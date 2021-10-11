You are here

  • Home
  • Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
Mohamed Nasheed with his lawyer Amal Clooney, London, England, January 2016. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bsa74

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
  • Mohamed Nasheed, currently the speaker of parliament, was critically wounded in a May 7 assassination attempt outside his home in the capital Male
  • Nasheed underwent 16 hours of surgery before traveling to Germany in May for further treatment and rehabilitation
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

MALÉ, Maldives: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed returned to his atoll nation unannounced Monday, five months after surviving a bomb attack and undergoing treatment in Germany.
The 54-year-old pro-democracy pioneer was welcomed by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Male international airport before being driven away under heavy armed escort.
“People were taken by surprise to see him arrive today,” a Maldivian official close to Nasheed told AFP. “The return was not announced in advance due to security considerations.”
Nasheed, currently the speaker of parliament, was critically wounded in a May 7 assassination attempt outside his home in the capital Male.
He underwent 16 hours of surgery before traveling to Germany in May for further treatment and rehabilitation.
There has been no claim of responsibility but Nasheed’s party has blamed religious extremists in the tiny Islamic republic, which practices a liberal form of the religion and is known for its upmarket tourism.
Maldivian authorities have arrested six people, all locals, in connection with the attack that rocked the largely peaceful nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims.
The government has cracked down on extremism and foreign preachers are banned.
Violent attacks are rare, though a dozen foreign tourists were wounded by a bomb blast in Male in 2007.
Daesh claimed a boat arson attack last year, but there is little evidence the group has a presence in the archipelago of 1,192 tiny coral islands.
Nasheed caught international attention for holding a 2009 cabinet meeting underwater to highlight the threat of global warming, signing documents as officials wore scuba gear with coral reefs in the background.
He was toppled in a military-backed coup in 2012, convicted on a terrorism charge and jailed for 13 years.
He left the country on medical leave and sought refuge in Britain, returning to the Maldives after his nominee won the presidency in 2018.

Topics: Maldives Mohamed Nasheed Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

Related

Maldives arrests two over attack on ex-president
World
Maldives arrests two over attack on ex-president
Update Maldives ex-president ‘critical’ after assassination attempt
World
Maldives ex-president ‘critical’ after assassination attempt

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

African Union to broaden Somalia operations
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
AFP

African Union to broaden Somalia operations

African Union to broaden Somalia operations
  • The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister
  • Despite the militants’ ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia’s government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the AU
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The African Union says it will extend and expand its military operations against Al-Qaeda-linked extremists in Somalia to include other member states, as its current mandate nears an end on December 31.

The Horn of Africa nation has faced renewed instability in recent months, with long-running election delays and an ongoing row between its president and prime minister sapping attention from an insurgency waged by Al-Shabab extremists.

Despite the militants’ ouster from Mogadishu a decade ago, Somalia’s government controls only a small portion of the country, with the crucial help of some 20,000 soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

AMISOM late Sunday said the AU’s Peace and Security Council had agreed to shift to a joint mission with the UN that would enable “other willing and interested AU Member States” to join operations against the extremists.

The plan will need to be endorsed by the UN Security Council and the government in Mogadishu.

The AU expressed “grave concern at the worsening security situation in Somalia,” where there had been a “worrying resurgence” of Al-Shabab activities.

The militants regularly stage deadly attacks against civilian and military targets in the capital and elsewhere.

The UN Security Council in March extended AMISOM’s mandate until December following fractious talks between Western countries and African members of the council over funding for the peacekeepers.

Sunday’s AU statement asked the UN Security Council “to consider a technical roll-over of the AMISOM mandate, while discussions continue on the details and modalities for transition toward the post-2021 arrangement.”

The statement also urged President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to resolve their differences and “re-focus on concluding the overdue elections without further delay.”

“The ongoing political stand-off between the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister is contributing to the worsening security situation, as the political authorities find their attention distracted from governance matters,” the statement said.

