Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden

Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion in Aden
A security man inspects the wreckage of a car at the site of an explosion that killed a journalist in Aden, Yemen on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 09 November 2021
Reuters

ADEN: A pregnant Yemeni journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden on Tuesday, witnesses and medical sources said, in the latest incident of violence in Yemen’s southern port city.
A police source told Reuters initial investigations indicated an explosive device was planted on the vehicle carrying Rasha Abdullah Al Harazi and her husband, Mahmoud Al Atmi, also a journalist.
Al Atmi was injured, said the two medical sources at Al-Jumhouriya hospital. They also said Al Harazi was pregnant.
Sources said they both worked for a Gulf-based television channel, but it was not immediately clear which one.
Last month, a car bomb targeting the convoy of Aden’s governor killed at least six people.
Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia to intervene months later.
Aden has also been caught in a power struggle between the government and a separatist group vying for control of the city, interim seat of government, and the wider south.

BRUSSELS: Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world promised by the social media giant, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Haugen said her former employer rushed to trumpet the metaverse because of the intense pressure it is facing after she revealed deep-seated problems at the company and energized legislative and regulatory efforts around the world to crack down on big tech companies.
“If you don’t like the conversation, you try to change the conversation,” the former product-manager-turned whistleblower said. The documents she has turned over to authorities and her testimony to lawmakers have drawn global attention for providing insight into what Facebook may have known about the damage its social media platforms can cause. She is in the midst of a series of appearances before European lawmakers and experts drawing up rules for social media companies.
Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook, denied it was trying to divert from the troubles it faces by pushing the metaverse. “This is not true. We have been working on this for a long time internally,” the company said in a statement.
It stressed that it’s working to responsibly build the metaverse — sort of the Internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3D. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described it as a “virtual environment” you can go inside of — instead of just looking at on a screen — and refocused Facebook’s business model on it, including renaming the company Meta.
Launching that new brand, in fact, draws attention to the company, it said in a statement, adding that if it didn’t want the scrutiny it would have delayed or scrapped the launch altogether.
But the new focus on metaverse creates a whole new set of dangers, Haugen said. In “Snow Crash,” the 1992 the sci-fi novel that coined the phrase, “it was a thing that people used to numb themselves when their lives were horrible,” she said.
“So beyond the fact that these immersive environments are extremely addictive and they encourage people to unplug from the reality we actually live,” she said, “I’m also worried about it on the level of — the metaverse will require us to put many, many more sensors in our homes and our workplaces,” forcing users to relinquish more of their data and their privacy.
She said employees of companies that use the metaverse would have little option but to participate in the system or leave their jobs.
“If your employer decides they’re now a metaverse company, you have to give out way more personal data to a company that’s demonstrated that it lies whenever it is in its best interests,” she said.
And she cautioned the public not to expect more transparency.
“They’ve demonstrated with regard to Facebook that they can hide behind a wall. They keep making unforced errors, they keep making things that prioritize their own profits over our safety,” she said.
Haugen has said Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism, fail to protect young people from harmful content and that the company lacks any incentive to fix the problems, in revelations that shed light on an internal crisis at the company that provides free services to 3 billion people.
To back up her allegations, she made a series of disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission that were also provided to Congress in redacted form by her legal team. The redacted versions received by Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including the AP.
In Tuesday’s interview, she expressed astonishment that the company would shift focus to a whole new realm while it is under such intense criticism about the areas where it is already working.
“They’re going to hire 10,000 engineers to work on video games when they haven’t actually gotten safety right on their main product,” Haugen said.
For that, she faulted Zuckerberg personally.
“So given that I see this pattern of choices where he prioritizes growth and expansion over making sure what he has is good, I think that is a failure of leadership,” she said.
The company denied that it’s putting profits over safety. “Yes, we’re a business and we make profit, but the idea that we do so at the expense of people’s safety or wellbeing misunderstands where our own commercial interests lie,” it said, adding that it plans to spend more than $5 billion in 2021 on safety and security and employs more than 40,000 people work on keeping users safe.
Zuckerberg has previously dismissed Haugen’s claims as a “coordinated effort” to paint a false picture of the company.
But officials in Washington and European capitals are taking her claims seriously. European Union lawmakers questioned her intensely Monday, before applauding her at the end of the 2 1/2 hour hearing.
The EU is drafting new digital rules for the 27-nation bloc that call for reining in big “digital gatekeepers,” requiring them to be more transparent about algorithms that determine what people see on their feeds and making them more accountable for the content on their platforms.
Facebook has said it largely supports regulations, with legislative efforts in the EU and United Kingdom much further along than those in the US
Haugen has made stops in London and Berlin to speak to officials and lawmakers and spoke at a tech conference in Lisbon. She also will address French lawmakers in Paris on Wednesday.

DUBAI: Schools and organizations in 152 countries have committed to participating in CNN’s Call to Earth Day, a day of action dedicated to conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability, on Nov. 10.

In the Middle East region, more than 20 schools and organizations from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and elsewhere have pledged to participate in the activities of the day.

CNN correspondents will bring live reports from locations around the world covering stories of conservation, environmentalism, and sustainability. Some of the topics that will be covered are air pollution in India, coral reef preservation in the UAE, redwood planting in California, the UK’s carbon-neutral football team Forest Green Rovers and ghost nets in Hong Kong.

