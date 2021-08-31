Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

Britain’s Royal Air Force is prepared to launch airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting the resurgent Daesh group in the country, the RAF’s chief said following rocket attacks in Kabul.

“We’ve got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh, whether it’s strike or whether it’s moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed,” Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain is prepared to use “all means necessary” to combat Daesh as security analysts warned that the UK is facing a sharp rise in terror threats.

Raab was a signatory to a statement from the anti-Daesh US-led coalition that said it will “draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement” to crush the terror group.

Raab said: “The UK stands united with our coalition partners in mourning those killed by Daesh’s horrific attack at Kabul airport and in our unwavering collective resolve to combat Daesh networks by all means available, wherever they operate.”

Sir Mike said: “If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we’re able to operate there.”

He disclosed that he was discussing plans with allies on how to deploy British air assets overseas, including new drones.

The resurgent international efforts to combat Daesh come as US analysts warned that the terror threat is “real, active, and in many cases specific.”

Sir Mike said Daesh terrorists are “nasty, devious people who hide behind the civilian population and they fight from the civilian population.”

Commenting on the risks to the population Daesh blends with, he added: “It’s one of those awful consequences of tackling the violent extremists that, however hard we try, is in the back of my mind. I know there will be instances where there will be unavoidable civilian casualties.”