Topics: Somalia African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Al-Shabab Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Mohamed Hussein Roble

Related

US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve ‘dispute’
World
US calls for Somalia leadership to resolve ‘dispute’
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads
World
Somalia’s Farmajo and Roble: the leaders at loggerheads

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says his prison has designated him a terrorist
  • No immediate confirmation from Russian authorities of the change in Navalny’s status
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Monday that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, but officially no longer regarded him as a flight risk.
Navalny said on Instagram that he had been summoned before a commission which voted unanimously in favor of the change of status.
The designation marks a further escalation of official pressure against President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critic, currently serving two-and-a-half years in prison for parole violations he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.
Navalny made light of the announcement, saying that he welcomed the fact he was no longer designated as prone to escape and so would be subjected to less frequent and stringent night time checks by guards.
“It’s just that there is now a sign over my bunk that I am a terrorist,” said Navalny in the post, which was published with the help of his lawyers.
There was no immediate confirmation from Russian authorities of the change in Navalny’s status, and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Navalny, 45, was jailed after returning to Russia at the start of this year from Germany, where he underwent months of treatment to recover from being poisoned with a rare nerve agent in Siberia in August 2020.
The Kremlin denied any involvement in poisoning him and has repeatedly said that his treatment is a matter for the prison service. Putin takes pains to avoid even mentioning his name.
Navalny’s movement suffered a new blow in June when a court ruled its activities to be extremist. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled abroad. Last month Russia opened a new criminal case against Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.
Some of his supporters have criticized last week’s award of the Nobel Peace Prize to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, saying Navalny would have been a more deserving recipient.

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

Related

Navalny’s camp said YouTube had also taken down one of their videos that contained the names of 225 candidates they had endorsed. (File/AFP)
Media
Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election
Russia calls Navalny US ‘agent’ after extremism ruling
World
Russia calls Navalny US ‘agent’ after extremism ruling

No Arab states restricted from UK entry after changes to red list

No Arab states restricted from UK entry after changes to red list
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

No Arab states restricted from UK entry after changes to red list

No Arab states restricted from UK entry after changes to red list
  • Sudan, Tunisia, Somalia removed alongside 44 other countries
Updated 11 October 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain has removed a further 47 countries from its travel “red list,” including the last three Arab states that were on the list, meaning that arrivals from those countries will no longer need to pay for pricey hotel quarantines.

Sudan, Tunisia and Somalia were removed alongside 44 other countries on Monday. 

Fully vaccinated people entering the UK from non-red list countries will now only need to take a COVID-19 test on their second day after arrival — costing around $100. Seven countries will stay on the red list, all of them in Latin America.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We’re making it easier for families and loved ones to reunite, by significantly cutting the number of destinations on the red list, thanks in part to the increased vaccination efforts around the globe.

“Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery.”

The economic damage to Britain’s travel sector caused by tight entry restrictions and the decline in global tourism has been severe.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of Gatwick Airport — one of Britain’s busiest transport hubs, which is reportedly losing around £1 million ($1.36 million) per day — told the Daily Mail:  “While we welcome the removal of many countries from the red travel list, we still need further simplification of the current travel rules by removing all testing requirements for fully vaccinated passengers, ensuring common-sense recognition of foreign-issued vaccinations and removing the cumbersome Passenger Locator Form.”

All entries to the UK are still required to complete the form — a lengthy document designed to ensure that COVID-19 cases entering Britain can be traced and red list passengers quarantined.

Topics: Coronavirus Travel UK UK red list Egypt Tunisia UAE

Related

UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine
Middle-East
UK government recognizes Jordanian double vaccinated, abolishing need to quarantine
Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list
Middle-East
Sharm El-Sheikh receives first British tourist flight after Egypt removed from red list

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir

5 Indian soldiers killed in gunfight with rebels in Kashmir
  • India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety
  • Monday’s fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces in the Kashmir Valley
Updated 11 October 2021
AP