“Connect the World with Becky Anderson” will air a 45-minute debate filmed at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai. The debate will center on climate crisis and biodiversity, touching on topics such as food security, urban planning and how the new generation can engage in the fight against climate change. The program will involve young people from the UAE and the wider region, including school children from Brighton College Dubai and the American School of Dubai.

An exclusive discussion with filmmaker, explorer, and Rolex ambassador James Cameron, will be at 11 a.m. GST, talking about oceans, climate change, and exploration.

A live blog will capture the events of the day in real time, alongside feature articles and op-eds from leaders in conservation. Following the day itself, CNN will host a digital interactive page where people can share their activities, pledges, events and other contributions, alongside the channel’s Call to Earth Day content.

“The response we’ve received from our audience for Call to Earth Day has been phenomenal, and CNN’s teams are gathering some outstanding content and reporting that we’ll showcase, too,” said Ellana Lee, SVP & Managing Editor, CNN Asia Pacific.

The day’s events include activities such as litter-picks on beaches, planting events, rainforest excursions and animal welfare and habitat protection events, including the release of some animals back into the wild.

There will also be some art events such as a project to turn school classrooms into different habitats in the US, recycled fashion shows and dress-up days in the US and across Asia-Pacific, and a theatre production in India.

Eco-murals and art will be shown, including thousands of posters painted by schoolchildren. One school in Nigeria has created a water irrigation system from plastic bottles, while a group in Lebanon has held a workshop to show children how to turn plastic waste into creative planters.

Some of the regional activities include litter-picks on beaches in the UAE and Lebanon; the establishment of a kitchen garden, eco-garden and bee and pollinator-friendly garden in Dubai; and the release of an Egyptian Vulture in Lebanon.

“These issues can sometimes feel vast and overwhelming, but what we hope to demonstrate on Wednesday is that there are solutions. This is about celebrating a planet worth protecting and the people creating a more sustainable future, driving awareness and inspiring action,” Lee added.

Anyone wishing to participate in CNN’s Call to Earth Day needs to pledge to do something positive to protect the environment on Nov. 10. Participants can also share their contributions and promote their events on social media using the hashtag #CalltoEarth.

Shanghai: China’s market regulator has proposed a long list of responsibilities it said that it wanted the country’s Internet platforms to uphold, in the latest effort by Beijing to establish an oversight framework for its technology sector.

In a statement, the State Administration for Market Regulation for the first time defined what it considered to be “super large platforms,” saying more would be expected from them, especially in the areas of data protection, treatment of workers and fair competition.

Such super large platforms are defined as those having more than 500 million users, a wide range of business types, and a market value of more than 1 trillion yuan — a description that would apply to the likes of Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings and Meituan.

The responsibilities outlined relate to issues for which these companies have already been criticized over the past year as part of a wide-ranging crackdown by Chinese regulators.

The regulator said that super large platforms should abide by the principles of fairness when offering services and should open their services up to other platform operators. They should not obtain data without users’ consent and should be transparent when using big data to recommend products.

It said that these were draft guidelines, which were open to public consultation until Nov. 8.

LONDON: Journalists have criticized the Israeli army’s claim not to have known in advance that foreign media outlets had offices in a building it bombed in the Gaza Strip last May. 

Israel further claimed that the army only discovered that the Associated Press and Al Jazeera had offices in the Jalaa tower during the “knock on the roof” procedure, which is a small missile strike meant to warn the building’s occupants to evacuate before an imminent airstrike.

“Israel claims not to have known AP and Al Jazeera had offices in the building it destroyed yet it claimed it contained Hamas assets,” said Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

“We are asked to believe it had precise intel on Hamas, and no idea where journalists worked. AP worked there for 15 years,” he said.

 Kaamil Ahmed, a journalist for The Guardian, said: “The claims in Israeli media that Israeli military didn’t know media offices were in Gaza’s Al-Jalaa tower until they started bombing it don’t match up with a recording we have here.

“The owner told them in the first call that Al Jazeera and AP were in the tower.”

Al-Jalaa tower, which housed international media offices and residential apartments, was bombed by the Israeli army during its conflict with Hamas last May. 

Despite their claim, however, sources revealed that the Israeli army did in fact contact residents in the building, and some senior military officials were informed of the presence of foreign journalists and international media outlets.

“We literally have a recording where the first person they called in the tower, an hour before the strikes, told them AP and Jazeera were there,” said Joe Dyke, a senior investigator for Airwars. 

“For this @haaretzcom piece to be true you have to somehow believe the IDF had good enough intelligence to discover a secret Hamas research entity in a tower block but not enough intelligence to find the openly declared AP and Al Jazeera offices in the same building . . .” Dyke said.

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.’s Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the US tech giant.
Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete banned content on its search engine and YouTube, in Moscow’s strongest move yet to rein in foreign tech firms.
Google confirmed Monday’s fine, but gave no additional comment. Last month Google and a Russian lawmaker said the company had paid more than 32 million roubles in previous fines.
Russia also fined messaging app Telegram 4 million roubles. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two other administrative cases against Google were postponed until Nov. 29, the court said, in order for a Google representative to have more time to study the case materials.

