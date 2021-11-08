You are here

Coronavirus
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere as travel restrictions are lifted. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

  • Starting Monday, the US is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders
  • Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere
The US lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
Starting Monday, the US is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders, doing away with a COVID-19 restriction that dates back to the Trump administration. The new rules allow air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel from Mexico and Canada will require proof of vaccination but no test.
Airlines are expecting more travelers from Europe and elsewhere. Data from travel and analytics firm Cirium showed airlines are increasing flights between the United Kingdom and the US by 21 percent this month over last month.
The change will have a profound effect on the borders with Mexico and Canada, where traveling back and forth was a way of life until the pandemic hit and the US shut down nonessential travel.
Malls, restaurants and Main Street shops in US border towns have been devastated by the lack of visitors from Mexico. On the boundary with Canada, cross-border hockey rivalries were community traditions until being upended by the pandemic. Churches that had members on both sides of the border are hoping to welcome parishioners they haven’t seen during COVID-19 shutdown.
Loved ones have missed holidays, birthdays and funerals while nonessential air travel was barred, and they are now eager to reconnect.
River Robinson’s American partner wasn’t able to be in Canada for the birth of their baby boy 17 months ago because of pandemic-related border closures. She was thrilled to hear the US is reopening its land crossings to vaccinated travelers.
“I’m planning to take my baby down for the American Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, who lives in St. Thomas, Ontario. “If all goes smoothly at the border I’ll plan on taking him down as much as I can. Is crazy to think he has a whole other side of the family he hasn’t even met yet.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US will accept travelers who have been fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, not just those in use in the US That means that the AstraZeneca vaccine, widely used in Canada, will be accepted.
For air travelers, the airlines are required to verify vaccine records and match them against ID, and if they don’t, they could face fines of up to nearly $35,000 per violation. Airlines will also collect information about passengers for contact tracing efforts. There will be CDC workers spot-checking travelers for compliance in the US At land borders, Customs and Border Protection agents will check vaccine proof.
The moves come as the US has seen its COVID-19 outlook improve dramatically in recent weeks since the summer delta surge that pushed hospitals to the brink in many locations.

China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice
China builds mockups of US Navy ships in area used for missile target practice

  • Mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities
BEIJING: China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a US Navy aircraft carrier and other US warships, possibly as training targets, in the desert of Xinjiang, satellite images by Maxar showed on Sunday.
These mockups reflect China’s efforts to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the US Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The satellite images showed a full-scale outline of a US carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers had been built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert.
The complex has been used for ballistic missile testing, the US Naval Institute reported, quoting geospatial intelligence company All Source Analysis.
China’s anti-ship missile programs are overseen by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the Pentagon’s latest annual report on China’s military, the PLARF conducted its first confirmed live-fire launch into the South China Sea in July 2020, firing six DF-21 anti-ship ballistic missiles into the waters north of the Spratly Islands, where China has territorial disputes with Taiwan and four Southeast Asian countries.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in July this year that the United States will defend the Philippines if it comes under attack in the South China Sea and warned China to cease its “provocative behavior.”

Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month
Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

  • Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the Delta variant
WELLINGTON: The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the Delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with about 150 new infections reported each day over the past week.
Ardern said Monday the city’s improving vaccination rate among people age 12 and older meant it could continue cutting back on restrictions.
“Auckland hit 90 percent first dose and 80 percent second dose over the weekend, and it’s now a matter of weeks away from 90 percent double-dose,” Ardern said. “And so while we’re getting those rates higher still, we are easing into our reopening.”
From tomorrow, retail stores and malls in Auckland can reopen, along with libraries, museums and zoos. Outdoor gatherings will be increased from a maximum of 10 people to 25.
Other facilities such as gyms and movie theaters will remain shut, and many Aucklanders will continue working from home.
Ardern had said previously the city would be able to move out of lockdown and into a new traffic-light system — where red, orange and green signify the virus’s spread and the corresponding health risks — once 90 percent of eligible people were fully vaccinated.
“Auckland has worked so hard to get their vaccination rates high, they deserve to be able to move as soon as they hit those targets regardless of what’s happening in the rest of the country.”
But it was unclear when the border between Auckland and other parts of New Zealand would be reopened, with vaccinations lagging in some parts of the country.
Ardern said she would make an announcement on the border next week. She said Aucklanders would be able to travel for their summer holidays over the Christmas break.

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney

  • Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets
  • Largest cities Sydney and Melbourn were worst hit by the Delta wave
SYDNEY: Australia began administering booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as millions of people in its largest city, Sydney, woke up to more freedom amid an accelerating immunization drive.
Australia’s vaccination rate has picked up pace since July, after widely missing its initial targets, when its southeast was hit by a third wave of infections triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant forcing months-long lockdowns.
Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities and worst hit by the Delta wave, have been racing through their inoculations before gradually relaxing restrictions. Life returned close to normal on Monday in New South Wales, home to Sydney, as the state nears its 90 percent dual-dose vaccinations in people above 16.
“There’s a sense of optimism and enthusiasm with the customers. They are showing up in droves and they’re not afraid to spend,” said Rodney Sen, owner of the Barzura restaurant in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
There are now no limits on the number of fully vaccinated guests at homes, while restaurants and entertainment venues can allow more patrons. Stadiums can operate at full capacity.
After more than 18 months of some of the world’s strictest containment policies, border restrictions have started to ease, setting in motion a plan to reopen the country to travelers amid a gaping hole in the market for casual workers.
Sen told Reuters on Monday that the restaurant had increased its pay rates to retain and attract staff.
“The public have actually got the money to spend, however we are struggling to find the staff to serve them. This is a very familiar story in the restaurant industry through Sydney,” he said.
With about 181,600 cases and 1,827 deaths, Australia’s coronavirus numbers are among the lowest in the developed world.
Most new cases are being detected in Victoria, which logged 1,126 new cases on Monday. Neighboring New South Wales reported 187 infections. Other states and territories are COVID-free or have very few cases.
The booster doses will be given to people 18 and over who took their second shot more than six months ago.

Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal
Christchurch mosque murderer weighing life-term appeal

  • Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism
WELLINGTON: The Christchurch mosque attacker is considering appealing his unprecedented whole-of-life jail term, arguing guilty pleas made in the wake of the 2019 shootings were obtained under duress, his lawyer said Monday.
Self-proclaimed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism last year.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the first time a whole-life term has been handed down in New Zealand.
Tarrant did not offer a defense at the time but his lawyer Tony Ellis said the Australian national was questioning his decision to plead guilty.
Ellis said the gunman, 31, had told him the pleas were entered under duress because he was subject to “inhuman and degrading treatment” while being held on remand.
“He decided that the simplest way out was to plead guilty,” Ellis told Radio New Zealand.
Ellis reportedly took over as Tarrant’s lawyer ahead of a coroner’s inquiry into the March 2019 shootings and advised his client to exercise his right of appeal.
“He was sentenced to over 25 years, that is a sentence of no hope and that’s not allowed, that’s a breach of the Bill of Rights,” Ellis said.
Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Tarrant attacked Friday worshippers at Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque first, before moving on to the Linwood prayer center, livestreaming the killings as he went.
His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.
New Zealand does not have the death penalty and in sentencing in August last year, Judge Cameron Mander said he was imposing the harshest possible term for Tarrant’s “inhuman” actions.
“Your crimes are so wicked, that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” Mander said at the time.
Ellis declined to comment when contacted by AFP, saying his client had instructed him to speak only to selected local media outlets.
There was no immediate response from the Coroner’s Court.

Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics
Bangladeshi farmers revive ancient hydroponics

DHAKA: In the lowlands of Bangladesh, where the changing climate brings floodwaters that remain for months, farmers are reviving an ancient form of hydroponics to stay afloat.
As the annual flood season is now twice longer than in the past, vast areas of Barisal region — the southern part of the country which lies in the Padma River Delta — are now submerged for more than half a year, making the traditional rice crop no longer a viable source of livelihood and employment.
Forced by climate change and encouraged by the government, thousands of farmers in the flood-prone region have turned to a centuries-old form of hydroponics, known as “floating gardens,” to reduce their financial exposure to extreme weather.
The “gardens” are artificial islands up to 35 meters long and 3.5 meters wide, made from weeds like water hyacinth. Farmers plant seedlings on the beds and float them into flooded parts of villages. The organic rafts last and bring yield for several months, rising and falling with the swelling floodwaters.
“The tradition of floating bed farming began around 250 years ago in the Barisal region,” Dolon Chandra Ray, agriculture officer of Agailjhara, Barisal district, told Arab News earlier this week.
But it was not widely used until several years ago, he said. The flood season used to peak between June and August, but with a changing climate, flash flooding now hits the region from May through November.
Efforts to encourage a return to floating bed cultivation in the region began in 2017 through a government-run pilot project, which provided farmers with training, seeds, pesticides and logistical support.
“Our target was to increase vegetable and spice production up to 10 percent in the region and we have already achieved this target,” Bibekananda Hira, monitoring evaluation officer of the project, said.
“About 25,000 farmers in 24 districts received our training,” he added. “The government is now planning to expand the program.”
Some 2,000 hectares are now used for floating bed cultivation, with farmers growing vegetables such as pumpkins, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, bitter gourd and beans, as well as various spices like chili, turmeric and coriander.
For many of those who do not own land, the method offers incomes they would never have dreamed of otherwise.
“Landowners don’t ask for any charges for this because we keep the land clean ... and it helps the landowners to grow rice when the water recedes,” Obaidul Mollah, a farmer in Barisal, said.
Tending to six floating gardens earns him about $1,500 over the course of the flood season.
“It costs me about $70 from the preparation to production of crops on a floating bed, and with the produce I earn about $200 from each bed every four to six weeks, depending on the crops,” Mollah said.
The revival of the ancient cultivation method has made a great difference to the lives of farmers like Nurul Islam from nearby Pirojpur district.
“This floating bed farming has made our lives easier since we don’t have any other option to earn a living during the flood season,” he said. “Now, we can earn and maintain the family and also spend on the education of our children.”
As the impacts of climate change are unlikely to abate, the ancient form of hydroponics may be there to stay, offering a sustainable solution to traditional rice farming in the country’s flood zones.
“In the last two years, the country has faced flooding three times per year, which is one of the impacts of climate change causing huge environmental hazards for Bangladesh,” Dr. Atik Rahman, climate scientist and executive director of the Bangladesh Center for Advanced Studies, told Arab News.
“Floating gardens have become a sustainable way out for the farmers in the flood-prone areas,” he said. “It’s helping the nation also in maintaining food supplies for about 170 million people.”

