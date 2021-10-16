World’s largest floating nightclub opens on Dubai’s historic QE2 cruise liner

LONDON: The world’s largest floating nightclub has opened onboard the retired Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship in Dubai.
The luxury Float Dubai venue, which can accommodate 1,000 people, hosted an opening party on Thursday ahead of its first weekend.
Celebrities including American actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper DaBaby and British boxer Amir Khan are expected to appear aboard the ship this weekend, which once hosted the likes of Hollywood stars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, partying will be limited, with tables needing to be booked in advance, security guards preventing people from standing up and dancing, and plainclothes police officers patroling the venue to prevent infringements.
Dubai extended the strictest anti-COVID-19 measures in the UAE, with seating rules in many hospitality venues only relaxed in August this year.
Many are now allowed to stay open until 3 a.m., but social distancing measures remain in place.
Rob Smith, a British expat who attended Float Dubai’s opening night, told The Times: “It feels so good to see things opening back up again. It feels like things are getting back to normal.”
The QE2 was bought by Dubai government entity DP World, controlled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, in 2008 for around $88 million.
Parts of the vessel were converted into a hotel in 2018, with plans to base it off the Palm Jumeirah island resort.
The club’s opening was delayed by the onset of the pandemic, with the rooms left vacant and the QE2 subsequently relocated to Rashid Port, where its monthly upkeep is estimated at around £650,000 ($893,424).
British expat Lara Rogers added: “The ship has an eerie vibe to it. It’s a shame to see it like this. It needs some TLC (tender loving care) to bring it back to life because it has so much history here within these walls. Maybe the club can help inject some excitement for it again.”
The QE2 was originally launched in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland. At 963 feet, it is estimated to have carried over 2.5 million passengers over its lifetime, traveled around 6 million nautical miles, circumnavigated the globe 25 times, and even served as a British troop ship during the Falklands War in 1982.
Review: ‘Convergence: Courage in a Crisis’ takes on a gargantuan challenge
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Matt Ross
LONDON: For the most part, British director Orlando von Einsiedel’s new Netflix documentary, “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis,” manages to strike a balance between poignant and harrowing without straying too far into self-indulgence. But only for the most part. The filmmaker, the creative voice behind the excellent “White Helmets” and “Skateistan: To Live and Skate Kabul,” has created a new documentary that is equal parts loving tribute and critical dissection, as he weaves together a series of different story threads, all following those impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The movie’s subjects are varied and diverse — from a first responder in the Brazilian favelas to a couple under lockdown in Tehran. An expectant mother and father in India tell their story, while a Syrian filmmaker volunteering at a hospital in London is also highlighted, alongside a young driver transporting staff and drugs in Wuhan and a doctor and activist working in Miami. Each story has something unique about it. Von Einsiedel’s greatest creative stroke in this movie is giving his subjects the room to tell their own stories, because each is heartbreaking and life-affirming in its own way.
Where the movie gets harder to follow is when the director tries to do too much in too short a time. In less than two hours, we get commentary on governmental mismanagement, the Black Lives Matter movement, institutional racism, nationwide inequality, and a handful of other topics made all the more pressing during the pandemic. There are also tantalizing glimpses inside the World Health Organization, and the Oxford University vaccine development program. But we must make do with just a few minutes of each, before we are whisked off to the next story. There is deep, resonant and powerful storytelling running throughout “Convergence” — if only we were given a little more time to take it all in.
Stars shine on the ‘Casablanca Beats’ red carpet at El Gouna Film Festival
Updated 18 min 1 sec ago
Hams Saleh
EL GOUNA: Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival screened its first movie on Friday — the Moroccan film “Casablanca Beats.”
Stars, including Tunisian actress Dorra Zarrouk and Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, arrived on the red carpet in glamorous gowns.
Zarrouk opted for a voluminous grey gown by Dubai-based fashion house Maison Yeya. She accessorized her look with jewelry from Yessayan Jewelry, founded in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Khalil chose an asymmetric golden dress designed by Egyptian couturier Sara Onsi. She completed her red carpet attire with a clutch from the Egyptian brand, previously championed by Kylie Jenner, Okhtein.
Egyptian actress Youssra wore a hot red satin gown from Egyptian fashion house Nazazy Couture. Her chunky gold earrings and bracelet were custom made by Egyptian label Dima Jewelry.
Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen was among the guests who attended the event. This is Wazen’s first time attending the festival.
