Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties

Saudi crown prince, French FM discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian late on Sunday in Riyadh and reviewed relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early Monday.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban.
On the French side, the Chargé d'Affairs at the Embassy of France to the Kingdom, Philippe Regis, and a number of officials from the French Foreign Ministry attended.
The meeting followed Le Drian's meetings with Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the ministers of culture and energy.
France's top diplomat traveled to Riyadh after attending the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE.

Topics: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Jean-Yves Le Drian French-Saudi ties

Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Radhi Al-Aslami, executive technical director of the Saudi Methanol Company

Who’s Who: Radhi Al-Aslami, executive technical director of the Saudi Methanol Company
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Radhi Salem Al-Aslami has been the executive technical director of the Saudi Methanol Company (Ar-Razi) since August this year. 

He began his career as a shift charge engineer in the operation department of Jubail’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation, where he worked from 2001 to 2004. He rose through the ranks, gaining extensive experience and knowledge in technical fields.

Prior to his current position as executive technical director, he was a senior manager at Ar-Razi’s production department from 2008 to 2020. 

He was senior manager of the process engineering department at Ibn Zahr between 2016 and 2018, senior manager of its MTBE production department from 2013 to 2016, and senior manager of its environment, health, safety and security department between 2010 and 2013. He held various positions at Ibn Zahr before that, including senior process engineer and production engineer.

His main achievements include creating a system to improve Ibn Zahr’s environment, health, safety and security culture, with his work leading to a first-place ranking in this area among 17 SABIC affiliates in 2012.

He led the operations division, helping to resolve technical plant issues and improving plant reliability and optimization performance.

He also led the Ibn Zahr team to achieve the top rank in behavior-based safety culture among SABIC affiliates, and developed an occupational health and management system at Ibn Zahr. 

He gained a bachelor’s degree in applied chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, in 2001.

Topics: Who's Who

Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry

Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry

Only double-jabbed people to be considered immunized starting Oct. 10: Saudi health ministry
  • More than half of population is fully vaccinated
Updated 04 October 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Only those who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be considered immunized starting Oct. 10, following updates to Saudi Arabia’s government-approved Tawakkalna app, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The update follows a recent decision from authorities requiring double vaccination to attend any economic, commercial, cultural, entertainment, sport, or tourism activity in Saudi Arabia starting from 6 a.m. on Oct. 10. 

Tawakkalna was launched last year to help track COVID-19 infections. It has since  updated to include vaccination information and infection status, while also functioning as a COVID-19 “passport.”

Those officially exempt from having the vaccine will not be affected by the new rule. 

“Taking both doses of the vaccine is hugely important because it is the only way to protect society,” said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. “Recovering from COVID-19 is not enough by itself and a single dose after recovering from the disease is also not enough to confront mutants of the virus around the world.”

On Sunday, the ministry reported just 41 new cases and 49 new recoveries.

These latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 547,262 and the number of recoveries to 536,330. A further two deaths were reported, raising the toll to 8,724.

FASTFACT

On Sunday, the ministry reported just 41 new cases and 49 new recoveries.

Of the new cases, 11 were in Riyadh, 10 were in Jeddah, and there were three in Alkhobar and Madinah.

There are currently 2,208 active cases, 181 of which are in critical care.

There have been more than 42.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia so far, with 53.5 percent of the country’s 34.8 million population completing the course.

The regions with the highest number of vaccinated residents are Baha with 68.6 percent, Riyadh with 68.3 percent, and the Eastern Province with 66.8 percent. In Jouf, 51.5 percent of residents have completed their vaccination course.

There were 46,499 PCR tests carried out in Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to over 29 million so far.

Last year, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched procedures to enable the gradual return of pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques after a seven-month hiatus due to the onset of COVID-19. 

It plans to expand the capacity of Makkah’s Grand Mosque for pilgrims.

“Last year we announced the gradual increase in pilgrim capacity, the first phase of the plan with only 6,000 pilgrims allowed per day. The number gradually increased in every phase, reaching up to 70,000 pilgrims a day in recent days,” said ministry spokesman Hesham Abdulmonem Saeed. “We’re working with all relevant authorities to continue raising the daily quota in the next period, continue ensuring a safe journey for all visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, and ensure no COVID-19 infections. To this day, there has not been a single case and we will continue working on keeping the momentum going.”

The ministry has developed four main service centers to receive, gather and transport pilgrims safely, based on the adopted precautionary measures.

