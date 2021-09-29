You are here

Militant group claims killing of Sudan intelligence agents

Militant group claims killing of Sudan intelligence agents
The little-known militant group claimed responsibility for a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in March 2020. (AFP)
AFP

Militant group claims killing of Sudan intelligence agents

Militant group claims killing of Sudan intelligence agents
  • Deadly gunfight erupted late Tuesday when Sudan’s intelligence services raided a suspected Daesh hideout in the capital
AFP

KHARTOUM: A little-known militant group on Wednesday claimed it killed six Sudanese intelligence officers in a Khartoum shootout that the authorities attributed to the Daesh group.
The deadly gunfight erupted late Tuesday when Sudan’s intelligence services raided a suspected Daesh hideout in the capital, it said in a statement.
The agency said five of its officers were killed and five wounded in the operation, which led to the arrest of 11 militants. Another four gunmen escaped.
It was the first time that Sudanese authorities have announced the arrest of Daesh militants in the country.
On Wednesday, however, a militant group calling itself the Movement for Preaching and Combat claimed it killed the officers.
“Mujahideen from the Movement for Preaching and Combat successfully managed to kill six infidels from the offensive force including three senior officers and two soldiers,” it said in a statement posted on Facebook.
In the statement, the group claimed responsibility for a failed assassination attempt on Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in March 2020. Authorities have not identified any culprits for the thwarted attack.
The group also denied it had any links to Daesh and that “cheap media tricks” by the Sudanese authorities would not stop it from carrying out attacks in the future.
AFP could not verify the authenticity of its claims.
Hamdok, who became prime minister after a pro-democracy movement ousted long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019, has been leading a transitional government battling political, economic and security issues inherited from the previous regime.
After Bashir came to power in an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989, Sudan became an international pariah for its support of Islamist extremist groups including hosting Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda between 1992 and 1996.
The United States removed Sudan from its state sponsor of terrorism blacklist in December 2020, ushering in much-needed aid and financial investment after decades of harsh economic sanctions.
A 2019 US State Department report warned “despite the absence of high-profile terrorist attacks, Daesh facilitation networks appear to be active within Sudan.”

Topics: Sudan

Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria

Jordan fully reopens main crossing with Syria
  • Following a push by Arab states to reintegrate a country they have shunned during its decade-long civil war
Updated 17 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

JABER CROSSING: Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday in a boost for their struggling economies following a push by Arab states to reintegrate a country they have shunned during its decade-long civil war.
Syria, which blames Western sanctions for its economic woes, hopes wider business links with its southern neighbor will help it recover from a devastating war and attract much-needed foreign currency.
“The aim of these understandings is to boost trade exchange between the two countries to achieve the interests of every party,” Jordan’s minister of industry and trade, Maha Al Ali, told state-owned Al Mamlaka television.
Officials in Jordan, a close US ally, and Lebanon have urged Washington to ease sanctions on Syria to facilitate trade.
Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Egypt — another close US ally — this month reached agreement for Egyptian natural gas to be sent to Lebanon via Syria using a pipeline built some 20 years ago in an Arab cooperation project.
Arab states cut ties with Syria during its civil war, which the United Nations has said claimed at least 350,209 lives.
US-allied Arab states including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates backed opposition groups fighting President Bashar Assad for years but Damascus was able to crush the rebels with military backing from Russia and Iran.
Although the Jaber crossing has been partially open since 2018 after the Syrian government drove rebels from the south, trade has yet to recover to its $1 billion pre-war level.
Jordanian officials said a visiting trade delegation from Syria, led by economy, trade, agriculture, water and electricity ministers, would discuss lifting tariff barriers.
Before the conflict in Syria, the Nasib-Jaber crossing was a transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Europe and Turkey and the Gulf.
Businessmen from Jordan had largely shunned dealing with Syria after the 2019 Caesar Act — the toughest US sanctions yet that prohibited foreign companies trading with Damascus.
Amman hopes cross-border trade and renewed transport links will help boost its debt-ridden economy, badly hit last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jordanian businessmen have lobbied the government to ask Washington to ease restrictions on imports from Syria, where traders have long had close partnerships.
Syria’s only normally operating frontier crossing has been with Lebanon, and in recent years Iraq after the reopening of the Qaim crossing in 2019.
Assad has recovered most of Syria, but significant areas remain outside his control. Turkish forces are deployed in much of the north and northwest — the last rebel stronghold — and US forces are stationed in the Kurdish-controlled east and northeast.