In an interview with Arab News after the event, she said: “I was so impressed, from the moment I walked in everything was extremely organized. It was such a beautiful venue. We’ve been to a lot of film festivals, a lot of red carpet events, and I don’t think we’ve seen something on this level.
“So, I am super proud to see something like this coming out of the Arab region. I can’t wait to be there again hopefully next year,” she added.
The eyewear designer wore a one-shouldered golden gown by Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran.
Egyptian actors Jamila Awad, Rogena, Ola Roshdy, Ahmed Dawood and veteran actress Laila Eloui were among other celebrities who posed for pictures before the screening.
“Casablanca Beats,” which was in competition for the prized Palme d’Or, had its world premiere in the official competition of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
Directed by renowned French-Moroccan filmmaker Nabil Ayouch, the film tells the story of a former rapper, Anas, who takes a job at a cultural center in a working-class neighborhood in Casablanca.
Encouraged by their new teacher, his students try to free themselves from the weight of restrictive traditions in order to live out their passions and express themselves through hip-hop.
The director and actors were not able to attend the screening of the film in El Gouna, said the executive producer who attended the red carpet.
It is competing for the feature narrative award at El Gouna Film Festival.
‘Spencer’ — compelling portrait of Princess Diana lives up to the hype
Updated 15 October 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
LONDON: A lot was riding on the UK premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival this month. After all, this was the film’s ‘homecoming,’ as the festival organizers dubbed it. As the film’s credits began to roll, a roaring three-minute-long applause rightfully thundered across the theatre.
“Spencer,” directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, is set over a three-day holiday at the British Royal family’s vacation home in the early Nineties and puts Princess Diana’s mental health at the forefront of the film from start to end.
Throughout, the camera stalks Diana and offers a look into the troubled mind of the princess and her dealings with the highly-secretive, ultra-traditional royal family. Beautifully shot and, at times, overwhelmingly dark, the film pulls no punches in its depiction of Diana’s struggles — her bulimia, loneliness, acceptance of her husband’s affair, and above all, smiling through it all for the cameras.
Larrain and cinematographer Claire Mathon make excellent use of camera movement and scene setting to showcase what the paparazzi lurking about the grounds are trying so hard to capture (and what Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family are equally trying to hide, even going as far as sewing up Diana’s bedroom curtains).
Kristen Stewart is excellent in the lead role, stealing every scene. It was a brave move for an American actress to take on such an iconic British personality, but Stewart is pitch-perfect — from Diana’s flirtatiously innocent head tilt to her reluctant-yet-assertive tone of voice, she nails it at every turn.
The films pace shifts confidently between overwhelming emotion and minutiae-focused tedium — surely an accurate portrayal of a Royal holiday — and the supporting cast, including Diana’s confidante and Royal Dresser Maggie (Sally Hawkins), Equerry Major Alistair Gregory (Timothy Spall), Royal Head Chef Darren McGrady (Sean Harris) and Princes William and Harry (Jack Nielen and Freddy Spry) all play wonderfully off Stewart’s Diana.
“Spencer” is a compelling portrayal of the princess’ plunge into mental-health difficulties in the lead up to her untimely death, and a still-too-relevant reminder of the pressure placed on young women in the public eye.
The Arab artists to add to your playlist this weekend
Updated 14 October 2021
Arab News
Issam Al-Najjar
‘Baree’
The young Jordanian singer rose to international prominence last year when his single “Hadal Ahebek” shot to the top of Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart. Now he’s released one of the most hotly anticipated debut album’s ever from a regional artist, “Baree.” With the region’s nascent industry fully behind him — the record’s out on Universal and the launch party (his first live performance) was hosted by Anghami — Al-Najjar is undoubtedly one to watch.
Postcards
‘Bruises’
This Lebanese trio seem to improve with each release. “Bruises,” a poignant-but-urgent burst of electro-flavored dream-pop racked with frustration, is no exception. The video — created by the band’s former bassist Rany Bechara — is an experimental “human-machine collaboration” that works beautifully with the track.
Jadal
‘Ma’llaga’
The Jordanian indie veterans have been gradually releasing lyric videos from their latest album ‘La Tlou’ El Daw’ for a while now. Our favorite so far is “Ma’llaga.” It’s the kind of earworm that songwriter Mahmoud Radaideh has produced numerous times over the years — driven by a rhythmic electronic drone and funky beat — the laidback, downbeat vocals contrast nicely with the ultra-danceable music.