As of September, more than 21,000 Umrah visas were issued for those arriving from outside the Kingdom.

“This is positive evidence of the increase in demand rates for those coming to perform Umrah from outside the Kingdom,” Saeed added.

The first group of foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier in August after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted.

They are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states details of them receiving a Kingdom-approved vaccine. 

The Kingdom has approved vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

Topics: IMMUNISATION Tawakkalna COVID-19

Al-Ahsa oasis' riddle of the sands

Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands
Updated 04 October 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Al-Ahsa oasis' riddle of the sands

Al-Ahsa oasis’ riddle of the sands
  • Researchers dig deep to unravel age-old mystery behind Saudi Arabia’s ‘green gem’
Updated 04 October 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Widely acknowledged as one of the world’s natural treasures, Al-Ahsa oasis in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province is home to shady palm groves, crystal clear springs — and a centuries-old secret.

Scientists have long puzzled over how the ancient watercourse, the largest self-contained oasis in the world, managed to survive the passage of time, providing its lush, fertile surrounds with the gift of life.

Now researchers have their answer.

Traditional farming techniques stretching back centuries helped preserve one of the region’s green gems, scientists say. These methods are still practiced today, but with a modern twist.

Agriculture specialist Saeed Al-Hulaibi, an Al-Ahsa native, has spent years studying the oasis in a bid to understand how the area has kept its fertility.

The secret to the oasis’ long life is in the different irrigation methods used by farmers, he told Arab News.

Vast underground aquifers deliver an immense volume of groundwater, allowing for a range of irrigation methods that keep the oasis and its “enchanting richness” alive, Al-Hulaibi said.

“From ancient times to the present day, Al-Ahsa farmers resorted to conventional irrigation methods. Al-Ahsa sits on top of a sand layer mixed with mud or fertile clay soil and its altitude is low compared with other areas in Saudi Arabia, so water was always available in the region,” he said.

Al-Hulaibi said that rainwater eventually fills the space between sedimentary layers in a saturated zone below Al-Ahsa Mountains.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Agriculture specialist Saeed Al-Hulaibi, an Al-Ahsa native, has spent years studying the oasis in a bid to understand how the area has kept its fertility.

• The secret to the oasis’ long life is in the different irrigation methods used by farmers, he says.

• Vast underground aquifers deliver an immense volume of groundwater, allowing for a range of irrigation methods that keep the oasis and its ‘enchanting richness’ alive.

“Until recently, the water had a strong gushing flow, and because it is compressed under the mountain, it is released in the form of springs. Farmers need to water their palm trees only once every week or two,” he added.

Al-Hulaibi said that farmers transformed these springs into long channels running above ground to irrigate their crops.

“The more we head east in the Arabian Peninsula toward the sea, the more we find that there is a geological gradient, meaning that water flows naturally from the high region to the lowest area, which is Al-Ahsa.”

Skilled farmers were able to change the course of local Al-Khudood, Al-Dughani, Kulaibwa, Sulaisel, Duraiq and Baraber rivers, turning the region into an agricultural hub due to the abundance of water for irrigation and drinking. 

The rivers pass through the lush palm groves, with new water channels occasionally created to provide improved irrigation. This crisscrossing of water springs has continued for centuries.

Al-Hulaibi said that in the 1960s, after the number of rivers fell significantly, the Wakuti company was commissioned to conduct a study into the oasis, especially since Al-Ahsa at the time was an essential source of dates for domestic consumption and export.

“The company submitted its recommendations to King Faisal, who ordered a rescue of Al-Ahsa oasis as part of Al-Ahsa irrigation and drainage project. The government intelligently established the same rivers, but using specialized pumps, pumping water from the aquifers to concrete rivers that still exist today. These rivers went east and north, and their freshwater reached all the farms,” he said.

“The big river divided into a small river, known as Al-Abu, and then into the canal passing through the last stage, Fahl, a specialized channel directly linked to the farm and palm trees.” 

Later, a German company, Holzmann, completed the upgrading, providing high-quality components, as well as superb engineering that still works perfectly today.

In the past, Al-Ahsa farmers irrigated their farms through immersion — flooding the earth with water, an ancient and well-documented method sometimes referred to as “runoff,” meaning the water is “running off” the land surface.

The German company used the same approach, submerging the “hose,” a 3-meter-long movable plastic water pipe, in the palm canal and then pulling it down through the Fahl channel to connect the water to the palm.