SRINAGAR, India: Five Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce gunbattle with militants fighting against Indian rule in the Himalayan region of Kashmir on Monday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks.
Police and soldiers cordoned off a forested area in southern Surankote area following an intelligence report that militants were present there, said Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman.
As troops launched a search operation, militants opened heavy gunfire that critically wounded an army officer and four soldiers, Anand said. They were evacuated to a nearest medical facility but died there, he said.
A reinforcement of soldiers and police was sent to the area, Anand said, adding that the fighting was ongoing.
No rebel group has immediately issued any statement.
India and Pakistan claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict since 1989.
Monday’s fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by government forces in the Kashmir Valley following a string of targeted killings in the region’s main city of Srinagar last week. Police detained over 500 people for questioning after suspected militants shot and killed a prominent Kashmiri Hindu chemist, two schoolteachers of the Hindu and Sikh faiths, and a Hindu street food vendor from India’s eastern state of Bihar.
The killings appeared to have triggered widespread fear among minority communities, with many Hindu families opting to leave the Muslim-majority Kashmir Valley.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir
World
Indian police detain hundreds amid violence in Kashmir

Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19
  • But state Premier Dominic Perrottet warns that infections would rise after reopening
Updated 11 October 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Sydney’s cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.
“I see it as a day of freedom, it’s a freedom day,” New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters in Sydney, the state capital. “We are leading the nation out of this pandemic but this will be a challenge.”
Perrottet warned that infections would rise after reopening, and virus-free states such as Western Australia and Queensland are watching what living with COVID-19 is going to look like amid concerns health systems could be overwhelmed.
While NSW’s dual-dose vaccination rate in people above 16 hit 74 percent, in neighboring Queensland, whose borders remain closed to Sydney-siders, the rate is only 52 percent and the state government is following an elimination strategy with rapid lockdowns to control any outbreak.
Perrottet has declared an end to lockdowns in NSW and has strong support for reopening in Sydney, whose more than 5 million residents endured severe restrictions from mid-June following an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
The outbreak has since spread to Melbourne and Canberra, forcing lockdowns in those cities, even as case numbers dwindle in NSW.
New South Wales on Monday reported 496 new locally acquired cases, well down from their peak last month, while Victoria logged 1,612 new infections, the lowest in five days.
Under the relaxed rules for NSW, retail stores and restaurants reopened with reduced capacity, and more vaccinated people were allowed to gather in homes and attend weddings and funerals.
The state aims to hit an 80 percent vaccine rate around late October, when more curbs will be relaxed. But the unvaccinated must remain at home until Dec. 1.
Kyl Raggio, owner of the KR Performance gym in the Sydney suburb of Randwick, said Australia could no longer afford to rely on rolling lockdowns to combat the virus.
“I hope that we can deal with whatever happens now moving forward, looking at the rest of the world hopefully we can stay open and do our thing,” said Raggio, who welcomed his clients back into his training facility early Monday morning.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged Sydney residents to “enjoy the moment.”
“Today is a day so many have been looking forward to — a day when things we take for granted, we will celebrate,” he said.
Morrison, who must call an election before next May, has come under pressure to press all states to reopen borders to bolster the economy and allow families separated by state border closures to reunite by Christmas. Some states with few cases have not said when they will re-open their borders.
With the vaccine rollout gaining momentum, Australia is planning a staggered return to normal, letting fully vaccinated residents enter and leave the country freely from November, although New South Wales plans to bring forward those dates.
Australia shut its international borders in March 2020, helping keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with 130,000 cases and 1,448 deaths.

Topics: sydney Coronavirus Australia

Related

Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
World
Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 lockdown curbs
COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney
World
COVID-19 lockdown to ease more rapidly for the vaccinated in Sydney

Latest updates

Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
Former Maldives leader returns after surviving bomb blast
Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
Cryptocurrencies prices continue to rise: Market wrap
African Union to broaden Somalia operations
African Union to broaden Somalia operations
Saudi and Iraqi foreign ministers hold bilateral talks in Serbia
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (SPA)
Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap
Dubai’s non-oil sector growth slows; Jordan’s GDP jumps: Economic wrap

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.