Alya
‘Love Promise’
The 16-year-old Emirati artist’s fourth release is a simple pop track (one that rhymes “true” with “ooh-ooh,” for example) with stripped-back, R&B-influenced instrumentation that allows space for Alya’s voice to shine. Her label, Universal, clearly has high hopes for her, stressing in the press release for the single that she has “over 51,000 followers on Instagram … and more than 200 fan pages” online.
‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase and cast discuss prequel movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
Updated 14 October 2021
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s an ending to “The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story” that you’ll never see. In it, the young Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini’s now-22-year-old son Michael, struts directly towards the camera and, as he walks, he stops being the light-hearted kid that we have seen throughout the film. Gradually, he morphs into the Tony Soprano we know from the now-legendary series, the mob boss, the cold-hearted killer, with a smirk on his face. Cue the drums. “Woke up this morning,” sings a weathered voice, “and got myself a gun.”
For Michael Gandolfini, that was a pivotal moment. Michael was born months after the show premiered, grew up on set visiting his dad as often as he could but, as close as he was to his father, he never watched his dad play Tony (the role that made him internationally famous) in “The Sopranos.” It was too painful. Michael was the one who found his father’s body after his death from a heart attack in 2013.
But when he was approached by “Sopranos” creator David Chase about taking the role of the young Tony in a prequel movie, he dived in and, slowly but surely, accepted it was the role he was born to play.
“That day on set, I remember thinking to myself what it means to play Tony. I kept repeating to myself, ‘You can do this, you can do this,’ which is what Tony must have been (thinking) too. It was a parallel to when I was auditioning, not sure if I should take this role or could do this role, but I realized that this is my rightful place. This is what I deserve to do. Tony’s reflection on the mob is similar. That’s what I tapped into that day,” Gandolfini tells Arab News of that alternative final scene.
There was always a delicate balance with “The Sopranos.” Chase, throughout the entire run of the show and now with the prequel film, created a deeply human show that remains engrossing and thrilling, but always takes pains to never romanticize the world of organized crime. The scene was ultimately cut because Tony’s story is a tragedy. To Chase, walking Michael walk down the street with a calm sense of purpose was the happy ending Tony Soprano didn’t deserve.
“This kid shouldn’t be walking down the street with a smirk on his face. This kid is entering into hell. Even though I wrote it, once I saw it, I didn’t buy it. I hope the world never sees it,” says Chase.
In the world of “The Sopranos,” the toxic worldview of the mafia and the nightmarish world they live in is passed down from generation to generation. “The Many Saints of Newark” primarily follows the man responsible for damning Tony’s soul — Dickie Moltisanti, the leader of the family a generation earlier. And while Tony speaks of him with reverence throughout the series, this flashback story reveals him to be just as flawed as the rest of them.
“Dickie is a surrogate father to Tony, and he does everything wrong,” says Alessandro Nivola, who plays Dickie. “He’s either too hard on him, too angry with him, or too coddling of him. He does everything except just treat him with respect and honesty, which is really what children need. He just can't figure out how to do that. And he misses opportunity after opportunity to save Tony from this life.”
What the film adds to the show’s legacy, more than anything else, is a deeper look into the many types of broken people that make up this world, and how their inner poison affects everyone around them. While they are both bad men, Dickie and the Tony we know in the series are very different people. Dickie views himself as a good person who does charity work, who always acts as a gentleman, and who tortures himself when he inevitably gives in to the dark impulses he can’t control.
For the legendary actor Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), who plays Dickie’s father Aldo — an equally engaging and awful person — the reason he fought so hard to join the world of “The Sopranos” is precisely because the franchise is so human, filling its world with distinct individuals who each are driven by a darkness unique to them.
“What makes ‘The Sopranos’ different is it has richer, non-clichéd characters than anything like it. Each one is a human being who happens to be in this sort of world. It’s not one blanket personality, where everybody thinks or acts a certain way,” Liotta says. “Just because you’re in the same profession doesn't mean you each have the same way of thinking.”
And while 75-year-old Chase once thought he would never return to the world of “The Sopranos,” he recently signed a five-year deal with HBO, so don’t expect “The Many Saints of Newark” to be merely a curio tacked on at the end. In fact, it may be the start of something new.
“It would seem natural to now take Michael Gandolfini as Tony into his mid-to-late 20s, actively entering the life of crime. I would love to see that, but let’s see if I have the chance to make it,” says Chase.