The channel is 1.5 meters higher than the Fahl, making the downward suction power highly effective. Hoses are installed in the canal to pass through the pond, which Al-Ahsa residents call Mijassahm, with water flowing out of the pond in a waterfall due to the pressure, passing through the inner channels before finally reaching the water strips. The color of the earth turns silver after being immersed in water.

Al-Hulaibi said that Al-Ahsa’s traditional farmers developed their agricultural and engineering skills without any formal study, but simply by daily work and experience handed down through generations.

“The farmer deals with the sapling that he has snipped from a large palm tree and that weighs around 30 kg with tenderness, as if he is handling a baby who has just come out of its mother’s womb. The sapling is carefully removed and kept it in a mulch.”

Farmers also relied on palm clusters before the advent of plastic bags.

“After the harvest, the clusters used to be placed in water to form a strong rope used to preserve the sapling while in the mulch. When the sapling grows and expands, it automatically cuts off, and the sapling continues to grow. Every part of a palm is fully utilized, and nothing is thrown away.”

Another skill inherited from their ancestors was spreading bean seeds around the sapling. The bean is a climbing plant that protects the young palm from high temperatures and drought. The sapling also benefits from the extra humidity provided by the bean plant.

Al-Ahsa is known for its palm trees, but watermelons, pumpkins and squash are also grown in the area, with farmers using palm leaves to create domes on top of the crops to keep marauding birds away.

Al-Hulaibi said that Al-Ahsa farmers use what is known as “regular irrigation,” explaining that it is poor practice to irrigate a plant that has just been sown, especially in the clay environment and during flowering time.

“It is better to give the plant time to extend its roots and search for water in the soil, encouraging it to grow,” he said.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Al-Ahsa Oasis Saudi Arabia farming Saudi palm trees

Saudi-Iran talks still 'exploratory,' says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi-Iran talks still ‘exploratory,’ says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Updated 04 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Saudi-Iran talks still 'exploratory,' says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi-Iran talks still ‘exploratory,’ says FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan
  • Prince Faisal was speaking at a press conference in Riyadh with EU envoy Josep Borrell
  • Borrell voiced support for a peaceful settlement to the war in Yemen
Updated 04 October 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran are at an early stage but are a basis for addressing major issues between the two countries, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Sunday.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the latest round of discussions had taken place on Sept. 21. “We spoke about our deep concern about Iran’s transgressions on the nuclear issue,” he said.

“These discussions are still in the exploratory phase. We hope they will provide a basis to address unresolved issues between the two sides and we will strive and work to realize that,” he said.

Prince Faisal was speaking at a press conference in Riyadh with Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs. Among other issues, the two men discussed the conflict in Yemen, where Iran supports Houthi militia fighters who have launched a barrage of missile and drone attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Borrell described the situation in Yemen as a “terrible tragedy,” and voiced support for a peaceful settlement to the war.

He said the EU condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and was working diplomatically to prevent them.

“We appreciate Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the conflict in Yemen as well as protect its territory,” Borrell said.

Borrell also said he hoped nuclear talks between global powers and Iran would restart in Vienna “soon.” Tehran is under pressure to rejoin the 2015 deal to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of economic sanctions. The deal collapsed in 2018 when the US pulled out, and talks are stalled in a deadlock over whether Iran or the US should be the first to resume compliance.

Borrell’s visit to Riyadh is part of a regional trip to GCC countries that includes the UAE and Qatar. The EU aims to advance strategic cooperation with the Gulf states on climate change, global access to vaccines and supporting the “green economy,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief told Arab News earlier.

Borrell also said that he would convene a joint cooperation council at ministerial level early next year during the Saudi presidency of the GCC.

 

 

Topics: Iran nuclear program Iran-Saudi talks Prince Faisal bin Farhan Josep Borrell

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

Saudi, German officials discuss foreign relations, human rights

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir meets Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday held talks with Miguel Berger, state secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office, in the capital, Riyadh, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to develop them.
They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Berger also met with President of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad to discuss aspects of cooperation in the human rights field and ways to enhance them.
Al-Awwad reviewed the developments that the Kingdom is witnessing in support of human rights, which resulted in more than 90 human rights reform decisions.
He said that the Kingdom has sought to protect and promote human rights internationally, and has fulfilled the obligations to which it has become a party.
He added that this major shift in the Kingdom’s reform policy was part of the Vision 2030.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany Miguel Berger Adel Al-Jubeir Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) Saudi Foreign Ministry Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad

