out in Paris.
Sixteen people were arrested and three police officers slightly injured in what was the seventh consecutive weekend of Covid protests.
“The vaccine isn’t the solution,” said retiree Helene Vierondeels, who attended a right-wing protest in Paris.
“We should rather be stopping the closures of hospital beds and continuing the barrier measures,” she added.
In Bordeaux, several protesters said they were refusing to get their children vaccinated, just days before the start of the new school year.
“We aren’t laboratory rats,” said one 11-year-old boy who was marching with his father.
“We live in a free country, there are no figures that justify mass vaccinations,” his father said, likening the increased pressure to vaccinate to rape.
Under the Covid pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theater, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping center must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.
The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown, with the unvaccinated accounting for most of the Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.
Saturday’s overall figure was slightly down on the 175,000 protesters who turned out the previous weekend.
Around 200,000 people have marched on previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures.
Organizers claim the real numbers were double the estimates announced by police.
The protest movement has brought together conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, former members of the “Yellow Vest” anti-government movement, as well as people concerned that the current system unfairly creates a two-tier society.

More than 600 Egyptians and Moroccans land on island of Lampedusa

Migrants from north Africa are examined on board an Italian coast guard patrol boat last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Italian Coast Guard says 400 were aboard one vessel
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: More than 600 people from Egypt and Morocco landed on Lampedusa on Saturday, according to the Italian Coast Guard, many with wounds and signs of beatings.

Such landings in the most southern part of Italy have increased over the past few days, as good weather holds in the Channel of Sicily, with most of them arriving on dinghies from Tunisia.

The Italian Coast Guard said that 400 were aboard a single vessel, which had departed from the shores near Libya. The boat was spotted Saturday morning by the Italian Guardia di Finanza and escorted to Lampedusa.

“This is one of the largest landings in recent days on the island,” a Guardia di Finanza spokesman told Arab News. “The migrants were completely overcrowded on the fishing boat. The situation of the boat was so worrying that, fearing it would capsize, we had to transfer them to several other boats to take them safely to the island’s dock.”

“Many of those on board show signs of violence and beatings they have suffered during their stay in Libya,” Alida Serrachieri, MSF medical director in Lampedusa, told the Italian news agency ANSA.

The latest arrivals have increased pressure on the island’s reception center, which now hosts nearly 1,300 people despite it only having room for about 250.

“Once again Lampedusa is preparing to carry the burden of humanitarian reception alone,” Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello told Arab News. “I am the first to say that we must support, at every level, the commitment of the international community in the face of the tragedy in Afghanistan. But it is also fair to remember that there are other territories and countries from where people are fleeing and trying to reach Europe through Lampedusa and Italy. We need to guarantee humanitarian corridors, managed by international institutions, for those populations too.”

He said the situation at the facility was becoming “more difficult” every day.

On Thursday, around 40 boats made it to Lampedusa in a 24-hour period and all those who were aboard were taken to the center which was “already more than full,” Martello added.

From the beginning of this year until last Monday, 35,593 people had landed in Italy, compared to 17,500 in 2020. 

According to an August bulletin from the International Organization for Migration, 392 people had drowned since the beginning of the year and 632 had gone missing on the central Mediterranean route leading from Libya to Italy.

The same report added that the Libyan Coast Guard had intercepted 22,419 people so far this year, including 1,530 women and 803 minors, compared with 11,891 during the whole of 2020.

350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla

AFP

  • Spanish forces had been alerted by Moroccan counterparts that "a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans" were trying to scale the fence
  • Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20
AFP

MADRID: Around 350 migrants tried to scale the fence from Morocco into Spain’s Melilla enclave before dawn on Saturday but none managed to get across, a Spanish government spokesman said.
Spanish border forces had been alerted at around 5:30 am by their Moroccan counterparts that “a group of 350 sub-Saharan Africans” were trying to scale the fence near the Barrio Chino border post, prompting Guardia Civil police to deploy a helicopter to head them off.
“No one got across,” the spokesman said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another group of more than 300 people had tried to cross into Melilla on August 20 but none managed to get in, he said.
Three days earlier, more than 50 did succeed in entering the tiny enclave when around 150 people stormed the fence. And on July 22, more than 230 people managed to sneak into Melilla in one of the largest influxes in recent years.
Spain’s two tiny enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.
In mid-May, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to cross into Ceuta as the Moroccan border forces looked the other way.
The influx came during a diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco, with Madrid angering Rabat by allowing a Western Sahara separatist leader to be treated at a Spanish hospital.
The border breach was widely seen as a punitive move by Morocco. Although most migrants were returned immediately, by the end of July some 2,500 remained in Ceuta, officials there said, among them around 800 unaccompanied minors.

Philippines’ Duterte extends coronavirus curbs as cases hit new record high

Reuters

  • The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the more infectious Delta variant
  • Second-highest level of quarantine curbs in the capital region extended until September 7
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said on Saturday, as the Southeast Asian nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections.
The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.
“We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.
The health ministry recorded 19,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, notching a record-high for the third time in the past nine days. Total confirmed cases have risen to more than 1.93 million, while deaths have reached 33,008, after 167 more fatalities were recorded.
Active cases, at 142,679, were at a four-month high, overwhelming hospitals and health care workers in coronavirus hotspots, health ministry data show.
“Improving vaccination coverage, shortening the duration of detection to isolation, and compliance of people to community health care standards would really help us stop the transmission in communities,” Vergeire said.
The government on Saturday extended the second-highest level of quarantine curbs in the capital region until Sept. 7. Although some businesses can operate at up to 50 percent on-site capacity, restaurant dine-in, personal care services and religious activities are still prohibited in the capital region, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.
The capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to more than 13 million people, is the country’s coronavirus epicenter, accounting for a third of the 1.91 million confirmed infections and a quarter of the 32,841 total deaths.
Nine provinces and six cities facing a surge in cases and high health care utilization were also placed under the second-tightest coronavirus curbs.
The government is pinning its hopes for an economic recovery on its inoculation program, which started in March.
The Philippines has so far secured a total of 194.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, enough to inoculate about 100.5 million Filipinos or more than 100 percent of the country’s adult population, the finance ministry said.
Nearly 49 million doses have been delivered, while another 42 million will arrive in a month, said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, adding that the government could inoculate everyone by January.

Last British civilian evacuation flight leaves Kabul

Reuters

  • Britain’s armed forces are now preparing to leave and will take small numbers of Afghan citizens with them
  • British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Britain was entering the final hours of its evacuation
Reuters

LONDON: The last British flight evacuating civilians from Afghanistan has left Kabul, bringing to an end an operation that has airlifted almost 15,000 Afghan and British citizens in the two weeks since the Taliban took control.
Britain’s armed forces are now preparing to leave and will take small numbers of Afghan citizens with them on remaining flights this weekend, a defense ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
“It’s time to close this phase of the operation down. But we haven’t forgotten the people who still need to leave, and we will do everything we can to help them,” Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, said in a statement filmed on the tarmac at Kabul’s main airport.
Some British troops have already departed, and a British military transport plane carrying armed forces members landed at an air base in southern England on Saturday.
British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Friday that Britain was entering the final hours of its evacuation and would process only people who were already inside Kabul airport.
Britain was at Washington’s side from the start of a US led invasion of Afghanistan that overthrew the then-ruling Taliban in punishment for harboring the Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. More than 450 British armed forces personnel died during two decades of deployment in the country.
Wallace said on Friday that he estimated between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who had worked with Britain and were eligible to leave the country would not make it through. General Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, told the BBC on Saturday that the total would be in the “high hundreds.”
Many Afghans unable to leave judged it was too dangerous to travel to Kabul airport, Carter said.
“People like me ... we are forever receiving messages and texts from our Afghan friends that are very distressing. We’re living this in the most painful way,” he added.
Carter, speaking to Sky News, said Britain and its allies might cooperate with the Taliban in future to tackle threats from Daesh. The group, enemies of both Western countries and the Taliban, was responsible for a suicide bombing just outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed scores of people, including 13 US service members.
“If the Taliban are able to demonstrate that they can behave in the way that a normal government would behave in relation to a terrorist threat, we may well discover that we operate together,” Carter said.
“But we’ve got to wait and see. Certainly some of the stories we get about the way that they (the Taliban) are treating their enemies would mean it would be quite difficult for us to work with them at the moment.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the Afghanistan situation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday, when the two leaders agreed that the Group of Seven rich nations should take a common approach to dealing with any future Taliban government.
“The Prime Minister stressed that any recognition and engagement with the Taliban must be conditional on them allowing safe passage for those who want to leave the country and respecting human rights,” Johnson’s office said.