Topics: Jordan Syria CROSSING

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed to Egypt as Israel-Hamas tensions rise

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed to Egypt as Israel-Hamas tensions rise
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed to Egypt as Israel-Hamas tensions rise

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan headed to Egypt as Israel-Hamas tensions rise
  • The Biden administration is leaning heavily on Egypt for help in maintaining stability in the region
  • Looming over the meeting in Cairo is the US administration’s recent decision to withhold some military aid to Egypt
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is heading to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with Egyptian government officials about rising tensions between Israel and Hamas.
The Biden administration is leaning heavily on Egypt, which has long played a role as mediator between Israel and Hamas, for help in maintaining stability in the region even as it presses Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to stop his crackdown on dissent.
Sullivan plans to follow up on the Egypt talks during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, next week in Washington, said National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.
Egypt brokered a cease-fire after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas erupted in May.
The visit to Egypt comes after the Biden administration announced earlier this month it would withhold $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns.
The region has seen an increase in fighting in recent weeks, with tensions fueled by Israeli settlement construction and heightened militant activity in the northern West Bank.
Israeli troops conducted a series of arrest raids against suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, sparking a pair of gunbattles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded.
Looming over the meeting in Cairo is the administration’s recent decision to withhold some military aid to Egypt.
Congress had passed legislation calling on the administration to withhold $300 million in military aid to Egypt. In the end, $170 million was sent along as the administration used its authority to waive human rights conditions placed on the assistance by Congress.
The Biden administration said it decided to release most of the military aid to preserve a US-Egypt security relationship that it says is critical to Middle East stability. The remaining $130 million will be released if Egypt “addresses specific human-rights related conditions,” according to the State Department.
At the same time, Biden advisers have praised Egypt for brokering the cease-fire that ended the latest Israel-Hamas war. The administration was also pleased that El-Sisi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Cairo earlier this month, the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to Egypt since 2007.
Egypt is pressing the US to side with it in a dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a hydropower project on the Blue Nile that Ethiopia says is crucial for its economic development. Egypt says the dam would choke its economy and has threatened to use “all available means” to stop it.
The Blue Nile, a major tributary of the Nile River, originates in Ethiopia.
The Biden administration sees the dam dispute as potential flashpoint, but has sought to take a back seat to the African Union in finding a resolution.

Topics: US Egypt Jake Sullivan

Saudi Arabia to restore homes damaged by floods in Sudan

Saudi Arabia to restore homes damaged by floods in Sudan
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to restore homes damaged by floods in Sudan

Saudi Arabia to restore homes damaged by floods in Sudan
  • Agreement to restore the homes damaged by torrential rains and floods in Sudan’s Tokar city
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed an agreement to restore the homes damaged by torrential rains and floods in Sudan’s Tokar city.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz.

The 12-month project aims to choose the most affected families by the floods that hit the country in September of 2020, state news agency SPA reported.

The center’s programs cover food security, water sanitation and hygiene, health, education, emergency aid and nutrition.

Topics: Sudan Saudi Arabia

Two Palestinians wounded in raids by Israeli troops

Two Palestinians wounded in raids by Israeli troops
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

Two Palestinians wounded in raids by Israeli troops

Two Palestinians wounded in raids by Israeli troops
Updated 29 September 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Two Palestinians were wounded and others suffered breathing problems after Israeli troops opened fire and used tear gas against Palestinians in the West Bank, state news agency Petra reported.

Israeli troops stormed the town of Qabatya near Jenin province, triggering clashes with Palestinians that led to soldiers firing live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

It added that troops raided the homes of two prisoners from the town.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers arrested 14 Palestinians in the cities of Ramallah, Hebron and Nablus.

Earlier on Sunday, the troops conducted a series of raids of suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank, sparking a pair of gun battles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded.

Topics: West Bank Palestine Israel

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel

#Arab_lives_matter sparks calls for more policing in Israel
  • At least 78 Arab citizens have been killed so far this year out of a total of 93 slayings nationwide, according to the Abraham Initiatives
Updated 29 September 2021
AP

ABU SNAN, Israel: Arab citizens of Israel are seeking to raise awareness about the spiraling rate of violent crime in their communities under the hashtag “Arab lives matter,” but unlike a similar campaign in the US, they are calling for more policing, not less.

The Arab minority, which makes up around 20 percent of Israel’s population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years, with a rate in killings that far exceeds its share of the population and is driven by criminal gangs and family disputes.

Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs. Israeli officials have touted a number of initiatives in recent years, including larger budgets for law enforcement in Arab communities, but police say community leaders could do more to help them.

At least 78 Arab citizens have been killed so far this year out of a total of 93 slayings nationwide, according to the Abraham Initiatives, an Israeli civil society organization fostering Jewish-Arab coexistence.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pledged last month that after years of neglect, his newly inaugurated government would combat violent crime plaguing Arab communities. That was one of the top demands of a small Arab party that made history by joining his narrow coalition.

After another two people were killed in Arab towns last week, Arab blogger Sheren Falah Saab tweeted “#Arab_lives_matter” in Hebrew with the aim of opening a dialogue with Israel’s Jewish majority.

“The inspiration is from the Black Lives Matter movement, but it’s important to note that the violence in Arab society in Israel is not brought on by the police or law enforcement, it’s between Arabs,” she said. “It’s important to say there’s neglect and lack of enforcement by the police, and lack of follow-up when murders are committed.”

Her statement went viral on social media. Lawmakers, activists and organizations joined in the chorus, as did the minister in charge of the police.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-lev blamed the problem on “decades of neglect, disregard and fear of getting into the thick of the problems of the Arab sector and the prevailing assumption that ‘as long as they kill each other, then this is their problem.’”

“In the first 100 days since taking office, I did more than was done in last decades dealing with crime in the Arab sector. Yes, #Arab_Lives_Matter,” he tweeted.

Topics: Israel Arabs

